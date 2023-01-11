×
Emma D’Arcy’s Golden Globes Paris Texas Ankle Boots Are on Sale for 60% Off Today

These boots are made for walking red carpets (and just about anywhere else).

Emma D'Arcy Paris Texas Boots
Courtesy of Kevin Mazur//Getty Images and Paris Texas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no better time for spotting the best designer shoes than on the red carpets during the award show season. Though celebrity footwear choices are not always affordable or even available to purchase (especially if they were custom made), there’s one pair of eye-catching embellished booties that appeared at this year’s Golden Globes red carpet that you can buy today. House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy blessed us with Paris Texas’ Holly Mama Crystal-Embellished Suede Ankle Boots that are not only available to purchase online, they’re on sale for under $500 — 60% off the original price.

D’Arcy’s look included a bespoke oversized tuxedo jacket, black slimline trousers, and overlayed black skirt from Acne Studios’ Fall/Winter 2023 Menswear collection that the studio tailored in collaboration with their stylist Rose Forde. To complete the ensemble with a dose of Hollywood glamour, D’Arcy was bedazzled in diamonds from De Beers Jewellers and donned purple statement-making gloves from Paula Rowan, the perfect finishing touches to compliment these chic Paris Texas ankle boots.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Emma D’Arcy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Emma D’Arcy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images

The non-binary actor told E! that their look was an expression of their gender identity and that they vibe they were going for was “child piano prodigy, and maybe the recital’s not going well.”

Whether you’re hitting a red carpet or stepping out for night on the town, these booties pair perfectly with cocktail dresses, straight-leg jeans, or tailored trousers for endless outfits opportunities. But if you plan on securing a pair of these showstopping shoes for less, act fast and add them to your cart, stat — these booties are bound to sell out in a flash.

Paris Texas Holly Mama Crystal-Embellished Suede Ankle Boots

Paris Texas Holly Mama Crystal-Embellished Suede Ankle Boots $1055  $422 Buy Now at NET-A-PORTER

If one of your new year’s resolutions was to wear less black, then you’re in luck. Snag D’Arcy’s style boot in other colorways below.

Paris Texas Pink Holly Mama Boots

Paris Texas Pink Holly Mama Boots $1055  $348 Buy Now at ssense

Paris Texas 95mm Holly Mama Suede Ankle Boots

Paris Texas 95mm Holly Mama Suede Ankle Boots $937  $655 Buy Now at luisaviaroma

