Not sure what gifts to give this holiday season? Consider these gender-neutral gifts within beauty and skin care, fashionable clothing and accessories, jewelry, home decor and quarantine activities from brands including Acne, Ganni, Vans, Patagonia and more. Here, WWD features 45 of the best gifts for anyone.
1. Acne Studios Beanie
If there’s one thing Acne Studios excels at, it’s curating and designing expertly crafted cold-weather accessories like this wool beanie, $150.
2. Rimowa 1 Strap Cactus Personal Case
Marking the 20th anniversary of their first polycarbonate suitcase, Rimowa has launched a category of personal-sized cases, $1,260.
3. Brother Vellies Cloud Sock
Aurora James’ cozy cotton sock for Brother Vellies, $35, is like walking on a cloud.
4. Susan Alexandra Merry Dog Leash & Collar
Walk out in style, $230, with “man’s best friend.”
5. Trudon Candle
Bring the warm scent of a holiday fireplace with Trudon’s Christmas Edition candle, $125.
6. Sandy Liang x Vans Sneakers
Sandy Liang’s special and limited collaboration offers leopard and plaid canvas printed classic Vans, $80, inspired by Chinatown Grandmas.
7. Baccarat “CRYSTAL CLEAR” Glass by Virgil Abloh
The lidded crystal glass, $550, with glass straw is part of the “Crystal Clear” objects for living limited- and numbered-edition collection created by Virgil Abloh for Baccarat.
8. Tekla Blanket
Wrap up in Tekla’s new fine merino blankets, $425, created using renewable energy.
9. Let’s F*cking Date Holiday Card Game
Serena F–king Kerrigan’s viral dating show is now a raunchy, fun card game, expanded for the holidays in a limited edition, $25.
10. Kiehl’s Vitamin C Eye Serum
Not getting enough sunlight during Daylight Savings Time? Kiehl’s Vitamin C Eye Serum is the cure-all to dark circles, $50.
11. Brookstone Foot & Calf Massager
After a long 2020, give the gift of total relaxation, $159.99.
12. Ganni Recycled Knit Collar
Comprised of reworked and repurposed materials, Ganni’s knit collar, $105, will keep you warm and stylish.
13. Monocle Scented Candle One: Hinoki
Dover Street Market offers Monocle’s scented candle, $72.27, inspired by a slightly chilly spring morning spent soaking in a tub at the Tawaraya in Kyoto.
14. M. Cohen The Minia Omni Bracelet
The Minia Omni Bracelet, $6,675, is designed with the intention to be worn with more delicate and luxurious layered pieces. Each bead is individually made of 18-karat yellow gold, and accented with SI white diamonds detail.
15. Chinatown Market Smiley Salad Bowl
Chinatown Market expands their exclusively licensed Smiley Face collection with this ceramic deflated basketball salad bowl, $350.
16. Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Ray-Ban’s round metal-frame sunglasses in gold-tone, $97, fit every face shape.
17. Reese Cooper RCI DIY-Kit
Have time to kill? Reese Cooper has launched a limited-edition do-it-yourself series to design your own coats at home, $98.
18. Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream
A CBD Muscle Cream, $90, that helps alleviate pain caused by joint distress, pulled muscles, and nagging injuries. For use before, during, or after your workouts for optimal, pain-free performance and recovery.
19. Aerin Chess Set
Obsessing over Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit?” This season, Neiman Marcus helps you elevate your game with this chocolate shagreen chess set, $3,250.
20. Seven For All Mankind Signature Biker Jacket
21. Ugg x Telfar Small Shopping Bag
Telfar’s “Bushwick Birkin” gets cozy for winter in collaboration with Ugg; now available for preorder, $192.
22. Glossier Skincare Edit
Try a little bit of everything with Glossier’s holiday kit of miniature sized bestsellers, $50.
23. Jonathan Adler x Higher Standards Tray
The ideal catch-all tray, $70, intrigues with its luxe, avant-garde design. The Smolder Valet Tray’s lacquered, white porcelain is kissed with cherry red lips, while black and platinum lines give rise to a sinuous smoke cloud.
24. Diptyque Advent Calendar
The Diptyque Advent Calender, $425, offers 25 days of joyful surprises!
25. KOA The Full Set
Cleanse, tone, moisturize and protect with KOA’s full skin-care set, $79.
26. Balenciaga “I Love Pets” T-shirt
Look cute and help LA SPA, one of the oldest animal protection associations in the world, in Balenciaga’s “I Love Cats” T-shirt, $550.
27. Kneipp Mini Lavender Mineral Bath Salt
On those cold winter nights, enjoy a relaxing soak with the help of these lavender mineral bath salts, $2.80.
28. Chrome Hearts Optical Glasses
Buy into the Chrome Hearts world, $785, available at Chrome Hearts locations.
29. Iskn Repaper Drawing Slate
Let your creativity flow free(-hand) with the latest edition of Iskn’s drawing tablet, $199.
30. Sanrio x Dumbgood Crossbody Bag
Sure to tickle Millennials’ increasing appetite for childhood nostalgia, Sanrio celebrates its 60th anniversary with a Hello Kitty & Friends collaboration, $48, with Dumbgood.
31. Dr. Barbara Strum Post Summer Repair Set
For all those days spent tanning in the summer, rejuvenate your skin with this repair set, $510.
32. Métier Backgammon Set
Take your game on the road with Métier’s roll-up leather backgammon set, $750.
33. Pattaraphan Ear Cuff
Gigi Hadid’s favorite unisex, independent jewelry label Pattaraphan offers sculptural and edgy jewelry designs, $205.
34. Kindred Black Facial Oil
Kindred Black’s Slow Beauty offering, $225, is as unique as it is sustainable, made by artisans and placed in hand-blown decorative glass containers.
35. Patagonia Provisions Pantry Stocker Box
Prep for a potential lockdown 2.0 with a box of favorites, $99, from Patagonia Provisions that have a long shelf life.
36. Carriere Freres Candle
Freshen up any space with this orange blossom candle, $54.
37. Aries x Suicoke Shoe
Aries and Suicoke have teamed up once again to debut a cozy winter shoe, $277.
38. Diaboli Kill Ring
Customize the perfect sterling silver ring, $250.
39. Heaven by Marc Jacobs T-shirt
Be one of the first to experience Marc Jacobs’ latest collection, Heaven, with this double-headed teddy cotton T-shirt, $95.
40. Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set
Hanacure’s cult-favorite skin care comes in an “all-in-one” facial set, $110, that will help keep your skin flawless for the holiday season.
41. Bond Hardware Convertible Brief
Brooklyn-based Bond Hardware’s convertible matte-leather brief, $450, offers styling versatility. Wear it as a backpack, cross-body or top-handle bag.
42. Feat Hoodie
How many times do we have to tell you? This is the softest hoodie ever, $128.
43. Jil Sander Sandals
Step into Jil Sander’s cushy balloon-like sandals, $790.
44. Cuyana Ribbed Scarf
Cuyana’s cozy collection has expanded into men’s wear, offering a stylish wool cashmere ribbed scarf, $125, perfect for anyone.
45. Public Habit x Sofia Li Unisex Sweater
Journalist and director Sofia Li recently launched a sustainably designed capsule with Public Habit, a genderless cashmere sweater, $200, that is trying to communicate a sustainable approach to designers in a 360 degree way.
