35 Editor-Approved Gifts to Give Anyone This Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

From special Valentine’s Day sneakers and clothes to stylish, timeless jewelry, household collectibles and heart-centric gifts, WWD’s editors choose 35 gifts any loved one is sure to appreciate this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men

Nike Air Force 1 “Valentine’s Day Love Letter” Sneakers

Put a sweet spring in your step with Nike’s special-edition Valentine’s Day sneakers.

Nike Air Force 1 Valentine's Day Love Letter Sneakers $272 Buy Now

Savage X Fenty Savage X Boxers

A gift from you and Rihanna to your loved one.

Savage X Fenty Savage X Boxers $22 $16 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Polaroid SX70

Capture new memories with Saint Laurent’s Polaroid SX70.

Saint Laurent Polaroid SX70 $730 Buy Now

Lord Jones Limited-Edition Valentines CBD Gumdrops

Looking for an alternative to signature Valentine’s Day chocolates? Lord Jones limited-edition Valentines CBD Gumdrops will do the trick.

Lord Jones Limited Edition Valentines CBD Gumdrops $35 Buy Now

Oishii Omakase Berries

A sweet gift to share with the foodie in your life.

Oishii Omakase Berries varies Buy Now

Carolina Bucci Two Love Lucky Bracelet

Wear your heart on your wrist with Carolina Bucci’s Love Lucky bracelet in 18-karat white gold, silk and sapphire.

Carolina Bucci Two Love Lucky bracelet $4,540 Buy Now

Brooklyn Candle Studio Love Potion Limited-Edition Boxed Candle

Freshen up any space with Brooklyn Candle Studio’s limited-edition Valentine’s Day candle.

Brooklyn Candle Studio Love Potion Limited Edition Boxed Candle $30 Buy Now

Maison Margiela MM x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Low-Top Sneakers

Maison Margiela and Reebok have teamed up once again to debut a new classic leather Tabi low-top sneaker in holiday-centric red.

Maison Margiela MM x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Low-Top Sneakers $595 Buy Now

Formula 1: The Impossible Collection Published by Assouline

Obsessing over Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” documentary series? Assouline’s latest “Formula 1: The Impossible Collection” book serves as a perfect gift.

Formula 1: The Impossible Collection Published by Assouline $995 Buy Now

Ashley Zhang Jewelry Blind Love Rolling Ring

“This ring is a great love token representing two individuals bound together.”

Ashley Zhang Jewelry Blind Love Rolling Ring $1,000 Buy Now

Amiri Broken Heart-Print Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt

A tongue-in-cheek play on heart-centric Valentine’s Day gifts.

Amiri Broken Heart-Print Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt $750 Buy Now

Viso Project Kamo Sutra Porcelain Plate

Get inspired by Viso Project’s Kamo Sutra porcelain plate.

Viso Project Kamo Sutra Porcelain Plate $120 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot

In signature grass green, Bottega Veneta’s Puddle boot makes for a great gift for the colder months.

Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot $650 Buy Now

Other People’s Property Grenade Signet Ring

To engrave, or not to engrave? Either way, Other People’s Property chunky signet ring in 14 karat gold is a no brainer.

Other People's Property Grenade Signet Ring $1,200 Buy Now

Ami Oversize Ami De Coeur Sweater

Wear your heart on your chest with Ami’s oversize Ami De Coeur sweater.

Ami Oversize Ami De Coeur Sweater $520 Buy Now

Beats by Dre Beats Studio Buds

Beats by Dre’s noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are a timeless on-the-go gift.