Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Farfetch Resets Outlook on Russia, Weakness in China

Fashion

New for Victor Glemaud? A Fashion-infused First Line of Home Goods

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Amazon Has a Great Assortment of Casual Dresses — Here are the 10 Best Styles to Buy Now.

From breezy tank dresses to pretty prairie dresses for endless occasions.

casual dresses amazon
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is a popular destination for trendy home decor, cool kitchen gadgets and buzzy electronics, but thankfully for shoppers, the site also carries plenty of stylish fashion apparel at great prices — including some of the best summer dresses for women. Translation: You can essentially mark off your entire shopping list in one go next time you head over to the e-tailer.

In addition to formal frocks ideal for cocktail parties and other special events on your calendar, Amazon offers a host of casual-chic dresses for rounding out your everyday lineup. You’ll find styles from affordable in-house labels with thousands of glowing customer reviews, plus options from some of your favorite designers and name brands — all available with free two-day shipping for Prime members. These come in a variety styles and sizes, whether you prefer a simple tank silhouette for lounging or more polished prairie dress that’s fitting for afternoon dates or laidback wedding ceremonies. And, you can choose from a range of monochromatic or patterned looks, such as classic floral, dotted and even artful patchwork versions.

Related Galleries

In terms of coverage and length, you have options here, too. There are midi, maxi and mini dress styles suitable for different occasions and fit preferences. We’ve even spotted some pretty long sleeve numbers with contrasting details like cutouts and plunging necklines for beating the summer heat (and showcasing a little extra skin, if you so desire).

The selection is indeed vast, but your search doesn’t have to be complicated. Ahead, we’ve dug through the choices to bring you 10 of our favorite casual dresses available on Amazon. To ensure you feel just as good as you look this season,  the below silhouettes feature wearable details like soft constructions, relaxed fits and airy cotton finishes.

ASTR the Label Baldwin Dress

Channel this season’s popular prairie vibes with this stunning ASTR the Label number, featuring short puff sleeves, a corset-style bodice and delicate eyelet details on the fabric. Sport it with cushy slides during weekend brunch or wedges for any outdoor weddings you plan to attend.

ASTR the label Baldwin Dress

ASTR the label Women's Baldwin Dress $131 Buy Now

Z Supply Melina Dress

Made of a lightweight knit fabric, this timeless A-line midi dress from Z Supply is one you’ll be eager to slip into for WFH calls, running errands and everything in between. It’s a great foundational piece, and even better, it can easily be dressed up or down for whatever the day brings.

Z Supply Melina Dress

Z Supply Women's Melina Dress $40 Buy Now

BB Dakota Under The Sun Dress

A loose-fit dress you can easily throw on at a moment’s notice or over your favorite bikini is a summer necessity — at least in our opinion. We love this elegant tiered style from BB Dakota, which also includes adjustable ruffled straps to help you get the best fit possible.

Bb Dakota Under The Sun Dress

BB Dakota Under The Sun Dress $48-$69 Buy Now

Free People Cactus Flower Dress

If your style is more boho, you’ll adore this embroidered maxi dress from Free People. The lightweight canvas material gives the piece some structure, while a cutout at the back adds extra breathability and eye-catching detail.

Free People Cactus Flower Dress

Free People Cactus Flower Dress $108-$308 Buy Now

Love The Label Ivy Dress

This striking patchwork frock by Love The Label gives a whole new meaning to warm weather florals. Style it with some equally colorful mules and a glamorous sun hat to wow every time you step out of your house this season.

Love The Label Ivy Dress

Love The Label Ivy Dress $187 Buy Now

Misa Kaia Dress

Offering a polished aesthetic with an airy silhouette, this flounce sleeve, chiffon mini dress will subtly elevate your day-to-day style.

Misa Kaia Dress

Misa Kaia Dress $216 Buy Now

Z Supply Zelda Dress

For truly laidback afternoons, you’ll want Z Supply’s Zelda tank dress in your collection. The 100% cotton midi gently drapes the frame and features a subtle leg slit that offers even more cooling benefits.

Z Supply Zelda Dress

Z Supply Zelda Dress $47 Buy Now

Yobecho Summer Ruffle Dress

This ruffled mini is sure to earn you compliments and won’t break the bank either, making it perfect for those who want to look chic without spending top dollar. Choose from 11 different color options or stock up on multiple versions for variety.

Exlura A-Line Casual Mini Dress

Yobecho Summer Ruffle Dress $30-$36 Buy Now

The Drop Kimi Ruffled Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Comfy smocked dresses are here to stay, so go ahead and invest in this dainty cotton number from Amazon’s influencer-inspired label The Drop. It’s available in floral and monochrome options and inclusive sizing from XXS to 5X to fit many body types.

The Drop Kimi Ruffled Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

The Drop Kimi Ruffled Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress $70 Buy Now

Exlura A-Line Casual Mini Dress

Customers can’t seem to get enough of Exlura’s breezy ruched dress. Backed by thousands of four- and five-star reviews, it features an open back with adjustable bow detail and universally flattering smocked waist design. Plus, the long sleeves can be worn traditionally or over the shoulder, providing two looks in one.

Yobecho Summer Ruffle Dress

Exlura A-Line Casual Mini Dress $39 Buy Now

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

10 Best Amazon Casual Dresses 2022

Video: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Preview Round 2 of Their Fashion Collab

Christopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Spring 2020: Getting Dressed With Christopher John Rogers

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad