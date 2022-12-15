×
Gabriela Hearst Is Donating 100 Percent of Net Proceeds From All Sales This Month to Save The Children’s Hunger Crisis Response

Plus, the luxury brand's coveted handbags will be available for click-to-buy on gabrielahearst.com.

Gabriela Hearst x Save the Children initative lead art
Courtesy of Gabriela Hearst

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season to give back! Now through December 25th, Gabriela Hearst is donating all net proceeds from her flagship stores and online boutique to Save the Children, a nonprofit organization that supports the needs of those most affected by the global food crisis.  

As part of the initiative, the Uruguayan designer’s sustainable, eponymous label is making its eclectic handbag collection, which is ordinarily only available via a waitlist, available for click-to-buy purchases at gabrielahearst.com — all the more reason to shop for the cause. Complimentary handbag engraving and free international shipping are also offered. Shoppers can expect tote bags, shoulder bags, and clutches like the infamous Demi bag — a favorite of Megan Markle — the Diana, Baez, and more. From its handbags and accessories to its ready-to-wear, all pieces make unique and meaningful gifts for women on your list.

“Every December at Gabriela Hearst (this is our third year), we like to think of it as a month of thinking of others,” Hearst said in a statement. “Instead of wish lists and Christmas lists, we give all our net proceeds from our stores and our website to a specific program at Save the Children, and this year we are donating towards the Global Hunger Crisis response.” 

According to Save the Children, 45 million people across 37 countries are on the brink of famine, with the combined impact of conflicts, including the fighting in Ukraine, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the cost of food that has contributed to its rapid increase. Millions of children are growing up in high-intensity conflict zones, forcing many families to flee and causing these children living in a conflict zone to be more than two times more likely to suffer from malnutrition. According to a recent United Nations report, an estimated 828 million people were affected by hunger in 2021. In the United States, more than 9 million children are struggling with hunger, and the cost of putting food on the table continues to rise for families — increasing 12% from October 2021 to October 2022.  

“Save the Children is grateful for Gabriela Heart’s support to help make a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families worldwide,” said Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children. “Together, we are meeting the urgent needs of those most affected by the global food crisis. We look forward to continued collaborations with Gabriela in the years to come.”

Gabriela Hearst Mcewan Tote

Gabriela Hearst Mcewan Tote $1035 Buy Now AT GABRIELA HEARST

Gabriela Hearst Lutz Hat

Gabriela Hearst Lutz Hat $420 Buy Now at gabriela hearst

Gabriela Hearst Loretta Jacket

Gabriela Hearst Loretta Jacket $2490 Buy Now AT GABRIELA HEARST

Gabriela Hearst Demi Bag Satin

Gabriela Hearst Demi Bag Satin $2650 Buy Now AT GABRIELA HEARST

Gabriela Hearst Amor Dress

Gabriela Hearst Amor Dress $1550 Buy Now at gabriela hearst

Gabriela Hearst Callas Bag

Gabriela Hearst Callas Bag $1995 Buy Now at gabriela hearst

Gabriela Hearst Elly Shirt

Gabriela Hearst Elly Shirt $870 Buy Now AT GABRIELA HEARST

Gabriela Hearst Rafaela Coin Purse

Gabriela Hearst Rafaela Coin Purse $795 Buy Now AT GABRIELA HEARST

