Olivia Wilde Is the Latest Celeb to Embrace the Must-Have Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing says effortless quite like the perfect oversized jacket, but finding that ideal option can be a tall order. Olivia Wilde just stepped out in a gorgeous option: Free People’s Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket.

Known for her chic, effortless style, we’ll always take style cues from Wilde. The actor-director was spotted heading into her workout class in Los Angeles wearing the Vanilla Creme colorway on March 30th, then had it thrown over her arm after her workout. Wilde proves that the jacket is great for transitional weather, pairing the coat with Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, workout leggings, and a tank.

Olivia Wilde wears Free People’s Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket in Los Angeles on March 30th. Photo by BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Not only is this jacket a great outfit topper thanks to its relaxed, slouchy fit, but it’s also made of the softest quilted knit fabric that looks better with each and every wear. It has a zip-front closure, as well as cinched detailing on the back that makes it look tailored. You can shop six different colorways, ranging from basics like black and different shades of khaki, as well as colors like bright yellow-orange that’s spot-on for spring. It’s available in sizes XS through XL, and since it has an oversized fit, that size range is likely even larger.

The jacket’s cozy feel and cool aesthetic has made it a hit with celebrities. It was worn by Taylor Swift in her “Miss Americana” Netflix documentary, and also by Selena Gomez while she was on set filming “Only Murders in the Building.” Emma Roberts even posted an Instagram photo with the jacket layered over an elegant knit set, while Vanessa Hudgens posted a video wearing the olive green colorway in 2020.

These celebs have styled it with everything from straight-leg jeans to chic summer dresses, proving that it can be worn in many different ways and for many different occasions. Now that all of these celebs have made their case for the coat, it’s safe to say it’s a great option for everyone to have in their wardrobe. Go ahead and pop it in your cart before this pretty color range is sold out.

