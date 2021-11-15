The 50 Best Gifts for Men to Receive This Christmas Season

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking for the best gift for him this year? Holiday gift shopping can be a daunting task for any person on your list, but when it comes to men, especially men who seem to have everything and want absolutely nothing, even an expert gift giver can find themselves at a loss for ideas. Sometimes, it just requires a little more thought to your gifting approach.

While a sentimental, meaningful gift idea is ideal for the man who’s stood by your side for years, something simple yet just as special would be more fitting for a new relationship. And then, of course, you can go for a men’s gift idea that’s tailored to his interests, like golf or car gifts. Ask yourself, does he have an affinity towards flashy, luxury accessories to spruce up his everyday outfits? For the man who finds solace in the great outdoors, can you gift him something that would help him to make the most of his R&R in nature? Would his face light up like a Christmas tree for the latest, most innovative tech gadgets?

We know, it’s a lot to think about, and time is of the essence. No two guys are alike, so to help you navigate the perplexities of finding gifts for men, we curated the best gifts to impress him this year — from special gift ideas he would never think to purchase himself to cool presents that have been customized just for him.

Sunspel Lambswool Sweater

Using lambswool yarn from one of the world’s oldest spinners in Scotland, this 160-year-old English heritage brand produces some of the finest knitwear on the market. Sunspel’s devotion to quality craftsmanship and understated elegance makes it a perfect one-stop shop for luxury menswear essentials that any man on your holiday gift list will gladly welcome into his wardrobe.

Sunspel Lambswool Sweater $295 Buy Now

Therabody RecoveryAir System Compression Boot

For a unique gift for the avid gym goer, introduce him to the benefits of Therabody’s RecoveryAir System compression boots. Whether he’s training for a marathon or working towards ambitious squat and deadlift PRs, this innovative fitness gift will reduce soreness and speed up muscle recovery to make sure nothing stops him from reaching his goals.

Therabody RecoveryAir System Compression Boot $499 Buy Now

DJI Action 2 Power Combo

For the adventurist on your list, the DJI Action 2 will capture the magic of his rugged journeys with impeccable video quality. The waterproof magnetic device can be worn several ways, allowing him to embrace the moment and record all the action hands-free — all while delivering clear footage thanks to the DJI’s stabilization technology.

DJI Action 2 Power Combo $399 Buy Now

Sony X-Series Wireless Bluetooth Party-Speaker

A powerful, rugged wireless speaker that delivers crisp, clear sound is the perfect gift for him to elevate the ambience of all his outdoor gatherings with friends. With 30 hours of battery life, an IP66 water-resistance rating and subtle LED light details, no party is complete without Sony’s X-Series Bluetooth party speaker.

Sony X-Series Wireless Bluetooth Party-Speaker $448 Buy Now

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter

This attractive handblown whiskey decanter is a stylish addition to any outdoorsman’s home bar that he will certainly appreciate this Christmas. If you’re feeling generous this year, add a set of Whiskey Peaks’ glasses that also feature raised topographic impressions of America’s famous mountainous regions.

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter $65 Buy Now

Higher Dose Infrared PEMF Go Mat

One of the most unique and useful gifts to give men who seem to have everything this year is Higher Dose’s new infrared PEMF Go Mat. The brand that’s known for producing one of the best infrared sauna blankets created this device that provides targeted heat therapy to heal chronic pain and reduce stress for the active giftee on your list. For the office or business travels, he’ll be able to get a much-needed dose of R&R anywhere, anytime.

Higher Dose Infrared PEMF Go Mat $500 Buy Now

Barbour Leather Utility Gloves

Barbour’s full-grain leather gloves provide the perfect accent to his rugged style while he enjoys the warmth of a soft faux-fur lining. This luxury gift will only get better with continuous wear, providing a lived-in leather look for effortlessly cool winter style.

Barbour Leather Utility Gloves $89 Buy Now

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce Set

Give the hot-sauce lover in your life an experience their palate will appreciate this Christmas with Truff’s best-selling set, which includes bottles of black truffle hot sauce, white truffle hot sauce and black truffle oil. Food connoisseurs can’t get enough of Truff’s decadent spreads that deliver the heat you crave for your favorite dishes.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce Set $77 Buy Now

Susanne Kaufmann Winter Bath Oil

Show the men in your life the importance of self-care with a little help from Susanne Kaufman’s bathing oil. It features an aromatic blend of cinnamon, clove and orange to help him soak in deep relaxation while working to nourish dry skin this winter and sooth muscle tension.

Susanne Kaufmann Winter Bath Oil $76 Buy Now

Share Sunshine 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for Apple Products

For the man whose life is connected by Apple products, give him this space-saving 3-in-1 charging station that powers up his precious tech goods sans superfluous cables. It’s a useful and unique gift idea for his office or nightstand that won’t disrupt the chic aesthetic of his décor.

Share Sunshine 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for Apple Products $34 Buy Now

Allbirds Wool Dwellers

Whether he’s an Allbirds shoe devotee or not, no man can deny the pleasure of plush, comfy men’s slippers. The brand’s new Wool Dwellers have a supportive midsole for aching feet and are made of reused wool and recycled polyester, making them the perfect sustainable gift for men who appreciate all things cozy.

Allbirds Wool Dwellers $65 Buy Now

Virgil Abloh. Nike. Icons Hardcover Book

Is the man in your life a true sneakerhead? This coffee table book from Taschen follows Off-White designer Virgil Abloh’s creative process as he reinvented some of Nike’s most popular sneaker styles in 2016.

Virgil Abloh. Nike. Icons Hardcover Book Buy Now

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch

Amazfit’s latest premium smartwatch is garnering buzz for combining high-tech features with a sleek, sophisticated design. The new release can track your heart rate, stress levels and more in less than 45 seconds, plus features 150 built-in sport modes to appeal to any athlete, a 12-day battery life that keeps up with active lifestyles and ultra HD Amoled display screen for superb viewing clarity.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smartwatch $229 Buy Now

Ralph Lauren Custom Packable Vest

Add a personal touch to your gift for him this year with Ralph Lauren’s customization shop. This packable vest can be tailored just to his liking with a variety of color options for the body, zippers and logo, along with monogramming options on both the carrying pouch and inside lapel.

Ralph Lauren Custom Packable Vest $225 Buy Now

Cire Trudon Ernesto Classic Candle

A luxury candle gift fit for a king, the Ernesto from Cire Trudon is a perfect option for the man who has everything. The intoxicating base notes of leather, tobacco and amber are complemented by warm and woody middle notes of clove and oak wood. Topped off with citrusy bergamot and grapefruit, this candle has an irresistible scent that any guy will appreciate.

Cire Trudon Ernesto Classic Candle $125 Buy Now

The Gourmet’s Smoking Cloche

For the cocktail connoisseur, or a guy who loves a fun gadget to liven up his post-work boozy beverage, this Gourmet smoking cloche is a unique Christmas gift he’ll get plenty of use out of. But it’s not just a fun party trick — infusing smoke into your beverages or dishes adds a depth of flavor and a delightful aroma that your palate will appreciate.

The Gourmet's Smoking Cloche $200 Buy Now

Brooklinen Super Plush Robe

A relaxing evening at home is not complete without a plush robe. Brooklinen’s long-staple Turkish cotton option delivers next-level comfort to help any man on your list unwind with ease. Cucumber eyepads not included.

https://go.skimresources.com?id=87443X1540255&xs=1&xcust=WWD--&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fcollections%2Fgs%2Fproducts%2Fsuper-plush-robe%3Fvariant%3D32886878175322 $98 Buy Now

The ChiliSleep Ooler Sleep System

Hot sleepers, rejoice. The ChiliSleep Ooler Sleep System is a simple-yet-effective water-based device that allows users to keep their cool under the bed sheets. Just place the mesh pad between your sheets and your mattress, find your perfect temperature using the brand’s app and enjoy the perfect night’s rest — regardless of your bedroom’s temperature.

The ChiliSleep Ooler Sleep System $1,499 Buy Now

Diptyque Figuier Car Diffuser

A luxury car scent diffuser is just the type of little luxury the man in your life needs but would never purchase himself. Diptique’s Figuier scent delivers the fresh and woody aroma of fig trees to make a simple drive to the office or grocery store feel like a transformative experience.

Diptyque Figuier Car Diffuser $108 Buy Now

Lululemon Always In Motion Boxer 5-Pack

Lululemon’s supportive-yet-comfortable boxer briefs are a great stocking stuffer idea for the men in your life who could use an underwear drawer refresh. The modal blend provides the softest feel with quick-drying capabilities for all-day comfort.

Lululemon Always In Motion Boxer 5-Pack $108 Buy Now

Hatch Restore

For the restless sleeper, there’s no greater gift than a device that helps you get the best shut-eye. The Hatch Restore will help him to wind down in the evening and gently wake up in the morning thanks to custom sound and light mood settings, along with meditations and other special features available in the brand’s app.

Hatch Restore $129 Buy Now

Intimissimi Uomo Long Silk Piped Pajamas

Fine silk pajamas can make an ordinary evening at home feel like an ultra-luxe experience. For the hardworking man who needs a reminder to practice self-care, these PJs are one of the best luxury gifts to give him this year.

Intimissimi Uomo Long Silk Piped Pajamas $250 Buy Now

Bespoke Destination Bag

For the Type A businessman who travels often enough to earn platinum flyer status, this useful gift idea is far more desirable than another necktie. This garment bag-duffle hybrid features separate compartments for a suit and shoes, along with a larger compartment for the rest of his gear to keep everything organized on go.

Bespoke Destination Bag $55 Buy Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Now available in a 14-ounce size, the Ember Mug2 allow you to customize the temperature of your caffeine fix for up to 80 minutes per charge. With an easy-to-use app and LED lights that signal when your beverage is heating up or cooling off, this useful gift idea is perfect for the less-than-tech-savvy man on your list.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug $129 Buy Now

Timex x Todd Snyder The Modern Art Watch

Timex’s collaborations with Todd Snyder continuously prove that you don’t need to pay luxury prices for a stylish timepiece. Perfect for a new relationship gift or a younger man’s first wristwatch, this new release inspired by mid-century abstract painting will add some attractive interest to his everyday attire.

Timex x Todd Snyder The Modern Art Watch $128 Buy Now

GilletteLabs Bugatti Special Edition Heated Razor

For the car enthusiast who enjoys a hot towel shave, look no further than GilletteLabs special-edition Bugatti heated razor. The innovative, award-winning grooming tool is now available in striking Bugatti Agile Bleu, making it a useful gift idea for the man with sharp style to proudly display on his bathroom countertop.

GilletteLabs Bugatti Special Edition Heated Razor $170 Buy Now

Oru Kayak Folding Portable Kayak

For the guy who seems to have everything, a foldable kayak is a unique gift to bring out his adventurous side. The lightweight design can be constructed from a box to boat in under five minutes, making it ideal for livening up a weekend getaway in nature.

Oru Kayak Folding Portable Kayak $1,199 Buy Now

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Golf Monitor

No golf course, no problem. The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor allows the golf lover in your life to tee up from his own backyard and analyze his swing with professional-level accuracy. Using GPS satellite technology from his phone, he can see exactly where the golf ball would land if he was at his local golf course without having to leave the comfort of his home.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Golf Monitor $499 $424 Buy Now

Samsung AirDresser

This smart dresser from Samsung is one of the top luxury gifts for the man who has everything this year. Narrow enough to fit in a walk-in closet, the AirDresser has the capabilities to steam, dry, and sanitize his pricey duds while eliminating 99% of odors with no risk of shrinkage or heat damage. Operated from an easy-to-use app with 22 different cycles, this innovative device will save him time and money by drastically reducing the number of trips to his local dry cleaners.

Samsung AirDresser $1,499 $1,345 Buy Now

Dior B30 Sneakers

Dior’s new buzz-worthy sneaker release is one of the best luxury gifts for the sneakerhead or fashion enthusiast on your list. For the Spring ’22 season, the brand was inspired by the world of running, incorporating technical materials and sporty elements while maintaining the house’s refined aesthetic.

Dior B30 Sneakers $1,150 Buy Now

Kodak Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen

With the ability to stream new movies from the comfort of your home, it’s no wonder that large projectors have grown in popularity the past few years. Gift the movie buff in your life the outdoor theater experience with this unique inflatable movie projector from Kodak. Whether he’s cozying up by the fire pit in the backyard or in need of some easy entertainment on a camping trip, this 17.5-foot tall screen is a gift his family and friends will equally enjoy.

Kodak Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen $219 Buy Now

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx Spectralite FaceWare Pro Mask

One of the best LED light therapy devices might just be the most unique gift for him to receive this year. Proof that self-care can be seriously cool, this Dr. Dennis Gross mask provides a dose of red LED light to combat wrinkles and inflammation as well as blue LED light rays to fight acne-causing bacteria — delivering the perfect one-two punch for a flawless complexion.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx Spectralite FaceWare Pro Mask $435 Buy Now

Manscaped The Perfect Duo 4.0 Trimmer Set

Now these are some power tools that any guy can use. Help him to clean up his grooming act this year with Manscaped’s gift set that will easily trim any hairy situation. The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer will tame unruly body hair while The Weed Whacker chops pesky nose hair strands.

Manscaped The Perfect Duo 4.0 Trimmer Set $104 Buy Now

Loro Piana Cashmere Scarf

Ah, the classic Loro Piana cashmere scarf. Made in Italy from the underfleece of mountain goats in Northern China, Loro Piana delivers the finest cashmere that makes the perfect luxury gift for him to stay warm and cozy this winter.

Loro Piana Cashmere Scarf $615 Buy Now

Persol PO3260S Sunglasses

Classic Italian style is made easy thanks to Persol’s re-release of the POS3260S frames. Famously donned by Marcello Mastroianni in Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita” and Jude Law in “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” these iconic sunglasses provide the perfect finishing touch to his everyday swagger. Plus, you can personalize Persol’s handcrafted acetate stunners with his initials.

Persol PO3260S Sunglasses $261 Buy Now

Jaxon Lane Deluxe Skin Care Gift Set

For the man in need of a skin-care routine, this Jaxon Lane gift set provides all the essentials he needs — including an anti-aging moisturizer, sunscreen, an enzyme powder face wash and the brand’s award-winning hydrogel sheet masks.

Jaxon Lane Deluxe Skin Care Gift Set $110 Buy Now

Yeti V Series Cooler

Sleek in design and extremely durable in construction, the Yeti V Series stainless steel cooler is nothing like his dad’s old Igloo. Vacuum-insulated panels and kitchen-grade stainless steel guarantee the ideal insulation that will keep goods chilled during any adventure.

Yeti V Series Cooler $800 Buy Now

Birkenstock Boston Clogs

Birkenstock’s popular Bostons can be seen just about anywhere these days, donned by Hypebeasts on city streets and worn by style disruptors like Jason Momoa on red carpets. For at home or on the go, the undeniable comfort of these clogs has made them a necessary addition to every man’s footwear arsenal.

Birkenstock Boston Clogs $145 Buy Now

Kiehl’s Ultimate Age Fighters Set

Kiehl’s popular Age Defender skin-care trio is now available in a giftable holiday box. Great for all skin types, this set includes an eye cream, moisturizer and cleanser that’s packed with powerful ingredients to keep him looking as young as he feels.

Kiehl’s Ultimate Age Fighters Set $65 Buy Now

Rimowa Classic Check-In Large Aluminum Suitcase

Help him to travel in style with a sleek suitcase from Rimowa. Anodized aluminum is one of the most durable and lightweight metal materials to protect his gear as he journeys across the globe year after year.

Rimowa Classic Check-In Large Aluminum Suitcase $1,530 Buy Now

Saint Laurent East West Billfold Wallet

Has his current wallet seen better days? This sharp leather Saint Laurent wallet is the perfect gift for him this year, especially if you’re looking for a new relationship gift idea that’s not too sentimental.

Saint Laurent East West Billfold Wallet $425 Buy Now

Brunello Cucinelli Wool Baseball Cap

Brunello Cucinelli takes the classic baseball cap to stylish new heights in luxe virgin wool with leather details. It’s a simple gift idea that he wouldn’t think to purchase himself, but most certainly can use.

Brunello Cucinelli Wool Baseball Cap $495 Buy Now

Everknown Hypelev Levitating Sneaker Display Stand

For the sneakerhead with museum-worthy shoes, you can gift him this unique display stand that uses electromagnetic currents to suspend his favorite style in mid air. And to really make his favorite sneaker shine, the display case has an LED light, so everyone who enters his home will instantly gravitate towards this cool piece of home décor.

Everknown Hypelev Levitating Sneaker Display Stand $250 Buy Now

Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle

A simple gift for the active man in your life, Larq’s innovative water bottle uses UV light to self-clean every two hours. No matter where life takes him, he’ll never have to think twice about his beverage with this smart bottle.

Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle $95 Buy Now

Jura Z10 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

This innovative espresso machine is the perfect luxury gift for the man who’s serious about his caffeine fix. The new Jura Z10 has unique 3D brewing technology to deliver a powerful, aromatic brew with 32 drink specialties, including eight types of cold brew.

Jura Z10 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine $3,999 Buy Now

Byredo Mumbai Noise Eau de Parfum

For Byredo’s latest scent, creative director Ben Gorham was inspired by his childhood in Mumbai. The result: an intense, aromatic punch of oud, sandalwood, tonka bean and coffee, along with a sweet touch of davana as a top note. For the man who prefers a unique fragrance, Mumbai Noise might be just what he’s looking for.

Byredo Mumbai Noise Eau de Parfum $190-$270 Buy Now

Molton Brown Woody And Aromatic Bath & Shower Gel Collection

Body wash for the holidays? When it’s a Molton Brown body wash set, you bet. This woody and aromatic collection features some of the brand’s most popular scents: Re-charge Black Pepper, Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel and Russian Leather. It’s type of little luxury gift to make his everyday showers feel like a spa experience.

Molton Brown Woody And Aromatic Bath & Shower Gel Collection $75 Buy Now

Hermes Jumbo H Bracelet

Cool personal style doesn’t always have to be bold. A simply elegant braided leather bracelet adds some interest to his bare wrist and pairs perfectly with his everyday watch.

Hermes Jumbo H Bracelet $335 Buy Now

Ghurka Gearpack No. 4

For the man who values quality craftsman over hype, the Ghurka Gearpack No. 4 is a great understated, handcrafted leather bag for everyday use. As the leather ages over time, this luxury bag will be seen as a vintage treasure for timeless style.

Ghurka Gearpack No. 4 $895 Buy Now

Gita Robot

Sure, he might be one of those men who seems to have everything he could want, but does he have his own robot? Unless the gift recipient is George Jetson, he’ll surely be impressed by this unique two-wheeled cargo robot that was developed with thousands of hours of human observation data to see and react to your every movement. No more lugging groceries or carrying heavy gear of any sort, because Gita has your back from day to night for up to seven hours per charge and a maximum speed of six miles per hour.

Gita Robot $2,950 Buy Now