Katie Holmes’ Favorite Denim Brand Is Offering 70% Off Women’s Jeans Today

Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez are fans, too.

Everlane denim sale
Courtesy of Everlane

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

You probably have some Everlane jeans in your closet, right? On the off chance you don’t, you probably know someone who does or have spotted them yourself on stars like Katie Holmes, Meghan Markle, and Selena Gomez. This makes sense, seeing as the brand offers thoughtfully designed wardrobe staples and affordable direct-to-consumer pricing that’s simply irresistible. The good news? Today, its highly sought-after women’s jeans that have assembled the star-studded fashion set are on sale for 70 percent off.

Everlane’s jean sale is a can’t-miss event of the year — it includes a bountiful amount of denim silhouettes, from straight-leg jeans and high-waisted jeans to flared jeans and baggy jeans. Plus, these wardrobe staples aren’t restricted to out-of-season styles or dated trends. With various fabrics, silhouettes, styles, and degrees of stretchiness, this incredible sale selection is hard not to fall in love with. 

While Everlane has only been making jeans since 2017, its denim offerings have become a favorite for women. These garments are rooted in American workwear designs and keep the label’s core tenets of affordability, transparency, and effortlessness top of mind. Everlane’s jeans are a smart investment based on their longevity, both in the timeless styles of denim and the product’s quality construction. In a world of fast fashion, we can lean on Everlane to provide cool, mindfully made, enduring jeans at an accessible price point. You’re getting what you pay for every time.

So keep scrolling to check out our favorite deals from this secret Everlane denim sale.

Everlane The Summer Slouch Jean

If you’re looking for lightweight and light-washed denim, The Summer Slouch Jean is for you. It is made with 60% organic cotton and 40% TENCEL Lyocell and features a straight, slouchy fit that sits right at mid-waist. Additionally, the jean includes the brand’s REFIBRA technology that delivers a vintage-inspired look.

What reviewers say: “Nice thinner material so good for summer time. However it does run slightly large like the other reviews said. I normally wear size 27 on Everlane jeans and its other trousers. But I probably should have ordered one size down for a more fitted straight leg look.”

Everlane The Summer Slouch Jean $88  $26 Buy Now at Everlane

Everlane The Curvy ’90s Cheeky Jean

Everlane’s Curvy ‘90s Cheeky jean is your girl for a straight-leg style with no stretch. The brand’s Curvy fit denim is specifically designed for those with hourglass and pear body shapes because they lend a body-hugging fit through the hips and thighs. These have a classic rigid structure that feels durable and looks good. Plus, you can choose between a 26.5-inch inseam or a 28.5-inch inseam.

What reviewers say: “I love these jeans! I have trouble finding denim that fits my pear shape body. I have a small waist and wide hips. It’s a complete struggle.”

Everlane The Curvy ’90s Cheeky Jean $108  $32 Buy Now at everlane

Everlane The Way High Jean

These high-waisted jeans are a favorite among Everlane shoppers because they’re made from organic cotton with a hint of stretch for comfort. They’ve earned a 4.3-star average rating from more than 1,300 customer reviews, with top marks on their comfort and flattering fit.

What reviewers say: “These are the comfiest and best fitting-jeans I have ever owned. Great for those with a smaller waist and larger thighs.”

Everlane The Way High Jean $98  $29 Buy Now at everlane

Everlane The Original Cheeky Jean

These jeans are a top-seller because of their versatility and fit through the waist and legs. The wide range of colors and washes means you can opt for multiple pairs depending on the occasion. Because they’re made with 2% elastane, they have a slight stretch and are soft to the touch. 

What reviewers say: “These jeans really are very flattering! The placement of the pocket and the high rise make my bum look nice and lifted. I took off one star because the waist is pretty snug while the rest of the jeans fit perfectly.”

Everlane The Original Cheeky Jean $98  $29 Buy Now at everlane

Everlane The Local Rigid Way-High Jean

Make Everlane’s The Local Rigid Way-High Jean a staple in your denim rotation, and thank us later. These bottoms feature a super high-rise that hits above the belly button, a leg that is fitted but not too tight, and a slightly cropped ankle that is great for pairing with designer sneakers. Additionally, these jeans are part of Everlane’s partnership with Saitex, which celebrates the local craftsmanship of LA Denim through a limited-edition capsule that has a lower impact on the planet. So snag your size before they sell out!

What reviewers say: “Perfect. straight and rigid, holds its shape, looks great, lifts the butt, and the lettering around the waist elevates an otherwise universal basic. I could literally not wish for more.”

Everlane The Local Rigid Way-High Jean $168  $50 Buy Now at everlane

