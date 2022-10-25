×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Business

The Word on Tommy

Fashion

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Gabrielle Union Debuts Capsule Collection with Banke Kuku for New York & Company

Gabrielle Union is celebrating her 50th birthday in style with this new collaboration.

Gabrielle Union x Banke Kuku lead art
Photo Courtesy of Gabrielle Union x Banke Kuku

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

After much success with its spring collection and footwear launch, The Gabrielle Union Collection at New York & Company is expanding with a special edition capsule collection in collaboration with African designer Banke Kuku.

The unique 6-piece collection, inspired by Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday, features everything from fall dresses to wide-leg pants with Kuku’s signature designs and bold prints. 

The geometric patterns are inspired by a traditional Ghanian cloth worn during ceremonies called Kente. In addition, the floral motifs are designed to resemble the hibiscus flower that grows in abundance in Nigeria. Between the warm yellows, rich blues, vivid pinks, and crisp greens, each piece is made to compliment all skin tones and encourage shoppers to step out of their style comfort zone. 

Related Galleries

“As I’m entering a new decade of my life, I wanted to commemorate this journey with something special, and collaborating with designer Banke Kuku to bridge our cultures together was the perfect fit. This collection captures the beauty, creativity, and vibrancy of our communities and integrates Nigerian-inspired designs with the collective flyness of our diaspora,” Union says.

Since Union’s first collection with New York & Company in 2017, both the actress and clothing brand have been passionate about committing to inclusivity through the label. This inclusivity is shown through a wide range of size offerings and the diverse model casting.

With the holiday season around the corner, there’s no better time to shop The Gabrielle Union New York & Company x Banke Kuku Collection for yourself or any woman on your holiday list. Prices range from $98 to $498, and items are available for purchase now on nyandcompany.com and lordandtaylor.com.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Iman Stretch-Silk Kaftan Maxi Dress

Iman Stretch-Silk Kaftan Maxi Dress $498 Buy Now

Aisha Floral-Geometric Stretch-Silk Turban

Aisha Floral-Geometric Stretch-Silk Turban $98 Buy Now

Bola Halterneck Stretch-Silk Maxi Dress

Bola Halterneck Stretch-Silk Maxi Dress $398 Buy Now

ADA Printed Button-Front Stretch-Silk Shirt

ADA Printed Button-Front Stretch-Silk Shirt $198 Buy Now

ADA Wide-Leg Stretch-Silk Kimono Pant

ADA Wide-Leg Stretch-Silk Kimono Pant $298 Buy Now

ADA Wrap Stretch-Silk Kimono Top

ADA Wrap Stretch-Silk Kimono Top $348 Buy Now

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Hot Summer Bags

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gabrielle Union Debuts New York & Company Capsule Collection with African Designer Banke Kuku

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad