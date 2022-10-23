The 25 Best Fall Dresses for Women to Wear to Every Occasion 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall is in the air, and it’s time to start putting that summer wardrobe to bed. As we change our wardrobes for the chillier days ahead, nothing solves the transitional wardrobe dilemma like fall dresses. Whether you have a season of events ahead, like weddings and more formal outings, or you’re returning to the office full-time, the best fall dresses for women will help you to navigate any occasion with style. Forget the sweatpants and jeans because it’s time to add something slinkier to the mix. “Dresses are a wardrobe essential for the Shopbop customer,” Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director at Shopbop, tells WWD. “Especially classic yet effortless pieces that are versatile in look feel, and function, adding sophistication to any look.” When it comes to fall dress shopping, versatility is a key player. “We really try to make pieces that can take you a lot of places depending on how you style them,” Julia Workman Brown, Co-Founder of Cara Cara, says. “Even a shoe choice can make a big switch from day to evening. As a working Mom who also loves fashion, I look for a lot of versatility in my wardrobe.” When creating that perfect capsule closet, you’ll want to look for options that will play double duty all season long. “I recommend looking for a dress that works for your lifestyle,” Maguire suggests. “Since my days are mostly spent running around the city for market appointments or kid drop-offs, I tend to go for a voluminous midi, styled with a chunky boot or flats. I need something both comfortable and chic. I can then just swap in heels, and I am dressed up for a dinner or an event!” Looking for 9-to-5 options and beyond will make daily outfits that much easier. Considering these practical pointers will help create a well-rounded wardrobe, but functionality is not the only thing to keep in mind. “I wait all year long for the thrill of Fall in New York, and nothing sparks that feeling in me more than a fabulous new sleeved dress,” Sasha Martin, Co-Founder of Cara Cara, says. “It seems we’re all craving rich colors and textures after the dog days of summer wind down.” She continues, “Our girl is craving structure and heavier textures. She’s been wearing easy sundresses and spaghetti strap styles for months and is ready for fabrics and silhouettes that evoke a new mood.” When choosing your Fall dresses, you really want to lean into fabrics and hues that feel in tune with the season itself. Katie Hobbs, Co-Founder of Cara Cara, says, “Fall is our most varied collection yet and includes dresses designed in crisp cotton poplin, flowy silk chiffon, stretch velvet and a wrinkle-resistant viscose that flatters the figure – all in romantic, nature and interiors inspired prints.” Maguire adds, “Incorporating unique and rich textures, designers are mixing and matching knits, tweeds, boucles, and leathers, adding just the right amount of drama and dimension to a look.” Searching for pieces with plenty of textures, will add diversity to your wardrobe and make them more seasonally appropriate. Ahead, keep reading for more tips and tricks on styling the best fall dresses for women, from midi to maxi dresses, long-sleeved and more, and shop the best ones right now.

J.Crew Tie-Front Lurex Mixed Print Dress Best Women’s Printed Fall Dress Sizes: XXS-3X

Colorways: Black Multi

Fabric: 93% Viscose, 7% Lurex Attending an upcoming event? This dress makes for a lovely guest-appropriate dress. Designed with sheer, voluminous sleeves and a full maxi skirt, it is a dress that will have you dancing the night away. Wear yours with a metallic gold heel and jewelry to mimic the flecks of metallic thread through the fabric. Opt for a suede boot and leather jacket for a more casual take instead for a brunch or day party. J.Crew Tie-Front Lurex Mixed Print Dress $298 Buy Now Open Edit Halter Satin Midi Dress Best Fall Plus-Size Evening Dress Sizes: 1X-3X

1X-3X Colorways: Burgundy Tannin and Orange Jam

Burgundy Tannin and Orange Jam Fabric: 100% Cotton

100% Cotton Special features: Machine washable If you are looking for the best plus-size fall dress for a wedding guest, try this simple satin halter-neck style from Open Edit. Available in two rich colors, burgundy and orange, it is a minimal design while remaining special (take a peek at the ribbon-tie detail in the back). The fluid skirt hits just above the ankles, so make sure to pair it with a cute shoe moment to show them off. An embellished heel with crystal detailing will amp up the wow factor. Open Edit Halter Satin Midi Dress $79 Buy Now Ciao Lucia Pirro Dress Best Fall Transitional Dress for Women Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Sapphire

Sapphire Fabric: 95% Polyester, 3% Nylon, 2% Spandex “A casual dress with just the right amount of flair, I love the pop of pink to keep things interesting,” Maguire says. This flattering, A-line fall dress is perfect to wear now and later. The deep navy plaid print leans into one of fall’s iconic patterns, but with a summer-feeling square neckline and sleeveless shape for now. As the temps start to drop, add a cozy cardigan for warmth and extra cuteness. Maguire adds, “I would style this with sneakers and fun jewelry to lean into the element of surprise.” Ciao Lucia Pirro Dress $395 Buy Now

Staud Carnation Dress Best Women’s Fall Casual Dress Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Merlot

Merlot Fabric: 75% viscose, 25% nylon Knit dresses are the bread and butter of fall wardrobes, and this everyday option takes the cake. Featuring a V-neckline and long, puffed sleeves, this all-over ribbed dress is stylish and comfortable. The contrast knit waistband will show off your waistline for a flattering fit that will prevent you from looking frumpy. Wear yours with bare legs and wooden clogs for now, and layer it with an oversized camel coat, cashmere scarf, and tights as the chillier days hit. Staud Carnation Dress $275 Buy Now

Dôen Charleston Dress Best Fall Floral Dress Sizes: XXS-XXL

XXS-XXL Colorways: Black floral

Black floral Fabric: 52% Organic Cotton, 48% Viscose Voile

52% Organic Cotton, 48% Viscose Voile Special features: Made with GOTS certified cotton in a WRAP and GOTS certified facility. OEKO-TEX certified and REACH certified. Dôen is known for their dreamy prints, and this fall-inspired pattern entitled “Jardin des Papillons” features a moody backdrop, with whimsical butterflies atop branches, lending a seriously autumnal vibe. One of the brand’s most beloved silhouettes, the plunging V-neck, fitted bodice, long, wispy sleeves, and midi length add to the romantic nature of the dress. The self-tie-back design allows you to cinch the waist, making for an ideal maternity fall dress. Style yours with everything from simple gold hoops and velvet Mary Jane shoes to a richly colored scrunchy sock and leather boot to play up the carefree feeling. Dôen Charleston Dress $228 Buy Now

Anna October Annette Maxi Dress Best Fall Slip Dress for Women Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Rose

Rose Fabric: 100% Viscose “Bring it back to the basics and with a simple slip dress,” Maguire says. Anna October’s Annette maxi dress is anything but basic, with its rosy pink hue, layered bodice, cutout back, and thigh-high skirt slit. This dress is a stylish option for all those weddings or evenings out ahead when worn with lace-up heels and a glamorous drop earring. Alternatively, Maguire challenges you to think outside of the box when it comes to styling. “Layer a chunky knit or utility jacket over the dress to toughen it up. Mixing these textures will add dimension to your look!” she says. Anna October Annette Maxi Dress $696 Buy Now

Sea Pascala Print Puff Sleeve Dress Best Fall Prairie Dress Sizes: XXS-L

XXS-L Colorways: Black floral

Black floral Fabric: 100% Cotton The cottagecore trend isn’t going anywhere, and Sea’s Pascala dress blends the core qualities (think puffed sleeves, subtle ruffles, midi length) with a prairie-feeling black floral print for a truly autumnal feel. Lean into the casual mood, with a flat, knee-high boot, in a rich color like caramel or burgundy. Style with an oversized chunky knit duster cardigan for a home on the range-inspired look that still feels modern and chic. Sea Pascala Print Puff Sleeve Dress $425 Buy Now

Brooks Brothers Cotton Corduroy Shirt Dress Best Fall Corduroy Dress for Women Sizes: 0-16

0-16 Colorways: Blue

Blue Fabric: 100% Cotton Corduroy is another quintessential fall fabric that is a must-try in any wardrobe. Reimagined in dress form, this flattering shirt dress shape features a nipped-in waist, full skirt, and blouson sleeves for an elegant approach to the sturdy fabric. Bonus points: There are also pockets! Wear yours with a ballet flat or boot to work for an updated approach to office wear. Brooks Brothers Cotton Corduroy Shirt Dress $248 Buy Now

Cara Cara Estela Dress

Best Fall Wedding Guest Dress

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Jacobean Toile Blush and Multi Jacobean Black

Jacobean Toile Blush and Multi Jacobean Black Fabric: 100% Silk Chiffon

“Our signature shirred sleeve and ruched bodice take on new life for me in this season’s Estela Dress, which feels luxurious and Fall-forward in silk chiffon, but it is light enough for the transitional weather we’ll have until well into October,” Sasha Martin says. Featuring a forgiving sweetheart neckline, and romantic puff sleeves, this classic style for the brand is picture perfect for that next wedding. The hardest decision will be how to choose from both cute prints (but we won’t judge if you go for both). For that next big event, pair with a velvet, platform pump, and pearl earrings to lean into the Jacobean-era flair.

Cara Cara Estela Dress $795 Buy Now

Aje Suzette Bubble Mini Dress

Best Fall Party Dress

Sizes: 0-12

0-12 Colorways: Lavender

Lavender Fabric: 100% Polyester

“We’re also seeing shorter hemlines and new variations of the mini dress as we enter a more playful era of fashion,” Maguire tells us. Bubble hems are definitely trending this season, and a party-appropriate dress is a great way to test the skirt shape out. Made from a heavy, non-stretch taffeta, the corseted top will fit and flatter every shape. “I am loving the volume on this micro mini (and obsessed with the bubble hem!),” Maguire says. “I’d layer it over a casual tee and a chunky loafer with a cute dress sock to make it a little more playful.” Whether you dress up or down, this dress is a winner.

Aje Suzette Bubble Mini Dress $425 Buy Now

Madewell Challis Button-Front Mini Dress

Best Fall Plus-Size Dress

Sizes: XXS-XL standard, 1X-3X plus

XXS-XL standard, 1X-3X plus Colorways: Ground Matter

Ground Matter Fabric: Lenzing Ecovero Viscose

Lenzing Ecovero Viscose Special features: Made from Lenzing Ecovero, a sustainable fabric created with natural fibers and a more eco-friendly process.

Smocking doesn’t have to be reserved only for summer. This cute mini dress, made from supersoft and sustainable fabric, makes the design detail more cold weather appropriate due to the brick red micro floral print, channeling the changing leaves of the season. An easy, flowy style, this shape hangs off the body just so and isn’t too short, so you will feel comfortable all day. A great casual option for work (if you’re in a creative workplace) and weekend, wear with a sock and boot for an eclectic feel, or add tights for a brisk day.

Madewell Challis Button-Front Mini Dress $118 Buy Now

Loeffler Randall Denise Terracotta Ruffled Tiered Dress

Best Fall Ruffled Dress for Women

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Terracotta

Terracotta Fabric: 100% Cotton

100% Cotton Special features: Made from hand-dyed fabric

Fall is the season to really lean into the rich tones of autumn and this terracotta shade is an ideal choice. Made from 100% cotton, the hand-dyed fabric is draped on the form with layers and layers of ruffles, for a standout look. Wear it with everything from a platform pump for a party, to a pretty ballet flat for work, and a chunky boot for a walk in the park. Layer with a long, midi car coat and chunky scarf for a classic feel.

Loeffler Randall Denise Terracotta Ruffled Tiered Dress $350 $280 Buy Now

Ganni Floral Plissé Midi Dress

Best Fall Midi Dress

Sizes: 0-12

0-12 Colorways: Black Floral

Black Floral Fabric: 100% Recycled Polyester

100% Recycled Polyester Special features: Made with recycled fabric

One of Ganni’s signature designs, this plissé midi dress will take you from work to happy hour and beyond in a blink of an eye. For fall, the shape takes form with a moody, dark floral pattern, making for the perfect transitional print. The fluid silhouette drapes over the body effortlessly for an easy-to-wear style that you will reach for time after time. A high ruffled collar and crinkled chiffon texture further enhance the simple design details. Play up the personality of the dress with a bright, pink, or purple designer bag and chunky shoes.

Ganni Floral Plissé Midi Dress $229 Buy Now

Altuzarra Masika Dress

Best Fall Maxi Dress for Women

Sizes: 34-46

34-46 Colorways: Burnt Red and Berry Blue

Burnt Red and Berry Blue Fabric: 97% Viscose, 3% Elastane

Stand out in a crowd with this bold red, knit dress with a layered design. Featuring layers of light jersey material, the style is very comfortable while remaining very cool. Tie the built in wrap top around the waist for a flattering fit. The full skirt gets a little something extra, due to the high slit skirt detail, lending a little sex appeal to the long sleeve and hem length. If you’re more of a minimalist, wear with a slingback kitten heel shoe, but if you are a little more daring, try with a chunky, platform boot for a downtown styling approach.

Altuzarra Masika Dress $995 Buy Now

Molly Goddard Shirred Taffeta Long Sleeve Midi Dress

Best Long Sleeve Fall Dress

Sizes: 2-10

2-10 Colorways: Navy

Navy Fabric: 100% Polyester

“The perfect evening dress for those who want to start early on holiday dressing. I love the dramatic look of the navy taffeta,” Maguire tells us. A stunning frock from Molly Goddard, a need-to-know British designer, features a high-volume skirt, a signature for the designer. A gently smocked bodice adds dimension to the full bottom. “I’d style this with chunky, mixed-tone jewelry and velvet or diamante shoe and bag combo. The more glamor, the better!” Maguire adds.

Molly Goddard Shirred Taffeta Long Sleeve Midi Dress $1240 Buy Now

Mara Hoffman Amy Colorblock Smocked Modal Midi Dress

Best Fall Stretchy Dress

Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colorways: Multi

Multi Fabric: 100% TENCEL™ Modal

100% TENCEL™ Modal Special features: Fabric ethically made from Beechwood trees

This square-neck midi dress, with bodycon shape, is a brand signature for Mara Hoffman. Featuring a color-blocked graphic, the popcorn texture of the fabric seriously plays with design and details. Also significant for the brand is the sustainable impact. Made from Tencel Modal, this dress embodies the slow fashion movement and a more mindful approach to dressing. Play up the quirky detailing with a brightly colored mini bag and strappy heels, or keep things more minimalist with a ‘90s shoulder bag and clean boots.

Mara Hoffman Amy Colorblock Smocked Modal Midi Dress $625 Buy Now

Ulla Johnson Heleen Floral-Print Silk Midi Dress

Best Fall Work Dress for Women

Sizes: 0-12

0-12 Colorways: Black/Multicolor

Black/Multicolor Fabric: 100% Silk

A botanical print, like Ulla Johnson’s intricate floral, is just right atop a flowy, puffed-sleeve silhouette. The delicate ruching on the front bodice makes for a charming frock, that flatters the waist and adds interest. Wear yours to the office for a non-traditional work dress that will receive plenty of compliments. As the days turn cooler, pair it with a wooly, cropped cardigan or long, cashmere coat for a little extra warmth.

Ulla Johnson Heleen Floral-Print Silk Midi Dress $845 Buy Now

Mango Flowy Satin Dress

Best Satin Fall Dress

Sizes: 2-10

2-10 Colorways: Cherry

Cherry Fabric: 60% Viscose, 40% Polyamide

60% Viscose, 40% Polyamide Special features: Produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact

This day-to-night dress will be a workhorse in your wardrobe, offering plenty of styling possibilities. Cut from a satin-like material, the forgiving fit has a soft V-neck, flutter sleeves, and a flowy A-line skirt. The ruby red color shines and will stand out in a wardrobe full of black. A day at the office calls for a tweed blazer overcoat and booties, but swap in a slip-on mule kitten heel and minimalist-friendly jewelry for date night. Play with accessories for multiple ways to wear them.

Mango Flowy Satin Dress $89.99 Buy Now

Rotate Birger Christensen Sequined Midi Dress

Best Fall Formal Dress

Sizes: 2-12

2-12 Colorways: Orange

Orange Fabric: 95% Recycled Polyester, 5% Elastane

If your social calendar is full of places to go and people to see, then you are going to need some serious statement pieces. Rotate Birger Christensen is known for their party-appropriate designs at a great price point. Step outside your comfort zone and try a bold orange colorway for a dress that will turn heads. This billowy midi dress has balloon sleeves, a gathered waist, and an asymmetrical hemline for a comfortable yet stylish take on formalwear. Wear metallic accessories, like a silver leather clutch, statement earrings, and diamanté embellished heels for a fun night out ensemble.

Rotate Birger Christensen Sequined Midi Dress $420 Buy Now

Tory Burch Dotted Windowpane Knit Polo Dress

Best Fall Shirt Dress

Sizes: 00-16

00-16 Colorways: Brown

Brown Fabric: 100% Viscose

A shirt dress is always in style, and Tory Burch’s vintage-inspired version is Fall-ready thanks to the chocolate brown color and retro print. Made from matte jersey, the fluid shape will feel comfortable for a day of appointments. It’s all in the details, like the matching elastic belt and mother-of-pearl buttons. Layer this with a tight-knit melange turtleneck in a similar shade for a ’70s-inspired feel. Add similar feeling accessories, like a crossbody hobo bag and heeled loafers, for a preppy yet feminine pairing.

Tory Burch Dotted Windowpane Knit Polo Dress $698 Buy Now

Reformation Rimini Velvet Dress

Best Fall Bridesmaid Dress

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Forest and Gold

Forest and Gold Fabric: 82% rayon, 18% silk

If you’re in an upcoming wedding this season, look no further than this sultry velvet gown. Available in two jewel tone colors, this slip dress shape will sweep the floor elegantly. Standout details include cross-back straps to show some skin elegantly and a V-neckline. Mix the textures with coordinating accessories, like a crystal-embellished bag and tennis necklace.

Reformation Rimini Velvet Dress $398 Buy Now

Zara Long Print Dress

Best Fall Scarf-Print Dress

Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colorways: Reddish print

Reddish print Fabric: 65% Recycled Polyester

65% Recycled Polyester Special features: Made with technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products

Fall maxi dresses are a must-have, and Zara’s groovy paisley scarf print will be a favorite all season long. Cut from a satin-like recycled fabric, this long dress features a high collar and long sleeves for a Bohemian vibe. Channel your inner Stevie Nicks with layered jewelry and a vintage-inspired boot for a modern take on ‘70s dressing.

Zara Long Print Dress $110 Buy Now

Banana Republic Dreamer Silk Dress

Best Fall Dress for Layering

Sizes: XXS-XXL Regular, S-XL Tall, XXS-L Petite

XXS-XXL Regular, S-XL Tall, XXS-L Petite Colorways: Brown Zebra, Warm Copper, Snake Print, Cargo Green, Orca Black

Brown Zebra, Warm Copper, Snake Print, Cargo Green, Orca Black Fabric: 100% Silk

100% Silk Special features: Machine washable

By now you know a silky slip dress is a wardrobe necessity. This one is made from sensuous silk charmeuse and hangs off the body just so due to the bias cut. In five different colorways and prints, there is something for everyone. We recommend going for the brown zebra print, which looks cute over everything from tees to tight-fitting turtlenecks. Belt it for an updated styling trick, and add a favorite blazer for a pro-layered look.

Banana Republic Dreamer Silk Dress $220 Buy Now

Coach Plaid Babydoll Dress

Best Fall Petite Dress

Sizes: 00-14

00-14 Colorways: Red Multi and Yellow Multi

Red Multi and Yellow Multi Fabric: 97% Viscose, 3% Spandex Crepe

A babydoll dress is always a yes, especially for petites. This cute mini dress has a retro feel, thanks to the delicate lace collar and cuffs, with that extra bit of edge, like the blown-up menswear-inspired print in shockingly bright colors. Make this silhouette less sweett but rather grungier with a lace-up combat boot and leather jacket.

Coach Plaid Babydoll Dress $595 Buy Now

Top Women’s Fall Dress Trends for 2022 Maxi Lengths: Seen across the Fall 2022 runways, from Chloé and Proenza Schouler to Altuzarra, the maxi dress was having a moment this season. The unique thing about fall maxi and midi dresses is they can be very informal, perfect for a day of appointments or weekend brunch, or very dressed up, like a gown for a night out. Plus, there’s a majority of maxi-style work-appropriate dresses if you’re heading back to the office. Dark Florals: Florals for Fall might not necessarily be groundbreaking, but they are the perfect transitional print to take your wardrobe into the cooler months, post-summer. Ulla Johnson, Carolina Herrera, and Erdem all showed beautiful, moody blooms across their Fall/Winter 2022 collections, making for a no-brainer option. Velvet: Nothing is as lush and quintessentially autumnal as velvet fabric. There were quite a few dramatic evening styles at Alaïa, Christian Dior, and Valentino on the runway this season, but it doesn’t mean the fabric can only be reserved for evening. There are plenty of casual fall dresses made of velvet that can be worn for day events and beyond. Embellished: After a summer of vacations, Fall means getting back to those social functions, from cocktail parties, charity events, and weddings that call for evening dresses. “Overall, I think we’re gravitating towards pieces that evoke emotion and make us excited to get dressed,” Maguire states. “Especially since Fall brings on more events and reasons to celebrate, our customer is looking for elevated dressing — think embellishments like rhinestones, cut outs, hardware and textured fabrics — anything to show one’s personal style.” Take cues from the runway, like the dresses at Bottega Veneta, Michael Kors, and Chanel, and lean into the sparkle trend for your next night out.

How to Style a Dress This Fall Styling a Fall dress is all about layering and lots of accessories. “The possibilities are endless for fall dresses!” Maguire says. “I love that there are no rules. Go short with a fun mini, long with a sophisticated maxi, or add dimension by layering your favorite dress over tops or even pants (a staple style of mine!). Top off any fall dress with the season’s best accessories and you’re good to go from day until night!” Workman Brown, agrees saying, “I wore the strapless dress from the fall collection with an oversize cardigan to work with flats; it transitioned perfectly to a date night with my husband. This same dress could have worked for a September wedding.” Adding elements on top of your dress, like a chunky cardigan, a tailored blazer, or an oversized coat will help play with texture and keep you warm as well. Underneath, try adding a turtleneck or white T-shirt, to add dimension and change up the overall look. Style with a solid rotation of various accessories too, to keep your dress looking fresh for every function. As for footwear, you can pair your any and all your fall dresses with boots, heels, and sneakers.

Meet the Author

Kristina Rutkowski is a New York-based freelance writer and editor with a focus on fashion. She was previously the Senior Fashion Market Editor at InStyle, covering all things trends and shopping related. She has also worked in the fashion departments at Self and Glamour. Her bylines have appeared on Vogue.com, TheZoeReport.com, VanityFair.com, and InStyle.com. Editing fashion throughout her career, she has been able to see, try and research the best brands available on the market today.

Meet the Experts

Caroline Maguire brings her signature style, keen eye, and over 15 years of industry experience to her role at Shopbop’s Fashion Director. Since joining the organization in April 2016, Caroline has partnered closely with creative, buying, PR, and marketing team members to determine fashion direction across the company. She also serves as Shopbop’s primary brand ambassador in press interviews and media appearances, and delivers key style takeaways to the customer in creative onsite editorials.

Julia Workman Brown has been designing women’s clothing in New York City for over 20 years. She started her career at Elie Tahari before working for several other big fashion brands, eventually becoming a creative director at GIII Apparel Group. Brown has a special love for dresses and is drawn to print and color. Her unique personal style is always layered and colorful, with treasures both designed and acquired through her many years collecting vintage pieces from across the world. She resides in NYC with her husband, son, and her two beloved Labradors.

Sasha Martin is a branding, communications, and marketing executive with a long career in investment banking. Born in Manhattan and raised in NYC, London and Switzerland, her style is inspired by the bon vivants and eccentrics she’s encountered along the road. Martin began her career at Barclays Investment Bank in 2007, where she spent 15 years, ultimately leaving as Vice President of IB Digital Marketing. She thrives in high-pressure situations and brings her signature drive, discipline, and commercial perspective to both the creative process and business management. She resides in NYC with her husband and her two children.

Katie Hobbs began her career in publishing at ELLE Magazine. Discovering an online void for niche designers, Hobbs left ELLE in 2009 to launch the ecommerce boutique, Les Nouvelles. For six years, she curated the site with a mix of up-and-coming and established brands, while simultaneously cultivating a global customer base. Most recently Hobbs spearheaded the relaunch of ShopBAZAAR and led the site to profitability. She has also managed the digital marketing and e-commerce teams for The Webster and Carolina Herrera. She resides between NYC and Florida with her husband and two twin sons.