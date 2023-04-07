The Best Easter and Spring Sales of 2023 Are Happening Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring has officially sprung, and with it comes the best sales of the season.

From Easter sales to spring promotions, it’s the perfect time to shop and refresh your closet and beauty staples. As you’re spring cleaning your closet and vanity, it is also the perfect time to update your wardrobe and beauty regimen with products marked down to clearance-like prices.

Shoppers can expect to find great deals on fashion essentials and skincare staples, as well as luxe items that they may have been holding out on purchasing. Some of these deals, like discounts on top-rated hair styling tools and popular Nike sneakers, are rare finds, so it’s important to act fast before they sell out.

This week has already seen some great deals, such as discounts on Maybelline’s TikTok-famous pink concealer, Hailey Bieber’s go-to denim shorts, and the popular Solawave styling wand. However, there are plenty more markdowns to be found throughout the weekend. It’s worth noting that some of these deals expire by Sunday, so it’s important to go ahead and add items to your cart now.

From impressive bargains on fashion-forward items at Nordstrom and Nike, to amazing offers at Amazon and Ulta, all of your favorite retailers have come through with unmissable sales. Whether you’re in the market for new summer dresses, designer sneakers, or the best face serums, we’ve scoured the internet and found the best deals and discounts for you to take advantage of this weekend. These deals deserve your undivided attention, so get ready to shop and save big this weekend!

The Best Beauty and Fashion Spring Sales Happening This Easter

Top Easter Beauty Deals 2023

T3 AireBrush Duo

T3 AireBrush Duo $189.99 $161.49 Buy Now at skinstore

Pixi On-the-Glow Blush

Pixi On-the-Glow Blush $18 $12.60 Buy Now at ulta

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré $29 $24.65 Buy Now at skinstore

PMD Clean – Smart Facial Cleansing Device

PMD Clean – Smart Facial Cleansing Device $99 $69.30 Buy Now at amazon

Herbivore Botanicals Radical Retinalts Set

Herbivore Botanicals Radical Retinalts Set $45 $33.85 Buy Now at nordstrom

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil $34.99 $24.49 Buy Now at ulta

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum $45 $34.55 Buy Now at amazon

Top Easter Fashion Deals 2023

Nike Air Max 90

Nike Air Max 90 $130 $97.97 Buy Now at nike

Nike React Infinity 3

Nike React Infinity 3 $160 $98.97 Buy Now at nike

Dr. Scholl’s Platform Slide Sandal

Dr. Scholl’s Platform Slide Sandal $90 $70 Buy Now at nordstrom

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans $98 $68.60 Buy Now at nordstrom

J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Jean

J.Crew Slouchy Boyfriend Jean $148 $132.99 Buy Now at j.crew

Allsaints Clark Denim Liner Jacket

Allsaints Clark Denim Liner Jacket $299 $179 Buy Now at allsaints

Eberjey Gisele Pajamas

Eberjey Gisele Pajamas $118 $82.60 Buy Now at nordstrom

