The 21 Best Fall Jackets and Coats for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

Fall dressing can be tricky to navigate, especially when it comes to choosing coats and jackets for the season. As the outermost layer of an outfit, a fall jacket or coat is not only what makes the first impression when you step out, but it also bears the task of having to complement the majority of your clothing while simultaneously weathering all elements. That’s why investing in a women’s fall jacket is a decision you should put extra thought into.
The good news? There are endless stylish jackets for women to choose from that never go out of fashion and can easily work with new trends, Marta Gramaccioni, Head of Buying at Luisaviaroma, tells WWD. “Each season, heritage brands such as Max Mara, The Row, Valentino, Isabel Marant and emerging brands like Wardrobe.NYC and Blazè are recognized for their classic outerwear pieces, but this year they’re doing them exceptionally well.”
From casual wear to formal wear, these fall coats have us covered. Looking for a cute women’s jacket to put over a cocktail dress? Check. Need a casual topper that pulls together even joggers and a white T-shirt? Yes, please. On the hunt for a fall trench coat, that’s effortless and eternally chic, just like a designer handbag? You got it. You can even find lightweight puffer jackets for women that don’t comprise style for practicality.
Keep reading to check out the best fall jackets and coats for women, along with expert tips for shopping for autumn outerwear and the top trends for this season.
Top Women’s Fall Jackets for 2022
- Best Lightweight Jacket: Lioness Quentin Parachute Jacket
- Best Trench Coat: Cos Belted Trench Coat
- Best White Jacket: Max Mara Morina Long Coat
- Best Leather Jacket: GRLRFND Moto Jacket
- Best Casual Jacket: Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Jacket
- Best Dress Jacket: Dries Van Noten Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
- Best Tweed Jacket: Anine Bing Quinn Blazer
- Best Fringe Jacket: L’Acadamie Zion Jacket
- Best Faux Fur Jacket: Apparis Bree Faux Fur Coat
- Best Shacket: English Factory Plaid Shacket
- Best Blazer Jacket: Norma Kamali Single Breasted Jacket
- Best Sustainable Jacket: Ganni Pinstripe Recycled-Twill Blazer
- Best Denim Jacket: Officine Générale Flavie Denim Jacket
- Best Cropped Jacket: Open Edit Faux Leather Cropped Jacket
- Best Shearling-Lined Jacket: Mother The Brrly Shearling Coat
- Best Bomber Jacket: Good American Satin Bomber Jacket
- Best Wool Jacket: Cos Wool Blend Coat
- Best Investment Jacket: Missoni Coat
- Best Quilted Jacket: BTFBM Quilted Jacket
- Best Puffer Jacket: Theory Hood Shell Down Jacket
- Best Plus Size Jacket: Comeon Fleece Jacket
Lioness Quentin Parachute Jacket
Best Lightweight Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: XS-M
- Colorways: Jungle Green
- Fabric: Polyester and nylon
- Additional notes: Elastic waistband, non-stretch technical weave
You can’t go wrong with Lioness’ Quentin Parachute Jacket this fall. This no-fuss, breathable, and lightweight coat features a funnel neck, long sleeves with tapered snap cuffs, and slouchy patch hip pockets with zip closure. It is also waterproof which is great for the transitional season since you never know when a rain shower might surprise you. The lustrous finish adds a touch of luxe to all straight-leg jean outfits. The best part? It folds and fits compactly into any suitcase that is stuffed to the brim.
Cos Belted Trench Coat
Best Fall Trench Coat for Women
- Size range: 2-14
- Colorways: Beige, Navy
- Fabric: Cotton
This classic fall trench coat from Cos is the very picture of sophistication. The mid-weight cotton blend is unlined, making it light enough to wear in the fall and over thick sweaters come winter. We love the notched lapels, double-breasted design, oversized collar, storm flap, and draped back panel. The coat also features an optional belt for a more customized feel. Perfect for both daytime and nighttime looks, this stylish jacket can easily be worn with jeans and a high-necked sweater for a cozy stroll or with a winter dress for a warm, evening look.
Max Mara Morina Wool Long Coat
Best White Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: XS-XXL
- Colorways: Silk White
- Fabric: Polyester, wool
Fall is normally the time when we succumb to darker hues, but this year it’s all about introducing white into your wardrobe. “Max Mara is a forever go-to for coats,” Gramaccioni says, and this Morina coat is an easy way to bring a luxurious feel to your typical uniform. It features a round collarless neck, side slip pockets, dropped shoulders, and button fastenings through the front. With its off-white shade, we recommend pairing it with starker white pieces for a more fashion-forward approach.
GRLRFRND Moto Jacket
Best Fall Leather Jacket for Women
- Size range: XXS-XL
- Colorways: Black
- Fabric: 100% cow Nappa leather
GRLFRND is best known for its denim offering, but this biker jacket might change that. It’s genderless, timeless, priceless, and only gets better with age. It has a front zipper closure with silver hardware, a 3-pocket design, zipper cuffs, and sits right below the hips. Styling comes easy with this number, as it goes with anything. Look to a knit maxi dress for an elevated take, or go down the more classic route with black straight-leg jeans and high-top converse.
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Jacket
Best Casual Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: XXS-XL
- Colorways: Black, Woodland
- Fabric: 100% Organic Cotton
- Additional notes: This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50% sustainably sourced materials
What Reviewers Say: “I just wore this today, one of our first chilly days, and it’s perfect. Casual elegance, versatility, and stylish. No lining, but that’s ok. I like nice functional pockets and that the neck can be buttoned up. I normally wear size L in EF and XL in most all other brands, but I sized down to a medium on this one.”
Eileen Fisher’s eponymous label is on a mission to help women make getting dressed in the morning seamless, and that’s exactly what its Organic Cotton Jacket does. It will become your right hand man for everyday dressing as it’s pared-back, comfortable, sophisticated, and versatile. Additionally, it has a casually elegant draped design with 100% organic cotton material that’s sustainable, so you can feel good about wearing it 7-days a week.
Dries Van Noten Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
Best Dress Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: 2-12
- Colorways: Black
- Fabric: Wool, polyamide
- Additional notes: Buttons are made from buffalo horn
For decades, Belgian designer Dries Van Noten has been known for its sumptuous and unique yet wearable designs. With vibrant palettes, unconventional details, and intricate embroidery, his collections are loved by everyone from Beyoncé to Leandra Cohen. “Its Double-Breasted Wool-Blend coat is my pick of the season because it has dramatic shoulders, a tailored waist, a floor-sweeping length, and is made from 90% wool, ensuring I stay warm on the coldest fall days,” says Britt Theodora, a NYC-based stylist. “Plus, there are many ways I can style it throughout the season — with a mini dress, tights, and pumps to everyday jeans, and a sweater, or keep it buttoned and leave the outfit to one’s imagination.”
Anine Bing Quinn Blazer
Best Tweed Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: XS-L
- Colorways: Dark Army Green
- Fabric: Wool, polyamide, mohair, polyester
A tweed jacket is a must-have for the cold weather. So, if you can’t get your hands on Chanel’s iconic design, opt for Anine Bing’s Quinn Blazer. It features a front button closure, flap faux pockets, and padded shoulders. It has an oversized and boxy fit so you be prepared with a camisole and a sweater underneath. The dark army green hue will look picture perfect next to the fallen leaves when paired with baggy jeans and a cashmere beanie.
L’Acadamie Zion Jacket
Best Fringe Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: XXS-XL
- Colorways: Brown
- Fabric: Polyester, Wool
What Reviewers Say: “Obsessed with the fit, style, and quality of this jacket. 100% worth it!”
The fringe jacket is back, and it’s the fall’s chicest piece. L’Acadamie’s Zion Jacket has a western-inspired feel with its brown wool make-up and fringe details. It has tortoiseshell buttons, front patch pockets, buttoned cuffs, and a boxy design so you can layer even the thickest of sweaters underneath. Style it with leather leggings and designer sneakers for a dressed-up yet comfy look.
Apparis Bree Faux Fur Jacket
Best Faux Fur Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: XXS-XL
- Colorways: Camel
- Fabric: Polyester
- Additional notes: This Animal Conscious product comes from a PETA-approved Vegan brand, so you can be confident that you are helping to support animal welfare.
What Reviewers Say: “Honestly was skeptical about buying this, but wow, this coat is so beautiful and comfortable. It’s luxurious and a statement piece at the same time.”
Faux fur jackets are a great alternative option to regular fur coats because they’re environmentally conscious and equally shield you from the cold. Apparis’ Bree coat is a versatile overcoat that walks the fine line between casual attire and fine tailoring. It has side slant pockets, a tie waist closure, and large collar. Pair it with everything from a cream cashmere dress to an oversized sweater and midi skirt.
English Factory Plaid Shacket
Best Fall Shacket for Women
- Size range: XS-XL
- Colorways: Maroon, Orange
- Fabric: Polyester, Wool
- Additional notes: Mid-weight
English Factory is an LA-based contemporary brand known for its timeless, feminine styles. Its Plaid Shacket is the on-trend piece for those not-quite-fall days. It’s thicker than your sweater but thinner than your average fall coat. It has a collared neck, button placket, button cuffs, side slits, flap breast pockets, and on-seam side pockets. Plus, the flannel print in a maroon, blue, and cream colorway makes us think of quintessential fall days spent apple picking.
Norma Kamali Single-Breasted Jacket
Best Blazer-Style Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: XS-XL
- Colorways: Black
- Fabric: Polyester, spandex
What Reviewers Say: “Great fabric that drapes nicely. Feels expensive and fits perfect. I have this in the navy color as well. Wish they made a cream/beige as well.”
The truth is everyone needs a black blazer. A piece once known for job interviews has since ranked as a wardrobe asset and chic addition to any type of outfit. This one by Norma Kamali has a timeless design with breast slip and front welt pockets, padded shoulders, and a slit detail at the cuff and back vent. It has a well-tailored structure that can act as a sleek eveningwear option worn closed with a coordinating bra, providing ample opportunities to show off an alternative neckline or worn open to elevate casual denim and a button-down shirt.
Ganni Pinstripe Recycled-Twill Blazer
Best Sustainable Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: 32-46
- Colorways: Black
- Fabric: Recycled polyester, viscose, elastane, polyester
- Additional notes: Made with recycled twill
Danish fashion brand Ganni has been celebrated for its ready-to-wear collections that are stylish and sustainable. The label even just received B Corp certification. Celebrities like Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid, Beyonce, and more are part of the label’s cult-following and frequently tap into its covetable Scandinavian aesthetic. Its newest blazer design is the Pinstripe Recycled-Twill jacket which is made from black and beige recycled-twill and features cocoon sleeves and a nipped-in waist for an effortless it-girl look. For the city dweller, pair it with a black mini skirt, tights, and a crossbody bag.
Officine Générale Flavie Denim Jacket
Best Denim Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: XS-XL
- Colorways: Dark denim
- Fabric: 100% Cotton
French label Officine Générale began as a menswear brand until women urged the founder Pierre Mahéo to create the same pieces for them. With womenswear becoming a more significant part of the collection, the brand launched its Flavie Denim Jacket, which proves the label’s love for loose and layered looks. It features 100% cotton, a pleated front, two patch pockets, and a dyed stonewashed blue shade to give it a vintage appeal. It’s a cute jacket for fall and teams well with dark washed jeans for a classic Canadian tuxedo look.
Open Edit Faux Leather Cropped Jacket
Best Cropped Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: XXS-XXL
- Colorways: Black
- Fabric: Polyester, viscose with polyurethane coating
Tapping into the season’s cropped trend, Nordstrom’s brand Open Edit brings a fresh twist to the classic leather jacket. With a sporty design, faux leather composition, front flap pockets, zipper closure, and ribbed cuffs, this sleek silhouette is what your fall wardrobe might be missing. This cropped garment can be styled in many ways — from a little black dress to a silk maxi skirt — making it a flexible option for all fall occasions.
Mother The Brrly Shearling Coat
Best Shearling-Lined Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: XS-XL
- Colorways: Brown
- Fabric: Polyester, Elastane
- Additional notes: Faux shearling
The shearling-lined coat is the perfect example of a true classic that has retained its popularity over the years. It’s always been practical, comfortable, and stylish, but as with many wardrobe staples, the coat has been reimagined by luxury houses and contemporary brands. Mother’s take on the silhouette features a faux suede composition with faux sherpa lining and details on the outer. Its classic, relaxed fit includes dropped shoulders, two pockets, a button closure, and a spread collar design that ensures maximum warmth and comfort.
Good American Satin Bomber Jacket
Best Bomber Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: XS-5XL
- Colorways: Black, Juniper Green
- Fabric: 100% Nylon
- Additional notes: Black-owned and founded
Good American, the brand founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, is well known for its wide selection of denim and activewear in sizes ranging from 00-30. Recently, it has expanded its offerings to include dresses, swimwear, jackets, leather pants, and more. This unapologetically luxe bomber combines feminine and masculine appeal with a satin fabric and oversized, boxy fit. It has a military-inspired pocket on the arm, a blade collar, and a zipper closure. On days when you’re in a hurry, grab this number and don’t look back.
Cos Wool Blend Coat
Best Wool Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: 2-14
- Colorways: Black
- Fabric: Wool, polyamide, cashmere
- Additional notes: 28% is recycled wool, 21% is recycled polyamide, 6% is recycled cashmere
Cos is recognzied for its foundational wardrobe pieces that work for all facets of life, and this cool coat is no exception. The long-line silhouette features notched lapels, a two-button closure, and a front slit for better movement. It includes sustainably sourced materials such as recycled wool, recycled polyamide, and recycled cashmere and can be dressed up for the office with a blouse and wide-leg pants or jeans and sneakers for a more relaxed look.
Missoni Coat
Best Investment Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: 2-10
- Colorways: Multicolored
- Fabric: Virgin Wool, Nylon
“You’ll likely spend money on some new fall pieces, but when it comes to that one item where spending a bit more really counts, make it a fall coat,” Theodora says. “That’s because when you invest in a classic style, you’ll have it for years to come, it will make any outfit look put-together, and you can also pair it with trendy pieces when experimenting.” So, if you’re ready to make a timeless investment in a fall jacket, Missoni’s coat is for you. Not just because the family-run Italian fashion house has been at the forefront of contemporary ready-to-wear since 1953, but also because this coat shows what the brand is best known for — elevating the status of knitwear. This topper includes a tasteful zig-zag design, an oversized hood, and a thick tie-belt. Plus, the striking length that hits below the knee is a detail Theodora recommends your investment coat has. Don’t worry about the heft price tag because it’s sure to make its worth back in cost per wear.
BTFBM Quilted Jacket
Best Quilted Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: S-XL
- Colorways: Beige White, Black, Blue, Coffe, Grey Green, Khaki, Light Green, Black
- Fabric: 100% polyester
What Reviewers Say: “I never leave reviews, but I had to come back and leave one for this product. Seriously, one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon to date. So warm! It does lose a bit of its softness after a few washes, but it’s still amazing!”
This Amazon quilted jacket is for in-between fall days when it’s too chilly to go outside without an extra layer but too warm to wear anything too heavy. It has an elaborate diamond shape pattern, an adjustable hood with buttons, and a padded stand-up collar to protect your neck and head in inclement weather. While you may not wear it to the office, it will be a perfect companion to your tried-and-true workout clothes.
Theory Hood Shell Down Jacket
Best Fall Puffer Jacket for Women
- Size range: XS-L
- Colorways: Black
- Fabric: Nylon
Season after season, New York-based contemporary label Theory creates comfortable and alluring pieces that can effortlessly stand alone. Its Hood Shell Down Jacket is simple yet can carry an entire outfit. The multiple zippers and diagonal sewn design are just a few of the intricate details that make this piece unique. The coat sits right below the hip and is lightly padded with a technical shell. Wear it with Air Force 1’s, gold hoops, and flared jeans for Sunday shopping in the city.
Comeon Fleece Jacket
Best Plus Size Fall Jacket for Women
- Size range: S-3XL
- Colorways: Black, Beige, Black Plaid, Blue, Brown, Burgundy, Camel, Coffee, Dark Brown, Denim Blue, Grey, Green, Light Green, Light Grey, Orange, Pink, Purple, Red, Khaki, Silver Grey, White
- Fabric: Artificial fur, Polyester, Spandex
- Additional notes: Equally soft polyester material on the inside
What Reviewers Say: “This is so worth the money!! It came vacuumed packed, but it immediately fluffed up. I’m usually a medium/large in tops, so I ordered an XL to fit more oversized. It’s super soft and cozy.”
In recent years, sherpa jackets have become a popular trend, but thanks to brands like Max Mara and Acne Studios, it’s now a mainstay for fall attire. This fleece jacket is about to become an integral part of your day-to-day. It has a zipper, closure, two side pockets, and lapel collar — all the necessary features that will make you never want to take it off. Plus, it remains stylish even if you’re just wearing it to walk your dog after sunset.
Women’s Fall Jacket and Coat Trends for 2022
On the fall 2022 runways, details such as relaxed cuts, faux furs, bold shoulders, and rich textures transformed traditional outerwear into the ultimate style statement.
“There’s no doubt that menswear-inspired fashion is in right now,” Britt Theodora, NYC-based stylist, says. Everything from oversized blazers, wool dusters, varsity jackets, and khaki bombers to more formal jackets that look borrowed from your boyfriend is being rescaled with relaxed confidence. “In past years, women would typically go straight to the source — the men’s department — or size up in women’s wear that looked like menswear, but now thanks to designers like The Row and Dries Van Noten, shoppers can buy their oversized women’s coat true to size,” Theodora adds.
No matter which style catches your eye the most, there are a few things you’ll want to consider before swiping your credit card. “First and foremost, look for a jacket made with quality materials and exceptional construction so it lasts a while and keeps your snug season after season,” Gramaccioni says. “Your coat should contain wool or cashmere rather than polyester,” Theodora says. “Additionally, since fall jackets come in all different lengths, find one that covers your bottom so that you keep warm.” Lastly, consider the stock of your fall jacket collection. “If you have 15 leather jackets, experiment with a new trend and style such as a denim jacket lined with shearling or an oversized coat you can wear with many pieces in your closet,” Theodora adds.
The Different Types of Fall Jackets and Coats for Women
Bottom line: There are many jackets for women, each with different features and purposes. So before impulsively purchasing, consider which jacket style is appropriate for your need and taste.
- Leather Jackets: A classic biker jacket never goes out of style, but this season’s offerings have taken on a more grunge persona. The new women’s leather jackets feature exposed metal zippers and ribbed lapels. Whether worn open or zipped, these fall jackets give any outfit a dose of edginess.
- Denim Jackets: Like denim pants, the humble denim jacket is vital to creating an effortless off-duty look. “This season, designers have reimagined the classic silhouette with garments that aren’t too loose nor too cropped — offering vintage appeal,” Theodora says. “We see denim coats with shearling lining and fur details from Bottega Veneta and Prada — many in white hues, which prove that color isn’t going anywhere. If you prefer the traditional style, look to designers like Agolde, Frame, Acne Studios, and Free People.
- Trench Coats: “You can never go wrong with a versatile trench coat — it’s timeless and has become an essential piece of layering for fall,” Gramaccioni says. These lightweight jackets add a touch of luxury to any ensemble and are classic styles sticking around for the long haul. Nili Lotan is one notable brand for its neutral design that has serious longevity and will add Parisian style to everything, from trousers to dresses. Burberry’s iconic Kensignton coat is another great option with its signature plaid lining and tie at the waist.
- Utility Jackets: There’s no doubt that utility is having its moment this fall season. We’ve seen everything from cargo pants to Carharrt jackets, all complete with a myriad of pockets that add fashionable design details and practicality. Take street-style notes from trendsetters like Kaia Gerber and Caro Daur and pair yours with a baseball hat and workout leggings or with matching colored trousers for a modern monochromatic take.
- Puffer Jackets: For colder fall days that require a heavier jacket, reach for a puffer coat. The latest styles are cozy and lightweight, so you’re not sweating on your commute to work. Hero styles this season include Theory’s Quilted Shell Jacket, which will combat the coldest chill, and Ganni’s Ripstop Jacket, that’s made from 100% certified recycled polyester and features a detachable ruffled collar.
- Faux Fur Jacket: Faux fur coats, which once were a fashion faux pas, are now your furry friends. Using materials like recycled polyester, these new designs combine sustainability with style and warmth. Whether you want to make a statement or top off your monochromatic uniform with a subdued piece, there are endless options that will help you create a runway-worthy look.
- Blazer Jackets: A blazer is a fail-safe sartorial staple that looks the part whether you’re headed to the office uptown or for brunch downtown. Between tonal, pinstripe, and houndstooth options, this season’s blazers offer relaxed cuts and lighter colorways that feel fresh and fun rather than formal. Whether you throw it over your shoulders with a cashmere sweater and high-waisted jeans or button it up with trousers and loafers, blazers are a buy now, wear-forever option.
- Wool Jackets: A tailored wool coat is a must-have for any capsule wardrobe. It comes in handy when you want to update your favorite tried-and-true looks or when you want to look like your elegant best self. A classic wool coat — black or camel — is always a go-to, especially by designers like Nanushka, Cos, Isabel Marant, Akris, or Max Mara.
- Bomber Jackets: “The return of the bomber jacket is here,” Theodora says. Whether it’s an oversized bomber, cropped bomber, khaki bomber, or leather bomber, there’s a take that will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. “I love that contemporary, and high-end designers are showing their twist on the vintage brown motorcycle bomber jackets,” Theodora says. “My favorite this season is the rustic worn-in one from Miu Miu — it feels edgy, but with an elevated finish.”
Meet the Author
- Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits stories on the latest clothing and shoe trends. She is at the forefront of all consumer trends with a keen eye for the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy and love. With the change of season in New York City, Chwatt is always searching for the best new fall jackets for women. As a result, she has an overstuffed coat closet that needs to be cleaned out.
Meet the Experts
- Marta Gramaccioni is Head of Buying at Luisaviaroma. She has extensive knowledge in the luxury fashion space and is always keeping up with what well-established and emerging designers are creating for the seasons ahead so that she can offer timeless and fashion-forward pieces to all types of Luisaviaroma shoppers.
- Britt Theodora is a New York City-based fashion stylist with Southern California roots. She works with high-profile celebrities and specializes in dressing up-and-coming talent while creating relationships with both emerging and high-fashion designers. Britt’s work has been featured and seen in Vogue, the Today Show, WWD, Who What Where, Footwear News, the Oscars, and the Met Gala.