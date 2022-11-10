25 Best Work Dresses for Every Office Environment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for workwear might seem exhausting for some, but work dresses for women can easily beat those daily “what to wear” conundrums. Whether you are heading back to a creative office, navigating a stricter business professional dress code, or simply looking for a new interview outfit, dresses for work offer an easy outfit solution to the hectic morning rush when you need to look presentable but don’t have a lot of time for styling.

“Dresses are an excellent alternative to classic suiting in a modern-day office,” Sarah Blank, Co-CEO and co-owner of Scanlan Theodore Americas, says. “They can be a beautiful statement or an elegant foundation to your office look with elevated accessories. They are also the perfect silhouette to allow women to transition between the office and after-hour events.” Work dresses offer versatility and an uncomplicated way to get dressed rather than mixing and matching separates.

This flexibility of a work dress frees up time in every woman’s busy schedule. “At M.M.LaFleur, we often call our work dresses ‘adult onesies’ because they’re easy to slip on in the morning and allow you to look immediately put-together while still feeling comfortable,” Sarah LaFleur, Founder, and CEO of M.M.LaFleur tells us. “With the right dress, you can often even forego a light jacket — it’s a one-and-done situation, and you’re out the door in minutes.” This mindset will serve you as you hunt for trendy professional clothes.

Below, you’ll find our expert guide to women’s work dresses, including the best work dresses for women to buy now, tips for trendy work dresses and shopping for winter dresses for work, what distinguishes a casual work dress from a business professional dress, and so much more.

M.M.LaFleur Etsuko Sheath Dress Best Long-Sleeved Work Dress Sizes: 0-16

0-16 Colorways: Black

Black Fabric: 93% polyester, 7% spandex

93% polyester, 7% spandex Special features: Detachable belt included. Made from WonderTex.

Detachable belt included. Made from WonderTex. Best for: Business professional work environment M.M.LaFleur’s Etsuko Sheath dress is the LBD of work dresses that you’ll reach for time after time. It features the brand’s best-selling WonderTex fabric that is machine-washable, wrinkle-resistant, and stretchy. The modest crew neck, three-quarter arm length, and pencil length skirt are suitable for professional business work environments and casual alike. Style yours with a ballet flat or pointy pump for a chic, everyday work look. What reviewers say: “Comfortable, versatile, love the pockets.”

M.M.LaFleur Etsuko Sheath Dress $245 Buy Now

Banana Republic Sarta Blazer Dress Best Tailored Work Dress Sizes: 0-20, in regular and tall

0-20, in regular and tall Colorways: Beige plaid

Beige plaid Fabric: 50% cotton, 25% polyester, 22% wool, 2% lycra

50% cotton, 25% polyester, 22% wool, 2% lycra Special features:

Best for: Casual work environment A blazer dress is an easy, one-and-done type of option and Banana Republic’s iteration on the silhouette is one you don’t want to sleep on. It consists of a cotton-wool fabric in a checked print, a double-breasted shape with sharp shoulders, and a slim bottom for a power boss feel. We recommend wearing this one with tights and sock boots for a cool, clean, modern approach to workwear. Complete your outfit with an oversized wool cashmere coat to get the tried-and-true tousled layered look. Banana Republic Sarta Blazer Dress $280 Buy Now

Max Mara Weekend Mida Belted Acetate and Silk Midi Dress SPONSORED Best Silky Shirt Work Dress Sizes: 00-10

00-10 Colorways: Aegean blue

Aegean blue Fabric: 65% Acetate, 35% Silk

65% Acetate, 35% Silk Special features: Detachable self-tie belt

Detachable self-tie belt Best for: Casual work environment Slip into this fluid shirt dress for a day at the office. It is comfortable enough for a full day, starting with a long commute and will take you from day to night if happy hour drinks are in order. Wear this style unbuttoned to show off a necklace and roll up the sleeves for a casual look, or button-up completely for a more modest approach. Pair with an oxford lace-up or brogue shoe for a menswear-inspired look that is cool and classy. Max Mara Weekend Mida Belted Acetate and Silk Midi Dress $575 Buy Now By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress Best Wrap Work Dress Sizes: XXS-XL regular, XXS-XL petite, 1X-3X plus

XXS-XL regular, XXS-XL petite, 1X-3X plus Colorways: Brown motif

Brown motif Fabric: Viscose

Viscose Best for: Casual work environment The painterly print on this midi dress, will take you from Fall to Winter and beyond, due to its jewel tone color palette. Plus, It has a flowy skirt that moves beautifully and seamlessly when you walk. Wear yours with suede boots and minimal jewelry to show off the pattern. What reviewers say: “Love this wrap style dress. I have a large bust (36F) and slim hips. I ordered the petite XL and it looks great on. This will be a beautiful fall look.” By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress $230 $139.95 Buy Now

Jonathan Cohen Dress with Side Twist

Best Floral Print Work Dress

Sizes: XS-XXL

XS-XXL Colorways: Red, green, and blue floral

Red, green, and blue floral Fabric: 82% Repreve, 18% Spandex

82% Repreve, 18% Spandex Special features: Machine washable

Machine washable Best for: Business professional work environment

Professional doesn’t have to mean boring, and Amazon’s selection of dresses proves that. Spice up your work wardrobe with this flattering sheath dress with various floral patterns exclusive to the designer. The long-sleeve, below-the-knee hemline is ideal for a stricter dress code, providing plenty of coverage, while the gathered waistline shows off your curves subtly. Throw a single-breasted black blazer over this dress for an even more polished approach. Pair with flat shoes and a structured bag for a winning workwear look that can’t be beaten.

Jonathan Cohen Dress with Side Twist $398 Buy Now

Vince Cotton Blend Sweater Dress Best Casual Work Dress Sizes: XXS-XL

XXS-XL Colorways: Camel

Camel Fabric: 58% cotton, 37% polyester, 5% elastane

58% cotton, 37% polyester, 5% elastane Special features:

Best for: Casual work environment You will be cozy and cute in this mock neck dress made from a stretchy, cotton-blend knit fabric. The flared skirt is workday appropriate, while the camel color deems it a fall dress. Try a monochrome approach to styling and go head-to-toe in browns and beiges, from your outerwear to a waist belt and even your shoes. It’s a great back-to-work piece that won’t take you too far out of your comfort zone. Vince Cotton Blend Sweater Dress $253 Buy Now

Figue Teagan Dress

Best Printed Work Dress

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Gold cheetah

Gold cheetah Fabric: 100% Viscose

100% Viscose Best for: Casual work environment

Leopard is the pattern lover’s neutral and a great print for the workplace. This dress is made from a lightweight, non-stretch crepe that will hang off the body effortlessly. The fabric sash belt will show off the waistline and keep things from erring too bohemian. Keep your accessories on the minimal side for the office, like a gold hoop earring and simple boot, and finish off with a suede tote bag to pack all the essentials.

Figue Teagan Dress $625 Buy Now

Pari Passu Poplin Shirtdress

Best Plus-Size Work Dress

Sizes: 12-24

12-24 Colorways: Navy

Navy Fabric: 60% cotton, 35% polyester, 5% spandex

60% cotton, 35% polyester, 5% spandex Best for: Business professional work environment

A cotton shirtdress, with just a touch of spandex, will keep you comfortable and looking stylish all day long. Featuring a wide, full skirt and a buttoned-up bodice, it is a timeless style that will always be flattering. This one is a no-brainer. Style yours with knee-high leather boots for the cooler temps ahead.

What reviewers say: “I’ve always had a hard time finding a fitted shirt or dress that fits my broad shoulders, big bustline, and waist. I ordered the 7D, and it fits perfectly with no gaps. The fabric is high quality and has a light sheen, and the construction is well done.”

Pari Passu Poplin Shirtdress $248 Buy Now

Dôen Audella Dress

Best Vintage-Inspired Work Dress

Sizes: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Colorways: Sable floral

Sable floral Fabric: 100% Viscose Moss Crepe

100% Viscose Moss Crepe Special features: Made from OEKO-TEX and REACH certified material

Made from OEKO-TEX and REACH certified material Best for: Casual work environment

The Audella dress is an easy, everyday dress that nods to the past but is entirely modern. Featuring a bias-cut skirt, billowing sleeves, and a ruffled collar in a unique print, this style has plenty of special details, making for a unique piece. It will look great under a chunky fisherman-style cardigan in the Fall and a tailored blazer in wool for Winter. Wear a Mary Jane strappy shoe or knee-high boots to play up the vintage vibe.

Dôen Audella Dress $328 Buy Now

J.Crew Stretch Crepe Sheath Dress

Best Petite Work Dress

Sizes: 00-24 in classic, petite and tall

00-24 in classic, petite and tall Colorways: Persimmon orange, rose taupe and black

Persimmon orange, rose taupe and black Fabric: 64% polyester, 31% viscose, 5% elastane

64% polyester, 31% viscose, 5% elastane Best for: Business professional work environment

This tailored sheath dress is a classic that will never go out of style. The pencil-shaped skirt hits just below the knee and features a flattering high neckline. And with three colors to choose from, you may want to scoop them all up for your weekly rotation. We recommend trying the persimmon, to inject a bit of color into your wardrobe. Pair with metallic accessories for an untraditional approach to styling.

What reviewers say: “The style runs true to size and is made of excellent quality, with a bit of stretch.”

J.Crew Stretch Crepe Sheath Dress $228 Buy Now

A.P.C. Caitlin Belted Wool Midi Dress

Best Sweater Work Dress

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Navy

Navy Fabric: 100% virgin wool

100% virgin wool Best for: Casual work environment

The Caitlin dress is a great winter work option that will keep you cozy on cold days due to the 100% wool fabrication. A turtleneck neckline and balloon sleeves keep the silhouette special. The looser fit can be worn with or without the matching sash belt for a cinched waist. Don’t be afraid to mix things up styling-wise with a wide, leather waist belt, vintage scarf, and vintage-inspired boots to channel a ‘70s feel.

A.P.C. Caitlin Belted Wool Midi Dress $380 Buy Now

Theory Sheath Dress in Good Wool

Best Mini Length Work Dress

Sizes: 00-18

00-18 Colorways: Black, charcoal, truffle, blue granite, navy

Black, charcoal, truffle, blue granite, navy Fabric: 96% Wool, 4% Elastane

96% Wool, 4% Elastane Special features: Made from Good Wool

Made from Good Wool Best for: Business professional work environment

Theory’s dress is great for chillier days because it’s made from Good Wool, a merino wool that is fully traceable to the farm it’s sourced from in Australia and New Zealand and woven by the Tollegno 1900 mill in Biella, Italy. It’s a great option for petite customers who don’t want to drown in a pencil skirt. Top it off with the matching jacket for sophisticated winter workwear.

What reviewers say: “Perfect work dress! The beautiful material makes the dress look far more expensive than it is. I bought the matching jacket and trousers too! A great addition to my work wardrobe.”

Theory Sheath Dress in Good Wool $245 Buy Now

Sika Tima Cotton Blazer Dress

Best Blazer Work Dress

Sizes: 2-14

2-14 Colorways:

Fabric: 100% cotton

100% cotton Special features: Handmade in Ghana, West Africa

Handmade in Ghana, West Africa Best for: Casual work environment

No matter your workplace, this blazer dress will bring lots of compliments. The mandala-inspired cotton printed dress is designed in London and handmade in Ghana. The brand promotes paying fair wages and making a meaningful difference within the Ghanaian community. As the days turn cooler, style with a slim-fit turtleneck underneath and tights to take this item between seasons for extra wear.

Sika Tima Cotton Blazer Dress $430 Buy Now

Silvia Tcherassi Azura Dress

Best Fit and Flare Work Dress

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Celeste brown floral

Celeste brown floral Fabric: 95% Cotton, 5% Polyester

95% Cotton, 5% Polyester Best for: Business professional work environment

This sleek, A-line dress will stand out in a closet of workwear staples. It’s made from an extra special embroidered cotton with a unique design consisting of pale blue, chocolate brown, and dainty flowers. Subtle puff sleeves, sleek seam darts, and a fitted waist make for a stylish option to the simple frock. Add a chic waist belt and pumps for a fashionable approach to work dressing. Top it off with a blazer for days when you need a little more extra warmth.

Silvia Tcherassi Azura Dress $820 Buy Now

M.M.LaFleur Jeannine Dress

Best Draped Work Dress

Sizes: 0P-18

0P-18 Colorways: Multi plaid and mink brown

Multi plaid and mink brown Fabric: 53% Polyester, 43% Virgin Wool, 4% Elastane

53% Polyester, 43% Virgin Wool, 4% Elastane Special features: Machine washable

Machine washable Best for: Business professional work environment

This sleeveless midi dress is bust-friendly, hips-friendly, and tall-friendly. “This form-fitting style flatters the body with pleats and gathers, which make the plaid drape beautifully. Bonus: it’s also machine-washable,” says Sarah LeFleur. Go for the plaid print to lean into the Fall patterns, or try the plain mink for something more subtle. Whichever you choose, style it with slingbacks and a fitted blazer for a refined look.

What reviewers say: “Unique work dress. The dress is true to size, the draping is interesting, and the mink color is lovely. I was hesitant to try this dress because of the polyester content but the fabric does not feel synthetic.”

M.M.LaFleur Jeannine Dress $395 Buy Now

Joseph Cotton and Wool Knit Maxi Dress

Best Knitted Work Dress

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Camel

Camel Fabric: 50% cotton, 40% wool, 10% cashmere

50% cotton, 40% wool, 10% cashmere Best for: Casual work environment

This slouchy, ribbed maxi dress will be a comfortable, transitional wardrobe staple that will take you from Summer to Fall in a heartbeat. Made from a luxurious blend of cotton, wool and cashmere, the dress features a soft v-shape neckline, a classic rib knit, and very long hemline. Wear it without an undershirt until it’s too cold, then throw a fitted turtleneck under for an easy work look. For accessories, opt for a clean midi boot (we love a white-colored option with this shape) and a slouchy leather bag.

Joseph Cotton and Wool Knit Maxi Dress $645 Buy Now

Rixo Maddison Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress

Best Graphic Work Dress

Sizes: 2-14

2-14 Colorways: Brick red/bone white

Brick red/bone white Fabric: 100% Viscose

100% Viscose Special features: Machine washable

Machine washable Best for: Casual work environment

Rixo knows how to craft a great print, and this ‘70s-feeling dress is no exception. The checkerboard pattern has a vintage feel in brick red and bone, while the slightly oversized collar also nods to the past. Featuring long sleeves and a maxi hem length, the dress is buttoned up enough for a day in the office — without feeling snoozy. Complete with a flat, knee-high riding boot, a crossbody bag, and a camel-colored coat.

Rixo Maddison Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress $374 Buy Now

Altuzarra Kieran Dress Best Short-Sleeved Work Dress Sizes: 34-44

34-44 Colorways: Red, orange and multi silk prints, black and brown leather

Red, orange and multi silk prints, black and brown leather Fabric: 100% silk

100% silk Special features:

Best for: Business professional work environment This pure silk shirtdress is an evergreen shape for Altuzarra. It is offered in 3 different silk prints that are Shibori-inspired, making them one-of-a-kind styles that you won’t want to sleep on. The silk-printed version (there is also a full-leather fabrication) comes with a slim, leather waist belt for optional wear. The short-sleeve arm length will allow you to wear it every season; just add a blazer for a more corporate work environment or a chunky knit when you need more coverage or warmth. Try yours with a slip-on, closed-toe flat, or a classic loafer for everyday appeal. Altuzarra Kieran Dress $1495 Buy Now

Scanlan Theodore Belted High-Neck Midi-Dress Best High-Neck Work Dress Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Black, navy, ice pink

Black, navy, ice pink Fabric: 68% viscose, 32% polyamide

68% viscose, 32% polyamide Best for: Business professional work environment If you’re looking for a more elegant option, this dress is for you. It’s made from the brand’s signature crepe material with a construction that looks like a separate top and skirt at first glance. However, it’s a one-piece that’s easy to throw on during hectic mornings when you don’t have time to style a look. The high neck, above-the-elbow sleeves, and pencil skirt shape are reminiscent of ‘90s minimalism. A pointy slingback shoe and pearl drop earring will make this dress even sleeker. Scanlan Theodore Belted High-Neck Midi-Dress $700 Buy Now

Everlane Denim Chore Dress Best Denim Work Dress Sizes: XXS-XL

XXS-XL Colorways: Dark indigo

Dark indigo Fabric: 98% Cotton, 2% Elastane

98% Cotton, 2% Elastane Special features: Made in an Ever-Better factory and with reduced water use.

Made in an Ever-Better factory and with reduced water use. Best for: Casual work environment This frock is a more dressed-up take on denim and it’s back in stock due to high demand. However, this time it’s updated with a slightly longer sleeve length. Wear it with a cute summer sandal or a stacked-heel caramel leather boot. What reviewers say: “I love this dress. It’s sturdy, and the shape is boxy but not baggy or sloppy. So excited by the quality and weight of the denim.” Everlane Denim Chore Dress $98 Buy Now

Ulla Johnson Althea Dress

Best Puffed-Sleeve Work Dress

Sizes: 0-14

0-14 Colorways: Bordeaux

Bordeaux Fabric: 100% cotton

100% cotton Best for: Casual work environment

This cotton poplin dress hints at romanticism with its puffed sleeves and drawstring ribbon waist ties. The breathable cotton and rich burgundy hue make it an easy transitional piece to take you into the new season. Wear yours with a favorite boot, tall or short, to play with textures. If you have an after-work date, throw on strappy suede heels for an equally cute date night outfit.

Ulla Johnson Althea Dress $465 Buy Now

Tory Burch Basketweave Silky Knit Polo Dress Best Comfortable Work Dress Sizes: 00-16

00-16 Colorways: Toasted granola

Toasted granola Fabric: 77% viscose, 23% silk

77% viscose, 23% silk Best for: Business professional work environment Slinky viscose silk might seem like something from the past, but Tory Burch has a knack for making things feel new again. Made with a retro print inspired by the designer’s childhood home, this collared dress is soft and uber comfortable — making it perfect for a long work day. Wear it with slip-on black heeled sandals or horsebit loafers. Don’t forget a chic saddle bag to embrace the nostalgic mood. What reviewers say: “ I love this dress. I wish that it came in solid black and solid red. It travels and wears well without wrinkling. I love Tory Burch clothing but some of them wrinkle. This is flattering and fits well—super practical professional dress.” Tory Burch Basketweave Silky Knit Polo Dress $698 Buy Now

Nanushka Lais Draped Front Shirt Dress Best Sustainable Work Dress Sizes: XXS-XL

XXS-XL Colorways: Black

Black Fabric: 78% Triacetate, 22% Polyester

78% Triacetate, 22% Polyester Special features: Made locally from signature Forest Stewardship Council-certified fabric.

Made locally from signature Forest Stewardship Council-certified fabric. Best for: Casual work environment Wrap dresses are a universally flattering fit, and thanks to cult brand Nanushka you can get your hands on an updated cool-girl version. The Lais dress has a tie-waist shape that is versatile and lightweight for a functional but fashionable approach to office wear. It is also a style you can feel good about investing in. It’s made within 300 kilometers of Nanushka’s headquarters to reduce C02 emissions through production. The fabric is also made from cellulose-based fibers sourced from sustainably managed forests. Pair it with everything from sandals to flats to boots. Nanushka Lais Draped Front Shirt Dress $895 Buy Now

Stella McCartney Plastron Shirting Dress

Best Designer Work Dress

Sizes: 36-46

36-46 Colorways: Aubergine

Aubergine Fabric: 100% silk

100% silk Special features: Detachable belt

Detachable belt Best for: Business professional work environment

Leave it to Stella McCartney to invigorate life into the iconic shirt dress. Toss this silky dress on with ease to make a statement in any office. The striped pattern is unique, and the burgundy hue is ideal for dressing within a seasonal color palette. Featuring a tuxedo-style front and a detachable sporty belt with a flash of metal, you’ll look modern and fresh for that big presentation or important work lunch. Wear with an oxford lace-up shoe or pointy pump, depending on your mood.

Stella McCartney Plastron Shirting Dress $1650 Buy Now

Scanlan Theodore Crepe Knit Soft Shirt Dress Best Polo Work Dress Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Bone, black and lilac

Bone, black and lilac Fabric: 68% Viscose, 32% Polyamide

68% Viscose, 32% Polyamide Special features: Made from ethical and sustainable yarns, including organic and regenerated fibers, that have been processed where possible using Eco-certified chemicals to reduce chemical toxicity in the manufacturing process.

Made from ethical and sustainable yarns, including organic and regenerated fibers, that have been processed where possible using Eco-certified chemicals to reduce chemical toxicity in the manufacturing process. Best for: Business professional work environment “Scanlan Theodore’s signature Crepe Knit collection is designed as a contemporary interpretation of workwear styling which extends to a range of mini and mid-length dresses,” says Blank. “Tailored from a durable and flattering stretch knit fabrication, I love them for their sophisticated and refined characteristics. They are the perfect foundation for an elegant workwear wardrobe.” This dress checks all the boxes, providing a flattering fit and work-appropriate cut. Wear yours with a closed-toe pump or kitten heel and top handle bag for an easy office look. Scanlan Theodore Crepe Knit Soft Shirt Dress $700 Buy Now