Stylish Celebrities Love By Far Bags — Now’s Your Chance to Buy Them on Sale.

There are many celebrity-loved designer handbag brands, but only some amass as big a following as By Far. That’s why when we heard that Ssense was having a secret sale on By Far’s handbags, we knew it wouldn’t be fair to gatekeep the news.

Starting today, shoppers can save over 60% off a wide selection of By Far’s ’90s-inspired minimalist-friendly bags. While the sale has everything from croc-effect mini bags to colored patent leather iterations, it also includes two of By Far’s most popular handbag styles — the Amber and the Rachel. By Far’s Amber bag has a moon-shaped design characterized by sleek, curved lines. With a semi-patent leather, zip closure, and a logo-engraved buckle, it’s the ideal bag for those on the go — hence why Instagram favorites like Matilda Djerf, Sofia Coelho, and Emma Leger consistently reach for it. The Rachel bag is the other signature style you’ve probably seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, Irina Shayk, and more. It features a simple design but with a retro appeal. It’s crafted of luscious French calfskin leather and has a pochette shape that can hold any items one deems essential.

By Far is a Bulgarian brand founded by twins Valentina Bezuhanova and Sabina Gyosheva, along with their best friend, Denitsa Bumbarova. It’s famous for its wallet-friendly, trendy-yet-timeless accessories. There are no loud prints or logos; instead, By Far focuses on sleek silhouettes and classic shapes. That’s why the bags pair perfectly with laid-back, polished looks like classic women’s jeans and a white T-shirt, suit separates, and LBDs, but also compliment any number of maximalist-friendly garments.

While the shoulder bags typically retail for roughly $500, we’re grateful Ssense has quietly put so many of its best-selling bags on sale for hundreds of dollars off. So if you’re ready to get your hands on one — or two — keep scrolling because there’s no better time than now.

