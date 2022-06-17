The 30 Cutest Swim Cover-Ups to Wear on the Beach This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re headed to the coast of Italy or your local beach, there’s nothing more exciting than shopping for summer vacation. Once you have your new bikinis and one-piece swimsuits secured, you’ve got to commit to a swimsuit cover-up to top off the look. Ideal for taking you from the beach to the pool to dinner al fresco, the right cover-up is an essential in every summer wardrobe — especially when there’s no time for outfit changes between swimming and Aperol Spritzes.

This summer, there’s no shortage of trendy beach cover-ups to try out, even if you’re the full coverage type (which is better for your skin, anyway, but you can still nail a glow with a face tanner). From breezy linen dresses and button-downs to summer pants and sarongs, there’s a bathing suit cover-up for every style and occasion. And with trends like crochet, metallics, and matching sets, dressing for vacation this summer is just as fun as being on the trip itself.

The Different Types of Bathing Suit Cover-Ups

Sarong wraps: One of the most classic cover-ups of all time, the sarong is a favorite for its effortless style that gets the job done. If you’re looking for a swimsuit skirt cover-up, it doesn’t get easier than simply tying a sarong around your waist. Ideal for pairing with both bikinis and one-piece suits, this cover-up style is great for days at the beach or pool when you want more coverage around your hips, thighs, and butt. Lengths can vary from ultra-mini to full-length maxi, and they can typically be tied in a multitude of ways to fully customize the look to your body. Sarongs are also cute bathing suit cover-ups for plus size body types.

Beach cover-up dresses: If you're looking for something you can throw on over your swimsuit and wear out to eat, explore, or run errands, a beach dress is always a good option. From mini shirt dresses to tunics and full-length caftans, there are a ton of styles and silhouettes to choose from, depending on what you want out of your cover-up. If you're looking for more coverage, you can opt for a maxi caftan with sleeves, while if you want something super light and easy, go for something sleeveless or mini. When it comes to packing for vacation, a beach cover-up dress is versatile can also be worn as a day dress, so you can get the most wear (and packing space!).

The button-down shirt: Throwing an oversized, menswear-inspired button-down shirt over a bathing suit will forever be chic. If you're spending time on a boat or by the water, an open button-down over your bikini or one-piece lends coverage you can still catch a breeze in. To transition throughout the day and night, you can always pair a button-down shirt with denim cutoff shorts, linen pants, or even a summer dress, along with a pair of cute summer sandals. From lightweight linen to breathable cotton, there are plenty of beach-ready button-downs to choose from.

Beach pants: Dresses, skirts, and sarongs may be the most common cover-up styles, but don't sleep on the beach pant. Roomy, wide-leg pants not only offer an unexpected swim look, they're also a solid option for wearing on breezy days or when you want full leg coverage. From classic white linen to bold prints, styling a pair of pants over your bathing suit is an effortless way to elevate your look — and of course, it transitions easily to post-beach or pool dinner and drinks.

Swimsuit Cover-Up Trends for Summer 2022

Crochet Bathing Suit Cover-Ups

Crochet is, hands down, the trend slated to win summer 2022. From the runways at Gabriela Hearst and Altuzarra, to celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo, crochet is taking over in every form — and it just so happens to make the perfect swimsuit cover-up. From bright and bold crochet mini dresses to airy skirts for showing off bathing suits, the ‘70s-inspired trend is great for wearing with swimsuits and packing on vacation. Go for a monochromatic look by pairing a white bathing suit with a matching white crochet dress or pants. Or go bold with a bright colorful crochet dress or skirt that’ll standout in all your vacation pics.

Swimsuit Cover-Up Sets: Matchy-Matchy

Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman, co-founders of Monday Swimwear, both agree that matching sets are one of summer’s biggest cover-up trends. The swim duo has seen a rise in matching swimsuit and cover-ups, too. From coordinating linen separates to colorful skirt and crop top sets as well as matching bikini and cover-up sets, the options are endless. If you want an outfit you can wear both with your swimsuit and on its own, try a pair of linen pants and a matching button-down or crop top. If you want a strictly swim look, go for a bikini or one-piece that has a matching sarong or skirt.

The Return of the Sarong

Yes, sarongs may be one of the oldest cover-up styles (fun fact: they date all the way back to the 1800s), but this season, they’re having a major resurgence. From midi-length pareos to sheer mini sarong skirts, this classic number proves its staying power and versatility. Brands including Norma Kamali and Agua by Agua Bendita are getting in on the look this season with bold prints, convertible styles, and sarongs that match back to your swimsuit. Drape and tie the fabric around your waist for a figure-hugging look that accentuates your body.

Metallic Bathing Suit Cover-Ups

One of summer’s most surprising swim trends? Metallics. Sparkly and shiny swimsuits and matching metallic cover-ups have been spotted everywhere, especially at popular swimwear brands, Zimmerman and Summersalt. The soft metallics offer an unexpected shine to your swim look. Plus, it’s a cover-up that strays from the typical white linen choice. In the cover-up space, Cult Gaia’s summer collection of crochet comes complete with glimmering metallics, while Monday Swimwear is diving into matching metallic bikinis and skirt cover-ups.

Linen Pants

It’s the summer of linen pants, and this trend makes an excellent cover-up for your next beach or pool day. The lightweight fabric lends a comfortable and relaxed vibe that still looks polished. Brands like Vitamin A and J.Crew are delivering ultra wide-leg pants that capture the effortlessly chic look we all want for summer swimwear. And when paired with your favorite swimsuit, slides, and straw bucket hat? An instant look.

Borrowed From The Boys

The button-down shirt (and shirt dress) is going strong as both an everyday summer outfit and a swimsuit cover-up. Opt for a lightweight linen or cotton fabric that will be breathable in the sun. Whether you simply throw your favorite button-down over your bathing suit or opt for a matching linen shirt and pants moment, it’s impossible not to look stylish in this retro look. Oh, and the more oversized, the better.

So before you head on your next well-deserved beach getaway, keep scrolling to shop all the best bathing suit cover-ups to pack along with you.

The Classic Button-Down

Monday Swimwear Barcelona Tunic

Sizes: Petite/Small, Medium/Large

Colorways: Ivory, Black, Cerulean Blue, Peach Floral, Sangria Crinkle, Jaguar, and Snake Prints

It doesn’t get more classic (or chic) than wearing an oversized button-down shirt as a bathing suit cover-up. Monday Swimwear co-founder Natasha Oakley recommends this tunic for an effortless, easy-to-style cover-up. “I never go on vacation without packing an oversized linen shirt,” Oakley says, citing the Barcelona Tunic as her favorite for summer 2022. “It’s easy to wear and super versatile,” she adds. Made of 100% linen, this airy style features side slits, flowy sleeves that can easily be rolled up, and seashell buttons. The collarless design gives it a more laidback feel without losing the cool, menswear-inspired look. Wear it open over a bathing suit, tie it up with a pair of beach pants, or buttoned up as a dress — the styling options are endless. Oh, and it’s available in a ton of colors and prints, so there’s something for every swim look.

Monday Swimwear Barcelona Tunic $138 Buy Now

J.Crew Cotton-Linen Beach Shirt

Sizes: XXS – 3X

Colorways: Navy & White Stripe, Desert Sand Stripe, White, Yellow, Sheer Flax, Light Sage, Retro Blue, Navy, and Black

If you prefer a button-down cover-up that feels more like a classic shirt, J.Crew’s Cotton-Linen Beach Shirt has the structured appeal of a collar and cuffs with relaxed linen fabric and a slightly elongated silhouette. Available in a wide range of colors, from navy stripes to light sage, this staple can not only be worn as a cover-up over your swimsuit, but on its own as a regular top — which makes packing for vacation much easier. The navy and white stripe style is especially perfect for channeling your best Coastal Grandmother life this summer. One reviewer said they would also wear it for Zoom calls, writing, “easy beach cover-up and suitable for online meetings too.” What better way to balance remote working with a quick summer dip in the pool?

J.Crew Cotton-Linen Beach Shirt $89.50 Buy Now

L*Space Daydream Cover-Up Tunic

Sizes: XS-L

Colorways: Amber, Cream, Black

This cover-up is a hybrid of a wrap dress and a button-down shirt by L*Space. You can easily tie it over your bikini or one-piece for a day by the beach or pool — and wear it straight to al fresco dinner and drinks after. As one reviewer writes, “I have this in white and black, they are super versatile cover-ups. It fits a little small, so I would go up one size if you have hips. I have worn this several times to the lake/beach then straight to a dinner after and it works for both!” Also note that the fabric is semi-sheer for a lighter summer look.

L*Space Daydream Cover-Up Tunic $145 Buy Now

Crochet All Day

Akoia Swim Crochet Dress

Sizes: XS-L

Colorways: Orange, Green, Neutral

Special Features: Sustainably handmade

It’s the season of crochet, and cover-ups are the perfect piece to have fun with this trend. Sustainable brand Akoia Swim is completely plastic free and ethically sourced — and its handmade crochet pieces reflect those values with special designs that don’t lack in style. Ideal for throwing over a swimsuit or wearing to a sunset dinner, the brand’s mini crochet dress features a high halter neckline and two-tone crochet knit design (though the style is also available in solid green and neutral colors too). You can pack it for any warm weather getaway to make an instant statement.

Akoia Swim Crochet Dress $195 Buy Now

Cult Gaia Crochet Cover-Up Skirt

Sizes: XS-XL

Colorways: Basil, Blossom, and Orange

Cult Gaia’s spring/summer 2022 collection is filled with crochet pieces that can double as swim cover-ups. The Finn Knit Crochet skirt, available in bold green, orange, and mauve colors, is a surefire way to upgrade any swim look. Tapping into the metallic swim trend, the crochet features a touch of shine without going full-on glitter. The high-waist, pull-on style makes this one easy to pair with both bikinis and one-pieces. And while the silhouette may be effortless to throw on, the final look is anything but.

Cult Gaia Crochet Cover-Up Skirt $598 Buy Now

MC2 Saint Barth Crochet Shorts

Sizes: XS-L

Colorways: A wide range of colorful prints and patterns

This cover-up style tackles two summer trends in one: crochet and matching sets. MC2 Saint Barth’s collection offers a complete range of prints and patterns that add a major dose of color to your summer wardrobe. These green and white checked crochet shorts and matching top can be worn on their own or together with your swimsuit. Whether you’re headed on a tropical getaway or to your own pool, this playful set makes putting together any swim look a breeze.

MC2 Saint Barth Crochet Shorts $78 Buy Now

MC2 Saint Barth Crochet Top $89 $66 Buy Now

Tularosa Crochet Pants

Sizes: XXS – XL

Coloways: Ivory and Sage

Also combining two trends in one (crochet and beach pants), this style by Tularosa is a no-brainer for summer. Take it to the next level by pairing it with a white bikini or one-piece for a monochromatic, matching look. The open-knit crochet fabric design offers a high, ribbed waistband, wide-leg silhouette, and a little stretch that makes pulling them on and off much easier (a must for navigating the beach and pool). Made of 100% cotton, the pants are also available in a light sage color if all white isn’t your thing.

Tularosa Crochet Pants $168 Buy Now

Jonathan Simkhai Crochet Long-Sleeve Dress

Size: XS-L

Colorways: Cream

Some trends are meant for going bold, and crochet is one of them. Opt for a long bathing suit cover-up with Jonathan Simkhai’s long-sleeve, maxi length crochet dress that takes beach glam up a notch (or two). Featuring a collar, lace-up neck detail, and slightly flared sleeves, this cover-up lends that luxe, put-together vacation look that feels like it belongs in the South of France. The cream color is easy to pair with any color or print swimsuit, serving as a neutral base for any style, and works for any age, especially as a beach cover-up for for over 50. Even more, this is one of those cover-ups that you can really wear straight from the beach to dinner afterward and not feel weird about it.

Jonathan Simkhai Crochet Long-Sleeve Dress $495 Buy Now

The Return of the Sarong

Ekouaer Sarong Cover-Up

Sizes: S-XXL

Colorways: Available in 38 colors including white, black, red, orange, blue, and a range of prints.

The sarong is one of the most timeless swimsuit cover-ups, dating all the way back to the 19th century (yes, really). And while it’s always a reliable cover-up option, this summer, the sarong is back in a big way. It’s a no-brainer as a swimsuit cover-up for plus sizes, as the wrap-skirt style gives a flattering, waist-defining silhouette that can be worn several ways. This top-rated Amazon sarong cover-up comes in just about every color and print under the sun (38, to be exact!). With a nearly 5-star rating, reviewers love it for its no-fuss ease and slightly longer silhouette that fully covers the butt, while still acting as a mini. And with this price point, you can stock up on a few to match different swimsuits.

Ekouaer Sarong Cover-Up $13.99 Buy Now

Tropic of C Sienna Pareo

Size: One-size

Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear line Tropic of C delivers on both swimsuits and cover-ups that feel photo op-worthy. Made in Portugal, this colorful striped pareo design brightens up any swim look — whether paired with a solid black bikini or something of equally bright colors. The longer silhouette also means you can tie it and style it several ways, from a traditional wrap skirt to more of a dress to a headscarf and beyond. As most sarongs of this style, it comes in a one-size option, meaning the width and length may vary on different body shapes — but it’s easy to self-tie and customize based on your preference and the look you’re going for.

Tropic of C Sienna Pareo $125 Buy Now

Agua by Agua Bendita Silk-Blend Pareo

Size: One-size

Colorways: Available in several prints including tropical palm leaves and florals

Colombian-based brand Agua by Agua Bendita knows how to deliver on statement prints and summer-ready pieces. Handmade by local artisans in Colombia, the brand’s range of cover-ups and beach clothes are special no matter your destination. The silk-blend fabric makes this pareo standout from others with its luxuriously silky and smooth sheen. As a bonus, it’s available in a few different prints — including this blue and white style and a tropical palm leaf print. The brand also offers swimsuits with matching cover-ups for a head to toe look.

Agua by Agua Bendita Silk-Blend Pareo $260 $182 Buy Now

La Double J Printed Cotton Pareo

Size: One-size

Colorways: Available in a range of colorful prints

If you’re looking to go wild with your cover-up, La Double J offers a ton of colorful and playful printed sarongs. And the brand also delivers on equally bold swimsuits to match them. Made of 100% cotton, this front-tie pareo taps into the season’s bright color trend without feeling like too much at once. Whether you’re headed to Tulum or the coast of Italy, this statement print is a packing essential you’ll get plenty of wear out of.

La Double J Printed Cotton Pareo $145 Buy Now

Norma Kamali Convertible Stretch Cover-Up

Size: One-size

Colorways: Papaya, Blush, Black, and White

Special Features: Convertible style, can be worn several ways

Norma Kamali’s Stretch Cover-Up Sarong is a bit of a game-changer — as its convertible, draped silhouette is designed to be worn in a multitude of ways. You can tie it like a regular sarong around the waist, or wear it as a criss-crossed halterneck dress. Technically, you can DIY many looks with most oversized sarongs, but this piece is made with a stretch drape that falls naturally when you tie it as a halter dress or knotted skirt — something simple cotton sarongs don’t necessarily offer. Available in papaya, blush, black, and white, there are plenty of colors to work into your swim wardrobe.

Norma Kamali Convertible Stretch Cover-Up $95 Buy Now

Matching Sets

Monday Swimwear St. Barth’s Top and Skirt Set

Sizes: Petite/Small – Very Voluptuous

Colorways: Gold Shimmer, Mauve Shimmer, Ivory Crochet

Monday Swimwear co-founder Devin Brugman loves the matchy-matchy swim look for summer 2022. “My favorite cover-ups this season are wrap tops and wrap skirts that match the swimwear. I think it’s such a cute and chic way to complete the look,” she says. She recommends the brand’s St. Barth’s Top and Wrap Skirt as an effortlessly chic outfit. Available in shimmery gold, mauve (metallic is also a big swim trend this season, FYI) and ivory crochet, this little set can be worn together for a full look or mixed and matched with other separates in your wardrobe for maximum styling and wear. The adjustable wrap-skirt is a take on the traditional sarong, while the matching top can be tied in the front or back. Either way, it’s no surprise this set is already taking over Instagram.

St. Barth's Top - Gold Shimmer $120 Buy Now

St. Barth's Skirt - Gold Shimmer $80 Buy Now

Ayr Deep End Button-Down Shirt and Staycation Shorts Set

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Mac & Cheese, Romaine Green

Button-down shirts and matching short sets are still going strong for summer 2022 — and also happen to make a fab swim cover-up. Ayr’s Deep End Button-Down Shirt is already a best-seller, beloved for its menswear-inspired cut. But when paired with the brand’s matching Staycation Shorts, you’ve got a complete set that takes both individual pieces to the next level. The lightweight stretch poplin fabric is breathable for summer, while still providing additional coverage from the sun. Leave the shirt open over your favorite bikini, add a pair of flat sandals, and you’re good to go.

Ayr Deep End Buttondown Shirt $125 Buy Now

Ayr Staycation Shorts $95 Buy Now

Summersalt Terry Button-Down Shirt and Shorts Set

Sizes: XS – 2X

XS – 2X Colorways: Toffee, White, Black

For a shirt and shorts set that feels a bit more unexpected, opt for Summersalt’s matching terry fabric set. Giving you all the comfort of your favorite terry cloth towel, this cute and plush set is made from recycled and organic materials. The button-down top features a slightly elongated hem for more coverage in the back and full-size pockets to hold all your essentials. The shorts offer an elastic drawstring waist that’s easy to pull on and off, side pockets, and curved hems. And as with all sets, these pieces can be worn together or mixed and matched separately — double the options!

Summersalt Terry Button-Down Shirt $75 Buy Now

Summersalt Terry Button-Down Drawstring Shorts $55 Buy Now

Savannah Monrow Set

Sizes: XXS-XXL

Colorways: Cream

There’s no other way to say it, Savannah Monrow’s gauzy crinkled silk pants and matching crop top ooze all the glamour in the world. Seriously, this may be one of the most elevated matching sets out there right now. Layer the pieces over your swimsuit as an elevated cover-up for the beach or poolside, or wear them on their own for a dinner outdoors. The high-waisted tassel belt and slightly flared leg are laidback and effortlessly cool — not to mention, incredibly comfortable, especially for a vacay state of mind. And the matching crop top seals the deal, whether you style a bikini top underneath or not.

Savannah Morrow Pants $245 Buy Now

Savannah Morrow Top $175 $122.50 Buy Now

Riot Swim Cover-Up Mini Skirt and Matching Bikini

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Curry and Coral

Matching bikini and skirt sets have already taken over Instagram and TikTok this season, with celebrities, influencers, and models all getting in on the trend. Riot Swim’s Cover-Up Mini Skirt (which is available to mix and match with the brand’s range of bikinis and one-pieces) has been a favorite on the ‘gram. Available in mustard yellow and bright red, this body-hugging skirt offers a ruched drawstring down the front so you can adjust how short you want it to fit. The flattering V-cut waist creates an hourglass visual while accentuating your waist and curves. It’s also made of swim fabric, so you can wear it in the water, too.

Riot Swim Cover-Up Mini Skirt and Matching Bikini $70 Buy Now

Cover-Up Dresses

Melissa Odabash Lace-Up Linen and Cotton Dress

Sizes: XS-L

Colorways: White/Navy, White/Hot Pink

This style by Melissa Odabash has all the makings to be one of the cutest swim cover-ups. It’s made of a light linen and cotton blend, and features three-quarter length sleeves, a smocked waist, and lace-up neckline. The embroidery details and subtle fringe hem are the cherry on top of this seaside-ready cover-up. This is definitely a piece you can wear out as a daytime dress too.

Melissa Odabash Lace-Up Linen and Cotton Dress $258 Buy Now

Robin Piccone Tunic Dress Cover-Up

Sizes: XS-L

Colorways: White, Black, Ecru

Sometimes the most simple of cover-ups are the best cover-ups, and this Robin Piccone tunic dress is proof of that. Beautiful, minimal, and streamlined, this simple tunic subscribes to the less is more policy — but still packs a style punch. Sold in white, black, and ecru, the gauzy, lightweight fabric is a blend of cotton and polyester. With a tassel lace-up V-neckline and three-quarter length sleeves, the understated design elements let your swimsuit underneath shine, while adding a layer of elegance.

Robin Piccone Tunic Dress Cover-Up $88 Buy Now

Palmacea Embroidered Kimono

Sizes: XS -XL

Bring on the sunshine in this embroidered kimono-style cover-up dress by Palmacea. The vibrant orange floral embroidery and eyelet trim will brighten up any swim look (bonus if you match it with an equally bright bathing suit). With its flounced sleeves, scalloped edges, and tassel tie at the waist, this feminine aesthetic will keep the vibe light and cheerful. Made of 100% cotton, it feels light against skin, even the hottest of summer days. Plus, you can wear it open or tie it closed in the front.

Palmacea Embroidered Kimono $151 Buy Now

Devon Windsor Shirt Dress

Sizes: XS-XL

Colorways: Light Blue and Black

Model Devon Windsor has been making a splash with her collection of bathing suits, cover-ups, and warm weather essentials. This sheer cutout shirt dress is a unique take on several trends at once, and together, they all manage to work. The wraparound waist cutout offers extra breathability, while the sheer design still lets you show off your bathing suit. The maxi’s collar and button placket has the structure of a shirt dress reimagined with the lightness of a classic cover-up.

Devon Windsor Shirt Dress $285 Buy Now

Everyday Ritual Maxi Shirt Dress

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colorways: Green, Grey, Black, Navy, Turquoise, Fuschia

If you’re looking to get the utmost coverage out of your cover-up, Everyday Ritual’s Maxi Shirt Dress Caftan is your new go-to. Featuring three-quarter length sleeves you can roll up, airy side slits, and a collarless deep V-neckline, this maxi is the definition of easy breezy. Made of a gauzy 100% cotton, the silhouette offers a slight flare from the body for more movement. You can purchase in seven different and have one to wear for every day of the week.

Everyday Ritual Maxi Shirt Dress $185 Buy Now

Beach Pants

Vitamin A Wide-Leg Pant

Sizes: XS – Large

Colorways: Ecolinen White, Ecolinen Black, Ecolinen Java, Ecolinen Desert

Specific Feature: Sustainably made from eco linen

Linen pants are reigning supreme for summer 2022 — so it’s no surprise they’re also ranking as one of the season’s biggest cover-up trends too. Vitamin A’s ultra wide-leg linen pants get the look just right, while offering practical details, like an elastic high-waist and slightly oversized fit for pulling on over a wet swimsuit. True to the brand’s sustainability mission, these pants are also made from 100% eco linen that’s also biodegradable. Available in four neutral shades including white, black, java, and desert, these pants can be worn well beyond the beach.

Vitamin A Wide-Leg Pant $125 Buy Now

J.Crew Seaside Pant in Linen

Sizes: XXS-XXL, Available in Petite, Classic, and Tall

Colorways: Cantaloupe, White, Lavender, Flax, Faded Pistachio, French Blue, Navy, Black

J.Crew’s Seaside Linen Pants offer up a style you can wear both as a cover-up and an everyday summer pant. Available in a ton of colors (from a summery cantaloupe to classic white and black), these wide-leg pants go with everything from swimsuits to button-downs and crop tops. Made of lightweight linen, they feature a high-waist with a drawstring tie and a slightly cropped leg that can be paired with flat sandals. J.Crew also offers petite, classic, and tall sizes ranging in XXS-XXL, so it’s easy to find the right fit for your body type.

J.Crew Seaside Pant in Linen $89.50 Buy Now

Summersalt Palazzo Pant With Ties

Sizes: XS-2X

XS-2X Colorways: White, Black, Blue, Modern Zebra Print, Leopard Print, Floral Print, and Navy Polka Dot Print

Enter: the ultimate statement beach pants and exactly where to buy cute swimsuit cover-ups. Summersalt’s Palazzo Pants deliver a comfy, wide-leg power pant ideal for soaking up the sun. The elastic high-waistband with adjustable ties not only makes this manageable to pull on and off quickly, but also ensures a more comfortable and secure fit. The best part, however, may be the fact that the fabric is wrinkle resistant (a major bonus for packing) and anti-microbial. And if you’re into the matching swimsuit trend, Summersalt offers several bikinis and one-pieces in prints that match the pants for a complete look. This modern zebra print in a chocolate color is simple, but still fun and playful.

Summersalt Palazzo Pant With Ties $80 Buy Now

Caftans

Lemlem Classic Kaftan

Size: One-Size

From dreamy beach getaways to poolside drinks, you can never go wrong in a caftan. Breezy, light, and full coverage, caftans pack all the comfort and style you could want in a cover-up. Lemlem, a sustainable brand made by local artisans in Africa, always gets effortless beachwear right, and this Tukuri Classic Kaftan is no exception. The relaxed, oversized silhouette has dolman sleeves, a raw tassel hem, and a collarless V-neckline. Throw it over your swimsuit or toss it in your beach bag for later — this versatile pull-on is all about ease, which is exactly how summer style should be.

Lemlem Classic Kaftan $325 Buy Now

Miguelina Kaftan

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Light brown and white

Nothing screams glamorous beach escape quite like this Miguelina Crochet and Linen Kaftan. The oversized fit is made of super breathable linen and features crocheted panels and side slits for extra ventilation (bonus points for the touch of crochet, too). Wear it with flat sandals, a straw bag, and your favorite bathing suit for instant glam. While many caftans are one-size, this style comes in sizes XS-L, making it one of the best beach cover-ups for your body type.

Miguelina Caftan $650 Buy Now

Apiece Apart Red & White Stripe Caftan

Sizes: Medium/Large – XXL

Colorways: Red and White Stripe

Much like me, this cover-up was made for a life vacationing in the South of France. Even if a visit to Saint Tropez isn’t in your near future, this striped Apiece Apart caftan is fantastic for playing the part — wherever you are. The maxi silhouette and wide dolman sleeves are balanced out by a waist-cinching belt for a fitted look. Made of a lightweight cotton and linen blend, the fabric is cool and breathable for hot summer days, while still keeping you covered and protected from the sun. Bonus: the red and white stripes lend that retro summer look that never goes out of style.

Apiece Apart Red & White Stripe Caftan $345 $207 Buy Now

Nia Thomas Hand Crocheted Dress in Cream

Sizes: XS – 2XL

Colorways: Cream and Black

The thing about crochet is that it’s supposed to be both handmade and special — and this gorgeous hand-crocheted dress by rising designer Nia Thomas nails both of those things. The Black-owned, NYC-based brand launched in 2018, but has quickly become known for its unique and ethically-sourced designs. For summer 2022, the Yemaya Dress is an absolute standout from the collection. Featuring beautiful patchwork detailing, adjustable side ties for support, and fully lined breast cups, the midi-length crochet dress feels like an heirloom piece for any summer wardrobe that can be treasured for years to come. Whether worn over a bikini or one-piece suit, it’s sure to deliver a standout swim look.

Nia Thomas Hand Crocheted Dress in Cream $625 Buy Now

Meet the Experts

Natasha Oakley is the co-founder of Monday Swimwear, a brand she started with fellow influencer and swim expert Devin Brugman. Monday Swimwear offers a range of swimsuits, cover-ups, and beachwear essentials. Additionally, Natasha is a fashion/lifestyle influencer and the CEO of jewelry brand Emma Pills.

Devin Brugman is the co-founder of Monday Swimwear and A Bikini A Day. She is also an influencer in the fashion, lifestyle, and wellness space.

Meet the Author

Lauren Alexis Fisher is an editor, writer, and consultant with over eight years of experience in the fashion industry. After spending six years as a digital market editor at Harper’s BAZAAR and a lifetime scrolling the internet, she’s well-versed in shopping all the best trends and pieces online (especially the ones to wear on vacation).