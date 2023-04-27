FRAME Taps British Vogue Fashion Director Julia Sarr-Jamois For a Capsule Collection That Celebrates Effortless Summer Dressing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Creative inspiration can sometimes come from unlikely sources and places, like on a boat ride in Ibiza. That’s where FRAME co-founder Erik Torstensson and British Vogue fashion director Julia Sarr-Jamois came up with the idea to create a limited-edition collection that blends FRAME’s effortlessly chic and universally-appealing closet staples with Sarr-Jamois’ distinctive style.

Sarr-Jamois is the latest talent to collaborate with FRAME, which has previously partnered with tastemakers such as celebrity stylist Illona Hammer and supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Sarr-Jamois is an influential street-style fashion muse who rules the best-dressed lists, champions emerging talent, and advocates for diversity while collaborating with brands like Nike and Lucy Folk.

Together, Sarr-Jamois and FRAME have designed a 19-piece edit of modern classics that add an extra oomph to your everyday, effortless style. The collection includes a range of chic tie-dye separates, such as a linen blouse, comfortable lounge pants, and an oversized woolen cashmere cardigan with patchwork stitching and an “JSJ” logo. Plus, there are a number of handcrafted crochet pieces such as a bucket hat, string bikini, mini halter dress, and even colorful earrings, all of which hit on one of the most popular trends of the season. Camouflage cargo pants also make their way into the lineup to highlight Sarr-Jamois’ knack for incorporating eye-catching prints and on-trend silhouettes into her cool ensembles. To round out the collection, the stylist and consultant took inspiration from her own extensive denim wardrobe of oversized, distressed, and vintage washes to help create a show-stopping pair of chocolate brown, low-slung, straight-leg jeans embellished with over 50,000 shimmering Swarovski crystals.

By combining Sarr-Jamois’ sartorial point of view, nonconformist spirit, and ’70s-era aesthetic with FRAME’s elevated wardrobe staples, the result is a collection that offers something for everyone. The fashion industry veteran’s eye for textural mixing and color play was key to creating pieces that not only pair perfectly together but also work well with timeless wardrobe essentials in your closet.

“It has long been a dream of mine to create my own collection. To partner with a brand I have always loved and be given the chance to create something that really plays with genres, texture and colour; exploring fashion and what it means to express yourself stylistically – it’s been really exciting!” Sarr-Jamois says.

The collaboration will be available on Thursday, April 27, on FRAME-store.com and FRAME stores, plus exclusively with Selfridges, Net-A-Porter, Bongenie Switzerland, Bergdorf Goodman, and Hampden.

Keep scrolling to take home a piece of Sarr-Jamois’ sartorial magic, and by doing so, embrace your creativity with your wardrobe this season.

FRAME x Julia Sarr-Jamois The Crystal Jean

Material: Cotton and Swarovski crystals

The Crystal Jean is the ultimate luxe pair of denim, combining the decadence of Swarovski’s more than 125-year legacy and mastery with FRAME’s craftmanship of well-loved rigid denim. The show-stopping design, which took 120 hours to complete, consists of a low-slung, straight-leg silhouette with over 50,000 Swarovski crystals in an iridescent chocolate brown. Pair it with a white tank top such as the Crochet Trim Tank and kitten heels to let these bejeweled pants be the “wow” factor of your outfit.

FRAME x Julia Sarr-Jamois Baggy Leather Trouser

Material: Lamb leather

Leather pants are the perfect foundational piece to create a simply chic outfit. These baggy trousers feature a comfortable elastic waistband, and two front zippered pockets. We wouldn’t be surprised if you reach for these every time you get dressed for date night.

FRAME x Julia Sarr-Jamois Sheer Tie Dye Cami Dress

Material: 100% Silk GGT

As Sarr-Jamois knows best, fashion shouldn’t be taken so seriously, so don’t overlook this fun frock. It’s an effortless one-and-done piece that’s light, soft, and great for warm summer days when you want to show some skin. The thin straps and V-neck add delicate details that let you show off your decolletage. Try keeping your look light by styling this dress with simple summer sandals.

FRAME x Julia Sarr-Jamois Crochet Trim Tank

Material: 47% Lyocell, 47% Wool, 6% Elastane

File this top under the not-so-basic white tank you never knew you needed. It features a racer-back design and a colorful crochet trim to amp up your summer uniform. Style it with denim shorts and a blazer for a casual rooftop dinner or a bikini and a sarong for unwinding at the beach.

FRAME x Julia Sarr-Jamois Crochet Bikini Top

Material: 58% cotton, 42% nylon

Make a splash in the Crochet Bikini Top at any poolside soiree. In vivid stripes of hot pink, maroon, and green, this seaside essential is playful yet versatile. You can pair it with your favorite low-rise baggy jeans and a baseball cap or with the matching crochet bottom, bucket hat, and earrings.

FRAME x Julia Sarr-Jamois Asymmetrical Mini Dress

Material: 86% polyamide, 14% elastane

Meet the new mini dress that will be on everyone’s must-have list. With its one-shoulder neckline, asymmetrical ruffled hem, and an open-back design, it offers visual intrigue without being overtly maximalist. It’s the kind of item that can be styled a million different ways, making it a perfect addition to a capsule wardrobe.

FRAME x Julia Sarr-Jamois Tie Dye Cardigan

Material: 100% Woolen Cashmere

If you’re familiar with Sarr-Jamois’ laidback style, you know that tie-dye garments are often incorporated into her rotation. This cardigan perfectly celebrates her aesthetic with its eye-catching print, meticulous patchwork stitching, and an “JSJ” logo. Plus, it has a roomy shape, which gives off a borrowed-from-the-boys feel. Whether you choose to dress it up with a slip skirt or dress it down with jean shorts, this sweater will always spark joy.

