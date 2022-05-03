25 Cute Hoodies for Women You’ll Never Want to Take Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether due to the post-pandemic need for comfort or the continuation of street style and athleisure trends, the hoodie is as popular as ever. It’s evolved from simply being the piece you throw on atop whatever you’re wearing to run errands, over your workout clothes and sports bra or when your house is too chilly. Both fashionable and functional, today’s cute hoodies are more elevated and can create a super stylish outfit when paired with chic matching sweatpants, wide-leg jeans or your favorite pair of leggings. “As athleisure took the mainstream in everyone’s wardrobe the last two years, the hoodie has become an essential piece,” says Austin Mumford, associate buyer of active apparel at Nordstrom. And it’s not only active and loungewear brands producing them. Luxury labels like Balenciaga and Gucci have sent their own versions of hoodies down runways recently.

“Updated silhouettes like the quarter-zip hoodie, sleeveless hoodie and fleece vest with modern updates like oversized, cropped and tailored fits are huge trends,” Mumford says. He also suggests choosing styles in fresh colors and patterns for an of-the-moment look.

The different types of women’s hoodies:

Fitted Hoodies : Pull-over and zip-up hoodies are styles that sit a bit closer to the body. Fitted hoodies minimize distractions, making them great layers to run or exercise in.

: Pull-over and zip-up hoodies are styles that sit a bit closer to the body. Fitted hoodies minimize distractions, making them great layers to run or exercise in. Cropped Hoodies : These are perfect for anyone who wants their arms covered but stomach exposed and are an easy companion to high-waisted leggings and mom jeans.

: These are perfect for anyone who wants their arms covered but stomach exposed and are an easy companion to high-waisted leggings and mom jeans. Oversized Hoodies: Larger-cut sweats can be extra-roomy, boxy or have a longer hemline. Oversized hoodies are currently the most popular hoodie trend, probably because of our desire to be comfy 24/7. Some can be styled as a dress, a look Ariana Grande pulls off beautifully.

Fabrics choices:

Cotton : An absorbent, natural fiber that’s perfect for workouts.

: An absorbent, natural fiber that’s perfect for workouts. Fleece : Great for cold weather when you desire something heavier and warmer.

: Great for cold weather when you desire something heavier and warmer. Sherpa: Hoodies only lined with sherpa are ideal when you don’t want a fluffy look but still crave ultimate warmth. On the other hand, if you want to rock a super plush look, go for a full-on sherpa option.

With many choices to shop from, we narrowed down the selection our favorite 25 cute hoodies for women, below.

The Best Hoodies for Women:

Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Oversize Hoodie

Best Overall

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colors: Pro Green/White, Dark Grey Heather/White, Black/White, Light Curry/White, Active Pink/White, Lime Ice/Black, Pearl White/White, Mineral Clay/White, and White/Black

Mumford loves this oversized Nike style because it “just screams comfort,” he says. Anyone call pull of the piece thanks to its flattering relaxed fit and drop shoulders. It’s also fabricated with fleece inside, so it feels supremely soft against skin.

Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Oversize Hoodie $65 Buy Now

Adidas Adicolor Classics Cropped Hoodie

Best Sporty Cropped Hoodie

Sizes: 2XS-XL

App Sky Rush, Red, Black, Magic Grey, and Wonder White

Made with sustainable and recycled materials

For when you want something warm but not super covered-up, a cute cropped hoodie is your best bet. Stripes combined with a loose crop fit lend a cute, retro vibe to this Adidas piece. It also looks great paired with a matching bottom.

Adidas Adicolor Classics Cropped Hoodie $50-$89 Buy Now

Tory Sport French Terry Chevron Hoodie

Best Elevated

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Tory Navy/Snow White, Medium Grey Heather/Snow White, Ivory Pearl/Tory Navy, Cool Lavender, Winetasting/Snow white, Varsity Orange/Snow White

“I get compliments on this Tory Burch hoodie all the time,” writes one reviewer. This terry hoodie is a bestseller for a reason; it has a relaxed silhouette yet looks super stylish to show off to family, friends and neighbors. The hem is slightly longer in the back for a flattering look. Wear this for yoga, hangouts with friends and basically every other occasion.

Tory Sport French Terry Chevron Hoodie $178 Buy Now

The North Face Shelbe Raschel Hoodie

Best Technical Hoodie

Sizes: XS-3XL

Colors: Slate Rose, Beta Blue, Tea Green, Black, and Medium Grey Heather

Wind-resistant

Your outdoor runs and walks just got better. The North Face’s Shelbe Raschel hoodie is wind-resistant and lined with shearling-like fleece for softness and warmth. Take this with you on breezy days, whether on a hike or at the beach.

The North Face Shelbe Raschel Hoodie $148 Buy Now

Champion Powerblend Fleece Relaxed Hoodie

Best Value

Sizes: XS-4X

Colors: Pinky Peach, Oxford Grey, Black, Fresh Teal, Inari, and Sweet Green

We all had a giant oversized Champion sweatshirt at some point in our youth. The brand has some of the best roomy and comfortable styles. This script logo hoodie is a nostalgic pick and in line with current ’90s-inspired trends. Reviewers love that the silhouette doesn’t lose its shape or fade in color after washing.

Champion Powerblend Fleece Relaxed Hoodie $19-$85 Buy Now

Alo Crop Hoodie

Best Ribbed Style

Sizes: XS-L

Colors: Available in Dusty Pink, Ivory, Athletic Heather Grey, and Black

Side slits for ease of movement

“New fabrications are important, and ribbed details are really fresh this spring,” Mumford says. To adopt the look, try this boxy, cropped style from Alo Yoga. Its velvety, textured fabric gives it a luxe feel, while slightly voluminous sleeves earn it extra style points. This design can be sporty or even sexy when paired with faux leather leggings or a high-waisted skirt.

Alo Crop Hoodie $98 Buy Now

Wknd Nation Perfect Hoodie

Most Versatile

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colors: Heather and Surf

Drawstring Hem

For running around on weekends to pick up your dry cleaning or heading to a hardware store, choose a sweatshirt that will help you appear cute and tidy, even if you haven’t showered yet. A blend of super soft cotton combined with thoughtful contrast stitching keeps this Wknd Nation style equally elevated and comfortable. The drawstring hem is adjustable and allows you to convert the style into a cropped silhouette, too.

Wknd Nation Perfect Hoodie $68 Buy Now

Universal Standard Hoodie

Best Size Range

4XS-4XL

Available in Black, Grey Sky, Ivy, and Nutmeg

Funnel Neck

Size-inclusive brand Universal Standard has a lightweight, 100% cotton sweatshirt that you’ll wear on repeat. One happy customer calls the style her go-to for working from home, since its mock neck detail adds a bit of polish to the look. Plus, it’s easy to layer under a denim or leather jacket for a quick coffee run.

Universal Standard Hoodie $98 Buy Now

Fabletics Eco Go-To Pocket Hoodie

Softest Hoodie

Sizes: XXS-4X

Colors: Dark Fuchsia, Bone, Deep Navy, Gaia, Light Heath Grey, Pastel Pink Heather, Sweetie Pink, Black, Oak, and Oats

Eco-Friendly Fleece

This cute hoodie style from Fabletics is a personal favorite. Whenever I slip this over my head, I can’t believe how incredibly soft the fleece is, even after multiple washes. I also appreciate the added sweat-wicking, anti-odor feature, especially when I wear it during a post-sweat session. In an effort to wear more color and embrace the neutral pastel tones that are huge right now, I went for the pretty pastel pink shade and have no regrets.

Fabletics Eco Go-To Pocket Hoodie $84 Buy Now

Reebok Classics Natural Dye Cropped Hoodie

Best Cropped Hoodie

Sizes: 2XS-XL

Available in Non-Dyed and Boulder Grey

Sustainably made

Offered in earth tones, this cute cropped hoodie from Reebok is super eco-friendly, crafted with sustainably sourced cotton and natural pigments. An elastic hemline and cuffs give the hoodie more structure, if that’s the look you’re going for. Layer it with a tank or sports bra when you want to reveal some skin.

Reebok Classics Natural Dye Cropped Hoodie $60 Buy Now

Levi’s Prism Hoodie

Best Graphic Hoodie

XS- XL

Colors: White

Sustainable

Similar to wearing a graphic tee, hoodies can show your team or brand pride. Levi’s Prism hoodie featuring a walking record icon will say you love music. A super wearable option, it’s made with smooth cotton French terry fabric and is non-stretchy, which means it will sit closer to the body. Have fun styling it with flared jeans to continue the retro vibes and your favorite sneakers.

Levis Prism Sweatshirt $69 $58 Buy Now

Aviator Nation 5-Stripe Zip Hoodie

Best Vintage-Style

XS- XXL

Available in Heather Grey/ Neon Rainbow Blue, Charcoal/Neon Rainbow Blue, Heather Grey, and Claret/Neon Pink Rainbow

Made in the U.S.

Aviator Nation is a brand celebrities and influencers love to rock. And according to Mumford, the brand’s cute hoodies “have such a vintage feel to them and are extremely soft.” Retro stripes give this option ’70s vibe for the ultimate California-cool look. Just add some shades, and you’re good to go.

Aviator Nation 5-Stripe Zip Hoodie $189 Buy Now

FP Movement All Your Love Solid Hoodie

Best Oversized Zip-Up

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Heather Grey, Azalea, Neon Peach, Smoke Grey, Spiced Copper, Seeing Stars, and Sandshell

Free People Movement seems to always make styles we want to live in, and this zip-up hoodie is no exception. An oversized design with a dropped dolman keeps this piece roomy and comfortable. It’s the perfect throw-on-and-go style to have handy. Reviewers recommend sizing down.

FP Movement All Your Love Solid Hoodie $148 Buy Now

Outerknown Hightide Hoodie

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Ash Blue, Lawn Party, Mangrove, Night, Galaxy, Sunset Blush, and Ultramarine Green

54% organic cotton and 46% recycled polyester.

Anyone who has a goal to shop more sustainably should get familiar with Outerknown. The label’s Hightide hoodie is done in a cozy, towel-like material of organic cotton and recycled polyester created from post-consumer waste, like plastic water bottles. Buy a pair of the matching sweatpants to show off a sustainable sweat set.

Outerknown Hightide Hoodie $128 Buy Now

Terez NYC Doodle Hoodie

Best Patterned

XS-XL

Available in White

You don’t have to be a New Yorker to rock this fun printed sweatshirt from Terez. It’s covered in sketches of the most iconic sites in the Big Apple, like the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge. Prima french cotton keeps the hoodie feeling soft as a cloud, while relaxed shoulder details ensure a roomy fit.

Terez NYC Doodle Hoodie $147 Buy Now

Pangaia 365 PPRMINT Unisex Organic Cotton Hoodie

Best Unisex Hoodie

Unisex sizes XXS-XXL

Colors: Off-White, Jade Green, Blue, Celestial Blue, Orchid Purple, Apple Red, Flamingo Pink, and Black

Organic cotton infused with peppermint

Pangaia’s mission is to save the planet. Not only does the gender-neutral brand use less water during the dying process, but it also treats the cotton for its styles with peppermint oil to keep them smelling fresh longer (so you don’t have to wash them so often). If you’re looking for matching bottoms, check out the label’s sweat track pants.

Pangaia 365 PPRMINT Unisex Organic Cotton Hoodie $150 Buy Now

Knix Good to Go Fleece Oversized Hoodie

Best Fleece Hoodie

Sizes: XS-XXXXL

Colors: Off-White and Grey Heather

Knix started as just an undergarments brand but recently expanded into loungewear. This oversized hoodie has all the comfort and all the softness you crave. The cropped style will be flattering for multiple body types and pairs perfectly with your favorite pair of leggings. An elevated, split neckline makes the piece appropriate for video conference calls as well.

Knix Good to Go Fleece Oversized Hoodie $90 Buy Now

ThirdLove Cotton Cashmere Relaxed Hoodie

Best Zip-Up Hoodie

Sizes: XS-3X

Colors: Taupe Heather, Steel Blue Heather, and Charcoal Heather

Hand Wash or Dry Clean Only

For a warmer option, this zip-up option from ThirdLove is relaxed yet refined. While this style isn’t full cashmere, which helps keep it more affordable, it has the perfect percentage of the fabric for cozy comfort. It comes in two neutral hues and a subdued steel blue option that are easy to dress up, paired under a blazer for work.

ThirdLove Cotton Cashmere Relaxed Hoodie $125 $99 Buy Now

Adidas Boyfriend Hoodie

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Botanical Multidye Mel and Botanical Pink Mel

“The comfort is all in the fit of this Adidas hoodie, aptly named ‘Boyfriend,’” shares Mumford. Slightly oversized and boxy, it feels borrowed from one of the guys. The drawstring will come in handy when you want to get some warmth, as will the front kangaroo pocket, which also serves as a great place to store your phone. The simple, minimalist look will fit right in with your comfy clothes.

Adidas Boyfriend Hoodie $80 Buy Now

Vuori Halo Essential Hoodie

Softest Performance Hoodie

Sizes: XXS-XXL

Colors: Black Heather, Desert Rose Heather, Pale Heather Camo, Black Camo, Light Oregano Heather, Heather Grey, Flax Heather, and Charcoal Heather

Contains recycled polyester

Not all cute hoodies can withstand a sweaty workout, but this one by Vuori can. Made from performance DreamKnit fabric, this piece is moisture-wicking and quick drying. Ideal to wear with high-waisted leggings or running shorts, it’s an excellent layer for an early morning run or to get to and from a spin class.

Vuori Halo Essential Hoodie $84 Buy Now

Sundry Puffy Sleeve Zip Hoodie

Sizes: 0-4 (XS-XL)

Colors: Pigment Honeycomb

Sleeve details

Sundry always has a fun selection of sweatshirts, whether cropped, striped or done in a tie-dye print. The subtle puffed sleeves and rainbow-colored zipper make this version a standout pick. If you’re someone who sometimes feels sloppy in hoodies but loves them for their convenience factor, this style is for you.

Sundry Puffy Sleeve Zip Hoodie $154 Buy Now

Athleta Keys Seasoft Hoodie

Best for Travel

Sizes: XXS-3X

Colors: Raspberry Fuschia and Smoked Almond Brown

Wrinkle-Resistant

Created in partnership with Alicia Keys, this limited-edition Athleta style is made with a premium breathable fabric that’s also anti-wrinkle — so it will keep you comfortable while travelling and look good even when you pull it out of your bag upon reaching your destination. The material is also cool to the touch, making the piece great to sport post-workout, too. Reviewers love the fit and fabric, with one fan noting that the cropped, cinched shape offers a throwback look.

Athleta Keys Seasoft Hoodie $139 Buy Now

Alo Yoga Renown Hoodie

Best Oversized

Sizes: XXS-2XL

Colors: Athletic Heather Grey, Black, Sand Dune, Limelight, Soft Clay, Wasabi, and Magenta Crush

Kangaroo pocket

For a style that’s not only warm but more structured, the Renown Hoodie from Alo is street-ready. You can roll from the couch to the outside world and look totally appropriate in this one. The oversized silhouette looks stellar with bike shorts. We love the color range available, but since hot pink is having a moment, we suggest grabbing the bright magenta option.

Alo Yoga Renown Hoodie $138 Buy Now

Brunette The Label The “Babes Supporting Babes” Big Sister Hoodie

Also Consider Best Graphic Hoodie

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Available in Caramel Sundae

Oversized

If you have something to say, say it out loud and proud. Woman-owned brand Brunette The Label enables you to do so easily with this empowering hoodie. Just as if you were borrowing it from your older sister, the fit is oversized and designed to hit mid-thigh. I own a few sweatshirts from this brand, and they’re some of my favorites due to their soft cotton and polyester blend fabric.

Brunette The Label The Babes Supporting Babes Big Sister Hoodie Buy Now

American Eagle Sherpa Zip-Up Hoodie

Best Sherpa Hoodie

Sizes: XXS-XXL

Colors: Cream and Brown

For a plush look, try this zip-up from American Eagle. Whether worn completely closed with joggers or unzipped with a crop top and jeans, this hoodie will have you arriving in style. While it feels like a cold weather piece, it’s actually appropriate for all seasons when you want a super cozy touch.

American Eagle Sherpa Zip-Up Hoodie $59 $29 Buy Now

How to wear cute hoodies

Mumford loves the versatility of hoodies and adores this season’s fresh takes that are perfect for travel, work or everyday wear. An easy go-to outfit idea is wearing your cute hoodie with matching sweatpants or joggers. You can choose to match the color shades for a full-on monochromatic look.

Cropped styles look great with high-waisted leggings or even wide-leg mom jeans to nail the trending ‘90s aesthetic. Mumford also suggests layering your hoodie under a favorite jacket, topcoat or blazer for a more polished effect.

When it comes to footwear, you can keep the look sporty with chunky sneakers or dress up your hoodie outfits with heels.

Bottom line: Take advantage of the casual style when appropriate, and keep comfort your top priority.