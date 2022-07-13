Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Metaverse Symposium: Luxury Brands Must Prepare for ‘New Era of Retail’ in Metaverse

Business

Karlie Kloss Launches Fashion Klossette Designer Showcase in the Metaverse

Beauty

Metaverse Symposium: The Future of Beauty Is O+O+O

Now’s Your Last Chance to Buy a Coach Tabby Bag on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

This Jennifer Lopez-approved bag won't be on sale for long, so act fast.

Coach tabby featured
Courtesy of Coach

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day ends today, and out of all the fashion deals we’ve searched high and low for, there’s one major deal that stands out: The Coach Tabby Bag. Not only is it the go-to leather bag for fashion aficionados, but it’s an all-time favorite for the style queen, Jennifer Lopez. 

As part of Amazon Fashion’s Prime Day Zappos deals, you can save over $100 off the Tabby bag’s $395 retail price. That means this Prime member exclusive deal will only cost you $288.90!

Coach’s Pillow Tabby shoulder bag is popular among… just about everyone. And for a lot of different reasons. Not only is it super sleek and luxurious-looking designer handbag, it’s a classic staple you can keep in your closet, just like a great hat or linen dress, for years without fear of it going out of style. It’s also versatile, thanks to the striking, contrasting gold, chrome or matte black hardware, so you can pair it just as easily with jeans or a cute summer outfit for brunch as you could dressed up for a fancy dinner or drinks out on the town. The flap closure will keep your things protected while the interior pockets lend themselves to organization, so you know exactly where your keys, lipstick and other often reached-for things are. No more endlessly searchingthrough your handbag! It’s truly a new, modern classic handbag — who can argue with plush vanilla leather and gold hardware? — that you’ll be able to wear and keep for years to come.

Related Galleries

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

Coach Tabby Handbag $395  $288 Buy Now

But perhaps the even greater news is that there are even more fabulous Tabby bag options on coach.com with their 50% off sale in an assortment of fun colorways, including fire red and rainbow ombres and all-over robin’s egg blue. So whether you want a punch of color, or something muted for everyday wear, there’s truly an option for everyone.

But word to the wise: Neither one of these sales will stick around for very long, so don’t hesitate to get your hands on what we’re sure will be your new favorite handbag for now and for a long time to come.

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag With Ombre $450  $225 Buy Now

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

Coach bag

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag With Ombre $450  $225 Buy Now

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

Coach

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag $495  $247.50 Buy Now

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Hot Summer Bags

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Coach Amazon Prime Day Deal —

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad