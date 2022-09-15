×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Is There a Fashion Future for Smart Glasses?

Fashion

NYFW Recap: The Evening Market

Accessories

Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability

Elsa Hosk’s Ugg Outfit Is the Epitome of Low-Key Cool

Even Gigi Hadid steps out in it.

Elsa Hosk uggs lead art
Courtesy of Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Trendsetter and supermodel Elsa Hosk never fails to deliver Pinterest-worthy fashion inspiration that’s the epitome of “je ne sais quoi.” Her street-style outfits are chic, effortless, comfortable, and easy to recreate, even if some pieces don’t fit the budget. However, when a style icon like Hosk wears something that is affordable, it’s worth taking sartorial notes. In this case, the new Ugg boot has grabbed our attention, which both Hosk and fellow model Gigi Hadid were spotted wearing during New York Fashion Week.

The Classic Ultra Mini Platform is a shearling-lined boot with a low ankle profile and a 2-inch platform. Though you could recreate this look with any pair of Ugg Minis in your closet, the platform adds a touch of drama to your relaxed fit and a much-appreciated boost in height.

Related Galleries

Hosk stepped out in the Ugg boots with a cashmere skirt and cardigan set from her new ready-to-wear label, Helsa, and accessorized the set with cozy socks and cat-eye shades.

If you think this is just another typical model-off-duty look, think again. As we emerge from our pandemic work-from-home lifestyle and search for a new everyday uniform that delivers equal parts comfort and cool style, Hosk’s outfit equation of luxe and cozy fabrics with a minimalist aesthetic might just be the answer. While not everyone can wear this head-turning, midriff-barring look that’s almost reminiscent of Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic ’90s Donna Karen look from Great Expectations, you can strike the perfect balance of cool and cozy when you pair comfy-yet-elevated wardrobe pieces with statement-making shades, a slicked back hairstyle and a heavy dose of confidence.

While you may remember that last year’s buzz was all about the Tazz Slipper, it’s clear the Ultra Mini Platform is the hot new Ugg in town. These booties have the versatility to seamlessly blend into your established wardrobe and will work well with any recreation of Hosk’s look — perhaps with the addition of a camisole for modesty. With winter and the holiday season around the corner, there’s no better time to up your Ugg game.

Inspired to shop? Ahead, discover Hosk’s complete Ugg look so you can be supermodel-ready, too.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Elsa Hosk is seen on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) GC Images

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform

$150 Buy Now

Helsa Einer Cashmere Cardigan

$348 Buy Now

Helsa Einer Cashmere Midi Skirt

$298 Buy Now

The Row Half Moon Shoulder Bag

$1290 Buy Now

Saint Laurent 73 Oval Sunglasses

$490 Buy Now

Skims Slouch Socks

$16 Buy Now

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Hot Summer Bags

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Elsa Hosk Steps Out in a

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad