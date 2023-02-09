Emma Roberts Kicks Off New York Fashion Week With Bottega Veneta’s Jodie Bag in Hand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Bottega Veneta’s Jodie bag has been an It bag since it debuted in 2020; it’s been spotted on celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Hilary Duff and many, many more. Another celebrity to add to the list? Emma Roberts, who wore the Jodie just last night, proving we’re still not over it in 2023.

Roberts, who is Saks Fifth Avenue’s spring campaign star, stepped out in New York City for Saks’ New York Fashion Week party carrying the buzzy accessory to complete her chic look. She styled the black Mini Jodie with Proenza Schouler’s Poplin Bustier Midi-Dress, Schutz’s platform boots, and a plethora of Jennifer Fisher jewels, including the brand’s Micro Samira Huggies, Samira Cuff, Half Round Cuff, Multistack Ring, and Double Stack Lilly Ring.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Emma Roberts attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York on February 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Getty Images

Much of Robert’s look features current fashion trends (think platform shoes and bustier frocks), but none are as ubiquitous as the Bottega Veneta Jodie bag. The bag debuted in 2020 as part of the brand’s resort collection by former creative director Daniel Lee. Surprisingly, the bag didn’t have a name until Lee saw a photo of actress Jodie Foster shielding herself from the paparazzi with her large black Bottega bag. Thus, he decided to name the bag after her and designed it with many of the same characteristics, such as the house’s signature intrecciato-woven grained lambskin material. Lee elevated the minimal piece with a knot detail on one side of the top handle.

While there are many memorable Bottega Veneta bags from Lee’s three-year tenure, the Jodie bag embodies the core idea of Lee’s reinvention of Bottega — that is, the idea that quiet luxury is all about quality and the celebration of distinct silhouettes. The Jodie boasts impeccable construction and is an ideal designer purse for day-to-day wear. Style it with casual jeans, sneakers, and a white T-shirt, or dress it up with a cocktail dress and heels for a night out, à la Roberts. Additionally, the Jodie bag is offered in five sizes and is lined with supple leather, not fabric, so shoppers can ensure the inside ages as gracefully as the exterior.

When Lee announced his surprise exit from Bottega Veneta In 2021, it was a significant loss for the fashion set, including Rihanna, Lori Harvey, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Bieber, who carried his greatest hits season after season. However, there’s no doubt that Lee will be remembered for making Bottega a part of the conversation again and having an imprint on fashion — which only makes us more excited for the possibilities of his Burberry debut.

If you’re thinking about splurging on the Jodie, remember that while it may be a few years old, celebrities like Zoey Deutch, Elsa Hosk, Kris Jenner, and Dua Lipa are proving that the purse is a forever classic with immense versatility. So, keep scrolling because we’ve found the best retailers that still have the black Jodie in stock.

