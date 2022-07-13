Now’s Your Last Chance to Buy a Coach Tabby Bag on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day ends today, and out of all the fashion deals we’ve searched high and low for, there’s one major deal that stands out: The Coach Tabby Bag. Not only is it the go-to leather bag for fashion aficionados, but it’s an all-time favorite for the style queen, Jennifer Lopez.

As part of Amazon Fashion’s Prime Day Zappos deals, you can save over $100 off the Tabby bag’s $395 retail price. That means this Prime member exclusive deal will only cost you $288.90!

Coach’s Pillow Tabby shoulder bag is popular among… just about everyone. And for a lot of different reasons. Not only is it super sleek and luxurious-looking designer handbag, it’s a classic staple you can keep in your closet, just like a great hat or linen dress, for years without fear of it going out of style. It’s also versatile, thanks to the striking, contrasting gold, chrome or matte black hardware, so you can pair it just as easily with jeans or a cute summer outfit for brunch as you could dressed up for a fancy dinner or drinks out on the town. The flap closure will keep your things protected while the interior pockets lend themselves to organization, so you know exactly where your keys, lipstick and other often reached-for things are. No more endlessly searchingthrough your handbag! It’s truly a new, modern classic handbag — who can argue with plush vanilla leather and gold hardware? — that you’ll be able to wear and keep for years to come.

But perhaps the even greater news is that there are even more fabulous Tabby bag options on coach.com with their 50% off sale in an assortment of fun colorways, including fire red and rainbow ombres and all-over robin’s egg blue. So whether you want a punch of color, or something muted for everyday wear, there’s truly an option for everyone.

But word to the wise: Neither one of these sales will stick around for very long, so don’t hesitate to get your hands on what we’re sure will be your new favorite handbag for now and for a long time to come.

