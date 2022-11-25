×
Black Friday Coat Deals: Up to 40% Off The North Face, Columbia and More

From functional jackets from Patagonia to stylish Acne picks, these winter coats are on sale now.

black shearling coat by the arrivals, pink long puffer coat by acne, and puffer tan coat by levis on sale during black friday savings events
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and MyTheresa

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday deals on clothes are some of the best of the year. Those deals are even better when they happen to be on items that you both need and are pricier of a purchase, like, say your go-to winter coat. The warm, protective layer is one of those things you really do need, but the higher attention to technology and smart design often makes them a generally expensive purchase.

This Black Friday is the perfect time to (finally) swap out that old winter coat or to get another warm jacket to put into your rotation. You can shop sales on Amazon’s internet-famous down jackets — including one with a built-in heating system — or aviator coats from The Arrivals or Rag & Bone. It’s a great time to test out a new coat shape, color, or length because you can do so at a fraction of the cost.

Get yourself a new coat, and, while you’re out at it, scoop up a gift for your girlfriend, mom, or any other woman in your life. The jackets we’ve pulled here are right at the sweet spot of function and fashion — not to mention, crazy on sale. Find your new favorite piece of outerwear here.

Orolay Down Jacket

The internet is obsessed with this Orolay Down Jacket, and rightfully so. It has warmth, length, and storage pockets for days.

Amazon Jacket

Amazon

Orolay Down Jacket $149.99  $90.99 Buy Now

The North Face Metropolis Parka III

The North Face’s Metropolis Parka III can take on a tundra. This longer length puffy pick is one that will save you every single snowstorm.

The North Face Jacket

The North Face

The North Face Metropolis Parka III $300  $180 Buy Now

The North Face Metropolis Parka III $300  $210 Buy Now

Nike Therma-FIT Repel Jacket

Nike’s Therma-FIT Repel Jacket is fun, warm, and reversible. Gift it to your sporty friend.

Nike Jacket

Nike

Nike Therma-FIT Repel Jacket $160  $139.97 Buy Now

Patagonia Frozen Range Parka

The Patagonia Frozen Range Parka adjusts to your needs in every weather. You can add or detach two of the layers for more or less protection and warmth as you need it.

Patagonia Frozen Range Parka $799  $479.40 Buy Now

Lululemon Cinchable Fleece Zip-Up

Lululemon’s Cinchable Fleece Zip-Up is like being allowed to wear your coziest winter blanket but outside.

Lululemon Cinchable Fleece Zip-Up $168  $99 Buy Now

Columbia Suttle Mountain Jacket

Columbia’s Suttle Mountain Jacket can take on brutal winter elements, like sleet and freezing temperatures, and will last for seasons to come.

Columbia Suttle Mountain Jacket $230  $139.99 Buy Now

Sam Edelman Corduroy Puffer

For something that adds some style to your otherwise protective outerwear, this Sam Edelman Corduroy Puffer is a no-brainer.

Sam Edelman Corduroy Puffer $200  $149.90 Buy Now

Levi’s Teddy Coat

Levi’s Teddy Coat is soft, cozy, and long. It makes going outside a whole lot less painful.

Levi's Teddy Coat $200  $119.90 Buy Now

Cole Haan Signature Asymmetric Zip Coat

Cole Haan’s Signature Asymmetric Zip Coat is a beautiful coat to give as a gift to the woman who goes to everything as put together as possible, weather be damned.

Cole Haan Signature Asymmetric Zip Coat $398  $239.99 Buy Now

Stand Studio Milani Coat

Stand Studio Milani Coat Faux Leather is a fun take on a puffer jacket. The high neck and color contrast make it a statement.

Stand Studio Milani Coat Faux Leather $595  $446.25 Buy Now

Rag & Bone Aviator Jacket

Black Friday sales are unparalleled for investing in something like a timeless Rag & Bone Aviator Jacket.

Rag & Bone Aviator Jacket $2295  $1,606.50 Buy Now

Madewell Holland Puffer Parka

Madewell’s Holland Puffer Parka is a fun way to change up a dark winter closet. Winter white is where it’s at.

Madewell Holland Puffer Parka $218  $163.50 Buy Now

The North Face Nuptse Sherpa Down Jacket

The North Face Nuptse Sherpa Down Jacket is a stylish take on a classic jacket shape. The sherpa is a fun and comfy change.

TNF Jacket

luisaviaroma

The North Face Jacket $320  $192 Buy Now

Reebok x Victoria Beckham Puffer Jacket

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham Puffer Jacket is a perfect encapsulation of what the brand and designer do best together: chic and sporty. This jacket is just as good to the gym as it is on a date.

Reebok x Victoria Beckham Puffer Jacket $280  $210 Buy Now

Isabel Marant Laurie Coat

Isabel Marant’s Laurie Coat is made of warm wool done up in a subtle gray check pattern with a stand-out belt. Optimal winter fashions.

Isabel Marant Jacket

luisaviaroma

Isabel Marant Laurie Coat $895  $537 Buy Now

Stand Studio Azalea Teddy Jacket

This Stand Studio Azalea Teddy Jacket is the cozy layer you’ll itch to put on with jeans and your favorite boots.

Stand Jacket

luisaviaroma

Stand Studio Azalea Jacket $675  $405 Buy Now

The Arrivals Moto Jacket

The Arrivals Moto Jacket is an infamously fabulous jacket, and it’s high-quality fabrics and design make it worth every penny. Even better when there are fewer pennies involved.

The Arrivals Jacket $1298  $1,038.40 Buy Now

Ororo Heated Jacket

The Ororo Heated Jacket is the single best jacket you could gift the woman in your life who is always cold.

Amazon Jacket

Amazon

Ororo Heated Jacket $199.99  $104.99 Buy Now

Acne Studios Nylon Puffer Coat

The Acne Studios Nylon Puffer Coat is a great fit for a capital F Fashion Girl. It’s warm, puffy, and bold.

Acne Jacket

My Theresa

Acne Studios Nylon Puffer Coat $560  $392 Buy Now

Canada Goose Expedition Down Parka

For a jacket that will outlast you, Canada Goose’s Expedition Down Parka is a wise purchase for nearly everyone.

Canada Goose Parka

Backcountry

Canada Goose Expedition Down Parka $1695  $1,186.50 Buy Now

