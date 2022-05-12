25 Cute Summer Sandals That Will Be Heavy in Your Rotation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

With summer approaching, it’s time to check in with your sandal collection. Do you have flats to run around town in and sleek platforms to take you from day to night? How is your evening sandal game looking? With travel on the rise again, it’s important to not only have fun with your cute summer sandals but also to think about investing in styles that can seamlessly take you from one occasion or location to another.

Shoe designer Emme Parsons recommends paying close attention to the strap placement when shopping for your next pair of sandals. “Strap placement is so important as well as proportion,” she says. “We always try to make shoes and sandals that are flattering and elongate the leg. I tend to have a pragmatic approach to design, and at the end of the day, my ultimate goal is to make women feel confident.” Parsons suggests her Laurie slides for a date (day or night) or her insanely comfortable Evvy slides for your next trip to the beach.

Whether you’re planning a date night outfit or deciding what to wear for your upcoming job interview, stylist Alison Edmond says it’s important to choose a style that suits your personality “A sandal can say a lot about who you are, so let it communicate what you want to say about yourself immediately, before you even say hello,” she says.

“We’re seeing people looking for two things this summer, which don’t necessarily go hand in hand: comfort and sexy party shoes,” says Laurel Pantin, SVP and fashion director at large of ByGeorge in Austin, Texas. “On the comfort front, we’re seeing a lot of interest in styles like The Row’s Hook & Loop sandals and Jil Sander’s Trek sandals. I think that cushy sole style with thick straps is super appealing after spending so much time not really getting dressed, but they’re also more fun than other casual sandals.”

It’s also important to have those stand out, trendy styles that are great conversation starters. For fun, highly conceptualized works of art, look to brilliant designer Jonathan Anderson at Loewe. “We’re waiting on our delivery of Loewe’s cracked egg sandals, and I’m dying for a pair,” Pantin says. “People are ready to get dressed up again and are totally into heeled sandals. We just brought in Loewe’s rose heel sandals, and they are so perfect for this moment. There’s a bit of a maximalist moment happening again, and its super refreshing.”

Edmond is also a huge fan of the surreal-sandal trend. “I’m loving all the artistic signature graphic heels at Loewe this season.” However, on the other end of the spectrum and popular amongst her celebrity clientele, are slightly more wearable styles, including Gianvito Rossi’s PVC block-heeled sandals, Alexandre Birman’s colorful metallic pairs, and encrusted sandals by Jimmy Choo, Amina Muaddi and Tom Ford for those wanting some extra sparkle. “I’m also loving the padded details this season, which of course can be attributed to Daniel Lee’s prior success at Bottega Veneta, but still very much have a presence.”

When it comes to sexy, fun and stylish summer sandals, Bottega Veneta is also a huge client favorite at ByGeorge. “We have such a varied clientele that few runaway styles hit across the board, but we’re seeing lots of love for Bottega sandals, and we sold out of the Jil Sander Birkenstock collaboration really quickly. On the whole, people come to us for something unusual that they don’t see anywhere else or on anyone else, so a hint of novelty is usually pretty appealing,” Pantin says.

When shopping for the perfect cute summer sandals, Edmond suggests that comfort and style can go hand in hand. “Look for padded straps and cushioned soles, and watch out for straps that are too tight or cut into your skin,” she says. “And for a long night, rub Aspercreme numbing cream on your feet first. If you have an ankle strap, make sure it’s narrow.” Edmond also suggests choosing sandals in a hue that complements you skin tone for even more flattering effects.

Another tip to keep in mind when looking for your next pair of sandals? “Generally, if you’re looking to lengthen your legs, I’d try to find heeled sandals that don’t have an ankle strap. That said, styles that lace a bit up the leg and are otherwise pretty minimalist can also make your legs look longer,” Pantin says.

Below, shop 24 cute summer sandals to add to your wardrobe this season.

Top Cute Summer Sandals for Women

Emme Parsons Ernest Sandals

Cute Brown Summer Sandals

Offered in 3 colors including black, shades of brown, and ivory

Available in sizes 5-12

Sustainably dyed, made of vegetable tanned leather

Emme Parsons’ Ernest sandal, named with a nod to Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Old Man and The Sea, is a closet staple meant to be sported year-round. “In the past few seasons, we’ve seen a rising interest in the Ernest sandal,” says Parsons. “The fisherman trend has been steadily growing since the style launched two years ago.” Crafted by Italian artisans and equipped with an adjustable buckle strap for security, these may take some time to wear in, but once you do, they’ll mold your feet. Style them with jeans, tailored separates or a feminine dress for a sleek modern look.

Emme Parsons Ernest Sandals $475 Buy Now

Jacquemus Les Mules Aqua Leather Sandals

Cute Mule Sandals

Offered in pastel mint and forest green

Available in sizes 5-11, including half sizes

Perfect for those wanting extra height without sacrificing comfort

Jacquemus is known for giving us accessories that are extremely joy-inducing. Edmond recommends the brand’s bold Le Mules Aqua sandals that will inspire you to take your next holiday on the Cote D’Azur. Crafted in Italy from smooth lambskin leather, they also have the squishiest insole for comfort. These beauties have a slight square toe and sculptural 80-millimeter heel that pays homage to the designers love of architecture. As the warm summer months approach, plan ahead and pair these with an oversized linen dress or denim trouser, button-down top and one of the best straw designer tote bags.

Jacquemus Les Mules Aqua Leather Sandals $860 Buy Now

Adidas Aqua Sport Slides

The Classic Sporty Slide

Offered in 9 colorways, including all-black, black and white, navy and white, black and gold, turquoise and white, white and silver, green and white

Available in sizes 4-14

The Adidas Aqua sandal is a summer sandal staple for everyone. These have a soft Cloudfoam footbed and lightweight EVA outsole that’s durable and shock-absorbing. These are great for the beach, as you can rinse them off in the shower and they’ll dry almost immediately. “As a slides collector, I’m always on the lookout for great new pairs,” Edmond says. “I have narrow feet, so they need to fit well so my toes don’t hang over the front, and can’t be completely flat, as that gives me a back ache. For on the go, I constantly have two or three classic Adidas slides in my arsenal. I love that they have a soft cushioned footbed and won’t get damaged by sea water or sand.”

Adidas Aqua Sport Slides $9-$99 Buy Now

Aquazzura Cari Plexi Mule 75

Cute PVC Mules

Offered in metallic pink and silver

Available in sizes 5-12, including half sizes

There’s no question that Aquazzura’s Cari Plexi Mule 75 are a both elegant yet seductive. Crafted in Italy from refined metallic leather and barely there PVC, these head-turners come with an open toe silhouette to balance the sturdy stiletto heel. The just under three-inch heel will look incredible with a cropped flare for an evening out with girlfriends. The rounded toe and supple leather insole are a balance made in heaven for your feet, so you can look chic and remain comfortable well into the evening.

Aquazzura Cari Plexi Mule 75 $725 Buy Now

Altuzzara Pearl Wraparound Sandals

Cute Dress Summer Sandals

Offered in traditional black leather

Available in sizes 5-9

These pretty summer sandals from Altuzzara are for the bohemian at heart. The faux pearl embellishments make them anything but your average summer black sandals. Elegant and feminine, they’re the perfect way to dress up your sundress but also look amazing with cropped pants, a flowy blouse and blazer. They’re crafted in black leather with knotted, crossover straps and a slight square open toe with a wrap-around ankle strap to fit any ankle size.

Altuzzara Pearl Wraparound Sandals $595 Buy Now

Oscar de la Renta Cali Slides

Pretty Printed Summer Sandals

Offered in 2 floral printed colorways, including mustard yellow and ivory.

Available in sizes 5-11, including half sizes

Oscar de la Renta’s painterly spring ’22 collection was full of rich textures, reimagined pastel hues and lovely prints, including magnolia prints as seen on these beautiful Cali flats. Their crossover strap detailing is crafted from soft supple leather to ensure a perfect molding to the foot. The Cali includes a flat rubber sole for ample traction on any surface. Pair these with a printed maxi dress on the Greek Isles or a linen trouser in the city.

Oscar de la Renta Cali Slides $490 Buy Now

Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Buckled Leather Slides

Most Comfortable Summer Sandals

Offered in 8 colors and finishes including Bordeaux and Ivory leather, Tan Grained leather and various shades of suede and canvas

Available in sizes 5-11

Birkenstock’s 1774 Arizona buckle sandals, named after the brand’s founding year and known for extreme comfort, now come in this gorgeous olive hue. They’re crafted with a cushioned EVA footbed, leather insole, lining and rubber sole for comfort that’s worth investing in. Pantin particularly loves this style for the beach. “I don’t love taking dressy sandals to the beach,” she says. “I live in LA and have two little kids, so I generally like things I can slide on rather than having to tie, since I usually have a kid in my arms.” When looking for affordable cute sandals that are also comfortable and easy to throw on, these are for you.

Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Buckled Leather Slides $359 Buy Now

Proenza Schouler Pipe Slingback Sandals

Most Comfortable Slingback Summer Sandals

Offered in muted yellow-green

Available in sizes 5-11, including half sizes

Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have a clear eye for the details when it comes down to the craftsmanship at Proenza Schouler. It’s no surprise that there’s so much to love about the brand’s Pipe slingback sandals. They come in a beautiful light pastel green-yellow and have adjustable silver buckle straps atop the foot and back of the ankle to secure your foot. The Pipe also has a leather upper, lining and cushy sole so you can wear these quite literally from dusk to dawn and still be comfortable. With a 3.75-inch curved heel and piped trim, you can also stand in these for ages without sacrificing comfort. They’ll look incredible paired with a straight leg jean or even a flowy long short.

Proenza Schouler Pipe Slingback Sandal $950 Buy Now

Wandler Julio Cutout Slide Sandals

Cute Summer White Sandals

Offered with a white and black heel

Available in sizes 5-11, including half sizes

Elza Wandler designs with the cool-girl in mind while never sacrificing craftsmanship and the most luxurious materials. These Julio cutout slide sandals are architectural and sleek for those of us looking for a nontraditional summer sandal. Complete with a 3.25-inch heel, leather lining and sole and made by impeccable Italian artisans, these beauties are a must-have closet staple.

Wandler Julio Cutout Slide Sandals $520 Buy Now

Manolo Blahnik Pallera Slip-On Sandals

Best Kitten Heel Sandals

Offered in fuchsia

Available in sizes 5-11, including half sizes

Manolo’s uber-feminine Pallera sandals are the perfect ladylike addition to your tailored suiting or classic denim tuxedo. They’re the kind of shoe you can invest in and keep and wear forever. Anchored by a curvy kitten heel and handcrafted in supple leather by artisans in Italy, these will make your feet happy, too. They’re finished with a two-inch heel and a cushy leather upper, lining and sole to hold your food in place without it moving around. The straps are slightly padded as well for additional coziness.

Manolo Blahnik Pallera Slip-On Sandals $695 Buy Now

Gianvito Rossi Clear Slide Sandals

Also Consider Cute PVC Mules

Offered in Praline and Lavender PVC

Available in sizes 5-11, including half sizes

Gianvito Rossi’s clear slide sandals feature expert Italian craftsmanship synonymous with the brand’s heritage and a squared-off toe. Additionally, these have a touch of nostalgia thanks to a flared, translucent block heel. Customers says these are true to size, and Edmond adds that PVC sandals like this one are also big with her clients.

Gianvito Rossi Clear Slide Sandals $895 Buy Now

Dear Frances Bailey Sandals

Cute Red Summer Sandals

Offered in 4 colors including black, espresso, orange, and candy apple red

Available in sizes 5-11

Dear Frances’ Bailey sandals highlight one of summer’s biggest trends: translucent heels. The skinny straps bring the sexy factor, and according to founder Jane Frances, who focuses on developing “investment styles with a quiet aesthetic,” they may be trend focused but “they’re meant to be in your closet forever.” They have a petite two-inch sculpted plexi heel and hand-stitched leather insole and outsole. Handmade by Italian artisans, these are worth investing in every color. The strappy silhouette with an adjustable buckle at the ankle will keep feet locked in and is a cute summer sandal for dresses.

Dear Frances Bailey Sandals $495 Buy Now

Peter Petrov Stan Sandals

Most Versatile Summer Mules

Offered in 2 colors including black and dusty pastel blue

Available in sizes 6-11

When shopping for cute summer mules that are also comfortable, we have to mention Peter Petrov’s Stan sandals. They have a padded insole for extreme comfort and they’re anchored with a four-inch curved block heel for an extra layer of security to ground your feet all day. The round toe silhouette gives the shoe a modern touch. These can be worn long after the spring and summer months. They will look great with trousers, wide-leg jeans and tee or a summer cocktail frock. If you’re looking for a neutral shoe but don’t want the classic tonal colorways you typically opt for, you should try this style in a dusty blue hue.

Peter Petrov Stan Sandals $573 Buy Now

Gabriela Hearst Basia Leather Sandals

Offered in black and brown colorway

Available in sizes 5-12, including half sizes

Gabriela Hearst’s Basia black and brown sandals have a cute demi wedge of 25 millimeters for added comfort and have an adjustable strap to ensure your foot is securely strapped in. The two thin straps across the top of foot are incredibly flattering. Like everything Gabriela Hearst creates, these designer summer sandals are a great classic meant to be coveted forever. Pair them with a long maxi dress or jeans.

Gabriela Hearst Basia Leather Sandals $834 Buy Now

Brother Vellies Togo Striped Knotted Cotton-Canvas Slides

Casual Slip-On Summer Sandals

Offered in 3 colorways and finishes, including a multicolor striped, printed mustard and printed black canvas and leather versions

Available in sizes 5-11

Brother Vellies’ Togo striped knotted slides are made with padded, knotted cotton-canvas straps and a cushy rubber sole. The pop of color will be the chicest addition to your favorite denim ensemble. These are seasonless and can be worn year-round; and will take up no room in your luggage!

Brother Vellies Togo Striped Knotted Cotton-Canvas Slides $380 Buy Now

Tamara Mellon Pillow Top Luster Sandals

Best Summer Black Sandals

Offered in 3 colorways including all black, camel, and blue suede

Available in sizes 5-12

“For my clients, I love Tamara Mellon’s amply cushioned styles,” Edmond says. The perfect summer black sandals to wear with your entire closet, these slides come with eight millimeters of high-density memory foam, dual layer cushioning and a shock-absorbing suede and leather sole that softens according to one’s body heat for incredible comfort. These sandals with arch support are finished with a subtle sparkly crystal piping.

Tamara Mellon Pillow Top Luster Sandals $695 Buy Now

Aquazzura Tayla 105 Sandals

Cute Naked Sandals

Offered in 4 colorways, including silver, cool mint metallic, rose and rose gold

Available in sizes 5-11, including half sizes

Aquazzura’s Tayla 105 sandals are sleek, modern and sexy. They’re crafted in Italy with printed snakeskin leather and a four-inch heel. Slender straps across the toe, top of the foot and around the ankle, coupled with the mid-heel height, make these the perfect addition to your evening ensemble as you segue from drinks to dinner to dancing.

Aquazzura Tayla 105 Sandals $675 Buy Now

Loewe Rose Heels

Best Statement Sandals

Offered in black leather

Available in sizes 5-11

Loewe Creative director Jonathan Anderson strikes again. Loewe’s rose sandals are the ultimate fashion sandal and create the perfect marriage between chic-sophistication and surrealism. Made in Italy with a rounded toe and three inch heels, they also come with a leather insole and sole that form to your foot. The two thin straps across the foot create a chic fastening. Pair them with tailored suiting or a matching summer skirt and top set.

Loewe Rose Heels $1,600 Buy Now

Manolo Blahnik Ifneta Crisscross Printed Sandals

Offered in printed yellow leather and canvas

Available in sizes 6-10

The Ifneta’s sunny yellow leather finish and tile-inspired printed canvas straps are handcrafted in Italy. We love these for adding a fun pop of color to a seaside dinner or afternoon tea date look. These will look best when paired with other colorful prints in coordinating colorways.

Manolo Blahnik Ifneta Crisscross Printed Sandals $645 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Terry Cloth Slide Sandals

Best Resort Sandals

Offered in bright green terry cloth

Available in sizes 6-12

Bottega Veneta’s Terry slides come in a “kiwi/parakeet” colorway that will make you feel like you’re on a remote island eating kiwis and listening to the local tropical birds chirping. “If I need a splash of color, I love anything from Bottega,” Edmond says. Offering utmost comfort, these stylish slides are a fun, wearable addition to your swim or loungewear.

Bottega Veneta’s Terry Cloth Slide Sandals $600 Buy Now

Chloe Lou Braided Platform Sandals

Best Summer Wedge Sandals

Offered in multicolor shade

Available in sizes 5-12

Crafted with sustainably sourced materials

Chloe’s Lou platform sandals are crafted in collaboration with Kenyan non-profit organization, Ocean Sole, which makes art to support marine conservation and works to remove waste from the world’s oceans and coastlines. The braided laces are crafted from a blend of recycled cotton and polyester from discarded water bottles and the platform soles are constructed from repurposed flip-flops with a slight wedge heel to them. They’re chic and sporty and provide extreme comfort, whether you’re off for a beach day or bicycle ride through the city. These are also great summer sandals for wide feet, as the lace-up straps are entirely adjustable to help you achieve your perfect fit.

Chloe Lou Braided Platform Sandals $725 Buy Now

Jil Sander Trek Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals for Walking

Offered in a graphite gray colorway

Available in sizes 6-11

Fashion sandals are often sought after for their brand name alone. It’s a bonus when you can wear them for any occasion. Jil Sander’s Trek sandals come with a sculpted round toe, cleated rubber sole for grip and traction amongst the elements and a soft nappa leather upper with cushy straps for comfort and security. Pair these with your favorite cropped jean and tee or flowy sundress for super warm days ahead.

Jil Sander Trek Sandals $790 Buy Now

The Row Hook and Loop Sandals

Best Athletic-Style Summer Sandals

Offered in a Hunter Green colorway

Available in sizes 6-11

The Row’s newest iteration of its Hook and Loop sandal comes in a dreamy Hunter Green soft leather. Crafted by artisans in Italy, these come with a foam platform midsole and molded leather footbed for extreme comfort all day. If you’re looking for a designer summer sandal that provides long lasting chicness, these are for you. They’re a great walking sandal, and as an added bonus, the side cutouts allow for the foot to breathe while you’re en route.

The Row Hook and Loop Sandals $990 Buy Now

Khaite Venice Slide Sandals

Most Fashionable Comfortable Sandals

Offered in a caramel brown and black leather

Available in sizes 5.5-10.5

Khaite initially debuted its Venice slide sandals during its Pre-Fall ’20 collection, and the shoe has become a staple in the brand’s lineup ever since. The minimal slides create a sculptural frame for your feet. They have a slight 0.5-inch platform, leather upper and lining and a rubber sole. These are crafted in Italy, and the wide strap across the top of the foot, along with the framed footbed, make for happy feet. Try these in the gorgeous caramel hue or classic black for a more dramatic look. Another bonus is that these are cute summer sandals that hide bunions, if you have them.

Khaite Venice Slide Sandals $680 Buy Now

Types of summer sandals

High-Heeled Sandals: These range from mules to classic strappy sandals with stilettos, cone heels and stacked-heels. They’ll have thicker or barely-there straps across the foot, depending on the look and level of support you’re going for. These are perfect for the style set looking to turn things up a notch. High heeled sandals are great for city weddings, a night out with girlfriends, or even for a party at home. Look to Saint Laurent’s super sexy LA 16 mules or playful Elsa cone-heeled sandals in a gorgeous pastel green colorway. These are super popular amongst celebs like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and Zendaya, to name a few. This season, look for pairs with cushy insoles to provide a bit more comfort for your feet. “I normally gravitate towards a more delicate strap and a slim heel in a sandal, and stay away from large platforms, as they can make the leg look heavy,” Edmond says. “The shoe should complement the look, not overwhelm it. Plus, it’s so important for a client to be able to walk elegantly on the red carpet, so I make sure that the heel height is manageable.”

Low-Heeled Sandals: These include kitten heels, block heels, Mary Jane versions, PVC styles like those from Gianvito Rossi and crystal-embellished iterations from Miu Miu. These are ideal for shoppers seeking practical height options that can keep them on their feet from dusk to dawn. Pair them with your favorite flared jeans and tee or your favorite tailored pieces for a brunch, date night or office meeting. “Depending on what kind of office you work in, I’d say low heels with a bit of polish, like The Row’s Bare heels with a kitten heel, are a great option” Pantin says, especially if you have high arches and can’t bear a higher heel for long periods of time.

Flat Sandals: These include slip-ons, fisherman sandals like Gucci’s jelly version and thong sandals. They’re often made with materials like linen, satin, raffia, terrycloth, rubber and leather, so you can find a variation to wear for any and every occasion on your calendar. Oscar de la Renta has the perfect satin slides, while Fendi makes the cutest flat sandals in soft terry cloth. Cool-girl brands like Staud and Wandler are also offering their own takes on the trend. Popular among celebs like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Zoe Kravitz, these are perfect to wear on a yacht or for running errands in between working from home. Pair these silhouettes with a bikini top and flowy skirt in the warmer months or your favorite trendy low-rise jeans.

For those looking for more security in their shoes, try slides with wider straps across the top of the foot, like Parson’s classic Folded slides which come in a gorgeous espresso, beige and rose colorways this season. “Even though it’s not a new trend, my favorite sandals are still our Folded slides, which have a molded anatomical footbed,” Parsons says. Alison Edmond too recommends a flat style for strolling around on the weekends. “A flat mule is perfect, especially in the heat as your feet swell, so it saves your heels from blisters,” she adds.

Platform Sandals: These include varying platform thicknesses, athletic versions, espadrille iterations and wedge sandals. They come with skinny straps and/or lace-up details with satin, rubber, pops of color and muted pastel hues. This style is going strong thanks to Versace’s Medusa version and the many variations at Bottega Veneta this season. One of the best parts of this trend is its versatility. They can be sporty or sleek, including lug-soled options from Jil Sander and Neous to office-friendly pairs from The Row, Dries Van Noten and Prada. Keeping the Y2K trend very much alive, Dua Lipa wears platforms with such ease both on her world tour and out and about. These are great for those looking for a bit extra comfort in a sandal. “In my opinion, sandals that are super super flat are almost as uncomfortable as heels at the end of the day, especially if you’re standing or walking a lot, so I tend to look for some extra support,” Pantin says. Platforms help absorb with each step, and some versions even come with cushioning and arch support for additional wearability.

Lace-up Sandals: These come in flat, block heeled, stilettoed and wedge variations. “Skinny leather thong straps are very elegant, and everywhere, tying up the ankle, on both heels and flats,” Edmond says. A Emery makes great flat versions at a lower price point for those looking to get in on this trend without breaking the bank. And for those who are thinking of splurging, Valentino’s Rockstud gladiators are one of the chicest styles this season. Gabriella Hearst also perfected platform lace-ups at Chloe this season as well, offering colorful versions that pair perfectly with an all-white linen outfit. Lace-ups are also great for those with narrow or wide feet or small or larger ankles due to the lace up closure that allow you to secure the shoe to your liking.

Meet the Author

Elana Zajdman is an editor, writer, stylist and brand consultant living in New York City. She previously was the senior accessories and jewelry editor of InStyle magazine for six years, where she was an expert on the latest footwear trends by testing and reviewing shoes across a wide range of categories from athletic to party shoes. Prior to her role at InStyle, she has reviewed trends across the accessories spectrum for Marie Claire magazine.

Meet the Experts

Alison Edmond is a fashion stylist and creative director based in Los Angeles. She began her career under Anna Wintour at British Vogue and quickly became an editor in her own right. Alison moved on to oversee creative direction of over a hundred Bazaar covers and numerous fashion shoots for over 12 years. She’s since held senior titles at Marie Claire, Elle, C Magazine and many more. In addition, she is the Ambassador for British Fashion in Los Angeles for The British Fashion Council and a Trustee to the Bazaar Arts/Fashion Fund. She continues to oversee concept, photo and art direction, styling and content production for editorial, advertising, marketing campaigns, and tv commercials across the entertainment, fashion and music industries. She’s also stylist to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including actress Regina Hall, and Oscar winning director Sian Heder.

Emme Parsons is the founder and designer of her eponymous footwear label, Emme Parsons. Since 2017, the brand has specialized in creating comfortable luxury shoes for women that are also sustainable. The styles, which are made by local artisans in Italy, are a favorite amongst the fashion set. Before developing her namesake label, Parsons was an art director and graphic designer for brands such as Lucky magazine and Theory.

Laurel Pantin is the SVP, fashion director at large of ByGeorge in Austin, Texas. Prior to working at ByGeorge, she was the Style Director at InStyle magazine for three years and is an authority on all things fashion, style and accessories. She’s also co-founder of and jewelry advisor for The Stax. Laurel’s also held editor positions at Glamour, Teen Vogue, Lucky magazine and The Coveteur.