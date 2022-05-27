Amazon Has a Great Assortment of Casual Dresses — Here are the 10 Best Styles to Buy Now.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is a popular destination for trendy home decor, cool kitchen gadgets and buzzy electronics, but thankfully for shoppers, the site also carries plenty of stylish fashion apparel at great prices — including some of the best summer dresses for women. Translation: You can essentially mark off your entire shopping list in one go next time you head over to the e-tailer.

In addition to formal frocks ideal for cocktail parties and other special events on your calendar, Amazon offers a host of casual-chic dresses for rounding out your everyday lineup. You’ll find styles from affordable in-house labels with thousands of glowing customer reviews, plus options from some of your favorite designers and name brands — all available with free two-day shipping for Prime members. These come in a variety styles and sizes, whether you prefer a simple tank silhouette for lounging or more polished prairie dress that’s fitting for afternoon dates or laidback wedding ceremonies. And, you can choose from a range of monochromatic or patterned looks, such as classic floral, dotted and even artful patchwork versions.

In terms of coverage and length, you have options here, too. There are midi, maxi and mini dress styles suitable for different occasions and fit preferences. We’ve even spotted some pretty long sleeve numbers with contrasting details like cutouts and plunging necklines for beating the summer heat (and showcasing a little extra skin, if you so desire).

The selection is indeed vast, but your search doesn’t have to be complicated. Ahead, we’ve dug through the choices to bring you 10 of our favorite casual dresses available on Amazon. To ensure you feel just as good as you look this season, the below silhouettes feature wearable details like soft constructions, relaxed fits and airy cotton finishes.

ASTR the Label Baldwin Dress

Channel this season’s popular prairie vibes with this stunning ASTR the Label number, featuring short puff sleeves, a corset-style bodice and delicate eyelet details on the fabric. Sport it with cushy slides during weekend brunch or wedges for any outdoor weddings you plan to attend.

Z Supply Melina Dress

Made of a lightweight knit fabric, this timeless A-line midi dress from Z Supply is one you’ll be eager to slip into for WFH calls, running errands and everything in between. It’s a great foundational piece, and even better, it can easily be dressed up or down for whatever the day brings.

BB Dakota Under The Sun Dress

A loose-fit dress you can easily throw on at a moment’s notice or over your favorite bikini is a summer necessity — at least in our opinion. We love this elegant tiered style from BB Dakota, which also includes adjustable ruffled straps to help you get the best fit possible.

Free People Cactus Flower Dress

If your style is more boho, you’ll adore this embroidered maxi dress from Free People. The lightweight canvas material gives the piece some structure, while a cutout at the back adds extra breathability and eye-catching detail.

Love The Label Ivy Dress

This striking patchwork frock by Love The Label gives a whole new meaning to warm weather florals. Style it with some equally colorful mules and a glamorous sun hat to wow every time you step out of your house this season.

Misa Kaia Dress

Offering a polished aesthetic with an airy silhouette, this flounce sleeve, chiffon mini dress will subtly elevate your day-to-day style.

Z Supply Zelda Dress

For truly laidback afternoons, you’ll want Z Supply’s Zelda tank dress in your collection. The 100% cotton midi gently drapes the frame and features a subtle leg slit that offers even more cooling benefits.

Yobecho Summer Ruffle Dress

This ruffled mini is sure to earn you compliments and won’t break the bank either, making it perfect for those who want to look chic without spending top dollar. Choose from 11 different color options or stock up on multiple versions for variety.

The Drop Kimi Ruffled Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Comfy smocked dresses are here to stay, so go ahead and invest in this dainty cotton number from Amazon’s influencer-inspired label The Drop. It’s available in floral and monochrome options and inclusive sizing from XXS to 5X to fit many body types.

Exlura A-Line Casual Mini Dress

Customers can’t seem to get enough of Exlura’s breezy ruched dress. Backed by thousands of four- and five-star reviews, it features an open back with adjustable bow detail and universally flattering smocked waist design. Plus, the long sleeves can be worn traditionally or over the shoulder, providing two looks in one.

