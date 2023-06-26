Everlane’s Summer Sale Includes Its Popular Curvy Cheeky Jeans With Up to 60% Off Deals Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Everlane’s Summer Sale is overflowing with amazing deals on high-quality wardrobe staples, including flattering denim jeans with up to a whopping 60% off in savings, from vintage-inspired baggy jeans, skinny styles, and even classic straight-leg jeans.

Though daily denim is a universal essential for every wardrobe, it can be tricky to find the best women’s jeans that fit your body type like a glove. Jeans are one of the most versatile pieces of apparel you can own, which is why it’s important to select a pair that plays well with your specific proportions. According to fashion TikTok and enthusiastic customer reviews, Everlane’s Curvy Cheeky denim jeans are some of the best out there — and they’re on sale for as low as $32 right now! The major discount is automatically applied at checkout, so all you have to do is select your favorite style and add it to your cart before the best styles sell out.

Everlane’s Curvy Cheeky denim collection is designed with non-stretch Japanese denim to flatter bodies with wide hips and tapered waists, which differs from other brands and styles that offer traditional narrow, streamlined cuts. Everlane placed extra emphasis on the hip-to-waist-ratio of their signature jeans for a special hourglass-like fit that avoids pesky waist gaps for a snug feel throughout the hips and thighs.

The brand’s best jeans for curvy women feature a variety of flattering fits to cater to your personal style, from high-waisted jeans, crisp white jeans, and vintage carpenter styles. The Curvy ’90s Cheeky jean is one of their most popular styles in the collection for its high-rise and straight-leg cut, butt-boosting fit, and trendy throwback aesthetic.

One happy customer gushed on the Everlane product page saying, “I could not possibly love a pair of jeans more than I love these. I had a bit of trouble with the sizing — my waist is 24 inches and my hips are 38 inches. I wanted this pant to fit nice and snug in the waist, and the 25 is PERFECT. The waist is so perfectly snug and there was the perfect amount of space in the hips for me. And I am in love!” Another Everlane review raved: “I’m curvy and quite short (4 feet 11 inches) and I feel like these jeans were made for me. While they fit quite snug, they loosen up a bit with wear since they’re a stiff cotton jean. They feel exceptionally well made and I will never look back!”

The sale on Everlane’s curvy denim collection is an ideal opportunity to invite high-quality denim into your wardrobe with the ideal fit you’ve been searching for. These styles can be worn for practically every occasion – from casual outings like running errands with a white tee shirt and cute summer sandals, or to work with a chic blazer and minimalist jewelry.

Now’s your chance to save big before all the curvy denim goodies from Everlane’s Summer Sale before word gets out. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite curvy jeans on sale today.