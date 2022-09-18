The 15 Best Designer Crossbody Bags, According to Experts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Similar to a designer tote, the crossbody bag is one of the most versatile bag styles you can invest in. “The crossbody is the perfect transition bag. A true classic bag, like the Alaia Le Papa, is so versatile it works with outfits year-round, providing great quality and neutral colors that play well with any outfit,” recommends Rickie De Sole, Women’s Fashion & Editorial Director of Designer at Nordstrom. When it comes to luxury designer handbags, De Sole notes that it’s houses like Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino, and Burberry that have been flying off the shelves at Nordstrom, season after season. “We’re excited about the new Loewe Goya crossbody bag that is padded and pillow-like. It looks and feels cozy yet elegant, perfect for fall,” adds De Sole.

Not only is the crossbody timeless in design and function, but it also won’t go out of style. “A crossbody bag should not only deliver on aesthetics but also on versatility and functionality too. I often opt for classics for the day—the Bottega Veneta Intrecciato crossbody in a pop color is the perfect bag to dress up a minimal outfit,” adds De Sole.

Worn with a long strap that sits across the chest, this hands-free bag style is for everyone and every occasion. Whether you’re running errands, off to an important business meeting, or meeting friends for a weekend lunch date, a designer crossbody bag will pair with trendy and timeless pieces. Looking to pair your favorite summer dress, cozy cashmere sweater, and new crossbody as we segue from the warm months into cooler weather? There are many different types to add to cart.

Keep scrolling to check out the best designer crossbody bags that you’ll want to wear year-round.

Top Designer Crossbody Bags for 2022

Marc Jacobs Glam Shot 21 Crossbody Bag

Best Designer Crossbody Bag with Chain Strap

Size: 5.11″ L x 8.26 W x 3.14″ D

5.11″ L x 8.26 W x 3.14″ D Strap drop: 25.6”

25.6” Materials : Leather

: Leather Color: Black

Black Features: Gold-tone zip closure, front metal logo detailing. One back patch pocket, metal chain shoulder strap

Gold-tone zip closure, front metal logo detailing. One back patch pocket, metal chain shoulder strap Best for: A night at the opera

A crossbody bag that comes with a subtle gold chain strap that you can wear all night? Yes, please! The Glam Shot 21 has a cult following and a price point that can’t be turned down. It’s the bag to top off your all-leather ensemble for the club or take you to a cocktail party. It will pair beautifully with a structured, square-neck midi dress or a classic shirt dress as well. The back pocket patch is a great place to store your lip gloss or concealer stick for easy access, or even your house keys so you don’t have to dig through your bag.

$395

Coach Willow Saddle Crossbody Bag

Best Sport Crossbody Bag

Size: 7″ L x 8.75” W x 3″ D

7″ L x 8.75” W x 3″ D Strap drop: 21.5”

21.5” Materials: Leather

Leather Colors: Off-white

Off-white Features: Turn-lock front flap closure, back slip pocket, interior zip pocket, front slip pocket

Turn-lock front flap closure, back slip pocket, interior zip pocket, front slip pocket Best for: Trail horseback riding

Coach’s Willow saddle crossbody bag takes inspiration from equestrian style and features the brand’s signature turn-lock closure. Fixed with interchangeable straps in tonal leather and canvas, you can have fun with your look. Its many compartments make it highly functional, and the structured silhouette makes it a great addition to any sporty look. At a price point that’s easy to digest, with both craftsmanship and quality that’s synonymous with the brand, you can’t go wrong. Take it horseback riding, on a stroll around town, or for a morning coffee run.

$375

Gucci Blondie Crossbody Bag

Best Wide Strap Designer Crossbody Bag

Size: 8.7″ L x 11.4″ W x 2.8″ D

8.7″ L x 11.4″ W x 2.8″ D Leather strap drop: 22″

22″ Canvas strap drop: 20.5”

20.5” Materials: Suede, leather

Suede, leather Colors: Rust, black

Rust, black Features: Double strap drop, inside zip pocket, two main inner pockets, cotton-linen lining

Double strap drop, inside zip pocket, two main inner pockets, cotton-linen lining Best for: A shopping trip in Aspen

Wide-strap designer crossbody bags are a big trend this season, and this medium Blondie bag from Gucci is full of hidden features. Two main inner pockets and an inside zip pocket make this an easy way to find your keys, wallet, passport, metro card, and hand sanitizer. It has lots of space, so you can keep a reusable tote inside to use while shopping. The wide canvas strap is extremely comfortable when worn, you may forget you have it on. Play up the 1970s feel with your go-to platform sandals, a printed blouse, and a denim mini skirt.

$3980

Mark Cross Sidney Crossbody Tote Bag

Best Crossbody Bag for the Office

Size: 15.4″ L x 5.1″ W x 14.6″ D

15.4″ L x 5.1″ W x 14.6″ D Strap drop: 21.7″

21.7″ Materials: Leather

Leather Colors: Brown and black

Brown and black Features: Two Interior pockets, expandable side zippers, fits a laptop or iPad, and has several internal compartments

Two Interior pockets, expandable side zippers, fits a laptop or iPad, and has several internal compartments Best for: Dressing up a matching short suit

Mark Cross’ Sidney tote is at the top of our list for the best crossbody bags to take to the office. The quintessential American Luxury brand designs each bag with its signature red toile lining. This crossbody has a mid-century silhouette with many functional components. Thanks to the several internal compartments, you can fit a laptop computer, iPad, as well as chargers, and any other accessories and keep your bag organized. The bag is also equipped with two side zippers so you can expand the side panels to create different dimensions when needing to carry extra essentials.

$1490

Loewe Amazonia Crossbody Bag

Best Small Crossbody Bag

Size: 7.6” L x 4.1” W x .9” D

7.6” L x 4.1” W x .9” D Strap drop: 36″

36″ Materials: Leather

Leather Colors: Green

Green Features: Two interior pockets

Two interior pockets Best for: A fall garden party

When it comes to small and mini crossbody bags, Loewe has an incredible range of options. The house is known for its expert craftsmanship and its supple leather, which sets it apart from other luxury labels. Its Amazona avocado green bag comes with a top handle and an extra long crossbody strap to make running errands seamless. This style comes with two internal compartments and a metal padlock detailing that gives any outfit a prim-and-proper feel.

$1650

The Row Slouchy Banana Crossbody Bag

Most Lightweight Crossbody Bag

Size : 8” L x 13.4” W x 8.26” D

: 8” L x 13.4” W x 8.26” D Strap drop: 33.1”

33.1” Materials: Nylon, polyester

Nylon, polyester Colors: Navy blue

Navy blue Features: Adjustable strap, top zip closure

Adjustable strap, top zip closure Best for: A flea market stroll

If you’re looking for a lightweight designer crossbody bag that features the highest quality materials in the chicest silhouette, The Row’s Slouchy Banana bag is for you. This slouchy design consists of nylon and polyester in a rich navy hue. The Row is known for its impeccable quality of materials and expert tailoring in both its RTW and must-have accessories. This Banana style comes with an adjustable strap so you can wear it as loosely or as tightly to your body when taking a walk to the farmers market. This style’s a favorite amongst the style set and pairs well with wide-leg jeans, a white t-shirt, and your favorite high tops.

$1350

Savette Symmetry 19 Crossbody Bag

Most Popular Designer Crossbody Bag

Size: 8 “ L x 5” W x 2.5” D

8 “ L x 5” W x 2.5” D Strap drop: 36.6″

36.6″ Materials: Suede

Suede Colors: Gray-green

Gray-green Features: Designed with a geometric, classic, and boxy shape

Designed with a geometric, classic, and boxy shape Best for: Day-to-night versatility

Savette’s Symmetry 19 bag is quickly being added to every fashion editor and influencer’s wishlist. The brand is known for exquisite neutral colorways that all imbue elegance. “My choice of colors often comes back to the notion of timelessness. For example, we have a blue suede for Fall, which might not seem like a neutral or versatile choice for a bag, but I was interested in seeing how we could make it so, in the same way, a pair of jeans reads as neutral and versatile,” says Amy Zurek, founder and designer of the cult-favorite handbag label Savette. In addition to the Symmetry 19, Zurek says that their Symmetry Pochette bag “is popular for its tapered shape, straightforward design, and ladylike feel. I think this combination of ease and poise is what draws people to it.”

$1750

Valentino Garavani Leather Stud Crossbody Bag

Most Classic Lady Crossbody Bag

Size: 5.9″ L x 9.8” W x 3.1″ D

5.9″ L x 9.8” W x 3.1″ D Strap drop: 21.7”

21.7” Handle drop: 3.9”

3.9” Materials: Leather

Leather Colors: Mauve-brown

Mauve-brown Features: Gold-tone stud detailing, front flap closure, single top handle, removable crossbody strap, inner compartment

Gold-tone stud detailing, front flap closure, single top handle, removable crossbody strap, inner compartment Best for: High tea

Every season, Valentino has rich colorways that are so striking they completely reinvent the way we think about neutral hues. What we once considered traditionally black, white, brown, and navy, can now be a range of colors across the rainbow scale. This leather studded dusty-mauve colorway has with a sleek front flap closure, single top handle, removable crossbody strap, and inner compartments so you can stay organized. This bag will add a sleek finish to a flowy dress or denim skirt and chunky knit.

$3650

Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Cutout Double Crossbody Bag

Best Designer Crossbody Bag for Moms

Size: 12.4″ L x 11.8″ W x 6.1″ D

12.4″ L x 11.8″ W x 6.1″ D Strap drop: 6″

6″ Crossbody strap drop: 14.3″

14.3″ Materials: Leather

Leather Colors: Vanilla custard

Vanilla custard Features: Cotton lining, gold hardware, two interior zipper compartments, one inner slit pocket, snap stud closure; belted strap

Cotton lining, gold hardware, two interior zipper compartments, one inner slit pocket, snap stud closure; belted strap Best for: Moms on-the-go

Tory Burch’s Lee Radziwill Cutout Double bag has been a go-to for several seasons. This cutout iteration is one of the best designer crossbody bags for moms due to the many compartments. You can fit all of your motherly accessories in it and still have room for your own personal necessities. The various layers of this bag are engineered to unfold like the collar of a trench coat, including worn entirely open, buttoned part way, or fully tied closed. The muted color palette and intricate laser-cut detailing make it a staple accessory for a summer all-white outfit or a fall brown ensemble.

$1398

Burberry Mini Pocket Leather Crossbody Bag

Best Top Handle Tote Crossbody Bag

Size: 7.4″ L x 9.1” W x 2.5″ D

7.4″ L x 9.1” W x 2.5″ D Strap drop: 19.3”

19.3” Materials: Leather

Leather Colors: Brown, red, purple

Brown, red, purple Features: Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap, front magnetic snap button flap pocket, internal zip pocket, fabric lining

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap, front magnetic snap button flap pocket, internal zip pocket, fabric lining Best for: An off-site work meeting

Days of lugging a drabby work tote are long gone. Burberry’s mini pocket leather tote bag comes in a canvas and leather iteration and several leather colorways, including this joyful colorblock combination. This bag comes with a removable strap that can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder strap, or as a top handle. Year-round, team it with your favorite suit for a modern twist.

$1790

Saint Laurent Cœur Crossbody Bag

Most Versatile Designer Crossbody Bag

Size: 8″ L x 6.7″ W x 2.4″ D

8″ L x 6.7″ W x 2.4″ D Strap drop: 20.8″

20.8″ Crossbody strap drop: 20.86″

20.86″ Materials: Canvas, leather

Canvas, leather Colors: Brown

Brown Features: Bronzed-tone metal hardware, zip closure, inner compartment for organization

Bronzed-tone metal hardware, zip closure, inner compartment for organization Best for: Your next music festival

Saint Laurent’s newest monogrammed-canvas Cœur bag may look small, but it fits a lot. It has a heart-like shape design with an extra-long crossbody strap that will allow you to move freely throughout any activity. You can keep it casual and take this bag on your next skateboard ride or dress it up for a stroll around a museum. Pair with your go-to denim, oversized blazer, and your favorite loafers.

$1150

Celine Cuir Triomphe Crossbody Bag

Best Tonal Designer Leather Crossbody Bag

Size: 9″ L x 6 W x 3″ D

9″ L x 6 W x 3″ D Strap drop: 20″

20″ Materials: Leather

Leather Colors: Brown

Brown Features: Adjustable strap drop, inside zip pocket, inner flap pocket, snap button closure, three main compartments, leather lining

Adjustable strap drop, inside zip pocket, inner flap pocket, snap button closure, three main compartments, leather lining Best for: Exploring a new city

Like most of Celine’s handbags, the newest Cuir Triomphe features the most supple leather. Its medium construction comes with an adjustable strap and is fixed with a signature tonal logo and contrasting white stitching. This bag will fit all of your essentials and then some. Thanks to its simple design, you can experiment with an all-white look or an all-black look for a subtle pop of color. For a more sophisticated uniform, try it with your favorite bright-colored fall pieces such as a chunky ribbed-knit cardigan, a cotton turtleneck, and ribbed trousers.

$3950

Loro Piana Sesia Crossbody Bag

Most Classic Crossbody Bag

Size: 9.84″ L x 12.9” W x 7.8″ D

9.84″ L x 12.9” W x 7.8″ D Strap drop: 20”

20” Materials: Leather

Leather Color: Gray-eucalyptus

Gray-eucalyptus Features: Detachable adjustable shoulder strap, top zip closure

Detachable adjustable shoulder strap, top zip closure Best for: Meeting the in-laws

Loro Piana is known as the world’s largest cashmere manufacturer that utilizes the most luxurious textiles. The Italian luxury house’s large Sesia crossbody tote bag is sleek, feminine, and modern. The gray-green hue goes with every color story, especially rich greens, yellows, and oranges. For a polished look that has some grit, pair it with a chunky lug-sole lace-up shoe, trouser pants, and a vintage tee.

$4250

Prada Brushed Leather Crossbody Bag

Best Colored Designer Crossbody Bag

Size: 7.87″ L x 5.5” W x 1.9″ D

7.87″ L x 5.5” W x 1.9″ D Strap drop: 37″

37″ Materials: Leather

Leather Colors: Red

Red Features: Adjustable leather strap, metal hardware, enameled metal logo, magnetic flap closure, nylon logo-print lining, patch pockets

Adjustable leather strap, metal hardware, enameled metal logo, magnetic flap closure, nylon logo-print lining, patch pockets Best for: Showing off your sporty side

When it comes to unparalleled design, expert quality, and legendary craftsmanship, Prada checks off all the boxes. The Italian luxury house’s bright red brushed leather Scarlet crossbody bag fuses modern design with practicality. The sleek lines are fixed with metal hardware and an adjustable leather strap so you can wear the bag as a crossbody or shoulder bag. The Scarlet also comes with magnetic flap closure for easy access when on the go. For a retro-sport look, pair it with your favorite track pants and sweater vest.

When it comes to caring for your luxury designer bags, it’s important to remember that maintenance is important and goes hand in hand with the longevity of your bag. “Handbags come with dust bags for a reason. It’s important to protect them from the elements. If you’re extra committed, I would also recommend stuffing soft bags, so they don’t lose their shape,” suggests Zurek.

$3550

Louis Vuitton Cartouchiere Crossbody Bag

Best Travel Crossbody Bag

Size : 7.5″ L x 8.5″ W x 3″ D

: 7.5″ L x 8.5″ W x 3″ D Strap drop: 18.5-20.5″

18.5-20.5″ Materials: Textured leather

Textured leather Colors: Black

Black Features: Gold hardware, two interior leather compartments, adjustable shoulder strap

Gold hardware, two interior leather compartments, adjustable shoulder strap Best for: A road trip

When it comes to bags that are worth investing in, Louis Vuitton is at the forefront. Its bags are meant to be passed down from one generation to the next since the leather is known to get better with age. This vintage Cartouchiere bag in black textured leather has an adjustable crossbody strap, so you can wear it as a shoulder bag. It also has inner compartments that provide easy access while on the road. The Cartouchiere comes with a signature monogram logo on the bottom left of the front side of the bag. Style it with your favorite button-down and straight-leg jeans.

Buy Now

Designer Crossbody Bag Trends for 2022 Crossbody tote bags: There are tote versions perfect for travel, the office, and everywhere in between. They come in smaller and larger carryall versions that will pair perfectly with your outfit. This season, we love the expertly engineered versions at Burberry, Tory Burch, and Mark Cross. We’ve seen this style on a slew of A-Listers, from Selena Gomez to Jennifer Lopez. Crossbody top handle bags: This season, Loro Piana, Valentino, Dior, and Loewe have gorgeous versions of the structured, top-handle crossbody bag. You’ll find this silhouette in small, medium, and large silhouettes. These give any outfit a feminine refinement and can take you from one business meeting to the next. This style gives you two bags for the price of one and is ideal for days when you don’t want to use the top handle. We’ve seen this bag countless times on Meghan Markle and Jodie Turner-Smith, who’ve styled it with a duster coat and a midi dress. Crossbody saddle bags: The saddle crossbody comes in many different sizes, from mini versions at Celine and Khaite to medium and larger sizes at Chloe, Savette, and Louis Vuitton. Then we see the hobo-saddle hybrids we see at Gucci and Valextra this season. Songstress Lizzo has been a longtime fan of this style bag and has worn the gamete from a micro Valentino iteration at the American Music Awards in 2019, and more recently, she’s worn a Balenciaga Barbiecore pink crinkled-leather version. What to Look for In a Designer a Designer Crossbody Bag Functionality: “A hands-free crossbody is a bag you’ll choose for days on the go, so the most important aspect is functionality,” suggests Zurek. When investing in designer bags, thinking about taking your bag from a day on the go into the evening is important. “Is it easy to open and close? Does it fit the items you’re carrying? Does it keep them accessible and organized? But just as importantly, a crossbody should be an extension of your style; something you’ll love and want to wear every day,” adds Zurek. Materials: “High-quality leather will wear beautifully over time, gaining a rich patina rather than growing worn out, so it extends the bag’s longevity,” suggests Zurek. “And for me, a bag made with high-quality materials that have been carefully and expertly constructed also exudes a certain sense of luxury that can’t be replicated,” continues Zurek. Look for subtle details that can dress up or down your outfit. A gold crossbody chain, patent features, metallic leather, or a satin strap are great ways to elevate your look for a cocktail party. Alternatively, a suede strap can also lend to a more eclectic everyday outfit, while a polished calfskin can add a refinement that will take your outfit to new heights for both day and night. The material of your crossbody bag will also directly affect the structure of the bag. Softer materials will typically have a less structured look, while more rugged materials like leather and suede will provide a slightly sturdier construction to your bag. “Of course, specific materials imply seasonality — we don’t wear shearling to the beach or raffia in the snow- but beyond those, I believe that thoughtfully designed bags made from quality materials can and should exist outside of trends and calendars,” says Zurek. Shape: Crossbody bags come in so many different shapes and sizes. There are tote versions perfect for the office and heart-shaped styles for your next music festival from the likes of Alaia and Saint Laurent. And for those days you want a soft-pillowy iteration, look to brands like The Row and Bottega Veneta, who have expertly crafted their version of soft luxury crossbody bags. Strap length: As we saw with the Fendi Baguette explosion in the early 2000s, a short strap adds a cool and, in some cases, sporty factor to your look. In recent years, we’ve started seeing the short-strap crossbody really take off from brands like Dior, Prada, Bottega, and The Row. Longer strap crossbody bags can give your look a boho flair, as we’ve seen Gabriela Hearst expertly craft at Chloe, or a more polished feel, as seen with Celine’s Cuir Triomphe iterations. Long-term value: “Life is more hectic than ever, and we need a bag that can keep up! Investing in a great quality bag means you can hold on to it forever,” suggests De Sole. “With fall around the corner, I am gravitating towards classic, go-with-anything bags that can take me from day to night like the Alaia le Papa or Celine’s Cuir Triomphe bag. I’ve slowly been putting away my favorite raffia summer accessories and shifting into a more trans-seasonal wardrobe.” The importance of investing in bags that have guaranteed longevity makes them worth every penny. “A central goal of mine in creating Savette was to make bags that could transcend seasons,” says Zurek. Designing bags thoughtfully while understanding the ecological implications of manufacturing is something that’s always been of the utmost importance to Zurek. “Most people would be surprised to learn that the vast majority of cow leather is a natural by-product of the food industry, and hides that do not go on to tanneries end up in landfills,” says Zurek. The team at Savette works with tanneries that have been certified by the Leather Working Group. They only partner with those that have the highest possible certification known as “Gold Rated.” This certification is given once assessing both the traceability and sustainability of their practices.

Meet the Experts Rickie De Sole is the Women’s Fashion & Editorial Director of Designer at Nordstrom. Previously she was the Accessories Director at Vogue and the Executive Fashion Director at Vogue.com. She’s also held Fashion and Accessories Director positions at W Magazine. Amy Zurek is the founder and designer of the cult-favorite handbag label Savette. Previously she held handbag design positions at The Row, Coach, and Khaite.

