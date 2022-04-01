The 50 Best Gifts to Give Mom This Mother’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

We should celebrate the mothers in our life all year-round, but it’s always nice to throw a little extra love their way on Mother’s Day with the best gifts for mom. This year, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 8 — which means it’s time to get your gift shopping in order for all the moms on your list. Whether you’re looking for something to gift your mom, stepmom, grandmother, aunt, mother-in-law, wife, or friend who just welcomed a new baby, there are plenty of gift ideas to choose from to make her feel loved this year.

There are the classic, best gifts for women that any mom would always love to receive, like luxe new pajamas, wellness gifts or a fresh flower delivery. Or, if you’re looking for something extra thoughtful for a friend or sister who just became a mom, personalized jewelry and spa gifts for pampering and relaxation are always a good idea. If you have a boyfriend’s mom or new mother-in-law you’re not sure what to get, impress her with a luxury candle or women’s perfume.

The Different Types of Gifts to Give Your Mom This Mother’s Day

Cool and Trendy Gifts for Mom : For the stylish moms in your life, a silky new sleepwear set or leather tote are luxe essentials she’s sure to love. Or, you can prep her for summer with a pair of designer sunglasses or a sundress she’ll live in all season long. And don’t forget about the latest AirPods or a chic wireless charging system, which are some of the coolest gifts to give tech-loving moms who want to stay on-trend.

Creative and Unique Gifts for Mom : Sometimes you need to get a little creative for the mom who has everything. Try a virtual pilates class membership for a unique wellness gift idea she probably hasn’t tried yet. Or, upgrade the classic gift of flowers to a special flower subscription that will deliver her a farm-fresh floral arrangement every month of the year.

Thoughtful and Sentimental Gifts for Mom : Whether you’re looking for something special for a new mom in your life or something sweet to show your own mom some extra appreciation, go the extra mile with a personalized gift. Initial or birthstone jewelry, custom family art prints and specially-designed family photo albums will make her feel all the love this year (and maybe even shed some happy tears, too).

Need a little more inspiration? Keep scrolling to shop the best Mother’s Day gifts for every mom on your list.

Brooklinen Luxe Sheet Set

Every mom knows there’s no gift like a good night’s sleep. Help her get there with Brooklinen’s Luxe sheet set, a bestseller that’s loved for its soft, crisp hotel-worthy fabric. Made with 100% long-staple cotton and featuring a 480-thread count, this smooth-as-butter sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases all with a slightly luminous finish.

Brooklinen Luxe Sheet Set $175 Buy Now

BodyRestore Shower Steamers

Not everyone has time for long, relaxing baths, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give her the gift of a luxe shower experience. These shower steamers by BodyRestore release aromatherapy essential oils (this set includes grapefruit, citrus, and cocoa orange scents) that help promote relaxation. All she has to do is place one tablet on the floor of her shower and it will release the scent in the steam as she showers.

BodyRestore Shower Steamers $29 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom, and she needs the latest AirPod Pros. Upgrade her listening style with Apple’s latest pair of AirPods that feature noise cancellation and come with three sizes of silicone tips for a customizable fit that will sit comfortably in her ear. She’ll love that this gift doesn’t fall out of her ears like your typical pair of earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro $249 $197 Buy Now

Sensi Studio Summer Beach Tote

Know a mom who’s counting down the days until summer? Help her prep her for all her upcoming beach days and vacation time with a new beach tote that’s sure to become her go-to. This soft woven straw tote by Sensi Studio is the perfect size to hold all her beach day essentials and carry around with its leather shoulder strap.

Sensi Studio El Viajero Tote Bag $438 Buy Now

Clé de Peau Sun Protection Beauty Essential Kit

Summer is almost here, which means it’s time to take her already diligent SPF routine up a level. And what more luxe way to do that than with Clé de Peau’s Sun Protection Beauty Essential gift set? The four-piece kit includes the the brand’s UV Protective cream with SPF 50+, Hydro-Softening lotion, Protective Fortifying Emulsion and Lip Glorifier Deluxe.

Clé de Peau Sun Protection Beauty Essential Kit $135 Buy Now

Parachute Robe

Beloved for its luxe bedding and sheets, Parachute also offers a collection of hotel-worthy luxury bathrobes that will take your sleep up a notch. Available in a range of colors, this linen robe is perfect for spring and summer with its lighter fabric that’s breathable and soft. If you’re really looking to impress, you can pair this robe with those cashmere slippers or one of the skincare sets on this list for a relaxing, self-care gift everyone will appreciate.

Parachute Linen Robe $109 Buy Now

Enjoy Flowers Farm Fresh Flower Bouquet Subscription

What’s a more unique way to give fresh flowers? A subscription to a farm-fresh flower delivery service each month. Make her feel the love well beyond Mother’s Day with Enjoy Flowers’ delivery subscription box that will bring her a fresh seasonal arrangement of blooms every month. And if you can’t see her in person this year, this gift is an easy one to send for delivery via Amazon.

Enjoy Flowers Farm Fresh Flower Bouquet Subscription $39 Buy Now

Knock Knock What I Love About You Book

Need a special Mother’s Day gift idea for a mom, grandma or aunt? This fill-in-the-blank journal is a sweet keepsake any loved one would treasure. It includes over 100 pages of prompts to show your love and appreciation for someone special. There are different versions for moms, grandmas, sisters, best friends and a few others including “What I Love About You,” “What I Love About Us” and “Why You Make Me Smile.”

Knock Knock What I Love about You Fill in the Love Book $11 $9 Buy Now

Skylight Digital Photo Frame

If you have no idea what to get grandma this Mother’s Day, this is a thoughtful tech gift she won’t be able to stop talking about. You can give her this digital photo frame gift from Skylight with pictures already loaded onto it, and the best part is you can have new images emailed directly to the frame as you take them, so she can see them right away. Even if she’s not tech-savvy, this easy-to-use gift will still ensure she gets to see all the latest grandkid pics.

Skylight Digital Photo Frame $169 $159 Buy Now

Jennifer Zeuner Mama Necklace

Perfect for your friend who just had their first baby or any new moms in your life, Jennifer Zeuner’s “Mama” necklace is one of the brand’s bestsellers. The sweet yet simple design is ideal for layering with other necklaces or wearing on its own. And the best part? This amazing jewelry gift for mom is available with one-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Women's Mercer Mama Necklace $176 Buy Now

Theragun Mini Massager

Whether she’s a new mom, a mom of young kids or a grandma, her muscles will seriously appreciate this Theragun Mini massager. Designed for muscle treatment and therapeutic relief, this portable deep tissue massager is easy to use at home or travel with. Many reviews also note its great for seniors to help with tension, sore muscles and physical therapy.

Theragun Mini Massager $199 $159 Buy Now

Oscar de la Renta Alibi Perfume

Fragrance is always a good option for a luxury gift idea that won’t break the bank. This Oscar de la Renta perfume features notes of mandarin, ginger blossom, vanilla orchid, praline and amberwood for a light, feminine scent. Not only is it ideal to wear for spring and summer, but it also will look chic displayed on her vanity. Win win.

Oscar de la Renta Alibi Perfume $105 Buy Now

Crate Joy Therabox

If you’re looking for a unique Mother’s Day gift idea that feels special, a subscription box is always a good idea. This TheraBox is specially curated by therapists for a relaxing, self-care experience at home that moms of every age will love. Each box includes one therapeutic activity to promote happiness and seven wellness products to pamper yourself with — from aromatherapy to bath and body products and beyond. You can choose between a one-month, three-month, six-month or one-year subscription.

CrateJoy TheraBox $30-$34 Buy Now

Beast Blender & Hydration Set

The perfect gift for the wellness lover in your life, Best Health’s blender and hydration system is a game-changer for making smoothies and infusions. Not only is the 11-piece set incredibly chic, but it also features high-powered technology for an ultra-smooth and fast blend without all the loud noise. Reviewers say this has transformed their eating habits, with one even writing, “I love this blender so much, I’ve already gifted it to five other friends. The smart one-minute timed cycle makes it low effort to whip up a smoothie blend, juices, evening cocktails or some healthy salsas/dips. I’ve been consuming so many more whole foods and can’t wait to see what new products the brand comes out with!”

Beast Blender & Hydration Set $185 Buy Now

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

This high-tech Dyson hair dryer took the holiday season by storm, but if she still hasn’t gotten on board with it yet, this is a luxury gift for mom that’s well worth the splurge. Featuring fast-drying technology and five different styling attachments, Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer is quick to use and protects hair against heat damage — making it a great gift for the busy mom who’s always on the go and looking to quicken up her morning routine.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $399 Buy Now

Custom Line Art Family Photo Print

For a unique gift that feels extra special, try a custom line art family portrait by this Canada-based Etsy artist. The handmade art can feature any type of family photo, whether you want a solo piece of a new mom and her baby or the entire family with the fur babies included. This also makes for a great last-minute gift because it’s available for direct download, meaning you can print it out at home and have it framed rather than waiting for it to be shipped. As one reviewer wrote, “Really good artist, good communication and she cared about the details! It made the person I gave the portrait to cry, so I’m more than satisfied.”

Custom Line Art Family Photo Print $12.53 Buy Now

Courant Wireless Charging and Accessory Tray

Looking for a tech gift that doesn’t feel too impersonal? Courant’s wireless charging tray is an incredibly useful gift, but it can also be personalized with her monogram to make it feel more special. Not only will it come in handy for keeping all her devices charged, but it also makes a chic piece of home decor. Who wouldn’t want that?

Courant Wireless Charging and Accessory Tray $173 Buy Now

Eberjey Gisele Relaxed Women’s Short PJ Set

As warm weather and summer approach, give her sleepwear collection a refresh with a matching set of short pajamas. Eberjey’s bestselling Gisele pajamas are loved for their buttery soft fabric, with one reviewer calling them “the softest pajamas [they’ve] ever owned” and declaring that they’ll “never wear anything else to bed again.” Yes, they’re that good. They come in a ton of different colors and are available on Amazon if you need to order a last-minute gift for mom that’ll be delivered in time.

Eberjey Gisele Relaxed Women's Short PJ Set $110 Buy Now

Click and Grow Indoor Smart Garden with Plant Pods

An ideal gift idea for both the mom who loves to garden and the mom who loves to cook, Click and Grow’s smart garden allows her to grow her own herbs at home. This self-watering indoor planter requires low maintenance, so it’s easy to use for everyone. All you have to do is drop in the included plant pods, fill the water reservoir and plug the self-watering planter in. A ton of online reviewers wrote this made an excellent Mother’s Day gift, with one sharing, “I bought this for my mom for Mother’s Day, and she was so impressed with how fast the herbs grew. She’s so excited to buy some more herbs and plants.”

Click and Grow Indoor Smart Garden with Plant Pods $104 Buy Now

Gucci Small Jackie Bag

For the stylish moms you really want to splurge on this Mother’s Day, give the gift of an on-trend bag that’s got all the timelessness of a classic. Inspired by Jackie Kennedy, Gucci’s Small Jackie bag is one of the best designer handbags you can buy and the ultimate elegant and trendy gift —making it ideal for moms of every age. Featuring cream leather and the signature Gucci monogram, this iconic bag is one she’ll treasure forever.

Gucci Small Jackie Bag $2250 Buy Now

Lixada Acupressure Massage Mat

Let’s be honest, mom probably already has a yoga mat, but does she have an acupressure massage mat? Including a mat, pillow and two massage balls, this set from Lixada is designed to help release muscle pain and tension, improve blood circulation, increase energy levels and improve sleep. It can be used while laying down, sitting or standing, so it makes a good gift for moms of all ages. Reviewers swear by this mat for their back pain, with one even sharing that their whole family has since started to use it. “This was recommended to us by our massage therapist for my son’s scoliosis,” the reviewer writes. “We all use it, and wow it helps with blood flow to help heal the back. He uses it on his feet as well. Just lay for a few minutes at first then gradually increase. We use it when watching TV.”

Acupressure Massage Mat $39 Buy Now

RéVive Contouring Facial Massage Roller

For the skincare aficionado who already has all the beauty products she needs (and more), give her a high-tech skin care tool to go along with her routine. RéVive’s facial massage roller helps reduce puffiness and create a more contoured appearance. She can use it for five to ten minutes with her morning or nighttime skincare routine after cleansing and applying her favorite serum or one of the brand’s many top products.

ReVive Contouring Facial Massage Roller Buy Now

Rellery Custom Initial Bracelet with Mother of Pearl Charm

Looking for a custom gift for moms? Customizable jewelry is always a sweet gift, especially for new moms. This initial bracelet featuring a Mother of Pearl charm from Rellery is a sentimental without being cheesy and a sweet way to pay homage to her baby’s name. It’s also available in necklace form, and you can buy several initial pendants if she has more than one child.

Rellery Custom Initial Bracelet with Mother of Pearl Charm $155 Buy Now

Naked Cashmere Cashmere Slippers

A pair of women’s slippers may not seem like the most exciting or inventive gift, but a pair of cashmere slippers? Game-changing. Ultra-soft and luxe, Naked Cashmere’s mule slippers feature a comfy padded insole and come in an array of muted colors that go with every style. If you’re not sure what to get a mom, grandma or mother-in-law, this is a safe bet that still feels special.

Naked Cashmere Cashmere Slippers $95 Buy Now

Shutterfly Gallery of Six Printed Wine Glass

For the mom that needs her 5 p.m. glass of wine every day, these photo-printed glasses by Shutterfly will not only be a sweet keepsake, but will also come in handy. Whether you’re looking for a gift for a mom, stepmom, mother-in-law or grandparent, these custom wine glasses allow you to add one to eight photos in a variety of layouts. So, if you have new family portraits, holiday memories or school pictures to share, this is the time to let them shine. And if you really want to sweeten this Mother’s Day gift idea, give her a bottle of wine to go along with it.

Shutterfly Gallery of Six Printed Wine Glass $19 $10 Buy Now

Prada Sunglasses

For the mom who loves her designer gifts, these Prada sunglasses get the look without completely breaking the bank. The oversized tortoise frame is the ultimate hybrid of trendy meets classic and is versatile enough to go with any style. Whether you’re looking to impress a partner’s mom, grandma or aunt, these are the way to do it.

Prada Eyewear tortoiseshell oversize-frame sunglasses $206 Buy Now

Slip Silk Pillow Case Set

Not only are silk pillowcases better for your hair and skin, but they also feel incredibly luxe to sleep on. Whether she hasn’t switched from cotton to silk pillowcases just set, or whether she could use more silk to add to her collection, Slip’s delicate set is an ideal pick. Available in several different colors, these silk pillowcases are also machine washable for easy maintenance. If you want to take the gift up a notch, add a matching Slip sleep mask, too.

Slip Silk Pillow Case Set $89 Buy Now

Mirth Summer Dress

Speaking of summer, give mom the ultimate sun-ready dress she’ll want to wear all season long. Perfect for whether she has vacations planned or is simply staying local and relaxing at home, this Mirth dress is handmade by artisans in South India from a lightweight cotton fabric that’s versatile for every occasion. From lunch with friends to beach vacations and casual days spent at home, this summer staple is perfect for moms of every age. Plus, it’s timeless, so she can wear it for seasons to come.

Mirth Summer Dress $312 Buy Now

Breda Watch

Luxury watches are having a major renaissance, but if you’re not ready to spend thousands of dollars on a designer style, Breda offers the luxury look at affordable price points. This sleek, gold square watch is a modern classic that’s ideal for dressing up her everyday wardrobe. Available in rose gold, silver and gold, the style comes in a finish to suit every taste.

Breda Watch $160 Buy Now

Diptyque Candle Holder

A candle is always a great gift idea for moms, but a luxe candle holder that she can use forever? Even better. Diptyque’s Coasted candle holder is a curved dome you can place over any candle. Designed by the Jean-Marc Gady studio and handmade by master glassblowers in France, this statement piece is a conversation-starter that takes burning candles to a whole new level.

Diptyque Candle Holder $105 Buy Now

Urban Stems Dried Flower Bouquet

Another way to make the gift of flowers feel more unique is a bouquet of dried flowers. Still just as pretty as a vase of fresh flowers, this dried flower arrangement by Urban Stems can last for months with no water or light required. So if you have an older mom or grandma, this low-maintenance flower gift is even better for her to just enjoy — no watering or changing of the vase necessary.

Urban Stems Dried Flower Bouquet $85 Buy Now

Caroline’s Cakes Pink Champagne Cake Bites

If you’re looking for a sweet, edible gift she can really enjoy, look no further than these tiny cake bites by Caroline’s Cakes. A favorite of Oprah’s, the bakery brand offers a range of cakes and treats to easily have delivered. Infused with pink champagne and covered in white chocolate, these rich little pink champagne cake bites make a super sweet dessert gift.

Caroline’s Cakes Pink Champagne Cake Bites $25 Buy Now

Longchamp Wallet

Want a luxury gift that’s also practical? Longchamp’s continental leather wallet offers the best of both worlds. A sleek, soft-grained leather design, this wallet has plenty of room to keep her credit cards, cash and IDs safely organized and stored.

Longchamp Wallet $160 Buy Now

Paravel Suitcase

If you have a mom who loves to travel, why not upgrade her next getaway with a luxe new suitcase? A sustainably made, carbon-neutral option, Paravel’s carry-on Plus suitcase is made from recycled materials and features 360-degree double spinner wheels, an interior compression board, TSA-approved locks, a removable laundry bag and interior pockets. With an average five-star rating and a ton of rave reviews, this suitcase comes in three different sizes (two carry-on and a checked bag size) as well as five chic colorways.

Paravel Suitcase $375 Buy Now

The Pilates Class Virtual Membership

For the mom who already has everything and doesn’t want anything, a creative gift is always a must. If she’s into wellness and fitness, she’ll absolutely love a virtual membership to The Pilates Class. Featuring a ton of pilates classes to choose from at every level, this is an easy routine to work into her busy schedule. If you’re looking for a gift for new moms, there are plenty of pre- and post-natal classes designed to help new moms build strength and recover. And since this is an online gift, it’s the perfect last-minute gift idea you won’t have to stress over. You can choose between a monthly or annual subscription.

The Pilates Class Virtual Membership $139/year Buy Now

Soma Washable Silk Robe

No matter what mom you’re gift shopping for — a mother-in-law, grandma, friend, wife, or your own mom — luxe sleepwear is a can’t-go-wrong gift idea. Known and loved for its comfortable intimates, Soma offers a washable silk collection featuring luxurious silk fabric that’s low-maintenance enough to be machine washed (she will thank you for that, trust). Perfect for the mom who takes her beauty sleep seriously, you can add the matching washable silk nightgown or Sleep Set for a complete set she’s sure to love.

Soma Washable-Silk Robe $198 Buy Now

Artifact Uprising Custom Everyday Photo Book

This truly thoughtful Mother’s Day gift idea is perfect for the mom who has it all. Create a special hardcover photo album of all your favorite memories with Artifact Uprising’s fully customizable photo book. You can personalize the cover, title, date and page count for your book and then choose between many image layouts to craft your perfect book. Some album ideas reviewers love this for include year-in-reviews, vacation memories, holidays, birthdays and anniversaries.

Artifact Uprising Custom Everyday Photo Book $62 Buy Now

Cuyana Monogrammable Leather Tote

A classic leather caryall tote is always a great gift for any woman on the go. Whether she’s commuting to an office, traveling or simply looking for an everyday bag that’s big enough to carry all her essentials, this structured bag is a winner. Made from Italian leather and available in seven different colors, Cuyana’s leather tote is also monogrammable — making it a good personalized gift option. If she wants to keep all her essentials and laptop organized separately, there’s even a tote organization insert available to add on.

Cuyana Monogrammable Leather Tote $228 Buy Now

Stone and Strand Custom Birthstone and Diamond Pendant Necklace

Stone and Strand’s custom birthstone and diamond necklace is a subtle yet chic way for any mom to celebrate her little one. Featuring a 10-Karat gold chain, 1.5 millimeter white diamond and a 3 millimeter birthstone of your choice, this personalized necklace is perfect for wearing solo or layering with other chains. And the fact that the brand is female-founded, sustainable and uses ethically-sourced materials? That’s just the icing on the cake.

Stone and Strand Custom Birthstone and Diamond Pendant Necklace $275 Buy Now

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare At Home Facial Steamer

Give her the ultimate at-home spa experience with the best facial steamer by Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare. Designed to detox, hydrate and clarify skin, this at-home device helps unclog pores for a clearer, more radiant complexion. Whether it’s for the mom who doesn’t always have time for a full spa day or the one who is very serious about her skin care routine, this is a unique gift she’ll definitely appreciate.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare At Home Facial Steamer $149 Buy Now

Yina Gua Sha Discovery Set

Although gua sha has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries, it’s seen a recent uptick in popularity thanks to more people discovering its benefits on TikTok and Instagram. The beauty technique, which involves scraping a stone across the skin, helps stimulate blood flow and improve circulation to leave skin less puffy and more glowy. Yina’s luxe Gua Sha Discovery set is the perfect gift to introduce someone to the age-old skincare technique. It includes a Bian Stone Gua Sha tool, Botanical serum and Body Treatment, so she’ll have everything she needs to get started.

Yina Gua Sha Discovery Set $98 Buy Now

E Marie Travel Cashmere Travel Blanket Set

Made out of an ultra-soft ribbed knit fabric, this cozy E Marie set includes a travel blanket, sleep mask and convenient pouch to carry them all in. The oversized blanket can be worn as a scarf or used as a blanket or headrest while traveling. It’s available in seven different colors and, as one reviewer writes, is “perfect for keeping in your car or bringing with you on a plane.” Whether she’s a frequent traveler or always chilly at home, this plush gift will definitely be a game-changer.

E Marie Travel Cashmere Travel Blanket Set $88 $69 Buy Now

Knack New Mama Gift Set

This New Mama gift set is the ultimate all-in-one gift for both expecting and new mothers. Curated to give her some much-needed relaxation and self-care time, the gift box includes an Ettitude waffle bathrobe, erbaviva organic Belly Butter, Herbivore Botanicals coconut soak and Baudelaire cedar bath brush. You can also opt for gift wrapping and a gift card if you want your gift delivered directly to your recipient.

Knack New Mama Gift Set $177 Buy Now

Tom Dixon Flute Glass Set

Nothing celebrates mom quite like a chic new set of champagne glasses. This luxe set by Tom Dixon includes six flute glasses made with mouth-blown glass. The thick, puck-inspired base features a subtle smoky color that stands out while you sip cocktails. And of course, this gift goes best with a bottle of bubbly.

Tom Dixon Flute Glass Set $215 Buy Now

Le Labo Santal 26 Candle

A candle classic, Le Labo’s Santal 26 is a cult-favorite scent for a reason. The hand-poured, 100% soy wax candle features notes of amber, cocoa, vanilla, cedar, spices, musk and sandalwood for a musky, perfume scent. Though this home decor must-have makes a good gift for every type of mom, it’s especially good to impress a boyfriend’s mom or new mother-in-law who you’re not exactly sure what to buy for yet.

Le Labo Santal 26 Candle $80 Buy Now

Great Jones Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Great Jones’ cast-iron dutch oven is a luxe, essential kitchen gift perfect for the mom who loves to cook. Ideal for slow cooking, braising, roasting and more, the enameled cast-iron pot is dishwasher, oven and microwave-safe, making for easy cooking and cleaning. Available in an array of chic colors from red to emerald green to black, this will be a statement piece in her kitchen.

Great Jones Cast Iron Dutch Oven $160 Buy Now

Anissa Kermiche Jewelry Box Case

If you have a mom who’s obsessed with interiors, this Anissa Kermiche jewelry box is a stunning place to store all her favorite jewelry or trinkets. Doubling as an artful piece of decor, this sculptural jewelry box can also be used as a vase. Made from speckled beige and white ceramic, the top part lifts off to reveal a tray for her jewelry so that she can stay organized in style.

Anissa Kermiche Jewelry Box Case $229 Buy Now

Nordstrom Stitch Throw Blanket

No matter the season, this chunky stitched throw blanket makes a stylish addition to her couch or bed. Available in three different colors to match a range of home decor styles, this cozy Nordstrom blanket is warm for snuggling up in but also makes a chic design statement in any room. Whether you’re shopping for a mom, grandma or friend, everyone will love this one.

Nordstrom Stitch Throw Blanket $99 $59.40 Buy Now

Mateo 14K Yellow Gold, Baroque Pearl & Diamond Pendant Necklace

Perfect for a girlfriend, wife, or mom you really want to spoil, this luxurious pearl and diamond necklace is just as special as she is. Featuring a one-of-a-kind baroque pearl (for a one-of-a-kind mother) set with diamonds and 14-Karat gold, this Mateo New York necklace is the ultimate expensive gift for mom. Available with two-day shipping on Amazon, it will still make for a special surprise even if you wait until the absolute last minute to order it.

Mateo 14K Yellow Gold, Baroque Pearl & Diamond Pendant Necklace $675 Buy Now

Nomasei Loafers

If she values sustainability as much as she values style, introduce her to her new favorite shoe brand, Nomasei. Handmade in Italy, this French, female-founded brand centers its mission around creating sustainable footwear that can be worn for years to come. These classic loafers are not only sure to become a staple in her wardrobe but they’re also made from upcycled leather and other recycled materials. The two-tone beige leather and brass jewel make this a standout shoe that feels both special and timeless.

Nomasei Loafers $450 Buy Now

Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

If you waited until the absolute last minute to buy a Mother’s Day gift (don’t worry, we’ve all been there), there are plenty of online Mother’s Day gift ideas that will still feel thoughtful in a pinch. Take advantage of online gift cards you can have directly emailed to her, like a digital gift card to her favorite store or a SpaFinder gift card for some much-deserved pampering. For something that feels a bit more unique, try a virtual experience gift, like a membership to MasterClass for access to an extensive collection of inspirational online classes or an online pasta-making class that’s ideal for quality time spent with grandma. Food and wine subscription deliveries are also a creative gift idea perfect for ordering at the last minute. You can opt for a Winc wine subscription for the vino lover in your life or a meal delivery service like Hello Fresh to give her cooking routine a refresh. If you’re looking for an experience gift you can enjoy together, you can always give her an Airbnb gift card for a weekend getaway or luxe staycation the two of you (or the whole family) can spend together. And when all else fails, two-day Amazon Prime member shipping is always there to save the day.