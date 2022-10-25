Gabrielle Union Debuts Capsule Collection with Banke Kuku for New York & Company

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

After much success with its spring collection and footwear launch, The Gabrielle Union Collection at New York & Company is expanding with a special edition capsule collection in collaboration with African designer Banke Kuku.

The unique 6-piece collection, inspired by Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday, features everything from fall dresses to wide-leg pants with Kuku’s signature designs and bold prints.

The geometric patterns are inspired by a traditional Ghanian cloth worn during ceremonies called Kente. In addition, the floral motifs are designed to resemble the hibiscus flower that grows in abundance in Nigeria. Between the warm yellows, rich blues, vivid pinks, and crisp greens, each piece is made to compliment all skin tones and encourage shoppers to step out of their style comfort zone.

“As I’m entering a new decade of my life, I wanted to commemorate this journey with something special, and collaborating with designer Banke Kuku to bridge our cultures together was the perfect fit. This collection captures the beauty, creativity, and vibrancy of our communities and integrates Nigerian-inspired designs with the collective flyness of our diaspora,” Union says.

Since Union’s first collection with New York & Company in 2017, both the actress and clothing brand have been passionate about committing to inclusivity through the label. This inclusivity is shown through a wide range of size offerings and the diverse model casting.

With the holiday season around the corner, there’s no better time to shop The Gabrielle Union New York & Company x Banke Kuku Collection for yourself or any woman on your holiday list. Prices range from $98 to $498, and items are available for purchase now on nyandcompany.com and lordandtaylor.com.

