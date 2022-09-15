×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Is There a Fashion Future for Smart Glasses?

Fashion

NYFW Recap: The Evening Market

Accessories

Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability

The Gant x Wrangler Collection Delivers Casual Americana Designs That Fit Seamlessly In Your Fall Wardrobe

It's rich in history.

Wrangler x Gant Lead Art
Courtesy of Wrangler x Gant

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

What do you get when two American sportswear brands with iconic and enduring cultural influence join forces? The short answer: a collection inspired by the archives. Today, the modern apparel label GANT and denim brand Wrangler are launching a capsule line inspired by their American heritage. 

Since 1904, Wrangler has continued to embody western lifestyle with pioneering products such as functional jeans, embroidered jackets, and rodeo-ready shirts. On the other hand, since 1949, GANT has shaped the Ivy-league style, starting with the preppy essential, the crisp oxford shirt. While the two brands have different stories, the DNA of both runs through every piece of this collaboration to create timeless designs with superior quality.

Related Galleries

The team-up consists of a 30-piece capsule collection, including jeans, apparel, and accessories for both men and women. From varsity jackets that are on-trend for the season ahead to denim vests, rugby shirts, and classic cashmere sweaters, each item explores the confluence of East Coast preppy and Western-inspired aesthetics. 

What makes the collaboration highly coveted is that all garments and accessories are on par with fall fashion and its trends. Think modern bohemian, sport couture, retro-dressing, and the forever classics — with one common theme of well-polished silhouettes. No matter which piece you desire, the collection can be worn together for a complete look or mixed in with other go-to fall closet essentials. 

The shoppable Gant x Wrangler collaboration is available globally on Wrangler.com and GANT.com.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Gant x Wrangler Women’s Leather Bow Shirt

  • Size: 34-42
  • Colorways: Cognac
  • Fabric: 100% Calf leather

This top features timeless calf leather, a bow tie, high cuffs with mother of pearl buttons, and an open back for a romantic touch. It’s a must-have garment to make the centerpiece of your fall wardrobe and pairs well with all denim bottoms— even a skirt.

$700 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Flare Jeans

  • Size: 25-36
  • Colorways: Light Blue and Mid Blue
  • Fabric: Cotton

Upgrade your denim rotation with these vintage-inspired flared jeans. They have a high-waisted fit, the ideal amount of stretch, and a bootcut leg for showing off your go-to sneakers or boots. 

$160 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Heavy Rugger

  • Size: XS-3XL
  • Colorways: Crisp Blue
  • Fabric: 100% Cotton

Collegiate style is in full force this season, so make sure you get your hands on this Rugger shirt. It has a retro appeal with a relaxed fit, neon pink stripes on the sleeves, and a distressed Wrangler logo. Style it with baggy jeans and a baseball cap.

$170 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Cashmere Blend Sweater

  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colorways: Vintage Cream
  • Fabric: Wool, viscose, cashmere, and polyamide

Cashmere sweaters are the epitome of a winter wardrobe essential, and this one from the collection tops our list. It’s all about the details with a V-neck, cropped silhouette, and ribbed hem. Of course, it makes for a stylish layer atop denim, but don’t rule out wearing it with cozy leggings or joggers.

$300 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Bootcut Corduroy Jeans

  • Sizes: 29-40
  • Colorways: Toffee
  • Fabric: 100% Cotton

Want a cozy alternative to jeans? Experiment with these Corduroy pants. They consist of a rich caramel hue that is reminiscent of the leaves falling at the beginning of the season. For a leisure walk in the park, accessories them with ankle boots, a chunky neutral sweater, and cat-eye sunglasses.

$160 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Denim Vest

  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colorways: Mid Blue
  • Fabric: 100% Cotton

No sleeves? No problem. Gant x Wrangler’s Denim Vest exudes a classic Americana feel with a western flair. It features a signature zig-zag pattern, contrast topstitching, vertical pleats, two pockets with the ‘W’ stitching, and a GANT logo label. Style with skinny dark wash jeans for a chic Canadian Tuxedo look.

$160 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Club Blazer

  • Sizes: 46-52
  • Colorways: Evening Blue
  • Fabric: Polyester and wool

This menswear-inspired blazer may be oversized, but it’s tailored to perfection. It has a boxy cut, double-breasted design, mother of pearl buttons, and a gold lining. The best part? The vintage logo patch on the cuff. Its generous shape and deep blue shading work to create a business casual look that you can match with any trousers.

$450 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Leather Belt

  • Sizes: 70-95
  • Colorways: Clay Brown
  • Fabric: 100% Cow leather

Swap out your classic leather belt for this rugged leather option. It has an ornate brass buckle with intricate detailing that pays homage to the rodeo. Pair it over a flowy dress to cinch your waist and introduce edginess.

$130 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Varsity Jacket

  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colorways: Dark Red
  • Fabric: Wool and polyester

Investing in the varsity jacket fad is made easy, thanks to the Gant x Wrangler collaboration. This bold red design has a snug silhouette, ribbed hems, and chain-stitched embroidery. For a Princess Diana-inspired look, style it with a turtleneck and a solid-colored midi skirt.

$900 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Graphic Tee

  • Sizes: XS-3XL
  • Colorways: Dark Blue
  • Fabric: Cotton and polyester

This T-shirt is an everyday staple that offers a jazzier alternative to a plain white style. It has a relaxed design with retro-inspired lettering and an overall washed-out look. When running errands, team it with straight-leg jeans and chunky sneakers.

$90 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Suede Jacket

  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colorways: Sugar Almond
  • Fabric: 100% Calf suede

While summer is all about linen, the autumn season brings all things suede. This jacket is seasonally appropriate for the period ahead and is a standout outerwear piece among leather jackets and trench coats. It has a slim shape with chest flap pockets designed with the ‘W’ embroidery, a Gant logo label, and logo hardware.

$800 Buy Now

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Hot Summer Bags

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Gant x Wrangler Collection - Shop

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad