×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘That Radical, Rebellious Spirit Set Him Apart’

Accessories

Nicholas Kirkwood Shutters Brand

Business

Kering Appoints Lauder Veteran as Head of Beauty

Stylish Celebrities Love By Far Bags — Now’s Your Chance to Buy Them on Sale.

Act fast to save over 65% off these popular handbags before they're gone!

Ssense By Far Handbag Sale Lead Art
Courtesy of Ssense

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There are many celebrity-loved designer handbag brands, but only some amass as big a following as By Far. That’s why when we heard that Ssense was having a secret sale on By Far’s handbags, we knew it wouldn’t be fair to gatekeep the news.

Starting today, shoppers can save over 60% off a wide selection of By Far’s ’90s-inspired minimalist-friendly bags. While the sale has everything from croc-effect mini bags to colored patent leather iterations, it also includes two of By Far’s most popular handbag styles — the Amber and the Rachel. By Far’s Amber bag has a moon-shaped design characterized by sleek, curved lines. With a semi-patent leather, zip closure, and a logo-engraved buckle, it’s the ideal bag for those on the go — hence why Instagram favorites like Matilda Djerf, Sofia Coelho, and Emma Leger consistently reach for it. The Rachel bag is the other signature style you’ve probably seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, Irina Shayk, and more. It features a simple design but with a retro appeal. It’s crafted of luscious French calfskin leather and has a pochette shape that can hold any items one deems essential. 

Related Galleries

By Far is a Bulgarian brand founded by twins Valentina Bezuhanova and Sabina Gyosheva, along with their best friend, Denitsa Bumbarova. It’s famous for its wallet-friendly, trendy-yet-timeless accessories. There are no loud prints or logos; instead, By Far focuses on sleek silhouettes and classic shapes. That’s why the bags pair perfectly with laid-back, polished looks like classic women’s jeans and a white T-shirt, suit separates, and LBDs, but also compliment any number of maximalist-friendly garments. 

While the shoulder bags typically retail for roughly $500, we’re grateful Ssense has quietly put so many of its best-selling bags on sale for hundreds of dollars off. So if you’re ready to get your hands on one — or two — keep scrolling because there’s no better time than now.

Sign up for WWD’S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

By Far Ssense Exclusive Brown Amber Bag

By Far Ssense Exclusive Brown Amber Bag $685  $233 Buy Now at ssense

By Far Off-White Rachel Shoulder Bag

By Far Off-White Rachel Shoulder Bag $420  $139 Buy Now at ssense

By Far Brown Croc Rachel Shoulder Bag

By Far Brown Croc Rachel Shoulder Bag $395  $122 Buy Now at ssense

By Far Gray Amber Bag

By Far Gray Amber Bag $685  $260 Buy Now at ssense

By Far Black Fran Bag

By Far Black Fran Bag $540  $227 Buy Now at ssense

By Far Mini Soho Bag

By Far Mini Soho Bag $570  $200 Buy Now at ssense

By Far Pink Baby Amber Bag

By Far Pink Baby Amber Bag $565  $181 Buy Now at ssense

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Hot Summer Bags

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

By Far Bags Are on Sale for 65% Off on SSENSE Right Now

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad