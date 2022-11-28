Cyber Monday Lingerie Deals: Celeb-Loved Bra, Underwear & Bodysuits on Sale From La Perla, Savage x Fenty, Skims and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday might have come to a close, but Cyber Monday is here, and the Cyber Week deals continue to surprise us with some of the best discounts we’ve seen so far. Cyber Monday lingerie deals are at the top of many shoppers’ wish lists, and this year’s blowout is no exception. So whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for gifts for women on your list — including romantic gifts for your girlfriend or timeless gifts for your mom — brands like Skims, Fleur Du Mal, Spanx, La Perla, and more are offering significant markdowns. They’re some of the best we’ve seen in a long time.

While there are tons of amazing Cyber Monday clothing and beauty deals, there’s nothing like finding discounted intimates to refresh your rotation for the new year. You can snag comfortable underwear, shapewear, or a silk pajama set for chilly winter evenings and even the T-shirt bras and the best supportive bras for large busts. The only downside? The deals disappear for good after today, meaning you have mere hours to get your hands on best sellers at clearance-like prices.

From flirty floral details, sculpting bralettes, lace thongs, and casual briefs, it can be a bit overwhelming to scroll through all the Cyber Monday lingerie sales, so we’ve curated our absolute favorites and the best steals and deals below. The best part? You don’t have to wait til Valentine’s day to shop for lingerie.

Savage x Fenty Cyber Monday Deals

Celebrity fans: Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Cardi B, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, Joan Smalls, and more.

Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Cardi B, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, Joan Smalls, and more. Size ranges: Bras run from 32A-38D, undergarments run from XS-4X, sleepwear runs from XS-3X

Bras run from 32A-38D, undergarments run from XS-4X, sleepwear runs from XS-3X Discount range: 50% off select pieces

Rihanna’s brand Savage x Fenty redefines what it means to be sexy with items that match every mood, every price point, and every body type. The brand also aims to make everyone feel and look good, making it your one-stop shop destination for all the gifting needs for your girlfriend. Thus, there’s no better time than now to shop for major deals at the brand. During the label’s Cyber Monday Sale, shoppers can save up to 70% off sitewide on best-sellers like Romantic corded bras and underwear, Core Microfiber T-shirt bras, Sharp Dresser panties, and more.

Savage x Fenty Womens Going Platinum Strappy Mesh Bralette

Savage x Fenty Womens Going Platinum Strappy Mesh Bralette $39.95 $19.98 Buy Now

Savage x Fenty Womens Butterfly Wings Unlined Lace Tulip Cup Bra

Savage x Fenty Womens Butterfly Wings Unlined Lace Tulip Cup Bra $59.95 $29.98 Buy Now

Savage x Fenty Womens Going Platinum Mesh Caged Demi Bra

Savage x Fenty Womens Going Platinum Mesh Caged Demi Bra $64.95 $32.48 Buy Now

Savage x Fenty Womens Sharp Dresser Lace Bralette

Savage x Fenty Womens Sharp Dresser Lace Bralette $32.95 $16.48 Buy Now

La Perla Cyber Monday Deals

Celebrity fans: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Kourtney Kardashian, Beyonce, and more

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Kourtney Kardashian, Beyonce, and more Size ranges: Bras run from 30A-44F, undergarments run from XXS-XL

Bras run from 30A-44F, undergarments run from XXS-XL Discount range: Up to 50% off select pieces

La Perla is probably the first brand that comes to mind when you think of luxury lingerie. Since 1954 it has remained committed to quality, craftsmanship, attention to detail, and luxurious fabrics. It’s one of the most popular lingerie brands and available on many retailers such as Amazon, Zappos, Bloomingdales, Shopbop and more. For Cyber Monday, the beloved label is offering up to 50% off select styles. Shoppers can expect everything from lace briefs and thongs to silk pajamas and push up bras. Of course, each style includes La Perla’s notable technique and materials such as frastaglio appliqué technique, Leavers lace and embroidered tulle.

La Perla Ballet Blanc Push-up Bra

La Perla Ballet Blanc Push-up Bra $520 $364 Buy Now

La Perla Lace G String Thong

Lace G String Thong $105 $59.99 Buy Now

La Perla Souple Triangle Bra

La Perla Souple Triangle Bra $135 $101.25 Buy Now

La Perla Silk Pajamas

La Perla Silk Pajamas $485 $344.35 Buy Now

La Perla Silk Cami

La Perla Silk Cami $158 $110 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Cyber Monday Deals

Celebrity fans: Claire Danes, Cynthia Nixon, Eva Mendes, Gwenyth Platrow, Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, Scarlett Johansson, and more.

Claire Danes, Cynthia Nixon, Eva Mendes, Gwenyth Platrow, Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, Scarlett Johansson, and more. Size ranges: XS-4X

XS-4X Discount range: Up to 51% off select styles

Calvin Klein has a reputation for making super soft and comfortable basics. From T-shirt bras to thongs, each design is simple and with a hint of a sporty chic look. The best part? It range of lingerie is perfect for all-day wear whether you’re running errands, at the office, or just lounging around. So if you’re ready to see what all the Calvin Klein hype is about, today is the best day to so. For Cyber Monday, shoppers can get up to 51% off select styles such as the Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, 3-pack of underwear, Invisibles Seamless Thong Panties, and many more timeless options.

Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette

BUY NOW: $30 $18 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women’s Constant Convertible Strap Lightly Lined Demi Bra

BUY NOW: $22.76 $13.66 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women’s Carousel Logo Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties, 3 Pack

BUY NOW: $35 $19.99 Buy Now

Calvin Klein Women’s Invisibles Seamless Thong Panties, Multipack

BUY NOW: $35 $19.99 Buy Now

Skims Cyber Monday Deals

Celebrity fans: Becky G, Ashley Grahm, Brooke Shields, Cassie, Chelsea Handler, Juliette Lewis, Indya Moore, and more.

Becky G, Ashley Grahm, Brooke Shields, Cassie, Chelsea Handler, Juliette Lewis, Indya Moore, and more. Size ranges: XXS-4X

XXS-4X Discount range: Up to 44% off select styles

There’s a reason Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand has amassed such a cult following. Whether you’re bustier and in need of a lift, or have a small bust and are searching for a push up, there’s a Skims garment for you, and they come in a myriad of skin tones and hues. Since the brand rarely goes on sale, now is the best time score major deals sitewide. Eveyrthing from its logo mesh collection to its cotton line is up for grabs. And, if you can’t find your preferred size or color on Skims’ direct site, you can also shop on Nordstrom.com. So take out your credit card and start filling up your cart because Skims is the desination for pieces that really do fit every body.

Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit $58 $44 Buy Now

Skims Fits Everybody Thong

Skims Fits Everybody Thong $18 $10 Buy Now

Skims Logo Mesh Skimpy Triangle Bralette

Logo Mesh Skimpy Triangle Bralette $38 $24 Buy Now

Skims Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette

Skims Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette $32 $16 Buy Now

Related: Skims Just Launched a New System of Bras That Seamlessly Mold to Your Body

Fleur Du Mal Cyber Monday Deals

Celebrity fans: Rihanna, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sienna Miller, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, and more.

Rihanna, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sienna Miller, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, and more. Size ranges: Bras range from 32A to 36DD, panties range from 1 to 6

Bras range from 32A to 36DD, panties range from 1 to 6 Discount range: 40% off

Lingerie brand Fleur du Mal, which was founded in 2012 by Jennifer Zuccarini, is known for its utterly feminine, chic and seductive aesthetic. It takes a fashion approach to lingerie with pieces that meant to be shown off such as peeking out from a white button-down or black blazer. For Cyber Monday, the renowned lingerie brand is offering an additional 40% off sale items for up to 80% off. This is a once a year sale that can’t be missed. Shoppers can expect bargains on the brand’s best sellers such as high-waist panties, the Lily demi bra, Orchid cup bra, and much more.

Fleur Du Mal Lily Embroidery Plunge Demi Bra

Fleur Du Mal Lily Embroidery Plunge Demi Bra $138 $97 Buy Now

Fleur Du Mal Orchid Lace Cupped Bra

Fleur Du Mal Orchid Lace Cupped Bra $138 $69 Buy Now

Fleur Du Mal Bouquet Lace Strappy High Waist Panty

Fleur Du Mal Bouquet Lace Strappy High Waist Panty $68 $34 Buy Now

Fleur Du Mal Card Embroidery Thong

Fleur Du Mal Card Embroidery Thong $65 $46 Buy Now

Spanx Cyber Monday Deals

Celebrity fans: Rebel Wilson, Katy Perry, Karlie Kloss, Chrissy Tiegen, Rita Ora, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and more.

Rebel Wilson, Katy Perry, Karlie Kloss, Chrissy Tiegen, Rita Ora, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and more. Size ranges: Bras range from XS to 3X, panties range from XS to XL

Bras range from XS to 3X, panties range from XS to XL Discount range: 20% off

Finding garments that merge lingerie and shapewear staples can take time to come by. Thankfully, with the rise of Spanx, shoppers can easily find lingerie that’s both comfortable and supportive without being restrictive, suffocating, or uncomfortable. In fact, Spanx’s pieces accentuate you in all the right places to make you look and feel your most confident. Luckily, for Cyber Monday, Spanx is offering 20% off sitewide. Shoppers can snag everything from its Undie-tectable Briefs and Breast of Both Worlds bras to its bodysuits and unlined bralettes. Each garment is powerful but lightweight, helping to mold and compress the body. These are the perfect undergarments for everyday wear and even for a special occasion such as a wedding.

Spanx Undie-tectable Brief

Spanx Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Comfort Bra

Spanx Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Comfort Bra $42 $33.60 Buy Now

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette

Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette $48 $38.40 Buy Now

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit