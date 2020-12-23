All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While joyful fashion was the standout trend on the spring 2021 runways, everyday fashion trends reflected our lockdown reality a little differently.



Beginning in March, activewear saw high sales as people early into lockdown had energy for at-home workouts in place of gym memberships and studio classes. Simultaneously, there was a rise in cozy loungewear for home. As the months went by and companies extended remote working, wearing a nice top and earrings livened up Zoom meetings and digital events, while the rise of cottage dresses and sharing shirts with partners and roommates made getting dressed a little easier.

For the brief moments when restaurants were able to operate outdoor dining, both statement and functional outerwear was one of the few opportunities to show off some style, in addition to supporting local businesses. Here, a chronological breakdown of the top quarantine fashion trends of 2020.

1. Activewear

Whether streaming dance classes, hitting the Peloton or picking up some new weights, workout attire (and accompanying gear) was one of the biggest fashion trends of the year.

2. Cozy Dressing

As a reflection of the times, brands and consumers alike are no longer forgoing comfort for style and have instead found a way to make both a priority.

3. Zoom Tops

Let your top stand out in those Zoom meetings while wearing sweatpants (or less) below.

4. Swimwear for Men

With many having access to pools during quarantine, and others flocking to beach destinations, a graphic swimsuit is the perfect choice when opting to stay at a safe distance and turn heads at the same time.

5. House Dresses

One of the more specific trends of the year, house dresses, or nap dresses, offered easy dressing while living out that Cottagecore fantasy.

6. His/Hers Shirting

Living with a partner? Take a chance on each other’s wardrobes.

7. Coats for Outdoor Dining

Obsessed with The Undoing? Try some of these statement, performance and stylish outerwear options for when it’s safe to dine outdoors again.

8. Shop Small

Now more than ever, it’s a great time to support independent businesses that also happen to design sustainably.

