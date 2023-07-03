Gap Has a Skims Slip Dress Dupe on Sale for Up to 50 Percent Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a fan of Skims, you’re likely used to setting alarms on your phone for scheduled drops — the loungewear sells out in seconds. Of all the brand’s items, few are as popular as the Lounge Slip Dress, which is rarely in stock in all sizes. Looking for a dupe? Gap’s Modern Convertible Strap Midi Dress is a dead ringer, and on sale for up to 50 percent off right now.

Skims’ Lounge Slip Dress is a peerless piece for wearing on WFH days, weekend errands, or under a blazer or leather jacket for a night out. The modal and spandex blend lays soft on your skin while stretching to hug your curves in all the right places. Since the slip dress is rarely fully in stock, we keep our eyes peeled for dupes with similar qualities — and Gap’s Modern Convertible Strap Midi Dress checks all the boxes (and on a budget!). Gap’s style includes a similar fabric blend of modal and spandex, with the addition of cotton for more structure and durability.

As the name suggests, Gap’s Convertible Strap Midi Dress allows you to wear the frock a few different ways. You can style the adjustable straps criss-crossed for a little lift in your bust, or uncross them for a roomier fit in your chest. The midi length is ideal for showing off your shoes, whether’s that’s a pair of cute summer sandals or white sneakers for women. Another bonus: The colorways align with Skims’ palette. You can shop goes-with-anything neutrals like chestnut and black, plus more trend-forward choices like a digital lavender-inspired lilac shade. Reviewers are obsessed, calling it “simple, sleek, and sexy.”

Need some fresh summer dresses that go with practically anything? Shop this Skims dupe before it goes viral.

