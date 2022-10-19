×
Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba Honored at the Golden Heart Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

The Gap‘s Oversized Sweater Has Gone From Being a Fashion Insider’s Secret to a TikTok Must-Have

With over 20 million TikTok views, this Gap striped sweater confirms that you shouldn't be shy about shopping the affordable brand.

Gap Sweater Lead Art
Courtesy of Gap

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Every day, editors, influencers, and celebrities share pieces and places they love to shop but rarely do they let their audience in on the fashion set’s little shopping secrets. Whether they’re the reason the fashion industry has a gatekeeping problem — spreading the you-can’t-sit-with-us mentality to maintain its status quo, presence, and exclusivity — or not, we’re not going to add fuel to the fire; rather, we’re here to spill a little style secret. So get your credit cards out, because it starts with the Gap’s striped sweater. 

If you’ve been on social media — specifically TikTok — over the past month, odds are you’ve seen the sweater pop up left and right on your for you page. The striped knit has amassed over 20.7M views on the social media platform, and it isn’t hard to understand why. The must-have Gap Oversized Turtleneck Sweater has the ideal combination of breathable cotton fabric in a trendy and flattering A-line silhouette with bell sleeves, a loose turtleneck, and banded sleeves —it’s effortlessly cool and easy to care for.

While the knit captures the spirit of “It” sweaters — from the likes of Tôteme and Khaite — it’s both timeless and ageless, which adds to its appeal for any woman to pair it with jeans, leather pants, or even a skirt. Though we always endorse the purchase of a luxury cashmere sweater, if you’re looking to cut back on your spending or save the splurge for a statement clothing item or accessory (like a designer handbag), affordable cotton knitwear is a great way to fill the gap in your winter wardrobe (no pun intended). And if that’s not enough to tempt you, just check out the rave customer reviews.

“I went back and forth about ordering this, but I’m glad I did. It’s excellent quality and a true classic. Perfect oversized fit, and the length hit just at the base of my hip. It’s a keeper!,” says one happy Gap customer.

Gap Oversized Turtleneck Sweater $79.95 Buy Now

Since 1969, the Gap has been known for its casual, high-quality basics at attainable price points. However, with many stores closing in recent months, questions like, “Will Gap ever be cool again?” and “Can Gap make a comeback?” have been brought to the forefront of industry and consumer conversations. But why does the Gap have to be more than an affordable brand with great wardrobe basics that transcend trends?

While many believe Gap was the originator of normcore — before normcore, or any type of “core”, was a thing — it turns out its version of dressing “normal” isn’t the actual illustration of the ambiguous term. Instead, perhaps Gap has been on a mission to challenge the status quo and remind its shoppers that its products reflect and evoke one’s individuality. In other words, it believes in normal relativism. Gap’s interpretation isn’t the idea of looking like everyone else; instead, it’s the idea of being your most authentic self. The brand is a destination where the clothes make everyone feel comfortable and liberated. So they say: I’m unique and don’t need to shout about it through my appearance.

For example, when Gap’s well-fitted denim infiltrated the streets, nobody would stop another and say, “Oh my God, you’re wearing the Gap’s straight-leg denim pants.” Rather, they would say — and still, today say — “I love your jeans.” Thus, Gap is part of the notion that we should dress for ourselves and not care about labeling or defining our fashion sense by where we shop, but instead by the pieces that unlock our unique style.

Regardless of anyone’s opinion of Gap, this sweater is worth your attention — and you might want to buy one before the secret is out.

Gap Oversized Turtleneck Sweater $79.95 Buy Now

Sign up for WWD'S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer's guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

