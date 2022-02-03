Skip to main content
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Alberta Ferretti: From Gowns to Cars

Fashion

Versace Men’s Fall 2022

Business

A More Focused Capri Holdings Posts $322M Profit

35 Editor-Approved Gifts to Give Anyone This Valentine’s Day

Looking for a sweet gift to share with your loved one this Feb. 14? We've got you covered with keepsake apparel, jewelry, must-have tech and more.

valentines day gifts
Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

From special Valentine’s Day sneakers and clothes to stylish, timeless jewelry, household collectibles and heart-centric gifts, WWD’s editors choose 35 gifts any loved one is sure to appreciate this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men

Nike Air Force 1 “Valentine’s Day Love Letter” Sneakers

Put a sweet spring in your step with Nike’s special-edition Valentine’s Day sneakers.

Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Valentine's Day Love Letter Sneakers $272 Buy Now

Savage X Fenty Savage X Boxers

A gift from you and Rihanna to your loved one.

Savage x Fenty

Savage X Fenty Savage X Boxers $22  $16 Buy Now

Saint Laurent Polaroid SX70

Capture new memories with Saint Laurent’s Polaroid SX70.

Saint Laurent Polaroid SX70

Saint Laurent Polaroid SX70 $730 Buy Now

Lord Jones Limited-Edition Valentines CBD Gumdrops

Looking for an alternative to signature Valentine’s Day chocolates? Lord Jones limited-edition Valentines CBD Gumdrops will do the trick.

Lord Jones

Lord Jones Limited Edition Valentines CBD Gumdrops $35 Buy Now

Oishii Omakase Berries

A sweet gift to share with the foodie in your life.

Oishii

Oishii Omakase Berries varies Buy Now

Carolina Bucci Two Love Lucky Bracelet

Wear your heart on your wrist with Carolina Bucci’s Love Lucky bracelet in 18-karat white gold, silk and sapphire.

Carolina Bucci

Carolina Bucci Two Love Lucky bracelet $4,540 Buy Now

Brooklyn Candle Studio Love Potion Limited-Edition Boxed Candle

Freshen up any space with Brooklyn Candle Studio’s limited-edition Valentine’s Day candle.

Brooklyn Candle Studio

Brooklyn Candle Studio Love Potion Limited Edition Boxed Candle $30 Buy Now

Maison Margiela MM x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Low-Top Sneakers

Maison Margiela and Reebok have teamed up once again to debut a new classic leather Tabi low-top sneaker in holiday-centric red.

Maison Margiela MM x Reebok

Maison Margiela MM x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Low-Top Sneakers $595 Buy Now

Formula 1: The Impossible Collection Published by Assouline

Obsessing over Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” documentary series? Assouline’s latest “Formula 1: The Impossible Collection” book serves as a perfect gift.

Formula 1: The Impossible Collection Published by Assoulin

Formula 1: The Impossible Collection Published by Assouline $995 Buy Now

Ashley Zhang Jewelry Blind Love Rolling Ring

This ring is a great love token representing two individuals bound together.”

Ashley Zhang

Ashley Zhang Jewelry Blind Love Rolling Ring $1,000 Buy Now

Amiri Broken Heart-Print Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt

A tongue-in-cheek play on heart-centric Valentine’s Day gifts.

Amiri Broken Heart-Print Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt $750 Buy Now

Viso Project Kamo Sutra Porcelain Plate

Get inspired by Viso Project’s Kamo Sutra porcelain plate.

Viso Project

Viso Project Kamo Sutra Porcelain Plate $120 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot

In signature grass green, Bottega Veneta’s Puddle boot makes for a great gift for the colder months.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta Puddle Boot $650 Buy Now

Other People’s Property Grenade Signet Ring

To engrave, or not to engrave? Either way, Other People’s Property chunky signet ring in 14 karat gold is a no brainer.

Other People's Property

Other People's Property Grenade Signet Ring $1,200 Buy Now

Ami Oversize Ami De Coeur Sweater

Wear your heart on your chest with Ami’s oversize Ami De Coeur sweater.

Ami

Ami Oversize Ami De Coeur Sweater $520 Buy Now

Beats by Dre Beats Studio Buds

Beats by Dre’s noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are a timeless on-the-go gift.

Beats by Dre

Beats by Dre Beats Studio Buds $149 Buy Now

Khiry Khartoum Ring in Gold Vermeil

Emerging jewelry label Khiry’s signature Khartoum ring is both a fashionable and timeless gift in 18 karat gold vermeil.

Khiry

Khiry Khartoum Ring in Gold Vermeil $365 Buy Now

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Women

Saint Laurent Sleeveless Dress with Heart Print

Dress up in love this Valentine’s Day with Saint Laurent’s heart-printed dress.

Saint Laurent Sleeveless Dress with Heart Print $1,850 Buy Now

The Euphoria Books: S1 Boxed Set

The perfect off-screen gift for lovers of HBO’s hit show “Euphoria”.

Euphoria

The Euphoria Books: S1 Boxed Set $98 Buy Now

Morgan Lane Langley Robe in Candy Cane

Wrap up and get cozy in Morgan Lane’s signature Langley robe in Candy Cane.

Morgan Lane

Morgan Lane Langley Robe in Candy Cane $298 Buy Now

Anita Ko Heart Eternity Necklace

A statement of eternal love from Anita Ko.

Anita Ko

Anita Ko Heart Eternity Necklace $11,600 Buy Now

Amina Muaddi Baddie Leather Top Handle Bag

For the “baddie” in your life.

Amina Muaddi

Amina Muaddi Baddie Leather Top Handle Bag $815 Buy Now

Dora Larsen Alma Graphic Lace Underwire Bra and High Waist Knicker

A sweet, romantic intimates set in Valentine’s Day pink and red.

Dora Larsen

Dora Larsen Alma Graphic Lace Underwire Bra $115 Buy Now

Dora Larsen

Dora Larsen High Waist Knicker $59 Buy Now

Balmain Red Smoother Leather Ely Bag

A practical and stylish handbag for your loved one to cherish.

Balmain

Balmain Red Smoother Leather Ely Bag $2,495 Buy Now

Boy Smells x Kasey Musgraves “Slow Burn” Candle

Set the mood with Boy Smells‘ candle collaboration with country artist Kasey Musgraves.

Boys mells x Kasey Musgraves

Boy Smells x Kasey Musgraves Slow Burn Candle $39-$86 Buy Now

Dyson Limited-Edition Airwrap Complete in Red

Bring TikTok’s latest hair craze to your loved one with Dyson’s limited-edition Airwrap Complete in festive red.

Dyson

Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Complete in Red $799 Buy Now

Ashley Zhang Jewelry Enamel Ruby Heart Love Token

You can never go wrong with jewelry.

Ashley Zhang Jewelry

Ashley Zhang Jewelry Enamel Ruby Heart Love Token $1,500 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Bag

A cute, plush bag for her from Bottega Veneta.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Bag $2,500 Buy Now

Fleur du Mal Zodiac Thong

Into horoscopes? Fleur du Mal’s got you covered this Valentine’s Day with a range of zodiac thongs.

Fleur du Mal

Fleur du Mal Zodiac Thong $65 Buy Now

Bea Bongiasca Ring

Bea Bongiasca’s playful jewelry is a special and timeless gift in 18 karat gold, diamond and enamel.

Bea Bongiasca

Bea Bongiasca Ring $8,900 Buy Now

AZ Factory Pijama Valentine Printed Silk-Twill Shirt

Get cozy in AZ Factory’s latest Valentine’s Day luxe loungewear.

AZ Factory

AZ Factory Pijama Valentine Printed Silk-Twill Shirt $525 Buy Now

Prada Re-Nylon Bucket Hat

An iconic accessory from Prada, made of Re-Nylon.

Prada

Prada Re-Nylon Bucket Hat $595 Buy Now

Amina Muaddi x Wolford Long Crystal Logo Socks

A red hot gift from Amina Muaddi and Wolford, with hand-applied crystals from Swarovski.

Amina Muaddi x Wolford

Amina Muaddi x Wolford Long Crystal Logo Socks $90 Buy Now

Urban Sophistication “The Dough Case”

Show your love daily with Urban Sophistication’s puffer heart phone case.

Urban Sophistication

Urban Sophistication The Dough Case $78 Buy Now

