35 Editor-Approved Gifts to Give Anyone This Valentine’s Day

From special Valentine’s Day sneakers and clothes to stylish, timeless jewelry, household collectibles and heart-centric gifts, WWD’s editors choose 35 gifts any loved one is sure to appreciate this Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men
Nike Air Force 1 “Valentine’s Day Love Letter” Sneakers
Put a sweet spring in your step with Nike’s special-edition Valentine’s Day sneakers.
Savage X Fenty Savage X Boxers
A gift from you and Rihanna to your loved one.
Saint Laurent Polaroid SX70
Capture new memories with Saint Laurent’s Polaroid SX70.
Lord Jones Limited-Edition Valentines CBD Gumdrops
Looking for an alternative to signature Valentine’s Day chocolates? Lord Jones limited-edition Valentines CBD Gumdrops will do the trick.
Oishii Omakase Berries
A sweet gift to share with the foodie in your life.
Carolina Bucci Two Love Lucky Bracelet
Wear your heart on your wrist with Carolina Bucci’s Love Lucky bracelet in 18-karat white gold, silk and sapphire.
Brooklyn Candle Studio Love Potion Limited-Edition Boxed Candle
Freshen up any space with Brooklyn Candle Studio’s limited-edition Valentine’s Day candle.
Maison Margiela MM x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Low-Top Sneakers
Maison Margiela and Reebok have teamed up once again to debut a new classic leather Tabi low-top sneaker in holiday-centric red.
Formula 1: The Impossible Collection Published by Assouline
Obsessing over Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” documentary series? Assouline’s latest “Formula 1: The Impossible Collection” book serves as a perfect gift.
Ashley Zhang Jewelry Blind Love Rolling Ring
“This ring is a great love token representing two individuals bound together.”
Amiri Broken Heart-Print Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt
A tongue-in-cheek play on heart-centric Valentine’s Day gifts.
Viso Project Kamo Sutra Porcelain Plate
Get inspired by Viso Project’s Kamo Sutra porcelain plate.
Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot
In signature grass green, Bottega Veneta’s Puddle boot makes for a great gift for the colder months.
Other People’s Property Grenade Signet Ring
To engrave, or not to engrave? Either way, Other People’s Property chunky signet ring in 14 karat gold is a no brainer.
Ami Oversize Ami De Coeur Sweater
Wear your heart on your chest with Ami’s oversize Ami De Coeur sweater.
Beats by Dre Beats Studio Buds
Beats by Dre’s noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are a timeless on-the-go gift.
Khiry Khartoum Ring in Gold Vermeil
Valentine’s Day Gifts for Women
Saint Laurent Sleeveless Dress with Heart Print
Dress up in love this Valentine’s Day with Saint Laurent’s heart-printed dress.
The Euphoria Books: S1 Boxed Set
The perfect off-screen gift for lovers of HBO’s hit show “Euphoria”.
Morgan Lane Langley Robe in Candy Cane
Wrap up and get cozy in Morgan Lane’s signature Langley robe in Candy Cane.
Anita Ko Heart Eternity Necklace
A statement of eternal love from Anita Ko.
Amina Muaddi Baddie Leather Top Handle Bag
For the “baddie” in your life.
Dora Larsen Alma Graphic Lace Underwire Bra and High Waist Knicker
A sweet, romantic intimates set in Valentine’s Day pink and red.
Balmain Red Smoother Leather Ely Bag
A practical and stylish handbag for your loved one to cherish.
Boy Smells x Kasey Musgraves “Slow Burn” Candle
Set the mood with Boy Smells‘ candle collaboration with country artist Kasey Musgraves.
Dyson Limited-Edition Airwrap Complete in Red
Bring TikTok’s latest hair craze to your loved one with Dyson’s limited-edition Airwrap Complete in festive red.
Ashley Zhang Jewelry Enamel Ruby Heart Love Token
You can never go wrong with jewelry.
Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Bag
A cute, plush bag for her from Bottega Veneta.
Fleur du Mal Zodiac Thong
Into horoscopes? Fleur du Mal’s got you covered this Valentine’s Day with a range of zodiac thongs.
Bea Bongiasca Ring
Bea Bongiasca’s playful jewelry is a special and timeless gift in 18 karat gold, diamond and enamel.
AZ Factory Pijama Valentine Printed Silk-Twill Shirt
Prada Re-Nylon Bucket Hat
An iconic accessory from Prada, made of Re-Nylon.
Amina Muaddi x Wolford Long Crystal Logo Socks
A red hot gift from Amina Muaddi and Wolford, with hand-applied crystals from Swarovski.
Urban Sophistication “The Dough Case”
Show your love daily with Urban Sophistication’s puffer heart phone case.