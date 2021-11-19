Skip to main content
Friday's Digital Daily: November 19, 2021

Betting on Belmont Park

Farfetch’s José Neves Looks Beyond Stock Drop to Structural Gains

Prada’s Capital Markets Day Addresses Succession Plans, Potential Europe Listing, Farfetch/YNAP Merger

The 10 Best Early Everlane Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now

Plus, everything you need to know for Everlane's upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

People in everlane sweaters
Courtesy of Everlane
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There are plenty of Black Friday clothing deals and shoe sales to be excited about this year, but Everlane’s Black Friday sale is one of the best post-Thanksgiving shopping destinations you need to check out. Everlane is known for their elevated basics, the softest sweaters, the best-fitting jeans — basically anything you could want to refresh your wardrobe. For the best Christmas gifts for women and men on your list, consider Everlane a one-stop shop for all the stylish loved ones on your holiday shopping list.

Is It Worth Shopping Everlane’s Black Friday Sale?

A resounding “yes” is in order as an answer to this question. In addition to offering steep discounts in past years, the brand also has a charitable Black Friday fund. Everlane partners with Oceana, which is an international advocacy organization that works to clean up and conserve the world’s oceans. A portion of the sales from Black Friday will go toward Everlane’s $300,000 pledge to the organization to help them fight the use of single-use plastics. That’s right, they are handing you an excuse to buy as many things as you want on a silver platter.

What Everlane Deals Can I Expect to See This Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Starting on Nov. 24 for Black Friday, you can expect to see big percentages off of the entire store. Last year, Everlane’s Black Friday sale offered 40-percent off of everything. Typically, this same deal runs through Cyber Monday, but they usually sell out of the good stuff pretty quickly—so definitely don’t sit on any items that you absolutely love.

If you are hoping to beat out the holiday rush, we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday Everlane deals that you can shop right now.

The Italian Leather Day Glove Shoes

The Italian Leather Day Glove
Courtesy of Everlane

The Italian Leather Day Glove Shoes $115  $63 Buy Now

The Perform Pocket Legging

The Perform Pocket Legging
Courtesy of Everlane

The Perform Pocket Legging $68  $54 Buy Now

The Featherweight Alpaca Cardigan

The Featherweight Alpaca Cardigan
Courtesy of Everlane

The Featherweight Alpaca Cardigan $70  $56 Buy Now

The Boss Bootie

The Cocoon Coat

The Cocoon Coat $250  $150 Buy Now

The Cinchable Chore Jacket

The Cinchable Chore Jacket

The Cocoon Coat $88  $48 Buy Now

The Clean Silk Blouson Shirt

The Clean Silk Blouson Shirt

The Clean Silk Blouson Shirt $110  $66 Buy Now

The Forever Sneaker

The Forever Sneaker
Courtesy of Everlane

The Forever Sneaker $70  $35 Buy Now

