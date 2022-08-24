Brad Pitt Continues His Love Affair with Adidas x Gucci Gazelle Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Brad Pitt is, through and through, a movie star. Not just in the sense that he’s an actor, but also in that he embodies the glitz and glamour that comes along with it. And for as long as he’s been in the public eye, he’s looked the part. His red carpet style has historically been pretty movie star-like. He wears tailored, expensive suits in event-appropriate colors. Maybe he’ll grow his hair long and slick it back or wear a tux with a fun dress shoe. For the most part, Pitt has stayed pretty buttoned-up. But for the past few weeks, Pitt has been hitting red carpets in loose-fitting suits and the coveted Gucci x Adidas Gazelle sneakers.

Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train red carpet outfits have been uncharacteristically casual, but it’s a strong look considering he’s doing “casual” in the much-anticipated Gucci x Adidas sneakers. Most recently, he wore a red pair of Gazelles with an airy linen suit. It takes a whole air of confidence to wear a look like this — the proportions are risky, the vibes casual. It’s one of those outfits that you might not know how to evaluate, except for that it is Brad Pitt, Style Icon, and therefore the outfit must be good.

This is just one of the many similar outfits that evoke this vibe vibe for Pitt recently. He’s also worn yellow Gazelles with a lime green suit, which is a real sentence to wrap your mind around. He’s also worn them in a bit more accessible white color with dark stripes, paired with a loose navy suit and topped with aviators. It’s fun to see Pitt wear the casual sneakers to something usually so formal. The Adidas Gazelle is a training shoe, after all, but the Gucci makeover (and signature stamp) certainly makes it feel more red carpet-esque.

The Gazelle was originally a training shoe that Adidas launched in the ’60s, which has become a staple sneaker from the archives that continues to be remade and restyled so that it keeps up with more modern style. The Gazelle was born for sportswear, and it solidified its place in Adidas history by being the first performance-based shoe to come in suede. For the ’60s, this was a brand-new fabrication. The suede was durable and protective, but moved a little easier than your standard leather athletic sneaker would. The Gazelle has a low-profile, protective heel tab and those signature three stripes. Over the years, there have been different iterations for different occasions, like changing up the outsole for tougher traction. In 2016, Adidas reissued the Gazelle style from the ’90s and it has stayed in cool, retro sneaker rotation ever since .

The retro style — similar to the Adidas Samba and Stan Smith shoes — is having a renaissance. Style is in a place right now where effortless comfort is key, but without sacrificing a look that is cool. The Gazelle speaks to the current moment of cool, easy dressing. The Gucci version is a real investment in the movement with its $850 price tag, and you can shop all of the styles now at Gucci.com. Alternatively, if you’re looking to get your hands on a more affordable classic, snag one of the many cool colorways from adidas.com.

