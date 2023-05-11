Christy Turlington Shows Us How to Wear Vans Like an Off-Duty Supermodel 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Yesterday, Christy Turlington Burns was spotted out and about in New York City wearing a pair of Vans Classic Checkerboard Slip-On shoes with an oh-so-chic ensemble. Priced at just $65, these classic Vans are an inexpensive way to add a dash of supermodel-approved, cosmopolitan style to your summer wardrobe.

Turlington Burns paired the clean Vans Classic Checkerboard Slip-On Sneakers in the Turtledove/True White colorway with a polished getup of simple cropped trouser pants, a cornflower blue women’s sweater, Veronica Beard’s Khaki Check Reversible Balan Coat, and a limited edition Clare V. x InStyle caramel leather crossbody bag. Although slip-on Vans are known for their Southern California roots, they make for comfortable women’s walking shoes for city jaunts. The canvas upper of the shoe allows for lightweight breathability for scaling concrete jungles in the heat, and the natural material is easy to clean if the sneakers happen to collect any city grime.

The Vans Classic Checkerboard Slip-On shoes have a supportive padded collar that prevents painful rubbing and blisters during long walks from point A to point B. The shoes also have a rubber waffle outsole that provides great traction for strolling around on sidewalks to rocky park paths and through bustling subway stations. The slip-on style makes the shoe extra convenient to throw on for a classic, streamlined look — you can wear the shoes commuting to the office, running errands, or enjoying casual fun in the sun on the weekends.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 09: Christy Turlington is seen on May 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) GC Images

The Turtledove/True White checkered print worn by Turlington Burns is subtle but elegant. The pale eggshell colorway is effortless addition to your favorite outfits, whether your summer uniform is a pair of baggy jeans or a lustrous slip dress. Turlington Burns has a knack for finding affordable, high-quality, and comfortable shoes: In November 2021, she was seen in Everlane’s ReLeather Court Sneakers, which she paired simply with straight-leg jeans, a suede jacket, and black turtleneck. And she isn’t the only celeb loving her Vans slip-on sneakers; they’ve also been seen on the likes of Dakota Johnson and Gwen Stefani in various colorways.

If you’re looking for an everyday shoe that can take you to and from a myriad of occasions, shop these stylish, supermodel-approved women’s slip-on sneakers for summer now.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Vans Checkerboard Classic Slip-On Shoes Courtesy of Vans Vans Checkerboard Classic Slip-On Shoes $65 Buy Now At At Vans

Related:

Best White Sneakers for Women

Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women

The Most Comfortable Pants for Women

Meet The Author

Olivia Cigliano is the Commerce Writer and Producer at WWD and Footwear News. She is a New York City-based fashion and lifestyle writer, riding the pulse of trends and digital culture. Her previous bylines can be found on CR Fashion Book and Elite Daily. When she’s not writing shopping content at WWD and FN, she can be found searching for a holy grail in a Brooklyn thrift store, surveilling newsstands for fashion magazines, or keeping tabs on the best celebrity style finds you can buy, like these Vans slip-on shoes.