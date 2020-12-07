Public Habit x Sofia Li Unisex Sweater

Public Habit x Sofia Li Unisex Sweater

Courtesy photo

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Not sure what gifts to give this holiday season? Consider these gender-neutral gifts within beauty and skin care, fashionable clothing and accessories, jewelry, home decor and quarantine activities from brands including Acne, Ganni, Vans, Patagonia and more. Here, WWD features 45 of the best gifts for anyone.

 

1. Acne Studios Beanie

If there’s one thing Acne Studios excels at, it’s curating and designing expertly crafted cold-weather accessories like this wool beanie, $150.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Acne Studios Beanie

Acne Studios Beanie  Courtesy photo

2. Rimowa 1 Strap Cactus Personal Case

Marking the 20th anniversary of their first polycarbonate suitcase, Rimowa has launched a category of personal-sized cases, $1,260.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Rimowa 1 Strap Cactus Personal Case

Rimowa 1 Strap Cactus Personal Case  Courtesy photo

 

3. Brother Vellies Cloud Sock

Aurora James’ cozy cotton sock for Brother Vellies, $35, is like walking on a cloud.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Aurora James Footwear Brother Vellies Cloud Sock

Brother Vellies Cloud Sock  Courtesy photo

4. Susan Alexandra Merry Dog Leash & Collar

Walk out in style, $230, with “man’s best friend.”

Christmas Gifts 2020 Susan Alexandra Merry Dog Leash & Collar

Susan Alexandra Merry Dog Leash & Collar  Courtesy photo

5. Trudon Candle

Bring the warm scent of a holiday fireplace with Trudon’s Christmas Edition candle, $125.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Trudon Candle

Trudon Candle  Courtesy photo

6. Sandy Liang x Vans Sneakers

Sandy Liang’s special and limited collaboration offers leopard and plaid canvas printed classic Vans, $80, inspired by Chinatown Grandmas.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Sandy Liang x Vans Sneaker Shoe

Sandy Liang x Vans Shoe  Courtesy photo

7. Baccarat “CRYSTAL CLEAR” Glass by Virgil Abloh

The lidded crystal glass, $550, with glass straw is part of the “Crystal Clear” objects for living limited- and numbered-edition collection created by Virgil Abloh for Baccarat.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Baccarat “CRYSTAL CLEAR” Glass by Virgil Abloh "Off-White"

Baccarat’s “Crystal Clear” Glass by Virgil Abloh.  Courtesy photo

8. Tekla Blanket

Wrap up in Tekla’s new fine merino blankets, $425, created using renewable energy.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Tekla Blanket

Tekla Blanket  Courtesy photo

9. Let’s F*cking Date Holiday Card Game

Serena F–king Kerrigan’s viral dating show is now a raunchy, fun card game, expanded for the holidays in a limited edition, $25.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Serena Kerrigan Let's F*cking Date Holiday Card Game

Let’s F*cking Date Holiday Card Game  Courtesy photo

10. Kiehl’s Vitamin C Eye Serum

Not getting enough sunlight during Daylight Savings Time? Kiehl’s Vitamin C Eye Serum is the cure-all to dark circles, $50.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Kiehl's Vitamin C Eye Serum Skincare

Kiehl’s Vitamin C Eye Serum  Courtesy photo

 

11. Brookstone Foot & Calf Massager

After a long 2020, give the gift of total relaxation, $159.99.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Brookstone Foot & Calf Massager

Brookstone Foot & Calf Massager  Courtesy photo

 

12. Ganni Recycled Knit Collar

Comprised of reworked and repurposed materials, Ganni’s knit collar, $105, will keep you warm and stylish.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Ganni Recycled Knit Collar

Ganni Recycled Knit Collar  Courtesy photo

 

13. Monocle Scented Candle One: Hinoki

Dover Street Market offers Monocle’s scented candle, $72.27, inspired by a slightly chilly spring morning spent soaking in a tub at the Tawaraya in Kyoto.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Monocle Scented Candle One: Hinoki

Monocle Scented Candle One: Hinoki  Courtesy photo

 

14. M. Cohen The Minia Omni Bracelet

The Minia Omni Bracelet, $6,675, is designed with the intention to be worn with more delicate and luxurious layered pieces. Each bead is individually made of 18-karat yellow gold, and accented with SI white diamonds detail.

Christmas Gifts 2020 M. Cohen The Minia Omni Bracelet

M. Cohen The Minia Omni Bracelet  Courtesy photo

 

15. Chinatown Market Smiley Salad Bowl

Chinatown Market expands their exclusively licensed Smiley Face collection with this ceramic deflated basketball salad bowl, $350.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Mike Cherin Chinatown Market Smiley Salad Bowl

Chinatown Market Smiley Salad Bowl  Courtesy photo

 

16. Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Ray-Ban’s round metal-frame sunglasses in gold-tone, $97, fit every face shape.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Sunglasses  Courtesy photo

 

17. Reese Cooper RCI DIY-Kit

Have time to kill? Reese Cooper has launched a limited-edition do-it-yourself series to design your own coats at home, $98.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Reese Cooper RCI DIY-Kit

Reese Cooper RCI do-it-yourself kit.  Courtesy photos

 

18. Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream

A CBD Muscle Cream, $90, that helps alleviate pain caused by joint distress, pulled muscles, and nagging injuries. For use before, during, or after your workouts for optimal, pain-free performance and recovery.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream

Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream  Courtesy photo

 

19. Aerin Chess Set

Obsessing over Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit?” This season, Neiman Marcus helps you elevate your game with this chocolate shagreen chess set, $3,250.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Aerin Chess Set

Aerin Chess Set  Courtesy photo

 

20. Seven For All Mankind Signature Biker Jacket

A classic to share, $898.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Pangaia Lightweight Recycled Cotton Track Pants

Seven For All Mankind Signature Biker Jacket  Courtesy photo

 

21. Ugg x Telfar Small Shopping Bag

Telfar’s “Bushwick Birkin” gets cozy for winter in collaboration with Ugg; now available for preorder, $192.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Ugg x Telfar Small Shopping Bag Telfar Clemens Bushwick Birkin

Ugg x Telfar Small Shopping Bag  Courtesy photo

 

22. Glossier Skincare Edit

Try a little bit of everything with Glossier’s holiday kit of miniature sized bestsellers, $50.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Glossier Skincare Edit

Glossier Skincare Edit  Courtesy photo

 

23. Jonathan Adler x Higher Standards Tray

The ideal catch-all tray, $70, intrigues with its luxe, avant-garde design. The Smolder Valet Tray’s lacquered, white porcelain is kissed with cherry red lips, while black and platinum lines give rise to a sinuous smoke cloud.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Jonathan Adler x Higher Standards Tray

Jonathan Adler x Higher Standards Tray  Courtesy photo

 

24. Diptyque Advent Calendar

The Diptyque Advent Calender, $425, offers 25 days of joyful surprises!

Christmas Gifts 2020 Diptyque Advent Calendar Candle

Diptyque Advent Calendar  Courtesy photo

 

25. KOA The Full Set

Cleanse, tone, moisturize and protect with KOA’s full skin-care set, $79.

Christmas Gifts 2020 KOA The Full Set Skincare

KOA The Full Set  Courtesy photo

 

26. Balenciaga “I Love Pets” T-shirt

Look cute and help LA SPA, one of the oldest animal protection associations in the world, in Balenciaga’s “I Love Cats” T-shirt, $550.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Balenciaga "I Love Pets" T-Shirt

Balenciaga “I Love Pets” T-Shirt  Courtesy photo

 

27. Kneipp Mini Lavender Mineral Bath Salt

On those cold winter nights, enjoy a relaxing soak with the help of these lavender mineral bath salts, $2.80.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Kneipp Mini Lavender Mineral Bath Salt

Kneipp Mini Lavender Mineral Bath Salt  Courtesy photo

 

28. Chrome Hearts Optical Glasses

Buy into the Chrome Hearts world, $785, available at Chrome Hearts locations.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Chrome Hearts Optical Glasses

Chrome Hearts Optical Glasses  Courtesy photo

 

29. Iskn Repaper Drawing Slate

Let your creativity flow free(-hand) with the latest edition of Iskn’s drawing tablet, $199.

Christmas Gifts 2020 iskn Repaper Drawing Slate MoMa

iskn Repaper Drawing Slate  MoMA Design Store

 

30. Sanrio x Dumbgood Crossbody Bag

Sure to tickle Millennials’ increasing appetite for childhood nostalgia, Sanrio celebrates its 60th anniversary with a Hello Kitty & Friends collaboration, $48, with Dumbgood.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Sanrio x Dumbgood Crossbody Bag Hello Kitty

Sanrio x Dumbgood Crossbody Bag  Courtesy photo

 

31. Dr. Barbara Strum Post Summer Repair Set

For all those days spent tanning in the summer, rejuvenate your skin with this repair set, $510.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Dr. Barbara Strum Post Summer Repair Set

Dr. Barbara Strum Post Summer Repair Set  Courtesy photo

 

32. Métier Backgammon Set

Take your game on the road with Métier’s roll-up leather backgammon set, $750.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Métier London Travel Backgammon Set

Métier Backgammon Set  Courtesy photo

 

33. Pattaraphan Ear Cuff

Gigi Hadid’s favorite unisex, independent jewelry label Pattaraphan offers sculptural and edgy jewelry designs, $205.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Pattaraphan Ear Cuff

Pattaraphan Ear Cuff  Courtesy photo

 

34. Kindred Black Facial Oil

Kindred Black’s Slow Beauty offering, $225, is as unique as it is sustainable, made by artisans and placed in hand-blown decorative glass containers.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Kindred Black Facial Oil

Kindred Black Facial Oil  Courtesy photo

 

35. Patagonia Provisions Pantry Stocker Box

Prep for a potential lockdown 2.0 with a box of favorites, $99, from Patagonia Provisions that have a long shelf life.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Patagonia Provisions Pantry Stocker Box

Patagonia Provisions Pantry Stocker Box  Courtesy, AMYKUMLER

 

36. Carriere Freres Candle

Freshen up any space with this orange blossom candle, $54.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Carriere Freres Candle

Carriere Freres Candle  Courtesy photo

 

37. Aries x Suicoke Shoe

Aries and Suicoke have teamed up once again to debut a cozy winter shoe, $277.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Aries x Suicoke Slipper Shoe

Aries x Suicoke Shoe  Courtesy photo

 

38. Diaboli Kill Ring

Customize the perfect sterling silver ring, $250.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Diaboli Kill Ring Personalize Customize

Diaboli Kill Ring  Courtesy photo

 

39. Heaven by Marc Jacobs T-shirt

Be one of the first to experience Marc Jacobs’ latest collection, Heaven, with this double-headed teddy cotton T-shirt, $95.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Heaven by Marc Jacobs Tee

Heaven by Marc Jacobs T-shirt  Courtesy photo

 

40. Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set

Hanacure’s cult-favorite skin care comes in an “all-in-one” facial set, $110, that will help keep your skin flawless for the holiday season.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Hanacure All-In-One Facial Set

Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set  Courtesy photo

 

41. Bond Hardware Convertible Brief

Brooklyn-based Bond Hardware’s convertible matte-leather brief, $450, offers styling versatility. Wear it as a backpack, cross-body or top-handle bag.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Bond Hardware Convertible Brief

Bond Hardware Convertible Brief  Courtesy photo

 

42. Feat Hoodie

How many times do we have to tell you? This is the softest hoodie ever, $128.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Feat Hoodie

Feat Hoodie  Courtesy photo

43. Jil Sander Sandals

Step into Jil Sander’s cushy balloon-like sandals, $790.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Jil Sander Sandals

Jil Sander Sandals  Courtesy photo

 

44. Cuyana Ribbed Scarf

Cuyana’s cozy collection has expanded into men’s wear, offering a stylish wool cashmere ribbed scarf, $125, perfect for anyone.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Cuyana Ribbed Scarf

Cuyana Ribbed Scarf  Courtesy photo

 

45. Public Habit x Sofia Li Unisex Sweater

Journalist and director Sofia Li recently launched a sustainably designed capsule with Public Habit, a genderless cashmere sweater, $200, that is trying to communicate a sustainable approach to designers in a 360 degree way.

Christmas Gifts 2020 Public Habit x Sofia Li Unisex Sweater

Public Habit x Sofia Li Unisex Sweater  Courtesy photo

 

For more WWD Gift Guides:

20 Tech Gifts for Your Gadget-Obsessed Friend

41 Incredible Holiday Gifts to Give the Stylish Women in Your Life

47 Stylish Gifts for Men

29 Cozy Gift Ideas for the Homebody in Your Life

 

Accessories Acne Studios Balenciaga Fashion Glossier Holiday2020 jil sander Rimowa shopping Vans Virgil Abloh
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus