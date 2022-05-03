The 65 Best Gifts for Pregnant Women in Your Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Pregnancy news is super exciting, whether it’s from your partner, a friend, family member or colleague. No matter if you’re celebrating a first-time mother-to-be or a mom welcoming her second or third baby, the best gifts for pregnant women go a long way to show your enthusiasm and care. Of course, most create a baby registry for all the parenting essentials. But sometimes, it’s nice to go off-book and treat the mama-to-be to a few extra treats to soothe her during pregnancy for Mother’s Day — May 8 — a baby shower, holiday gift, or “thinking of you” surprise. Think spa gifts for pampering and relaxation, like luxury candles, slippers and luxury bathrobes or wellness gifts to keep her healthy and centered, from deep-tissue massagers to skin care products and nourishing snack baskets. Sentimental pieces of jewelry, cozy bedding and stylish leisurewear are also among the best gifts for women that are expecting.

What’s more, you can bestow some extra cuteness upon the pregnant woman in your life. Adorable baby clothes, nursery decor and toys are among the best (and heart-melting) gifts for new moms. But, of course, practical parenting presents are always relished by expecting moms, too, from baby monitors and bassinets to extra sleep sacks, pacifiers, bottles and burp cloths. Maternity and postpartum staples like nursing bras, tees and hospital and labor recovery sets also make for great gifts that expecting mamas will love to receive and can check off their to-buy lists.

The best gifts for pregnant women come in a range of options and don’t have to cost a fortune, either. Even a sweet note with an under-$25 find will warm her heart.

The different types of gifts for pregnant women

From relaxing self-care products to useful baby items and decorative presents, these ideas will spark some inspiration for the pregnant woman on your gifting list:

Creative relaxation gifts. Skin care products, including bump masks and belly oil, a luxurious pajama set or a meditation kit, are great gifts to help any mom-to-be pamper herself during pregnancy. Pregnancy pillows, luxury bedding and room-enhancing items from candles to diffuser oils are other unique ideas to soothe her.

Thoughtful baby gifts. Baby gifts are the best to help moms prepare for their bundle of joy on the way. Cute onesies, sleep sacks, swaddles and newborn photo outfits are some of the most adorable to give. The same goes for soft rattles, board books, receiving blankets and nursery decor. On the more practical end of the spectrum, don’t overlook items like pacifiers, teethers, burp cloths, bathing essentials, white noise machines and stroller and car seat accessories. Trust — moms of infants will thank you.

Useful and cool gifts for pregnant women. Useful gifts for pregnant women range from wellness gifts to baby essentials and tech gifts for her and baby. Think massagers, facial steamers, electronic hands-free breast pumps, wireless charges, pampering products and stylish clothing that she can enjoy while expecting and rejuvenate her after birth. Plus, newborn items like baby monitors , sterilizers, portable bottle warmers, carriers and baby travel gear make life with a little one easier.

A pregnancy gift basket. Rather than buy a handful of items from various stores and assemble everything yourself, pregnancy and postpartum gift baskets make for an incredibly thoughtful present when shopping for a gift online. There are also more practical versions, like hospital bag gift sets and labor recovery kits.

Gifts for pregnant wives and girlfriends. Sentimental presents like keepsake and jewelry gifts to commemorate the birth or a baby’s name are among the best items to give if your wife or girlfriend is pregnant. Other thoughtful ideas include memory books and journals, photo gifts like framed sonograms and maternity photos, and soothing gifts for her to enjoy throughout pregnancy and after, like beauty products, plush bathrobes , luxurious linens or gift cards to her favorite salons and spas.

Keep scrolling to shop the top 65 gifts for pregnant women, from beauty luxuries to gift baskets and baby essentials.

Boom Moments Sonogram Picture Frame

A sonogram picture frame is a thoughtful and personalized gift pregnant women will love as they count down the days till their baby arrives. If you’re part of her inner circle that hears the happy news early, you can gift her this Boom Moments option to announce her pregnancy. Or, it makes for a sentimental gift for a partner to give their pregnant wife or girlfriend.

Boom Moments Sonogram Picture Frame $21 Buy Now

Theragun Mini

For pregnant women in need of muscle recovery, a portable massager — like Therabody’s mini Theragun — is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s small enough to carry around on the go, like if she’s seeing a chiropractor or physical therapist, but powerful enough for at-home tension relief, making it one of the best deep tissue massagers to give her while pregnant or just after the baby arrives. Those tired feet are an especially great place to use this machine on while she’s expecting.

Theragun Mini $199 Buy Now

Kyte Baby Soft Bamboo Rayon Romper

Baby clothes are a super adorable gift to give pregnant women that will melt their hearts. One of the most practical pieces is a onesie for newborn babes to sleep in, like this easy-to-put-on zip-up option by Kyte. The brand is famous for its cloud-soft fabrics and even offers a cozy assortment of maternity and postpartum wear for mamas.

Kyte Baby Soft Bamboo Rayon Romper $34 Buy Now

Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer

Congestion is another one of those pregnancy woes. A facial steamer like this one from Dr. Dennis Gross is perfect for expecting women dealing with severe stuffiness. After baby, it makes for a spa-like experience any day of the week, especially when prepping skin before a big event or photos.

Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer $149 Buy Now

Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Connect Touch – 5” HD Touch Screen Display and Wi-Fi Smart Video Baby Monitor

A baby monitor is one of those useful gifts for pregnant women that they’ll appreciate having early. Hubble’s portable and wireless design will connect her to her baby during naps and crib time via a smartphone app. Even more, it’s great for travel and doubles as an interactive tablet that her baby can use to play games, watch videos and read storybooks as he or she grows.

Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Connect Touch - 5” HD Touch Screen Display and Wi-Fi Smart Video Baby Monitor $199 Buy Now

Evereden Golden Belly Serum

Belly serum is one of the best wellness gifts for pregnant women as their skin stretches and often feels dry and irritated. This one from Evereden is formulated with 13 nutrient-rich botanical actives, including Marula, Rosehip and Centella, to promote skin elasticity and a visible glow. It’s an affordable gift that will bring any expecting mama comfort and a radiant feel — two sensations she deserves as often as possible throughout the trimesters.

Evereden Golden Belly Serum $36 Buy Now

Waltsom Baby Ultrasound Sonogram Picture Frame

Personalized gifts don’t have to be complicated. This Waltsom picture frame and letter board hybrid is a special present for pregnant women to showcase sonograms and thoughtful notes from loved ones throughout their pregnancy. Then, after the baby is born, she can hang milestone photos with accompanying messages and dates to commemorate her little one’s many stages.

Waltsom Baby Ultrasound Sonogram Picture Frame $25 Buy Now

Veer Cruiser

The Veer Cruiser is undoubtedly on the wishlist of any pregnant woman expecting her second or third child. The compact and easy-to-maneuver wagon can simultaneously hold a toddler and a newborn via an infant car seat attachment. It’s the ultimate family-friendly gift she’ll love using for days at the park, to and from the playground or when cruising around the neighborhood.

Veer Cruiser $699 Buy Now

Belly Bandit Upsie Belly Pregnancy Support Band

One of the most practical gifts for pregnant women is a supportive belly band. But no need to wait until she’s in her third trimester. This soft, anti-dig and adjustable design from Belly Bandit, crafted from bamboo fabric, will soothe her when back aches kick in early in her pregnancy. Bonus: It features a back pocket to hold a hot or cold pack when she needs extra relief.

Belly Bandit Upsie Belly Pregnancy Support Band Buy Now

Fridababy Frida Mom Hospital Kit

Labor is, indeed, one of the most incredible experiences. But discomfort is often part of it. So, help make the momentous occasion a bit comfier for the mama-to-be in your life with the Frida Mom hospital kit, including not-so-glamorous but essential items like a delivery and nursing gown, labor and delivery socks, disposable postpartum underwear and soothing and healing products.

Fridababy Frida Mom Hospital Kit $99 Buy Now

Eberjey Gisele Stretch-Modal Pajama Set

Eberjey’s Gisele pajamas come with a cult following and are a perfect cozy gift for pregnant women. Whether she strictly sleeps in her sets or lives in them throughout the day (no shame), the super-soft modal fabric will feel oh-so-comfy on her skin. Pro tip: Go up a size or two so she can enjoy her pregnancy pair through her third and fourth trimesters.

Eberjey Gisele Stretch-Modal Pajama Set $97-$102 Buy Now

Ergobaby Embrace Cozy Newborn Baby Wrap Carrier

Babies are cute, but even the teensiest ones get heavy after holding them for awhile. A newborn carrier like this style for Ergobaby makes for a practical new mom gift pregnant women will love to receive ahead of their due date. Even if she’s not ready for too many around-town adventures, she can wear it at home to simultaneously keep her baby cozy with the ability to be hands-free (a blessing).

Ergobaby Embrace Cozy Newborn Baby Wrap Carrier $79 Buy Now

Missoni Giacomo Hooded Bathrobe

Pregnant women need all the rest they can get, and a luxurious robe is one way to ensure they do. This multicolor zigzag, hooded Missoni design is one she’ll love to cozy up in around the house or after a shower. It’s crafted from cotton terry velour, making it ultra-plush option that will feel soft against her pregnant body while remaining a cozy staple in her wardrobe well after her baby arrives.

Missoni Giacomo Hooded Bathrobe $450 Buy Now

Stone and Strand Birthstone and Diamond Stud Earring

Birthstone jewelry is a personalized gift pregnant women are guaranteed to love. These dainty Stone and Strand earrings accentuated with teeny diamonds come in every month’s birthstone, from emeralds to sapphires and rubies. Even cuter, they make for a precious heirloom that moms can pass on down the road.

Stone and Strand Birthstone And Diamond Stud Earring $135 Buy Now

Bubzi Co. Store Baby Handprint and Footprint Makers Kit Keepsake

If you’re shopping last minute for a mother’s day gift from Amazon for the pregnant woman in your life, you can still go the sentimental and personalized route. This keepsake frame from Bubzi Co. is a customizable present she’ll cherish forever, featuring two small photos and smooth setting clay to capture the prints of her newborn bundle of joy. Even more, it’s a fun DIY activity new moms can do with their babies in the early stages.

Bubzi Co Store Baby Handprint and Footprint Makers Kit Keepsake $19 Buy Now

Skin Gym Beauty Lifter Vibrating T-Bar

Most medical professionals rule out retinol, Botox and lasers during pregnancy, but that doesn’t mean all beauty treatments are out the window. A face massager is a wellness indulgence pregnant women can safely enjoy for a soothing feel that will help sculpt her complexion if she’s fretting about puffiness. This one from Skin Gym makes an excellent present for a pregnant friend or sister.

Skin Gym Beauty Lifter Vibrating T-Bar $58 Buy Now

Yana Sleep Pillow

A pregnancy pillow is a must for most expecting women to provide extra support and relief for joint pain and aches and facilitate more comfortable and restful sleep. Among the best to give is Yana’s ergonomic, U-shaped design. It features cool gel memory foam that keeps its shape night after night and comes with a washable, organic cotton and bamboo velour cover.

Yana Sleep Pillow $199 Buy Now

Willow Pump Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump

An electric breast pump is one of those practical new mom items the pregnant woman in your life likely has on her wishlist. A wireless, in-bra, hands-free style like this one from Willow is one she’ll find super handy. It features a patented anti-leak gravity-defying latch that will allow her to pump in any position, even while lying down. Plus, it gives her pumping options, whether she prefers the brand’s self-sealing milk bags or reusable eco-friendly containers that she can easily clean in the dishwasher.

Willow Pump Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump $499 Buy Now

Uppababy Carry-All Parent Organizer

Pregnant women spend a lot of time working on their baby registries. However, a few things can slip through the cracks, especially if they’re embarking upon the motherhood journey for the first time. Stroller accessories, like this parent organizer from Uppababy, are among some of the best pregnancy gifts for first-time moms and those who like to stay hyper-organized.

Uppababy Carry-All Parent Organizer $34 Buy Now

Oddobody 100% Organic Pima Cotton Brief Underwear

Comfortable undies are a not-so-thrilling but essential item pregnant women can’t live without, and those crafted from breathable fabrics and in bigger sizes are the ones she’ll love most — perhaps not at the beginning of her pregnancy, but certainly toward the end. Oddobody’s briefs, made from 100% organic Pima cotton, are a so-soft option to keep her comfy. For an extra dose of thoughtfulness, you can prepare her for the toddler phase with tiny styles from the cute kids’ offerings, too.

Oddobody 100% Organic Pima Cotton Brief Underwear $24 Buy Now

Clé de Peau Beauté Intensive Brightening Mask

Face masks are a soothing gift any pregnant woman will enjoy in lieu of a decadent spa treatment, especially for those moms-to-be dealing with hormonal skin care woes or decreased energy to make it through their regular multi-step routine. Clé de Peau’s luxurious treatment sheets are packed with brightening and moisture-rich ingredients to combat dullness and spots for a glowier and more hydrated complexion. After just ten minutes, she’ll feel refreshed and radiant.

Clé de Peau Beauté Intensive Brightening Mask $160 Buy Now

Mam Original Start Matte Newborn Baby Pacifier

Pacifiers are an affordable and helpful new mom gift any pregnant woman can appreciate — particularly these modern matte designs in soft colors. Stock her up with a few newborn options before the little babe arrives. Mam also carries breastfeeding essentials and feeding accessories for babies as they grow.

Mam Original Start Matte Newborn Baby Pacifier $7 Buy Now

Mira Mikati Flower-Print Elasticated-Waist Linen Shorts

Liven up her assortment of maternity clothing with this pair of vibrant floral shorts by Mira Mikati. Crafted from lightweight linen, these are a joyful option for an expecting mama to wear at home or while out and about in warm weather. The drawstring waist makes them super comfy and adjustable, too, so she can enjoy them throughout the trimesters.

Mira Mikati Flower-Print Elasticated-Waist Linen Shorts $410 Buy Now

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Pregnant women may be taking things easy, but their devices are indeed working overtime. This three-in-one wireless charger from Belkin is a useful tech gift she’ll love to ensure she never runs out of battery. Once the baby arrives, she’ll rely on it even more as all her electronics are surely drained from using apps to track sleep and feeding times and monitor the baby.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger $149 Buy Now

Lucy Darling Honey Bee Luxury Memory Baby Book

A memory book is a thoughtful and sentimental gift any pregnant woman will love. Mamas-to-be can get an early start on documenting milestones with maternity photos, sonograms and loving notes to their little ones. This beautiful design by Lucy Darling features a gorgeous gold embossed fabric cover she’ll love to display around her home or tuck away as a keepsake.

Lucy Darling Honey Bee Luxury Memory Baby Book $48 Buy Now

Hatch Mama Must-Haves Kit

Hatch’s mama must-haves kit makes for an indulgent and stylish self-care gift for pregnant women. Within it are some of the brand’s best-selling products to care for growing bumps and bodies, including a nourishing belly oil, soothing leg and foot elixir (because the swelling gets real) and lip and nipple cream. The brand also offers hydrating belly masks — these are particularly relieving on tight and dry skin that’s stretched to its limits, making for a great add-on or affordable solo gift.

Hatch Mama Must-Haves Kit $118 Buy Now

Ostrichpillow Heated Neck Wrap

Pregnancy comes with many aches and pains. So, treat your pregnant loved one to Ostrichpillow’s heated neck wrap that can soothe a sore neck. Fair warning: She won’t want to turn it too hot it while carrying her precious cargo, but afterward, she can heat things up as much as feels comfortable.

Ostrichpillow Heated Neck Wrap $45 Buy Now

Soma Cool Nights Long Sleep Shirt

Cooling fabric is a treat any time the weather gets warm, especially for pregnant women and mamas. This Soma sleep shirt, crafted from lightweight rayon fibers, will feel ultra-comfy during moments of overheating (which often happens at night for pregnant women). After her due date, it’s a relaxed and easy option for mamas to wear around the house or even outside with chic sandals.

Soma Cool Nights Long Sleepshirt $54 Buy Now

Hill House Home Botanical Duvet Cover

Between body aches, heartburn and baby kicks, sound sleep becomes more elusive when you’re expecting. So, luxurious bedding is one of those indulgences pregnant women deserve. This beautiful botanical print design by Hill House Home is so soft and elegant, crafted from 100% brushed cotton sateen fabric. If you want to scoop up a few extra goodies, turn to the brand’s adorable baby gifts and viral Nap Dresses, which are incredible for expecting women throughout pregnancy and long after.

Hill House Home Botanical Duvet Cover $175 Buy Now

AiryShoppe Giraffe

With pregnancy comes the urge to nest, like preparing the nursery. While a crib, changing table and rocker are the foundations of a baby’s space, adorable touches, like these animal prints created digitally by Kasey Rowland, make a thoughtful decor gift. If you want to give an extra goodie, you can also shop equally precious onesies and kid’s shirts for older siblings.

AiryShoppe Giraffe $8 Buy Now

Bala Weights and Resistance Bands Set

Exercise is hugely important during pregnancy. But, rather than do mega-hard workouts with intense cardio and heavy weights, the pregnant woman on your list can safely raise her heart rate and tone with Bala’s stylish kit, including light weights, sliders and resistance bands. After she has the baby, these will easily stay in rotation, whether she’s into slow-paced sculpting workouts or spicier cardio.

Bala Weights and Resistance Bands Set $173 Buy Now

Solly Baby Mama + Baby Bundle

Gift baskets and boxes for pregnant women are great. But even better? Ones with goodies for mama and baby. This one by Solly Baby is curated with the brand’s best-selling infant wrap, swaddle and breathable Tencel modal-spandex robe — which is a crucial piece as a pregnant body heats up often. Plus, the set comes with a sumptuous P.F. Candle Co. candle and sweet keepsake printed poem.

Solly Baby Mama + Baby Bundle $159 Buy Now

Happiest Baby Everyday Lounge Set

The gift of loungewear never fails, especially for pregnant mamas-to-be. This set (from the makers of the cult-loved smart Snoo bassinette) is made from buttery-soft, eco-friendly fabric and includes a robe, half-moon shirt and wide-leg pants with tons of stretch that will accommodate her growing figure throughout the trimesters. Then, after the baby arrives, she can continue to wear it to effortlessly nurse, for skin-to-skin contact and on leisurely days around the house.

Happiest Baby Everyday Lounge Set $149 Buy Now

EF Collection Diamond Script Customizable Necklace

When shopping for personalized gifts for pregnant women, jewelry is a great way to go. This custom diamond script pendant necklace by EF Collection is a luxurious and sentimental piece she’ll treasure forever. Personalize it with her new baby’s name or an endearing moniker if she hasn’t yet revealed it.

EF Collection Diamond Script Customizable Necklace $1,450 Buy Now

Anthropologie Monogram Nails

Help a mom-to-be personalize her nursery with these modern iron monogram nails from Anthropologie. If you know the baby’s name, you can buy each letter. Or, keep things simple with initials or the family’s last name.

Anthropologie Monogram Nails $8 Buy Now

Cozy Earth The Premium Plush Bath Sheets

Like many of her favorite leisurewear pieces and loose dresses, a pregnant woman can enjoy her plushest towels without worry during pregnancy. But at a certain point, her bump will take up more towel space than she probably anticipated. That’s where the gift of oversize towels comes into play for spa-like comfort, like these cozy bath sheets via Cozy Earth, crafted from a snuggly bamboo and cotton blend.

Cozy Earth The Premium Plush Bath Sheets $140 $105 Buy Now

Seraphine Maternity & Nursing Nightwear Bundle

Seraphine’s maternity and nursing nightwear bundle is the pregnancy gift that keeps on giving. Expecting women can enjoy the easy-fit pajama top, joggers, robe and nightie throughout the trimesters and postpartum. But when it comes time to pack her hospital bag, these super-soft jersey pieces will make her delivery experience infinitely more comfortable and luxurious.

Seraphine Maternity & Nursing Nightwear Bundle $209 Buy Now

Nette Another Life Scented Candle

Scent sensitivity is real during pregnancy. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t gift an expecting mama a luxurious candle to create a serene vibe in her home. This clean and sustainable soy-wax candle from Nette is the perfect approach — it’s hand-poured with all-natural fragrances, including comforting notes of vanilla, patchouli, cocoa, cedarwood and lavender.

Nette Another Life Scented Candle $68 Buy Now

Sleeper Loungewear Dress

Sleeper’s linen loungewear dresses are a stylish and comfortable fashion gift for pregnant women. They’re lightweight and breathable, skimming beautifully over bumps as they grow, and will last in her wardrobe long after pregnancy. But the cutest part? Matching mini dresses for mommy-and-me moments.

Sleeper Loungewear Dress $250 Buy Now

Parachute Waffle Bootie

These pull-on Parachute booties are a cozy addition to any pregnant woman’s slipper collection that she’ll love wearing after her due date, too. They’re crafted from long-staple Turkish cotton in a honeycomb weave with a spa-like feel that she’ll luxuriate in at home throughout her pregnancy. She can even pack them in her hospital bag to make the delivery experience infinitely more comfortable.

Parachute Waffle Bootie $59 $44 Buy Now

EllaOla The Mommy & Me Spa Bundle

Gentle baby body products are essential for newborns, but even better is an assortment that moms can enjoy, too. EllaOla’s The Mommy & Me Spa bundle makes for a great gift pregnant women can appreciate before their newborn makes an entrance. It comes with organic massage oil, soothing face cream and an all-natural bath soak that are delicate and hydrating for little ones and equally soothing for moms with sensitive skin.

EllaOla The Mommy & Me Spa Bundle $76 Buy Now

Brave Little Ones Floral Stretchy Swaddle Set

Is there anything more adorable than a coordinating baby cap and swaddle? Any pregnant woman will love to receive a set, like this floral printed design by Brave Little Ones, to plan out as an outfit to bring her baby home from the hospital in or for newborn photos. She can still put the ultra-soft, stretchy and breathable bamboo fabric swaddle to use after her little one grows out of it, during tummy time or as a nursing or car seat cover. The best part: Every purchase from the brand helps provide over 550 meals a month to children in Rwanda, Africa.

Brave Little Ones Floral Stretchy Swaddle Set $35.99 Buy Now

Evolvetogether Provence Hydrating Lip Balm

A hydrating lip balm is a simple gift for pregnant women that will likely be one she’ll use the most. So whether she’s usually the type to be plagued by chapped lips or is dealing with extra dryness during pregnancy, this clean formula from Evolvetogether will restore moisture sans sticky residue. It’s made with coconut oil, shea butter and jojoba seed oil and comes in a biodegradable and recyclable container.

Evolvetogether Provence Hydrating Lip Balm $22 Buy Now

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Love the Bump Midi Maternity Leggings

Every pregnant woman needs a comfy pair of maternity leggings — in reality, she probably wants at least one pair for every day of the week. The ultra-soft styles found in Beyond Yoga’s maternity line are some of the best. They’re crafted from the brand’s signature space-dye fabric and offered in various silhouettes and colors, from basic neutrals to pretty seasonal hues, like this lovely lavender shade.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Love the Bump Midi Maternity Legging $105 Buy Now

Hart Radiant Heart Mama Necklace

Whether you’re shopping for a pregnant woman expecting her first child or a soon-to-be mom of three, this “Mama” pendant necklace crafted in Hart’s Charleston studio will melt her heart. It features a paperclip chain and boasts a modern look to elevate her maternity and new-mom outfits. It’s a beautiful piece she’ll treasure and love layering with all of her other strands, whether she wears it long or short.

Hart Radiant Heart Mama Necklace $159 Buy Now

Bumpsuit The Serena

For the pregnant woman who wants to showcase her bump proudly, it doesn’t get chicer than Bumpsuit’s Serena dress. The sleeveless turtleneck silhouette, crafted from an ultra-soft, double-lined, four-way stretch jersey fabric, is more than a stylish addition to her maternity wardrobe. While it will grow with her throughout the trimesters, this dress is a timeless design that will last in her wardrobe well after her bundle of joy is born.

Bumpsuit The Serena $145 Buy Now

Pehr Bunny Hop Quilted Blanket

Pehr is the maker of utterly darling yet modern baby clothing and decor, featuring whimsical prints and soft colors. Everything from the brand’s playmats to storage bins and adorable mobiles makes for a heartwarming gift for the nesting pregnant woman focused on decorating her baby’s nursery. If you’re unsure what decor accents she’ll like most, you can’t fail with a baby blanket like this sweet bunny design.

Pehr Bunny Hop Quilted Blanket $80 Buy Now

Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Crib Sheet

Decorating the nursery is one of the most exciting pregnancy activities. Help the expecting mama in your life with her vision by gifting her organic crib sheets via Coyuchi. These soft colors will beautifully accent a cute wallpaper pattern without taking away from it.

Summer Fridays Babymoon Belly Balm

Like the rest of her skin care routine, the pregnant woman in your life will want to maintain diligent belly care habits, too. Summer Friday’s belly balm will feel so soothing on her bump after showers, baths or whenever she’s feeling dry. The velvety formula features a natural blend of sunflower seed and avocado oils to support collagen synthesis and barrier repair. Plus, it’s packed with vitamin E, an antioxidant vitamin known to encourage healing and boost elasticity, as well as calendula oil to help soothe and improve the comfort of stressed or overstretched skin.

Summer Fridays Babymoon Belly Balm $29 Buy Now

Alo Accolade Sweatpant

Oversize sweats are the epitome of cozy for anyone, especially pregnant women craving maximum comfort. This French terry style by Alo Yoga is a sleek and stylish option she can wear while lounging at home or running errands. These are also a year-round staple she can wear with warm boots and a puffer in the winter or slides and a tank in the warmer months.

Alo Accolade Sweatpant $108 Buy Now

Mori Personalized Hooded Baby Bath Towel

Baby towels are just about the cutest bath linen on the planet, and this hooded design by Mori is both a useful gift for new moms and one you can personalize. Available in four color options made from 100% micro-cotton, it’s designed to be super cozy on baby skin and fast-drying. Most adorably, you can customize it with the baby’s name for that extra thoughtful touch.

Mori Personalized Hooded Baby Bath Towel $38 Buy Now

Overland Sheepskin Baby Rug

Small touches will make her new baby’s nursery all the more welcoming when bringing that bundle of joy home, like this ultra-plush sheepskin rug from Overland. She can use it for tummy time, in the crib or as a cozy layer in a car seat or high chair. It’s crafted from natural sheepskin that’s sanitized against bacteria and germs and will naturally wick away moisture to keep her baby drier and happier after an accident, warm in the winter and cooler in the summer. Plus, it’s machine washable.

Overland Sheepskin Baby Rug $89 Buy Now

Floatley Cozy Bra

While nursing-friendly bras are a useful gift for pregnant women to prepare them for motherhood, ultra-comfy bras will be her most worn while carrying her little babe. Floatley’s Cozy bra is one of the comfiest options out there. It’s wire and hook-free, light as air and super stretchy to maximize comfort as her body grows. The coziness is so real that she won’t feel the need to rip it off after a couple of hours of wear and can comfortably sleep in it.

Floatley Cozy Bra $35 Buy Now

Patet Pink Mini Age Blocks

One of the most sentimental gifts for pregnant women is an age block set. While she won’t put it to use while expecting, it’s fun for her to have at the beginning of her baby’s life to document all the big milestones. The soft colors on these Patet styles will look so cute in pictures and displayed in her nursery on a side table or shelf.

Patet Pink Mini Age Blocks $34 Buy Now

LavenderMeadowsCo Postpartum Care Package

Prepare the pregnant woman in your life for her postpartum journey with this beautiful gift basket that will rejuvenate her after the birth. This best-selling Etsy box includes a curated selection of products made with organic, sustainable and fair-trade materials, including belly butter, Epsom bath salts, herbal recovery spray and boob balm. Plus, it comes with items for her little one, including a barrier oil to prevent irritation, body cream, soothing coconut oat milk bath and a muslin.

LavenderMeadowsCo Postpartum Care Package $90 Buy Now

7AM Warmmuffs Plush Tundra Attachable Stroller Gloves

Until she’s pushed a stroller in the cold, pregnant women might not anticipate needing a luxurious pair of plush stroller gloves. But, it’s one of those new mom items she’ll love to have ahead of time, so she’s prepared and not scrambling for essentials at the last minute. This pair by 7AM Enfant — a luxe line of sleek, modern baby accessories by mother of three Rebecca Campora — is water-repellant and has hook-and-loop fasteners and a plush lining that’ll keep mom’s hands toasty in temperatures as low as negative four degrees Fahrenheit.

7AM Warmmuffs Plush Tundra Attachable Stroller Gloves $60 Buy Now

Caraa Baby Tote Bag

Help the mom-to-be prepare for her little one with a stylish diaper bag that doesn’t look so diaper bag-y. Caraa’s leather-trimmed technical weave tote is super sleek yet durable for spontaneous messes. It features exterior compartments and see-through pockets on the interior to keep her hyper-organized on the go.

Caraa Baby Tote Bag $250 Buy Now

Storq Sleep Etc. Nursing Dress

Easy breezy attire is the name of the game for pregnant women. This Storq tank dress, crafted from certified standard 100 by Oeko-Tex fabric, is luxuriously soft with tons of stretch to accommodate a growing belly. What’s more, it’s a nursing-friendly design that clips down for one-handed access while being sleek enough to pull off outside the house for quick errands or casual hangs.

Storq Sleep Etc. Nursing Dress $78 Buy Now

Byrne & Bittle Bow Bauble

Nothing will melt a pregnant woman’s heart quicker than an adorable baby outfit. Bryne & Bittle’s assortment of sweet clothing is picture-perfect for family photos or an occasion outfit for little ones. This frilled romper, made in a Swiss dot voile fabric, is adorably festooned with velvet bows and horn buttons down the back — making it an utterly idyllic pick in warm weather.

Byrne & Bittle Bow Bauble $75 Buy Now

Naturepedic Organic Cotton Changing Pad

A changing pad is a helpful new mom item that pregnant women will love to check off their shopping lists early. Naturepedic’s certified organic cotton design is beloved by parents (as are the brand’s crib mattresses). It features a clear food-grade waterproof coating made from non-GMO sugarcane and is non-allergenic and easy to clean. What’s more, it comes with a safety buckle to secure babies during changes, with snap screws included to secure the pad to a dresser while at home.

Naturepedic Organic Cotton Changing Pad $129 Buy Now

Etta Loves 3-Pack Plant Print Muslins

Every baby needs a good assortment of muslins, making this set a lovely and useful gift for pregnant women. They make for an excellent swaddle for little ones, but moms can also use them as split cloths, covers for a car seat and feedings or as playmats during tummy time. Etta’s trio of black and white sensory muslin squares offers high contrast details designed to the millimeter to support babies’ cognitive and visual development between birth and around four months of age.

Etta Loves 3-Pack Plant Print Muslins $35 Buy Now

The Sculpt Society Membership

Virtual fitness memberships may feel like a dime a dozen these days. But Megan Roup’s The Sculpt Society is one of the best for pregnant women, making for an incredible wellness gift. The fitness expert — who recently welcomed her first child— offers a dedicated pre-natal program featuring slowed-down versions of her signature sculpting and dance cardio routines. Plus, guided pelvic floor strengthening and 360-degree breath work videos help prepare mamas-to-be for delivery. The program is also to return to during recovery once her doctor clears her for movement.

The Sculpt Society Membership $179 Buy Now

Totter + Tumble The Globe Trotter Playmat

Playmats are an essential most pregnant women are already thinking about when decorating for a newborn. So, get her set up with a functional and aesthetically pleasing style, like Totter + Tumble’s reversible diamond pattern design. It’s made from sustainable materials that are safe and supportive for littles, including a half-inch thick memory foam to cushion tiny elbows and knees.

Totter + Tumble The Globe Trotter Playmat $199 Buy Now

Shoott Photo Session

Showcase your thoughtfulness and commemorate her journey to motherhood by giving her the gift of a maternity or newborn photo session via Shoott. The service connects customers with a top local photographer for a free 30-minute photo session, where they can view a digital photo gallery before deciding on which images they want to buy. It’s one less thing mamas-to-be must worry about when counting down the days until their baby arrives.

Shoott Photo Session Buy Now

New Kind 1-Month Membership

Pregnancy spurs lots of anxiety and stress, especially about caring for a newborn. Help ease the mind of the expecting mama in your life with a membership to New Kind. The service connects users with doulas and experts for one-on-one pre and postpartum and newborn support, offering whatever guidance they need throughout pregnancy and their parenting journey.

New Kind 1-Month Membership $299 Buy Now