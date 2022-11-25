Black Friday 2022: 50% Off Deals on Hoodies, Sports Bras and Leggings From Spanx, Alo Yoga and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2022 is here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your activewear collection. Not only will these new clothes make you feel confident and look great every time you put them on, but they also will push you to head to the gym or that pilates class. Plus, workout clothes make great gifts for every woman on your list, including gifts for moms and gifts for girlfriends.

This year’s Black Friday clothing deals for workout clothes are better than ever before. You can score up to 50% off on workout leggings, comfortable and supportive sports bras, high-impact sports bras, sweat-wicking tops, cute sweatshirts to throw over your leggings, and more. Plus, retailers and brands like Amazon, Nordstrom, Skims, Spanx, Lululemon, and more have many great options. Trust us — you can’t miss out on Amazon’s selection of leggings.

With styles and sizes already going fast, you won’t want to hesitate to add these deals to your cart. For efficiency’s sake, we narrowed down the selection and rounded up some of our favorite options from these best Black Friday activewear sales. Keep scrolling to shop them before it’s too late.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″

Lululemon’s Align leggings are known for their comfort and perfect fit. They’re made with the brand’s Nulu Fabric that feels buttery-soft and light as a cloud. While they’re designed for yoga, they can be worn for any low-intensity workout.

$98 $69

Alo Yoga 7″ Airbrush Biker Short

It’s no secret that A-listers like Hailey Bieber and Hilary Duff are fans of the brand. In fact, Kendall Jenner and Alessandra Ambrosio have both been spotted in the brand’s biker shorts several times, and it’s easy to see why. They’re super-sculpting, smooth, and perfect for wearing from pilates to brunch. Plus, they exude effortless model-off-duty style.

$56 $28

Carbon 38 High Rise 7/8 Legging

Metallics are having a moment, so get on board and incorporate them into your activewear rotation. These shiny leggings from Carbon 38 will make you excited about getting dressed to hit the gym. They have a high-rise and wide waistband to keep you locked and a supportive performance fabric made from nylon and lycra for a flattering shape.

$128 $89.6

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Always On Cropped Tank

A two-in-one workout top is all a workout junkie needs in their life. This one from Beyond Yoga is so soft and supportive that you’ll wear it even when your day doesn’t involve a workout. It has adjustable straps with the criss-cross option, a self-shelf bra, cropped length, and a buttery soft performance fabric with a unique texture and exceptionally soft hand.

$68 $47.6

P.E. Nation Primary Hoodie

A neutral hooded sweatshirt is a must-have in any well-done capsule wardrobe. This one from P.E. Nation is just that. It’s made from high-quality cotton with an enlarged hooded and branded patch on the arm.

$109 $87.2

Skims Utility Sport Shorts

Up your running game with these shorts that merge fashion and athleticism. Skims’ Utility Sport Shorts have a retro appeal with a breezy mesh lining and a wide waistband. They’re breathable, flattering, stylish, and practical — what more could one want?

$58 $42

Good American The Good Mama Seamless Leggings

A pair of black leggings that are versatile enough for lounging, dressing up with polished pieces for work, or wearing to a workout is a maternity must-have. Good American’s leggings feel soft but not overly compressive or revealing.

$89 $62.3

Running Girl Sports Bra When Amazon's sale includes sports bras, you run. This Lululemon alternative option has cross-straps to deliver the coverage and support you need for any type of workout — without restricting any movement. It features lycra which allows the bra to stretch with you and retain its shape over time. Plus, it comes in over 40 colorways. $24.99 $18.99

Spanx Booty Boost Yoga Pants

The Spanx Booty Boost Yoga Pants are a great mix of leggings that have the sweat-wicking and stretch you want in a legging but with a little more of a casual style than your standard tight ankle fit. They’re designed with the brand’s sculpting performance fabric and a contoured waistband for a flattering fit that hides your midriff area and sculpts your butt.

$110 $88

Splits59 Sienna Jersey Tank Top

The Sienna Top is a white tank top that checks off all the boxes. It has a lightweight jersey fabric that’s sweat-wicking, so you can keep comfortable, even during the most intense workouts. The cropped, floaty shape is perfect for layering over your sports bra. Consider this your go-to top for active days.

$68 $47.6

Natori Dynamic Contour Underwire Sports Bra

Natori has become a brand that produces some of the best bras for large chests. The Dynamic Contour Underwire Bra is one of its standout sports bras, for not only the support but also for comfort. Built-in cups lift and securely hold you in. It has convenient adjustable straps, so you won’t have to struggle to reach around to modify your fit or remove the bra. You can alter the straps while wearing it since the clasp is in front. Plus, it has a wide elastic underband for a secure fit.