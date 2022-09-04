The 20 Best Designer Sneakers for Women to Wear for Any Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The luxury designer sneaker market is booming at a high speed with no sign of slowing down. When it comes to luxury brands, we’ve seen them heavily investing in the sneaker category for several seasons now — and for good reason.

“Designers have been incorporating sneakers into their runway shows and increasingly using them to lend a casual air to more polished looks,” says Leora Horvath, Director of Merchandising at GOAT. “As the RTW trends move away from athleisure and into more dressed up styles, designer sneakers are a great way to complement a look without feeling too serious,” adds Horvath.

We used to only think about sneakers when we wanted to run errands, exercise, or needed a little more comfort while commuting. Today, it’s one of the top-selling footwear categories across the globe. As luxury sales continue to be on the up in the U.S., every fashion house has their own iteration of a sneaker this season. Whether you typically go for clunky low-top ‘dad sneakers’ like Scandinavian style star Pernille Teisbak, high-tops like the Converse and Celine versions Kaia Gerber often rocks, or something with a bit of extra height, like the Balenciaga versions Bella Hadid often wears, this season there is truly a designer sneaker for everyone. If you’re struggling to decide whether to go the classic, versatile route, or the trend-driven route, Andrea Selvi, buyer at Luisa Via Roma believes in taking fashion risks. He recommends going the trendy route.

If you’re still not sure about opting for a trendy women’s designer sneaker because you simply like to change up your footwear rotation on the regular, maybe it’s time to go the classic route.

“While a trend-driven pair may be exciting to wear, as a first foray into spending on a high price point sneaker, nothing can beat a tried-and-true classic that is versatile and lasting. These more classic designs will prove their worth with the ability to be paired equally well with a vintage day dress or a current season wide-leg denim with textured knit top,” suggests Horvath.

Whether you opt for a trendy designer sneaker or a classic luxury shoe with timeless appeal, there are plenty of options to chose from. Below, you’ll find our curated list of the best designer sneakers for women this season, including expert information about the biggest trends, our list of the top 10 trendy shoes of 2022 and designer sneaker outfit ideas.

Women’s Designer Sneakers for 2022

Related Stories:

The 20 Best Designer Shoes From Top Luxury Brands, According to Experts

25 Cute Summer Sandals That Will Be Heavy in Your Rotation

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

The Top 10 Designer Sneakers for Women

Adidas x Gucci Gazelle Sneaker

Best Designer Collaboration

Sizes: 2-10, including half sizes

2-10, including half sizes Materials: Sustainable leather, suede, rubber

Sustainable leather, suede, rubber Colors: Red, white, and navy

Red, white, and navy Best For: Dressing up a matching short suit

The Adidas x Gucci collaboration strikes again. If you’re lucky and can get your hands on a pair of these before they sell out, you’ll have no shortage of ways to style them. If you’re looking for a comfortable shoe that doesn’t skimp on the cool-girl factor look no further. The shoe runs large so opt for a half size smaller than you would normally take. Pair with your favorite sundress, wide leg denim trouser or pant suit for an entirely unique twist. The classic colorways will guide you from season to season with ease. Fun fact: these have been spotted on countless celebs from Gwyneth Paltrow to Brad Pitt.

courtesy of Gucci

$850 Buy Now

Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers

SPONSORED

Best Monochromatic Designer Sneakers

Sizes: 5-10

5-10 Materials: polyurethane, polyester, neoprene, rubber, and faux leather

polyurethane, polyester, neoprene, rubber, and faux leather Colors: Burgundy

Burgundy Best For: Those who are looking for a chunky sole

Balenciaga’s newest iteration of the Triple S sneaker are once again for those sci-fi loving ladies. They remain a huge favorite among celebrities. Everyone from Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Elsa Hosk, Liu Wen, Tracy Ellis Ross to Marc Jacobs has been spotted in these iconic kicks. Pair with a black jean and white tank for a casual weekend look or head-to-toe burgundy to really maximize the monochromatic trend. They’re perfect for those unannounced rainstorms too as they’re water resistant. “Along with Amiri, Balenciaga is another sneaker brand that we cannot keep in stock at Luisa Via Roma,” notes Selvi.

courtesy of Luisa Viaroma

$1090 Buy Now

Aquazurra The A Sneakers

Best Classic All-White Designer Low-Top Sneakers

Sizes: 4-11.5 including half sizes

4-11.5 including half sizes Materials: Leather

Leather Colors: Black and white

Black and white Best For: those on the go who are looking for an everyday sneaker

If you’re a fan of minimal dressing and want a chic all-white sneaker that you can wear every day while never sacrificing comfort, these Aquazurra sneakers are for you. These are a perfect pairing with flowy dresses or your go-to high-waisted jeans. They’re a great shoe to transition from summer into fall. These kicks look great with a white ankle sock or a tall knit version for the chilly days ahead. The “A” logo on the outer panel of each shoe will give your look a slightly retro-feel playing up one of the seasons biggest footwear trends.

courtesy of Amazon

Aquazzura The A Sneaker, White, 9 $575 Buy Now

Loewe Anagram Flap Sneakers

Best Canvas Designer Sneakers

Sizes: 5-11

5-11 Materials: Canvas and rubber

Canvas and rubber Colors: White and black

White and black Best For: Giving your outfit a nautical twist

Loewe’s new Anagram flap sneakers are every bit chic as they are cool. Creative director Jonathan Anderson never ceases to amaze when it comes to accessories, let alone footwear. Need we remind you of the cracked-egg heeled sandals? He’s a true artist and visionary that we are so lucky to get to watch at play. These lace-up flap sneakers from his Spring Summer 2022 collection allow your foot to remain secure and comfortable no matter what the day ahead may bring. These are for the stylish set who are looking for a classic sneaker that feels updated. The one-inch rubber sole will provide traction on any terrain from the seaside’s rocky cliffs to the city’s uneven sidewalks.

courtesy of Nordastrom

$450 Buy Now

The Row Owen Sneakers

Best Retro-Modern Designer Sneakers

Sizes: 5-11 including half sizes

5-11 including half sizes Materials: Mesh, suede, rubber

Mesh, suede, rubber Colors: Mint and beige

Mint and beige Best For: Exploring a new city

The Row’s Owen sneakers will fit right into your minimal wardrobe. They incorporate one of the season’s hottest colors, green, through a hint coming through in the sole and laces to give your look a subdued pop. They will also be a great way to pare down your colorful look if you tend to opt for a more maximalist style. These are great for walking in all elements thanks to the rubber sole and the cushioned footbed. Wear with your favorite denim skirt and textured knit top or your go-to flares.

courtesy of Neiman Marcus

$690 Buy Now

Maison Margiela Replica Sneakers

Best Pop-of-Color Designer Sneakers

Sizes: 6-11, including half sizes

6-11, including half sizes Materials: Leather, suede, rubber

Leather, suede, rubber Colors: Dark mustard yellow

Dark mustard yellow Best For: Your next trip to the farmer’s market

Inspired by sports shoes from the Austrian province in the 1970’s, Maison Margiela’s newest mustard yellow iteration of their iconic Replica sneaker is a must-have in every wardrobe. Playing up the retro sneaker trend, these are not only trendy but they are also timeless and will look great with the patina the more you wear them. Whether your off to your local outdoor market or on holiday in Paris and heading to Marché d’Aligre, put on your favorite matching knit-set, grab your market tote and put these kicks on for a 1970s inspired look that will surely turn heads for all the right reasons.

courtesy of Luisa Viaroma

$540 Buy Now

Reebok x Pyer Moss Trail Fury Sneakers

Best Chunky Designer Sneakers

Sizes: 4-12, including half sizes

4-12, including half sizes Materials: Mesh, suede, leather, and rubber

Mesh, suede, leather, and rubber Colors: Bright green and black

Bright green and black Best For: Those with a futuristic sense of style

Reebok’s Trail Fury sneaker is part of their new capsule collection with Pyer Moss. Sneakers can’t get more futuristic than this stacked-heeled version. The split sole design is made of breathable elements including suede, mesh, leather, and rubber panel detailing, making them perfect for all geographic locations. These are set with a 35 mm heel and include a lace-up toggle on the front of the shoe for maximum comfort and foot security. Wear these with a colorful track pants and a button-down vintage tee to your next brunch with friends.

courtesy of Net a Porter

$250 Buy Now

Dior Walk’N’Dior Sneakers

Best Designer Low-Top Sneakers

Sizes: 3-11, including half sizes

3-11, including half sizes Materials: Cotton

Cotton Colors: Off-white and blue cotton

Off-white and blue cotton Best For: Those who love minimal sneakers with a modern twist

Dior’s blue embroidered Walk’N’Dior sneaker highlights the house’s infamous Toile de Jouy motif inspired from their archives. These are fab for brunch with friends or an afternoon bicycling around town. They are also the perfect sneaker for globe trotters, as they’ll allow you to go from the city to a yacht while looking incredibly-chic. If the exquisite, embroidered cotton isn’t reason enough to add these to your wardrobe, they come with an extra pair of laces which is an added bonus. They’re modern in design with an ode to the past, making them a great investment.

courtesy of Dior

$990 Buy Now

Celine Blank Sneakers

Best Classic Navy High-Top Sneakers

Sizes: 4-12

4-12 Materials: Canvas and leather

Canvas and leather Colors: Navy

Navy Best For: A polished-casual look running errands

Celine’s Blank sneakers are the perfect polished sneaker for women looking for comfort without feeling like they look ‘undone.’ Wear these sleek high-tops with your go-to denim, white t-shirt and tailored blazer for a lesson straight out of Kaia Gerber’s style guide. She’s been seen sporting similar iterations from the fashion house and has shown us you can absolutely wear sneakers and look refined. It’s important to note that these run slightly large so size down one size for a better fit. The insole is made of an antiperspirant calfskin, so your feet wont overly sweat which is a very cool factor to take into consideration.

courtesy of Celine

$590 Buy Now

Prada Cloudburst Thunder Sneakers

Best Black Designer Sneakers

Sizes: 3.5-11.5, including half sizes

3.5-11.5, including half sizes Materials: Technical fabric and rubber

Technical fabric and rubber Colors: Black with red logo at heel

Black with red logo at heel Best For: Those sci-fi lovers

Prada’s newest iteration of their classic Cloudburst sneaker is for the robot loving nerd in all of us. They’re both futuristic and sporty and look as though they were made for a trip to space. Pair with a flirty dress for a coffee date or utility trouser and leather jacket for a look that’s straight out of the Matrix. If you love to mix girly pieces with those that lean more masculine these are a great addition to your wardrobe. The all-black colorway will go well with everything, day, or night.

courtesy of Prada

$1200 Buy Now

More Women’s Designer Sneakers to Consider

Chloé Nama Sneakers

Best Sustainable Designer Sneakers

Sizes: 5-12

5-12 Materials: Suede and recycled mesh

Suede and recycled mesh Colors: Green, blue, coral, and white

Green, blue, coral, and white Best For: Low environmental impact

Chloé’s Nama sneakers are thoughtfully crafted from recycled mesh and Leather Working Group-certified suede. Since 2005, the not-for-profit Leather Working Group has been an organization dedicated to sustainable leather production. The house of Chloé and creative director Gabriela Hearst have been making huge strides in helping to push the industry into a more sustainable future. What better way to shop then to buy expertly crafted pieces that are made responsibly? Pair these with your favorite suit, colorful knit dress, or retro track pants and cropped t-shirt. Embroidered with an exaggerated thread detailing, and fixed with a chunky, ribbed 35 mm sole, they are miraculously lightweight.

courtesy of Net a Porter

$795 Buy Now

JW Anderson Paneled High-Top Sneakers

Best All-White High-Top Designer Sneakers

Sizes: 6-12

6-12 Materials: Leather and canvas

Leather and canvas Colors: White

White Best For: A garden party or park picnic

JW Anderson’s Paneled high-top sneakers are crafted from leather and canvas pieces which are artistically arranged for a deconstructed look. You will reach new style heights when pairing these artful kicks with asymmetrical hemlines, cut-out detailing, and lots of layering pieces. These are the perfect transitional sneaker to take you from one season to the next. They’re fixed with a 40 mm chunky rubber sole and adorned with logo-printed laces for a subtle yet recognizable pop. If logos aren’t for you, you can substitute these logo laces for your own to make the sneakers even more understated.

courtesy of Net a Porter

$395 Buy Now

Adidas x Wales Bonner Sneakers

Most Comfortable Designer Collaboration Sneakers

Sizes: 3.5-12, including half sizes

3.5-12, including half sizes Materials: Leather, suede, rubber

Leather, suede, rubber Colors: Black and nude

Black and nude Best For: Wearing to every commitment in your calendar, from the office to a Harry Styles concert

These suede-trimmed kicks from the latest Adidas x Wales Bonner drop should be at the top of your wish list this season. We love how designer Grace Wales Bonner looks to the archival styles each season for her ongoing must-have collaboration with Adidas Originals. Picking up on the design influences of the 1970s, these sneakers include a slight wedge, contrast stitching, and understated logos at the side and heel of the shoe. Wear these with a cropped flare pant and knit top or a sweater vest and track pants as seen at chic Wales Bonner. These are truly a sneaker to pair with everything, from a suit for your next meeting or on a date to a music festival.

courtesy of Net a Porter

$180 Buy Now

Marni Pablo Sneakers

Best Designer Platform Sneakers

Sizes: 4-11, including half sizes

4-11, including half sizes Materials: Felt, suede, leather, and rubber

Felt, suede, leather, and rubber Colors: Rust-brown

Rust-brown Best For: Pairing with your chunky knit sweaters and cozy wool coats for the colder months ahead.

Marni’s brown felt Pablo sneakers are anything but a classic sneaker. They’re a bit of a hybrid between a brogue and a traditional boat sneaker. Adorned with a rubber cap toe, 1.5 inch platform and a sturdy tread, these are great for the elements year round. They come fixed with eyelet vents at the inner sides to help with ventilation. Expertly crafted in Italy, these are embellished with a woven logo daisy chain at the tongue and red logo at the heel. The Pablo sneakers should be worn with your checked, plaid, and chunky ribbed knit tops and corduroy trousers this fall.

courtesy of Ssense

$690 Buy Now

Rick Owens Denim Sneakers

Best Designer Denim High-Top Sneakers

Sizes: 5-12, including half sizes

5-12, including half sizes Materials: Rubber, leather, denim

Rubber, leather, denim Colors: Black

Black Best For: Your next rock concert

Rick Owen’s newest black denim Ramones sneakers are a whole lot of rock and roll. Expertly engineered in Italy, these come fixed with a rubberized sole and cap toe. The lace-up closure will hold your feet snugly in place while you dance the night away. Pair these with your straight leg – non stretch denim and favorite vintage t-shirt and denim jacket. They come with an inner zipper on both shoes so you can also easily slip into these and slip off after a long day.

courtesy of Ssense

$715 Buy Now

Jil Sander Slip-On Platform Sneakers

Best Designer Slip-On Sneakers

Sizes: 5-11

5-11 Materials: Leather

Leather Colors: Ecru

Ecru Best For: Easy access while on the go

Jil Sander’s new slip-on trainers are the sneaker that has it all, except for laces. These slip-ons come with a chunky platform sole that are carved with ribbed detailing throughout. They are perfect to wear to the office or for your next parent teacher conference. Fixed with a leather lining and insole, these sneakers are extremely comfortable without sacrificing style. Wear these with a neutral trouser, flowy buttoned down, and your go-to carryall for a chic monochromatic look right out of the pages of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s style handbook.

courtesy of Matches Fashion

$690 Buy Now

Brunello Cuccinelli Runner Sneakers

Best Brown Designer Sneakers

Sizes: 5-11, including half sizes

5-11, including half sizes Materials: Suede and EVA

Suede and EVA Colors: Chocolate brown

Chocolate brown Best For: A head-to-toe monochromatic brown look

It may not seem surprising, but finding the perfect brown sneaker is no easy task, especially when looking for expert craftsmanship and thoughtful design elements. Brunello’s traditional velvety suede adorns these beautiful sneakers, along with sparkling monili detailing, a classic design element that the luxury house is known for. The contrasting textured laces are a nice addition, allowing you play up the texture in the rest of your outfit to play off these. Pair yours with a chunky sweater, ribbed knit, and rich camel trench coat for those chilly days ahead. Alternatively, opt for a ribbed racerback tank and chino pant until then. For an extra cozy addition year round, style them with a thick ribbed sock in a muted neutral colorway like an apricot or mauve hue.

courtesy of Farfetch

$1095 Buy Now

Alaïa Laser-Cut Sneakers

Best Cut-Out Designer Sneakers

Sizes: 5-11

5-11 Materials: Leather

Leather Colors: White

White Best For: A visit to the botanical garden

Alaïa’s laser-cut leather sneakers are iconic in themselves. These are designed with a remixed ‘Vivienne’ motif on the tongue of shoe, which has been a signifier of the house since the 1990s, although it’s the beautiful scalloped panels and sculptural 30 mm sole that have us with mouths agape. These are ideal for the fashion lovers who are on the hunt for the best white designer sneaker that has little to no branding. These sneakers are a work of art and will give your feet something to dance about. Make them really stand out as a pop of white when worn with a navy knit dress or make them blend in with an entirely white look. If you’re looking for longevity, the house of Alaïa always reins supreme.

courtesy of Net a Porter

$850 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Venice Leopard Sneakers

Best Animal-Print Designer Sneakers

Sizes: 5-11, including half sizes

5-11, including half sizes Materials: Leather and rubber

Leather and rubber Colors: Brown leopard print

Brown leopard print Best For: A late night out dancing

Saint Laurent’s classic low-top Venice sneakers are this season’s must-have sneaker. Named after the famed European city, they come with a contrasting rubber sole and are an ode to rock and roll with the house’s signature animal print design. Pair yours with a smokey eyeliner, lace cami, light blue straight-leg jeans, and a leather jacket for your own rock look. They come adorned with a subtle gold-tone signature embossed logo on the pull tab and at the heel, along with black laces. These sneakers will also look incredible with all of your go-to denim, and your favorite patent pieces, for a year-round cool-girl look.

courtesy of YSL

$590 Buy Now

Hermes Drive Sneakers

Best Designer Sneakers for Fall

Sizes: 5-10, including half sizes

5-10, including half sizes Materials: Canvas and leather

Canvas and leather Colors: Bordeaux

Bordeaux Best For: Coastal grandma vibes while running errands before your house guests arrive for the weekend

The Hermes Drive sneakers are the perfect shoe to live in while running around town in your classic denim, cotton buttoned-down, and your favorite straw hat. These are an ode to the ’80s with the refinement we can always expect from the house of Hermes. Fixed with a white rubber sole, red midsole, and a textured canvas lining, they are packed with comfort. If you’re not yet able to get your hands on a Birkin, this is a great way to invest in the impeccable craftsmanship synonymous with the French luxury house at a price point that might be a little easier to stomach.

courtesy of Hermes

$1000 Buy Now

Are Designer Sneakers Worth It?

According to Selvi, that’s a definitive “yes.” While investing in designer bags and designer shoes as a whole aren’t new shopping concepts, designer sneakers are a fairly new phenomenon that might require a little extra coaxing before purchasing. “Consider the notoriety that comes along with buying designer,” says Selvi.

Along with buying something with a luxury brand’s stamp of approval, it also entitles you to invest in something that will only gain value as time goes on. Selvi recommends always taking into consideration the fact that you can resell your luxury designer sneakers once you feel like they no longer serve you or your style. That’s an added bonus that might help you further rationalize the hefty price tag that comes along with them.

The athleisure trend that we saw really take off on the runways before the Covid pandemic began, has only reached new heights over the last few years as we all spent much more time at home. “Since casualwear became part of the global assortment from every luxury brand a couple of years ago before the pandemic began, we often saw sneakers as part of the look. Then, new artistic directors like Virgil Abloh and Kim Jones brought the luxury collaborations which has greatly increased the phenomenon,” notes Selvi.

Influencers are also largely responsible for keeping this trend very much alive. “We speak daily to customers both by phone and in store who’re asking for a specific model they saw on social media,” says Selvi. There’s a lot to get excited about when it comes to sneakers for the fall season ahead. “During the fall/winter ’22 buying season, we have seen a lot of new models from celebrity favorites like Gucci x Adidas, Balenciaga, Versace, and Moncler, who presented a wide collection of sneakers that are inspired by old basketball and training shoes,” adds Selvi.

Women’s Luxury Sneaker Outfit Ideas

The top designer sneakers are an incredibly versatile footwear option. You can wear them from one season to the next, with just a few outfit adjustments. In the warmer months, pair your go-to shirt dress, or your beloved linen dress with a denim designer sneaker for a fun textured look. Add a chunky knit to your look as the colder days begin to set in. Try pairing your favorite leather pants with a cute new designer high-top or platform iteration. Unlike cute summer sandals, you can really wear designer sneakers year-round in so many different locations and climates. We can’t think of a better time to get to shopping for your next coveted pair.

How to Store Your Women’s Designer Sneakers

Storing and caring for your designer sneakers is extremely important when it comes to maintaining the last of the shoes. “Always store your sneakers in the box,” suggests Selvi.

In addition to keeping them in the original shoebox, stuff your shoes with tissue paper and if you have dust bags, it’s always a good idea to place the shoes inside the bags before placing them in the box. This will keep them dry and protected. Horvath also suggests replacing tissue paper often.

“Be sure to replace the tissue paper in toes after each wear to wick away moisture and to keep the shape of the sneakers. Regularly clean using leather conditioner and/or cleaner on appropriate uppers, suede and fabric eraser and brush on others. Hard bristle brushes can also be used to clean the outsoles and midsoles, when necessary,” adds Horvath.

Meet the Experts

Andrea Selvi is a menswear buyer at LuisaViaRoma.com in Florence, Italy. Prior to working at Luisa Via Roma, he was the Merchandising Manager of RTW at Christian Dior Couture, Retail Merchandising Manager at Façonnable for three years, and the Senior Buyer of Menswear and Footwear at Le Bon Marché for 4 years. You can follow Andrea on Instagram at @AndreaSelvi.

Leora Horvath is the Director of Merchandising at GOAT in New York City. Prior to working at GOAT, she was the Director of Merchandising at Celine for three years and the Director of Merchandising at Burberry for seven years. Horvath was also the fashion credits editor at InStyle magazine. You can follow Leora on Instagram at @LeoraHorvath.

Meet the Author

Elana Zajdman is a freelance editor, writer, stylist and brand consultant who covers all things accessories and jewelry. Based between New York and Paris, her bylines have appeared in InStyle, Marie Claire, Vogue.com, WWD, Natural Diamond Council, and Footwear News. Elana was the senior accessories and jewelry editor of InStyle magazine for six years, and prior to that she was the accessories editor at Marie Claire and fashion market associate at Vogue.com. You can follow Elana on Instagram at @ElanaZajdman.