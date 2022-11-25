Black Friday Coat Deals: Up to 40% Off The North Face, Columbia and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Black Friday deals on clothes are some of the best of the year. Those deals are even better when they happen to be on items that you both need and are pricier of a purchase, like, say your go-to winter coat. The warm, protective layer is one of those things you really do need, but the higher attention to technology and smart design often makes them a generally expensive purchase.
This Black Friday is the perfect time to (finally) swap out that old winter coat or to get another warm jacket to put into your rotation. You can shop sales on Amazon’s internet-famous down jackets — including one with a built-in heating system — or aviator coats from The Arrivals or Rag & Bone. It’s a great time to test out a new coat shape, color, or length because you can do so at a fraction of the cost.
Get yourself a new coat, and, while you’re out at it, scoop up a gift for your girlfriend, mom, or any other woman in your life. The jackets we’ve pulled here are right at the sweet spot of function and fashion — not to mention, crazy on sale. Find your new favorite piece of outerwear here.
Orolay Down Jacket
The internet is obsessed with this Orolay Down Jacket, and rightfully so. It has warmth, length, and storage pockets for days.
The North Face Metropolis Parka III
The North Face’s Metropolis Parka III can take on a tundra. This longer length puffy pick is one that will save you every single snowstorm.
Nike Therma-FIT Repel Jacket
Nike’s Therma-FIT Repel Jacket is fun, warm, and reversible. Gift it to your sporty friend.
Patagonia Frozen Range Parka
The Patagonia Frozen Range Parka adjusts to your needs in every weather. You can add or detach two of the layers for more or less protection and warmth as you need it.
Lululemon Cinchable Fleece Zip-Up
Lululemon’s Cinchable Fleece Zip-Up is like being allowed to wear your coziest winter blanket but outside.
Columbia Suttle Mountain Jacket
Columbia’s Suttle Mountain Jacket can take on brutal winter elements, like sleet and freezing temperatures, and will last for seasons to come.
Sam Edelman Corduroy Puffer
For something that adds some style to your otherwise protective outerwear, this Sam Edelman Corduroy Puffer is a no-brainer.
Levi’s Teddy Coat
Levi’s Teddy Coat is soft, cozy, and long. It makes going outside a whole lot less painful.
Cole Haan Signature Asymmetric Zip Coat
Cole Haan’s Signature Asymmetric Zip Coat is a beautiful coat to give as a gift to the woman who goes to everything as put together as possible, weather be damned.
Stand Studio Milani Coat
Stand Studio Milani Coat Faux Leather is a fun take on a puffer jacket. The high neck and color contrast make it a statement.
Rag & Bone Aviator Jacket
Black Friday sales are unparalleled for investing in something like a timeless Rag & Bone Aviator Jacket.
Madewell Holland Puffer Parka
Madewell’s Holland Puffer Parka is a fun way to change up a dark winter closet. Winter white is where it’s at.
The North Face Nuptse Sherpa Down Jacket
The North Face Nuptse Sherpa Down Jacket is a stylish take on a classic jacket shape. The sherpa is a fun and comfy change.
Reebok x Victoria Beckham Puffer Jacket
The Reebok x Victoria Beckham Puffer Jacket is a perfect encapsulation of what the brand and designer do best together: chic and sporty. This jacket is just as good to the gym as it is on a date.
Isabel Marant Laurie Coat
Isabel Marant’s Laurie Coat is made of warm wool done up in a subtle gray check pattern with a stand-out belt. Optimal winter fashions.
Stand Studio Azalea Teddy Jacket
This Stand Studio Azalea Teddy Jacket is the cozy layer you’ll itch to put on with jeans and your favorite boots.
The Arrivals Moto Jacket
The Arrivals Moto Jacket is an infamously fabulous jacket, and it’s high-quality fabrics and design make it worth every penny. Even better when there are fewer pennies involved.
Ororo Heated Jacket
The Ororo Heated Jacket is the single best jacket you could gift the woman in your life who is always cold.
Acne Studios Nylon Puffer Coat
The Acne Studios Nylon Puffer Coat is a great fit for a capital F Fashion Girl. It’s warm, puffy, and bold.
Canada Goose Expedition Down Parka
For a jacket that will outlast you, Canada Goose’s Expedition Down Parka is a wise purchase for nearly everyone.