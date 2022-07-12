Skip to main content
Don’t Miss These Dyson Deals During the Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

From cordless vacuums to sleek air purifiers.

Dyson prime day
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us and Dyson is taking the opportunity to mark down some of their most coveted products. 

Now that this sale is pretty widely known as July’s version of Black Friday, it’s safe to say that Amazon is currently offering the deepest discounts that you are likely to see between now and the holiday season. The best part is that Amazon Prime two-day shipping still applies, so go ahead and splurge on your bucket list items without having to wait weeks for them to show up at your door. 

Dyson is definitely one of those brands that offers wishlist-level products. And for Amazon Prime day, they’re marking down the best of the best. From sleek air purifiers to their super popular cordless stick vacuums, they’ve really offered up a stellar selection of their product line. While they’ve left out their hair tools, like the super popular Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and their iconic Supersonic Hair Dryer, there are still lots of fun items to be found. 

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier is the absolute best way to achieve great indoor air quality in your home. It removes 99.97-percent of all pollutants and it’s also WiFi-enabled so that you can get updates right to your phone. Dyson has also marked down the smaller and larger versions of this purifier so you can choose the one that’s best for your space and are size. They’ve also marked down the larger version, which is called the Pure Cool. In addition to being available in a stunning white-silver colorway, it produces up to 77-gallons of clean air per second. 

You can also pick up the V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum, which is the largest of all their vacuums and certainly one of the most powerful. The smaller version, the V10 Animal, is also on sale. It’s super lightweight, but still packs a suction-filled punch that will leave your floors sparkling clean.

We've rounded up our favorite Dyson selections below, but make sure to check out the Amazon Prime Day home, beauty and fashion deals

