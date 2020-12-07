All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Not sure what gifts to give this holiday season? Consider these gender-neutral gifts within beauty and skin care, fashionable clothing and accessories, jewelry, home decor and quarantine activities from brands including Acne, Ganni, Vans, Patagonia and more. Here, WWD features 45 of the best gifts for anyone.

If there’s one thing Acne Studios excels at, it’s curating and designing expertly crafted cold-weather accessories like this wool beanie, $150.

Marking the 20th anniversary of their first polycarbonate suitcase, Rimowa has launched a category of personal-sized cases, $1,260.

Aurora James’ cozy cotton sock for Brother Vellies, $35, is like walking on a cloud.

Walk out in style, $230, with “man’s best friend.”

Bring the warm scent of a holiday fireplace with Trudon’s Christmas Edition candle, $125.

Sandy Liang’s special and limited collaboration offers leopard and plaid canvas printed classic Vans, $80, inspired by Chinatown Grandmas.

The lidded crystal glass, $550, with glass straw is part of the “Crystal Clear” objects for living limited- and numbered-edition collection created by Virgil Abloh for Baccarat.

View Gallery Related Gallery All the Looks from Balenciaga’s Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow

Wrap up in Tekla’s new fine merino blankets, $425, created using renewable energy.

Serena F–king Kerrigan’s viral dating show is now a raunchy, fun card game, expanded for the holidays in a limited edition, $25.

Not getting enough sunlight during Daylight Savings Time? Kiehl’s Vitamin C Eye Serum is the cure-all to dark circles, $50.

After a long 2020, give the gift of total relaxation, $159.99.

Comprised of reworked and repurposed materials, Ganni’s knit collar, $105, will keep you warm and stylish.

Dover Street Market offers Monocle’s scented candle, $72.27, inspired by a slightly chilly spring morning spent soaking in a tub at the Tawaraya in Kyoto.

The Minia Omni Bracelet, $6,675, is designed with the intention to be worn with more delicate and luxurious layered pieces. Each bead is individually made of 18-karat yellow gold, and accented with SI white diamonds detail.

Chinatown Market expands their exclusively licensed Smiley Face collection with this ceramic deflated basketball salad bowl, $350.

Ray-Ban’s round metal-frame sunglasses in gold-tone, $97, fit every face shape.

Have time to kill? Reese Cooper has launched a limited-edition do-it-yourself series to design your own coats at home, $98.

A CBD Muscle Cream, $90, that helps alleviate pain caused by joint distress, pulled muscles, and nagging injuries. For use before, during, or after your workouts for optimal, pain-free performance and recovery.

Obsessing over Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit?” This season, Neiman Marcus helps you elevate your game with this chocolate shagreen chess set, $3,250.

A classic to share, $898.

Telfar’s “Bushwick Birkin” gets cozy for winter in collaboration with Ugg; now available for preorder, $192.

Try a little bit of everything with Glossier’s holiday kit of miniature sized bestsellers, $50.

The ideal catch-all tray, $70, intrigues with its luxe, avant-garde design. The Smolder Valet Tray’s lacquered, white porcelain is kissed with cherry red lips, while black and platinum lines give rise to a sinuous smoke cloud.

The Diptyque Advent Calender, $425, offers 25 days of joyful surprises!

Cleanse, tone, moisturize and protect with KOA’s full skin-care set, $79.

Look cute and help LA SPA, one of the oldest animal protection associations in the world, in Balenciaga’s “I Love Cats” T-shirt, $550.

On those cold winter nights, enjoy a relaxing soak with the help of these lavender mineral bath salts, $2.80.

28. Chrome Hearts Optical Glasses

Buy into the Chrome Hearts world, $785, available at Chrome Hearts locations.

Let your creativity flow free(-hand) with the latest edition of Iskn’s drawing tablet, $199.

Sure to tickle Millennials’ increasing appetite for childhood nostalgia, Sanrio celebrates its 60th anniversary with a Hello Kitty & Friends collaboration, $48, with Dumbgood.

For all those days spent tanning in the summer, rejuvenate your skin with this repair set, $510.

Take your game on the road with Métier’s roll-up leather backgammon set, $750.

Gigi Hadid’s favorite unisex, independent jewelry label Pattaraphan offers sculptural and edgy jewelry designs, $205.

Kindred Black’s Slow Beauty offering, $225, is as unique as it is sustainable, made by artisans and placed in hand-blown decorative glass containers.

Prep for a potential lockdown 2.0 with a box of favorites, $99, from Patagonia Provisions that have a long shelf life.

Freshen up any space with this orange blossom candle, $54.

Aries and Suicoke have teamed up once again to debut a cozy winter shoe, $277.

Customize the perfect sterling silver ring, $250.

Be one of the first to experience Marc Jacobs’ latest collection, Heaven, with this double-headed teddy cotton T-shirt, $95.

Hanacure’s cult-favorite skin care comes in an “all-in-one” facial set, $110, that will help keep your skin flawless for the holiday season.

Brooklyn-based Bond Hardware’s convertible matte-leather brief, $450, offers styling versatility. Wear it as a backpack, cross-body or top-handle bag.

How many times do we have to tell you? This is the softest hoodie ever, $128.

Step into Jil Sander’s cushy balloon-like sandals, $790.

Cuyana’s cozy collection has expanded into men’s wear, offering a stylish wool cashmere ribbed scarf, $125, perfect for anyone.

Journalist and director Sofia Li recently launched a sustainably designed capsule with Public Habit, a genderless cashmere sweater, $200, that is trying to communicate a sustainable approach to designers in a 360 degree way.

For more WWD Gift Guides:

20 Tech Gifts for Your Gadget-Obsessed Friend

41 Incredible Holiday Gifts to Give the Stylish Women in Your Life

47 Stylish Gifts for Men

29 Cozy Gift Ideas for the Homebody in Your Life