Fashion

‘That Radical, Rebellious Spirit Set Him Apart’

Fashion

In Copenhagen, Playing by the Rules Can Still Be Fun

Business

Kering Appoints Lauder Veteran as Head of Beauty

Unexpected Denim Dominates Street Style During Copenhagen Fashion Week

Here's how to pull off the look with just the basics.

Unexpected denim lead art
Christian Vierig and Raimonda Kulikauskiene // Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Traditionally, Scandinavian fashion is synonymous with pared-back minimalism, but for Copenhagen’s Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Week, a more eclectic street style of unexpected denim has taken hold.

While few things are more perennially classic than denim, Copenhagen’s fashion tastemakers have become more creative with styling women’s jeans. Rather than grabbing a pair of classic straight-leg jeans or flared jeans, they’re opting for unique and unconventional silhouettes.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - FEBRUARY 01: Amelie Stanescu wears varnished black jacket, hooded puffer, two tone dark light blue wide leg denim jeans, black bag outside Saks Potts during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on February 01, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 01: Amelie Stanescu wears varnished black jacket, hooded puffer, two tone dark light blue wide leg denim jeans, black bag outside Saks Potts during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on February 01, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) Getty Images

Since fashion trends behave in a cyclical nature, this unexpected way of wearing denim was bound to be in style again. It took off in 2014 with Marques’Almeida’s deconstructed aesthetics and signature frayed denim pieces. Then in 2017, the spring runways were awash with fresh denim styles. Gucci showcased 70s-inspired denim pantsuits trimmed in studs, and Alexander Wang went for ’90s nostalgia with white shredded denim jackets and jeans. Frayed hems and rips also reigned at Versus Versace, while Alexander McQueen included cropped just-above-the-ankle jeans with pretty floral embellishment.

Four years later, the uptick in denim usage continued during the spring/summer 2022 season, when brands like Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana used the fabric in an array of accessories like chic flap bags and glamorous booties. Furthermore, for fall 2022, spring 2023, and fall 2023 shows (in Copenhagen), designers like Diesel, Balenciaga, Balmain, Christian Siriano, Conner Ives, and Ganni showed their masterful approach to denim construction and fabric manipulation. Everything from patchwork denim gowns, baggy jeans with logo graphics, pants-tops, denim skirts over denim pants, and tulle overlaid on denim coats reigned supreme. 

Unlike other trends, the unexpected denim trend is surprisingly wearable, and the outfit formulas are endless. You can boldly take this trend from head to toe with a Candian tuxedo look that consists of one-of-a-kind denim garments or add subtle texture to an outfit with denim accessories like the viral denim leg warmers taking over TikTok. Additionally, you can choose from denim brands like Rag & Bone, Mother, and Frame or cult classic labels Loewe, Balenciaga, and Schutz. Whichever way you decide to be creative, this trend is another way to get on board with dopamine dressing — without all the colors.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - FEBRUARY 01: A guest wears a yellow wool beanie, black futurist sunglasses, a navy blue shirt jacket, a white and navy blue tie and dye print pattern sleeveless denim jacket, navy blue embroidered seams pattern wide legs cargo pants, a brown denim shoulder bag from Carhartt, camel and blue print pattern fabric sneakers , outside OperaSport , during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on February 01, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 01: A guest wears a yellow wool beanie, black futurist sunglasses, a navy blue shirt jacket, a white and navy blue tie and dye print pattern sleeveless denim jacket, navy blue embroidered seams pattern wide legs cargo pants, a brown denim shoulder bag from Carhartt, camel and blue print pattern fabric sneakers , outside OperaSport , during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on February 01, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) Getty Images
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - FEBRUARY 01: Pernille Teisbaek wears a black hoodie sweater, a blue faded denim jacket, blue with white painted logo and polka dots print pattern denim wide legs pants from Chanel, black shiny leather pointed heels shoes, black sunglasses , outside A. Roege Hove, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on February 01, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 01: Pernille Teisbaek wears a black hoodie sweater, a blue faded denim jacket, blue with white painted logo and polka dots print pattern denim wide legs pants from Chanel, black shiny leather pointed heels shoes, black sunglasses , outside A. Roege Hove, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on February 01, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) Getty Images

So keep scrolling to shop for the best denim pieces because there is no denying that unexpected denim is one of the most exciting trends for 2023. 

The 18 Best High Waisted Jeans

The 15 Best Wide-Leg Jeans

The 18 Best White Jeans

Balenciaga Pants Off-Shoulder Denim Top

Balenciaga Pants Off-Shoulder Denim Top $1590 Buy Now at mytheresa

3.1 Philip Lim Oversized Belted Denim Jacket

3.1 Philip Lim Oversized Belted Denim Jacket $495 Buy Now at shopbop

3.1 Philip Lim Oversized Belted Denim Jacket $495 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue

3.1 Philip Lim Oversized Belted Denim Jacket $495 Buy Now at farfetch

Frame Le High ‘N’ Tight Wide Leg

Frame Le High ‘N’ Tight Wide Leg $328 Buy Now at frame

Frame Le High ‘N’ Tight Wide Leg $330 Buy Now at Net-a-Porter

Diesel P-Koll-F2 Denim-Effect Tights

Diesel P-Koll-F2 Denim-Effect Tights $225 Buy Now at farfetch

Coperni Denim-Effect Swipe Bag

Coperni Denim-Effect Swipe Bag $640 Buy Now at Neiman MArcus

Osoi Mini Tony Suede Top Handle Bag

Osoi Mini Tony Suede Top Handle Bag $403 Buy Now at luisaviaroma

Acne Studios Convertible Patchwork Denim Duffle Bag

Acne Studios Convertible Patchwork Denim Duffle Bag $540  $218 Buy Now at the outnet

Schutz Jorian Up Casual Nappa & Denim Boot

Schutz Jorian Up Casual Nappa & Denim Boot $248 Buy Now at schutz

Loewe Deconstructed Denim Low Top Sneakers

Loewe Deconstructed Denim Low Top Sneakers $950 Buy Now at bergdorf goodman

Good American Classic Denim Heel

Good American Classic Denim Heel $180 Buy Now at good american

Jacquemus Nîmes Denim Baseball Cap

Jacquemus Nimes Denim Baseball Cap $105 Buy Now at farfetch

By Far Duo Belt

By Far Duo Belt $220 Buy Now at revolve clothing

