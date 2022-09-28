The 21 Best Fall Jackets and Coats for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

Fall dressing can be tricky to navigate, especially when it comes to choosing coats and jackets for the season. As the outermost layer of an outfit, a fall jacket or coat is not only what makes the first impression when you step out, but it also bears the task of having to complement the majority of your clothing while simultaneously weathering all elements. That’s why investing in a women’s fall jacket is a decision you should put extra thought into.

The good news? There are endless stylish jackets for women to choose from that never go out of fashion and can easily work with new trends, Marta Gramaccioni, Head of Buying at Luisaviaroma, tells WWD. “Each season, heritage brands such as Max Mara, The Row, Valentino, Isabel Marant and emerging brands like Wardrobe.NYC and Blazè are recognized for their classic outerwear pieces, but this year they’re doing them exceptionally well.”

From casual wear to formal wear, these fall coats have us covered. Looking for a cute women’s jacket to put over a cocktail dress? Check. Need a casual topper that pulls together even joggers and a white T-shirt? Yes, please. On the hunt for a fall trench coat, that’s effortless and eternally chic, just like a designer handbag? You got it. You can even find lightweight puffer jackets for women that don’t comprise style for practicality.

Keep reading to check out the best fall jackets and coats for women, along with expert tips for shopping for autumn outerwear and the top trends for this season.