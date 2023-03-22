Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Commando’s Popular Faux Leather Leggings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Women’s leggings may already be staples in your closet when it comes to athleisure, but faux leather leggings are the ones that will up the ante. While there are many faux and vegan legging options on the market, Commando’s faux leather leggings are the best sellers, and today you can snag the cult favorite for nearly 25 percent off on Amazon.

Commando’s faux leather leggings come in an expansive size range of XS to 3X, which makes them easily accessible to a wide range of body types. They feature the brand’s signature internal waistband that smooths and supports the midsection, flattering any body shape and size. They’re also made with a four-way stretch recovery, meaning that they will maintain their shape — no matter how many times you wear them and throw them in the wash — and keep you as cozy as your tried-and-true comfortable pants.

While Commando’s beautiful silhouette is nothing to sleep on, the best part about these leggings is their ability to be dressed up or down. For a casual look, pair them with an oversized sweater or graphic tee and designer sneakers. To dress them up for a night out, pair them with a bodysuit, menswear-inspired blazer, and cute sandals. Since they’re high-waisted, they also lend a chic, edgy feel to a crop top, leather jacket, and ankle boots.

It’s not often that we find a pair of brand-name faux leather leggings for a discount, so we highly recommend taking advantage of this deal. With their flattering fit and versatile styling choices, Commando’s faux leather leggings are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe.

Commando Faux Patent Leather Perfect Control Leggings

Size range: XS – 3X

XS – 3X Materials: Polyurethane, Viscose, Elastane

Polyurethane, Viscose, Elastane Special features: Smoothing waistband, four-way stretch

Upgrade your basic black leggings with this pair that can take you from work to a night out. The smoothing waistband will make sure you’re supported while looking polished. For work, pair them with an oversized blazer, blouse, and heels. You could also pop on a cropped tee and chunky sneakers for a casual brunch.

What Reviewers Say: “They hug my body and have just the right amount of stretch. I styled them with boots, sneakers, pumps, a bodysuit, a cropped sweater, an oversized tee … all amazing.”

Courtesy of Amazon

Commando Faux Leather Leggings

Size range: XS – XL

XS – XL Materials: Polyurethane, Viscose, Elastane

Polyurethane, Viscose, Elastane Special features: Smoothing waistband, four-way stretch, machine washable

If you’re looking to make a statement with one article of clothing, these python print leggings are the way to go. They feature Commando’s signature smoothing waist and four-way stretch, so they’re sure to be flattering for anyone. They would look amazing dressed up with heels and a shiny top for a night out or with black booties and a tee for a more casual look. They hit just above the ankle so that they can accommodate lots of shoe styles like kitten-heeled sandals or platform boots.

What Reviewers Say: “I usually dislike high-waisted clothing, but these fit like a dream. Have received compliments from men and women.”

Courtesy of Amazon

Commando Faux Leather Perfect Control Leggings

Size range: XS – 3X

XS – 3X Materials: Polyurethane, Viscose, Elastane

Polyurethane, Viscose, Elastane Special features: Smoothing waistband, four-way stretch, machine washable

There’s a reason why Commando brings back its Faux Leather Perfect Control Leggings each year. They feature a shiny, grainy texture that looks like genuine leather and passes for skinny leather pants. Additionally, they’re made with the brand’s smoothing waistband, which reviewers say makes them feel supported and comfortable for everyday wear. This is the pair we recommend you invest in because you’ll love them so much you’ll want to wear them often.

What Reviewers Say: “These are comfortable leather looking leggings that hold you in well. They are very tight as they are shape wear so I’ve sized up for comfort.”

Courtesy of Amazon