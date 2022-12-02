Cariuma’s New Pantone Viva Magenta Shoes Add the Perfect Pop of Color to Any Outfit

For the fifth consecutive year, Brazilian shoe brand Cariuma has been named Pantone’s footwear partner for its 2023 Color of the Year with a limited-edition collection of Cariuma’s top-selling styles in Viva Magenta Pantone 18-1750.

This new color symbolizes excitement and joy and looks toward the future with optimism. “As virtual worlds become a more prominent part of our daily lives, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real,” Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement. “Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.”

This unique color was chosen to inspire self-expression, allowing individuals to explore and be accepted for exactly who they feel they are. Thus, it’s a great color for minimalists and maximalists alike to experiment with and adopt in their style, from fashion and beauty to home decor. It’s a rich jewel-tone shade that compliments cool skin undertones and is, ironically, a very holiday-appropriate color — with the season around the corner.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, Cariuma makes some of the most stylish and comfortable shoes for women and men out of sustainable materials. Pete Davidson, Helen Mirren, Nina Agdal, and Whitney Port are all Cariuma fans — and it’s not hard to understand why. A-listers and shoppers can’t stop wearing the brand’s easy IBI Slip-On sneakers and the lace-up iterations called Salvas, OCA High, and OCA Low. Each silhouette is crafted from ethically sourced materials such as GOTS-certified organic cotton canvas, natural rubber, recycled plastics, and premium suede. The good news? Cariuma delivers limited-edition iterations of these coveted styles using Viva Magenta, sure to complement any outfit. You can pair them with anything from baggy jeans, a white T-shirt, and a leather jacket to leather pants and a cashmere sweater. They also make an excellent gift for women on your list — from sneakerheads to fashion-loving girlfriends.

The limited-edition Pantone 2023 Color of the Year versions of the Cariuma sneakers are available now via Cariuma.com and range from $89 to $110. So keep scrolling because there’s no better time than now to explore groundbreaking possibilities and practice self-expression than with the help of Viva Magenta.