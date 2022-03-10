Everlane’s Bestselling Heels Are Back In Stock After Two Years — And They’re Already Going Fast.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Everlane is beloved for its classic, staple pieces, and perhaps one of its most sought-after styles is its Italian Leather Day heel. ICYMI, the heel sold out in December 2020 following its two-year hiatus from the site — and has impressively amassed a 28,000-person waitlist three times prior to that since debuting in 2016. While you may have thought all hope was lost to get your hands on a pair now, the amazing news is that Everlane has restocked the heel, and it’s currently yours for the taking.

Offered in black, white and cream, the shoe is designed for premium, all-day comfort. It’s wrapped in supple Italian leather that not only looks chic but is designed to mold to the shape of your feet for a custom feel. It also includes a round toe box, elasticized details at the heel to prevent rubbing that can cause painful blisters as well as a heel tab that makes them easy to take on and off. For easy strides, it has a manageable two-inch block heel. Plus, it’s available in sizes 5 to 11, including whole and half sizes, to help customers find the right fit.

The shoe has nearly 5,000 reviews and an average 4.42 rating, making it one of the most reviewed and best-rated products on Everlane.com to date.

“So comfortable and didn’t need any ‘breaking in’ time,” writes one shopper. “Went back to work after a year of wearing trainers so needed something comfy, stylish and versatile, and this one ticks all the boxes.” (And we can’t help but agree these are a great option for returning to the office this season.)

Dreaming of European vacations? Another shopper thinks these make the perfect travel shoes for a chic destination. “For me, this style just speaks of running though the streets in Paris and I love it,” they write, noting at the time they wished Everlane would restock the style. “A small block heel gives just a small lift and offers such a sleek design.”

Sizes are already going fast, and while more are expected to drop March 20, you’ll want to grab your pair quickly, since Everlane can’t seem to keep these in stock for long.

Keep in mind that shoppers suggest these do run narrow. So, if you have wide feet, you may want to size up. Keep scrolling to shop your favorite colorway of the style.

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel $160 Buy Now

