Monday's Digital Daily: November 28, 2022

Now’s Your Last Chance to Save On Cozy Celeb-Approved Uggs for Cyber Monday

Score Hollywood’s favorite Uggs for up to 30% off.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love to wear Uggs no matter where you go, you’re in luck because this Cyber Monday, retailers like Nordstrom, Zappos, Amazon, and more are running a sale on Uggs. For one day only, shoppers can score the brand’s fuzzy shoes for up to 30% off.

What you’ll find during this year’s Cyber Monday fashion sales are traditional Ugg boots, house slippers, and cute summer sandals to stock up on for when the warm weather rolls. Some bestsellers and celeb-loved Ugg silhouettes to check out are the Fluff Yeah Sandal, the Ultra Mini Boot, and of course, the Neumel Platform Chelsea Boot. The Fluff Yeah Sandals have faux fur material with an elastic slingback strap to keep your feet secure. For those looking for a comfy pair to slide in and out of on a cold wintry day, don’t sleep on TikTok’s-viral Ultra Mini boots. And, if you couldn’t get your hands on the sold-out platform Uggs seen on Elsa Hosk and the rest of Hollywood, now is your chance to nail the platform boot look with the brand’s Neumel Chelsea Boot. On the hunt for slippers? The Tasman Slippers are for you, built with breathability and comfort. 

So without further ado, check out the best Cyber Monday deals on Uggs. There is a myriad of options that make great gifts for all the women on your list — including practical gift ideas for moms and cozy gift ideas for girlfriends.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal

If you’re looking for platform shoes that don’t sacrifice style for warmth, then Ugg’s Fluff Yeah Slippers are for you. They have a platform, an elastic slingback strap with the label’s logo, and a plush lining throughout. They’ll see you through winter months, keeping your feet warm and dry in even the coldest weather, and help you make a style statement no matter where you’re headed.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal $100  $50 Buy Now

Ugg Classic Cozy Genuine Shearling Bootie

To re-create the feeling of a five-star hotel spa at home, slip on these shearling booties. They merge the look and feel of a boot and a slipper and have a fabric that is soft and cozy without being too hot. They also feature a SugarSole foam sole that is suitable for wearing out the home in case you leave and forget to change your shoes.

Ugg Classic Cozy Genuine Shearling Bootie $120  $89.99 Buy Now

Ugg Neumel Platform Chelsea Boot

Ugg’s Neumel Chelsea boots come with an inner recycled wool lining that will keep your feet warm in the cold months, cool in the hot months, and dry year-round. The ankle-length platform gives you added height, and the double pull-tab at the opening helps you to easily slip them on and off.

Ugg Neumel Platform Chelsea Boot $150  $99.90 Buy Now

Ugg Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot

If you already love Ugg’s shearling boots, then you have no excuse to try this waterproof option that’s ideal for inclement weather days. They feature the label’s signature plush linings you crave and can accommodate orthotics if necessary, all while offering full waterproof protection. With this particular pair, you’ll find subtle branding and a luxe high-gloss finish that elevate the casual style just a bit.

Ugg Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot $160  $119.99 Buy Now

Ugg Women’s Tasman Slipper

We all need a pair of comfy house slippers to lounge around in, and the Tasman slippers are too cute to pass up. They’re made from suede and sheepskin with a rubber outsole and braid embroidered detail. Pair it with a stylish bathrobe or joggers and a hoodie for Sundays at home.

Ugg Women's Tasman Slipper $99.95  $69.96 Buy Now

Ugg Hapsburg Waterproof Duck Boot

Ugg is more than its typical suede and shearling-lined boots and slippers. The iconic label also offers the best durable winter boots, including this duck boot style. They have an insulated lining and durable mixed material stitching that can withstand it all. They’re a great everyday boot with arch support and a sturdy heel.

Ugg Hapsburg Waterproof Duck Boot $160  $109.90 Buy Now

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini

The mini version of the classic boot is easy to slip on and off, thanks to the convenient pull tabs in the back. The suede shoe comes in many colorways, including this apple red hue, which is 30% off for one day only — run, don’t walk.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini $139.95  $97.97 Buy Now

Ugg Women’s Zayne Ankle Strap Sandal

Elevate your summer uniform with Ugg’s platform sandals. The Zayne is made with the brand’s Treadlite outsole, leather sock liner, and Imprint footbed for comfort. They’re beloved because they’re easy to wear for many hours and because they work for many different foot sizes and foot conditions. They even have an adjustable ankle strap to loosen or tighten as one pleases.

Ugg Women's Zayne Ankle Strap Sandal $119.95  $39.20 Buy Now

