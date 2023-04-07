The Best Easter and Spring Sales of 2023 Are Happening Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Spring has officially sprung, and with it comes the best sales of the season.
From Easter sales to spring promotions, it’s the perfect time to shop and refresh your closet and beauty staples. As you’re spring cleaning your closet and vanity, it is also the perfect time to update your wardrobe and beauty regimen with products marked down to clearance-like prices.
Shoppers can expect to find great deals on fashion essentials and skincare staples, as well as luxe items that they may have been holding out on purchasing. Some of these deals, like discounts on top-rated hair styling tools and popular Nike sneakers, are rare finds, so it’s important to act fast before they sell out.
This week has already seen some great deals, such as discounts on Maybelline’s TikTok-famous pink concealer, Hailey Bieber’s go-to denim shorts, and the popular Solawave styling wand. However, there are plenty more markdowns to be found throughout the weekend. It’s worth noting that some of these deals expire by Sunday, so it’s important to go ahead and add items to your cart now.
From impressive bargains on fashion-forward items at Nordstrom and Nike, to amazing offers at Amazon and Ulta, all of your favorite retailers have come through with unmissable sales. Whether you’re in the market for new summer dresses, designer sneakers, or the best face serums, we’ve scoured the internet and found the best deals and discounts for you to take advantage of this weekend. These deals deserve your undivided attention, so get ready to shop and save big this weekend!
- Nordstrom: Take up to 60% off on great styles from best-selling brands.
- Bloomingdales: From now until April 9, take $25 off every $100 you spend on items labeled “TAKE $25 OFF EVERY $100.”
- Nike: From now until April 8, take up to 50 percent off training and running shoes, workout shirts, hoodies, joggers, and more.
- J.Crew: Enjoy an extra 50% off sale styles, plus, 40 percent off almost everything else using code SPRING
- AllSaints: Save up to 50% on select leather jackets, dresses, knitwear, and more.
- Ulta’s Spring Haul Savings Event: Take up to 40% off on best-selling skin care and makeup products from brands like Morphe, Tarte, Maybelline, Conair, and more.
- Amazon’s Beauty Sale: Beauty lovers rejoice! Explore new markdowns on skin care, makeup, and hair care products throughout the weekend.
- SkinStore: Take 15% off with code SS15
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Discounts on select beauty products with code BTY15
- Aerie: From now until April 11, take 40 percent off all swimwear and 25-60 percent off the Ae and Aerie collections.
- Bobbi Brown Cosmetics: Save 25 percent off sitewide. Plus, create a 4-piece set (including 2-full size products) when you spend $75+.
Top Easter Beauty Deals 2023
T3 AireBrush Duo
Pixi On-the-Glow Blush
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
PMD Clean – Smart Facial Cleansing Device
Herbivore Botanicals Radical Retinalts Set
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Top Easter Fashion Deals 2023
Nike Air Max 90
Nike React Infinity 3
Dr. Scholl’s Platform Slide Sandal
Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans
Best High–Waisted Jeans for Women
J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Jean
Allsaints Clark Denim Liner Jacket
Eberjey Gisele Pajamas
