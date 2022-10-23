18 Cute Sweater Dresses to Look Your Best This Fall, According to a Stylist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes time to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall, several key pieces are critical: a great pair of jeans, dependable joggers, leather boots, a light jacket, a tote bag, and ultra-cozy cashmere knitwear. And although you’ll want to stock up on plenty of pull-over sweaters, don’t sleep on the underrated cute sweater dress. Cozy, polished, and effortless for styling, sweater dresses are a versatile staple for any fall or winter wardrobe.

The sweater dress has come a long way — from the slouchy, oversized styles of the ‘80s to the sleek, minimal silhouettes of the ‘90s. But today’s sweater dresses for women meet somewhere in the middle, with a range of hemlines and silhouettes to choose from that work for any occasion. There are sophisticated cashmere sweater dresses perfect for the office, oversized minis for styling with knee-high boots, and even sexy cut-out sweater dresses for a night out. In recent fall runways, designers have proven that sweater dresses extend well beyond a classic chunky knit turtleneck style, with brands like Dion Lee and Proenza Schouler offering more sleek, sophisticated iterations of midi-length sweater dresses.

Whether you’re looking for something more cozy and casual or more elevated and refined, there are plenty of cute sweater dresses to choose from this season. Keeping scrolling to see the best sweater dresses you can buy today, along with our guide to the different types of knit dress styles and outfit tips from an expert.

Top Sweater Dresses of 2022

Jonathan Simkhai Skai Knit Combo Poplin Mini Shirtdress Best Shirtdress Sweater Dress Size range: XS-L

XS-L Materials: Cotton, wool, recycled polyester

Cotton, wool, recycled polyester Features: Two-in-one layered dress Wardrobe stylist Liv Schreiber says this season is all about the Gossip Girl-inspired sweater dress, and she recommends this Jonathan Simkhai piece for getting the look. The two-in-one layered dress features a knit and shirt dress combo that gives that preppy schoolgirl look without being too on the nose. Schreiber recommends pairing it with thigh-high boots or chunky loafers to transition into your fall wardrobe. As a bonus, this above-the-knee length dress can be worn as a dress or layered over trousers as an elongated top and sweater combo for more styling options. Jonathan Simkhai Skai Knit Combo Poplin Mini Shirtdress $445 Buy Now

The Drop Renata Rib Midi Dress Best Sweater Dress on Amazon Size range: XS-5X

XS-5X Materials: Acrylic, Polyester, Nylon, Viscose, Wool

Acrylic, Polyester, Nylon, Viscose, Wool Colorways: White, black, and mocha What Reviewers Say: “Overall pleasantly pleased with the quality of the dress and the length. Sleeve length was outstanding (A+++) Good sweater feel but not too thick, a slight stretch but didn’t feel cheap. Could easily be dressed up or down. I added a belt and scarf for my preferred look. I would say the dress is worth the price.” If you’re looking for a timeless sweater dress, go for this ribbed iteration from Amazon’s The Drop. The midi length features a double slide slit so the dress won’t cling to your body awkwardly. Reviewers love adding a belt to this one to help define and accentuate the waist. The simple crew neckline and straight style make it easy to dress up or dress down, whether you want to wear it to the office or on a casual weekend outing. The Drop Renata Rib Midi Dress $59.90 Buy Now

Skims Soft Lounge Maxi Dress Top Stylist-Recommended Sweater Dress Size range: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Materials: Modal, Spandex

Modal, Spandex Colorways: White, black, gray, brown, and hot pink What reviewers say: “I’m in love. The dress is so comfortable it hugs you to right places. One of my favorite pieces in my closet.” Stylist Liv Schreiber knows this may not be an actual sweater dress, but she says it’s still the knitwear dress of the moment and recommends it for a lighter-weight sweater dress alternative. “It has the absolute best TikTok reviews of all time due to the quality of the fabric and the way that it hugs every woman’s curves in all the right places,” Schreiber says. Though it’s not a typical sweater material, reviewers are obsessed with the maxi style for its flattering fit, comfy feel, and overall flexibility that can make it deemed a maternity sweater dress. Skims Soft Lounge Maxi Dress $88 Buy Now

Reformation Rena Cashmere Set

Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Materials: Recycled cashmere, Virgin cashmere

Recycled cashmere, Virgin cashmere Colorways: Cocoa, Red

This two-piece cashmere set from Reformation completely elevates the standard sweater dress. Equal parts sleek and sexy, the midi-length sleeveless sweater dress comes with a matching cardigan to layer over top for a ‘90s-inspired look. The soft and sleek cashmere means you’ll have zero bulkiness, and the sweetheart neckline adds a touch of romance to the entire look. Pair it with knee-high boots for a special event or date night.

Reformation Rena Cashmere Set $347 Buy Now

& Other Stories Ribbed Knit Midi Dress Size range: XS-L

XS-L Materials: Rayon, Polyamide Cute sweater dresses don’t always have to be in neutral colors — and this bright green ribbed one by & Other Stories proves that sometimes bolder is better. The pop of color features a slightly flared silhouette and slit for better movement and shape. And the mock-neck style gives that turtleneck look with a little more breathability. Add a pair of white or black boots, and you don’t need much else — this dress does all the work for you. & Other Stories Ribbed Knit Midi Dress $119 Buy Now

Farm Rio Tropical Garden Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Materials: Acrylic, Polyamide, Wool An ‘80s-inspired sweater dress that brings on all the color and print? Sign us up. Farm Rio’s statement maker is a colorful, fun, unexpected addition to your fall wardrobe. The balloon-style sleeves are comfy and breathable while giving the rest of the dress a more elevated look. This Brazilian-based brand is known for its nature-inspired styles that are bright in color and pattern, and this fall-ready style is perfect for keeping the spirit of summer alive through those chilly months. Farm Rio Tropical Garden Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress $195 $156 Buy Now

Anine Bing Joslyn Dress Size range: XS-L

XS-L Materials: Rayon, Nylon, Elastane If you’re into a minimal wardrobe, you’re likely familiar with Anine Bing’s classic staples. The brand’s Joslyn Dress doubles as a cardigan and a sweater dress and can be styled in many different ways. With classic black ribbing done in a heavyweight knit, this style provides warmth and chunkiness without feeling frumpy. Wear it unbuttoned over a bodysuit and jeans or fully closed as a dress with chunky loafers. Anine Bing Joslyn Dress $349 Buy Now

Max Mara Knit Midi Dress

Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Materials: Virgin Wool

Virgin Wool Colorways: Camel, white, and black

A classic black turtleneck sweater dress is essential in any fall wardrobe. Known for their incredibly cozy and luxe wardrobe staples, Max Mara delivers an elegant take on knitwear — especially when it comes to sweater dresses. This sleek and simple style by the brand is made of 100% wool to keep you warm on even the chilliest winter days. The ribbed collar, cuffs, and hemline provide a little extra coziness and detailing. Layer this over a pair of black tights and top it off with your go-to boots of the season for an effortlessly versatile fall outfit.

Max Mara Knit Midi Dress $425 Buy Now

LNA Midi Sweater Dress Best V-Neck Sweater Dress Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Materials: Rayon, Spandex Collared sweaters and cardigans were everywhere last fall, but the trend isn’t slowing down this season. This collared sweater dress by LNA provides just a touch of preppiness and a touch of sexiness thanks to the figure-fitting design. The thigh-high slits provide a little extra movement and shape while also making it easier to style with a range of footwear — from loafers and sneakers to knee-high boots. The best part? It’s extremely lightweight, so there’s no chance of it looking or feeling bulky. LNA Midi Dress $156.00 $109.20 Buy Now

Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress Best Sweater Dress for a Belt Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Materials: Viscose, Nylon, PBT

Viscose, Nylon, PBT Colorways: Available in 20 colors What reviewers say: “This sweater exceeded my expectations. The colour is true, the sizing is true (bearing in mind it’s an over-sized jumper). It’s comfy, soft & easy to wear with a lot of stretch in it. I haven’t washed it yet & will update if anything goes wrong with the wash, but on the whole, I would highly recommend it. Arrived quickly & well packaged. Will be purchasing another in a different color.” Sometimes Amazon really pulls through with the super simple wardrobe pieces that win us all over (think: the famous Amazon Coat), and this oversized sweater dress is no exception. Although the silhouette is simple, it’s a favorite amongst Amazon shoppers, with over 6,500 positive reviews. The mini length and ribbed fabric make it easy to throw on over a pair of tights and boots for a laidback fall look. If you prefer a more put-together look, you can add a belt around the waist to create more shape. Oh, and did we mention it’s available in 20 colors? So you’ll definitely find something to fit perfectly in with your seasonal wardrobe. Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress $61.99 $41.99 Buy Now

Missoni Striped Sweater Dress Best Fitted Sweater Dress Size range: 0-12

0-12 Materials: Wool, Viscose Say hello to this Missoni striped number if you to splurge on a designer option. The maxi style features a printed stripe that incorporates all of fall’s best colors into one. With a crew neckline and straight silhouette, this one is easy to dress up with heeled boots for work or keep casual with a pair of white sneakers for your days off. The fabric is made of a wool-viscose blend, so you can be sure you’ll be super warm all season long. Missoni Striped Sweater Dress $1110 Buy Now

Sir Enes Open Back Dress

Best Cut-Out Sweater Dress

Size range: 0-3 (US 2-8)

0-3 (US 2-8) Materials: Cotton

An open-back sweater dress for fall offers an unexpected twist on classic seasonal wear. This style by Sir features an open back with cross-back straps and a removable waist tie that can wrap around your waist for a flattering fit. The ribbed fabric has a slightly flared silhouette for a looser fit that still hugs the body. Style it with white boots for a monochromatic winter white look, or black for a crisp contrast. Either way, this chic number is guaranteed to turn heads in the best way possible.

Sir Enes Open Back Dress $420 $280 Buy Now

Free People On a Cloud Midi Dress

Best Cable Knit Sweater Dress

Size range: XS-XL

XS-XL Materials: Nylon, Cotton

Nylon, Cotton Colorways: Brown, white

What reviewers say: “Received this sweater dress (brownstone) and it’s beautiful for the right person(just not me). Im 5’2 and with heeled boots, it was still grazing the top. It is shapeless but the the fabric is great quality. The xs on me resembled a cocoon.”

Oversized, cozy, and classic, the cable-knit midi dress from Free People is like a giant hug on a fall day. The brand’s ‘On a Cloud’ range is designed to make you feel like you’re…well, on a cloud, and this cute sweater dress does just that. Available in brown and white, style this sleeveless knit style over a button-down shirt or long-sleeve blouse for the perfect layered autumn look.

Free People On a Cloud Midi Dress $198 Buy Now

Eloquii Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress

Size range: 14-28

14-28 Materials: Polyester, Recycled fiber, Acrylic, Nylon

This two-tone white and black sweater dress by Eloquii proves the power of this timeless color combo. The mini length is ideal for pairing with your favorite boots — ankle length or knee-high — for a look that can take you from casual weekend plans to a holiday dinner. And if you’re someone who loves the comfiness of a chunky turtleneck, this is sure to become a favorite.

Eloquii Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress $99.95 Buy Now

Manning Cartell Halterneck Knitted Dress

Best Cocktail Attire Sweater Dress

Size range: XS-L

XS-L Materials: Recycled Viscose, Nylon

Enter: a turtleneck sweater dress like you’ve never seen before. Manning Cartell’s halter-style turtleneck dress features cut-out shoulders and a deep V-neckline for a touch of sexiness. The slim-cut ribbed knit is lightweight and sleek for any special events or night outs. With a side slit and midi length, you can style this one with stilettos or boots, depending on the occasion. Wherever you’re going, just know you’re guaranteed to make a splash.

Manning Cartell Halterneck Knitted Dress $296 Buy Now

Stella McCartney Asymmetric Sweater Dress

Size range: 0-14

0-14 Materials: Cotton

If you’re looking for the perfect sweater dress to wear to the office, look no further than this style by Stella McCartney. The sleeveless ribbed design is perfect for layering underneath a blazer for a sophisticated take on cozy. With an asymmetric hemline, this one is also ideal for showing off your fall footwear — flats, heels, or boots. Plus, it’s made of 100% cotton so you’re less likely to get hot underneath all those layers.

Stella McCartney Asymmetric Sweater Dress $1195 Buy Now

Staud Long-Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress

Best Sweater Dress for a Holiday Party

Size range: XS-L

XS-L Materials: Viscose, Nylon

While this sweater dress is great for ringing in the holiday season you’ll be sure to get use out of it for other special moments. The merlot color is the perfect fall/winter hue to liven up your wardrobe, and one that can easily be styled with your existing shoe collection — whether you want to go black, white, or metallic. The cinched knit waistband accentuates the midriff for a more flattering fit that doesn’t require adding a belt. And with voluminous balloon sleeves, this style gives a much-needed refresh to your overworn winter dress collection.

Staud Long-Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress $275 Buy Now

Dion Lee Convertible Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Best Open-Back Sweater Dress

Size range: S-XL

S-XL Materials: Wool, Nylon, Elastane

Who says sweater dresses can’t be sexy? Dion Lee is known for its minimal and sleek aesthetic, and this cutout sweater dress proves just that. The halter-style and crisscrossed back straps offer a sultry take on the style and is perfect for a night out. It also features a removable bolero sweater that can convert the look for moments when you want to show off your toned arms.

Dion Lee Convertible Long Sleeve Sweater Dress $980 Buy Now

The Different Types of Sweater Dresses Mini Sweater Dress: A mini sweater dress hits just above the knee and is perfect for pairing with knee-high or over-the-knee boots for a more casual, trendy look. If you’re looking for a chunky knit sweater dress that’s ultra cozy and laidback, this design is typically easier to style with tights and combat boots for an effortless outfit that works for weekend outings. Maxi Sweater Dress: A maxi sweater is your ticket to head-to-toe coziness. Extending down to the ankle, this cut is typically designed with a thinner knit fabric to avoid any bulkiness when styling. Typically this style is best for the office, a dinner look, or a special occasion as the long length leans elegant and sophisticated. Midi Sweater Dress: A midi sweater dress offers the best of both worlds. You can find a range of styles in this length — from chunky knits that are more casual to cashmere that’s more streamlined. If you’re looking for the best sweater dress that provides warmth without bulkiness, a midi sweater dress is a versatile option since it can be paired with any height boots or designer sneakers.

Sweater Dress Outfit Ideas: How to Style a Sweater Dress Preppy School Girl Style: “The return of the It girl, Gossip Girl, and the private school girl is back in style,” fashion stylist and influencer Liv Schreiber says. “Expect to see tons of platform loafers like the Prada Monolith paired with tall socks and sweater dresses layered with collared shirts.” So, style your short sweater dress over a button-down shirt and accessorize it with chunky platform loafers or combat boots to complete the look. Back to the Office: For work-friendly attire, opt for a midi or maxi-length sweater dress in a thin knit or cashmere that looks more elevated and less casual. A turtleneck style is great for wearing on its own or layering underneath a blazer. Add a pair of knee-high boots underneath, and you’ve got an instant outfit that requires little effort. Casual Weekend Wear: Opt for a chunky knit in a mini length for a quintessential fall sweater dress look. As for the best shoes to wear with your sweater dress, we recommend knee-high boots. Experiment with an oversized turtleneck sweater dress, tights, and high-top sneakers for a more laid-back feel. With a Belt: Adding a belt is the best way to your sweater dress shape because it will accentuate and define your waist. Whether you prefer a wide or a thin belt, the accessory should be worn on the smallest part of your midsection. You can top it off with a blazer or trench coat to add more polish.

Meet the Author

Lauren Alexis Fisher is a freelance fashion editor, writer, and consultant based in New York. She was previously the digital market editor at Harper’s BAZAAR, where she reported on fashion trends and news and oversaw the site’s e-commerce and SEO strategies. She’s written for publications including Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, W Magazine, WWD, Bustle, and more.

Meet the Expert

​​Liv Schreiber is a New York-based fashion stylist and lifestyle influencer most known for her TikTok videos. She has personally styled and shopped for multiple celebrities as well as high-profile entrepreneurs, designed handbags sold at Free People, and worked with companies like Teen Vogue, Jil Sander, Revolve, Moroccanoil, Amanda Uprichard, Casely, and more throughout her years in the industry.