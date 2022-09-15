Elsa Hosk’s Ugg Outfit Is the Epitome of Low-Key Cool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Trendsetter and supermodel Elsa Hosk never fails to deliver Pinterest-worthy fashion inspiration that’s the epitome of “je ne sais quoi.” Her street-style outfits are chic, effortless, comfortable, and easy to recreate, even if some pieces don’t fit the budget. However, when a style icon like Hosk wears something that is affordable, it’s worth taking sartorial notes. In this case, the new Ugg boot has grabbed our attention, which both Hosk and fellow model Gigi Hadid were spotted wearing during New York Fashion Week.

The Classic Ultra Mini Platform is a shearling-lined boot with a low ankle profile and a 2-inch platform. Though you could recreate this look with any pair of Ugg Minis in your closet, the platform adds a touch of drama to your relaxed fit and a much-appreciated boost in height.

Hosk stepped out in the Ugg boots with a cashmere skirt and cardigan set from her new ready-to-wear label, Helsa, and accessorized the set with cozy socks and cat-eye shades.

If you think this is just another typical model-off-duty look, think again. As we emerge from our pandemic work-from-home lifestyle and search for a new everyday uniform that delivers equal parts comfort and cool style, Hosk’s outfit equation of luxe and cozy fabrics with a minimalist aesthetic might just be the answer. While not everyone can wear this head-turning, midriff-barring look that’s almost reminiscent of Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic ’90s Donna Karen look from Great Expectations, you can strike the perfect balance of cool and cozy when you pair comfy-yet-elevated wardrobe pieces with statement-making shades, a slicked back hairstyle and a heavy dose of confidence.

While you may remember that last year’s buzz was all about the Tazz Slipper, it’s clear the Ultra Mini Platform is the hot new Ugg in town. These booties have the versatility to seamlessly blend into your established wardrobe and will work well with any recreation of Hosk’s look — perhaps with the addition of a camisole for modesty. With winter and the holiday season around the corner, there’s no better time to up your Ugg game.

Inspired to shop? Ahead, discover Hosk’s complete Ugg look so you can be supermodel-ready, too.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Elsa Hosk is seen on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) GC Images

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform

$150 Buy Now

Helsa Einer Cashmere Cardigan

$348 Buy Now

Helsa Einer Cashmere Midi Skirt

$298 Buy Now

The Row Half Moon Shoulder Bag

$1290 Buy Now

Saint Laurent 73 Oval Sunglasses

$490 Buy Now

Skims Slouch Socks

$16 Buy Now