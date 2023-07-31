The Editor-Tested Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you want the lustrous hair you’ve always dreamed of, it may be time to upgrade your hair styling tools. While these tools can be pricey, if you look hard enough, you can find great deals and discounts on flat irons, curling wands, hair diffusers, and so much more. Lucky for you, the editor-tested-and-approved Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener is available at its lowest price ever on Amazon — and in a cute Barbiecore pink colorway.

For those in search of a reliable hair straightener to help you achieve ’00s-era straight hair, S-waves, and many other styles, now is your chance to get your hands on the TikTok-loved Dyson Corrale for $100 less than the original price. Unfamiliar with the Dyson Corrale? I was, too, until Hailey Bieber revealed that the Corrale helps her achieve those signature beach waves. At that moment, I knew I needed to get my hands on it, and once I did, I was surprised by how it delivered shiny, sleek results in few passes with no fried-hair smell.

The Dyson Corrale’s main draw is its copper alloy plates that flex and bend. This innovative design feature ensures your hair won’t leak out the sides of the iron, causing you to go over that section again and expose your hair to more heat. Also, the three temperature settings (330°F, 365°F, and 410°F) draw shoppers to the product because it can style all hair types and lengths without damage.

Another notable feature is that the Corrale has a cordless design. This makes it easy to move around and reach the back of your head, which is far more freeing when no long cable is hanging around. If you need to charge it up between uses, all you have to do is plug it into the savvy stand, and in 70 minutes, you’ll have a fully-charged flat iron. It also has a safety latch that keeps the Corrale’s plates closed and out of harm’s way, a magnetic charger, and a heat mat that doubles as a carry case.

Love to travel? The Dyson Corrale includes a flight-ready feature and universal voltage so you can keep your hair looking its best as you explore the world. Another bonus is that the Dyson hair straightener includes an auto shut-off feature that kicks in after 10 minutes (a bonus for those like myself who always forget to unplug hot tools before heading out).

If you’re still not sold, Dyson’s Barbiecore pink iteration lets you create or experiment with any doll-inspired hairstyle. From loose semi-curls to half-pinned wavy hair and perky ponytails, you can embody any Barbie you’ve always wanted to be. Keep scrolling because this Dyson Corrale deal is only live for a limited time.

