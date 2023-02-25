The 54 Best Gifts for Wives Who Have Everything

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

You know her well and you love her so, but let’s be honest: Finding the best gift for your wife is a daunting task. To make it easy for you to surprise her on your anniversary, her birthday, Mother’s Day, or just because, we’ve collected gifts for you to shop year-round.

When you’re brainstorming gift ideas, a few categories probably come to mind. There’s romantic gifts for her, like a flower delivery or a luxury candle; wellness gifts, such as a gift card to the spa or a sauna blanket; and classic presents, like designer handbags and minimalist jewelry. You can’t go wrong with any of those options, of course. But with so many occasions to treat her to something special, it’s important to think outside of the box. Ponder her passions and what she does in her day-to-day. If she’s head over heels for your rescue puppy, she’ll love a dog DNA test; if she’s always topping up her cup of coffee, a bean subscription will fuel her in more ways than one. If she’s a mom-to-be, a push present is in order — you can’t go wrong with a customized necklace. These creative gift ideas for her will show you put extra thought into commemorating what you’re celebrating.

Once you’ve settled on a gift, the next step is making sure it arrives on time. Retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Shopbop guarantee delivery within a certain time frame, ensuring you’ll have the surprise ready to go on the special day. If you’re in a pinch, go with an electronic gift card that arrives in your inbox instantly. By choosing a gift card that connects to her interests (for example, lifelong learners will love Masterclass), it’ll come off as thoughtful, not a cop out.

Ahead, gifts for your wife that will earn you Spouse of the Year.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Special features: Available in eight colorways

Available in eight colorways Shipping speed: Two days for Amazon Prime members With Ember’s Temperature Control Smart Mug, she’ll never have to settle for lukewarm coffee in the morning or tepid tea at night. The connecting smart phone app allows her to set the exact temperature of what’s inside, and keeps it at that exact degree for up to 80 minutes (or longer, if you use the included charging coaster). courtesy of amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug $149 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Artifact Uprising Photo Calendar Special features: Fully customizable with your own images

Fully customizable with your own images Shipping speed: Six to 15 days, depending on where you’re located The Artifact Uprising Photo Calendar is a winning gift for the busy mom who’s always keeping track of the brood. The desk-sized calendar is fully customizable with your images; choose 12 of your favorite shots to slot in for each month. She’ll smile every time she can’t remember exactly what today’s date is. courtesy of artifacts uprising Artifact Uprising Photo Calendar $50 Buy Now AT ARTIFACT UPRISING

Beast Health Beast Blender Special features: Screw-on caps and drinking lids to easily store smoothies or take them on the go

Screw-on caps and drinking lids to easily store smoothies or take them on the go Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members; free three- to five-day shipping at Saks Fifth Avenue Whether she likes a superfood smoothie or a frozen margarita, the Beast Blender will whir it up to perfection. Unlike clunky, counter-dominating blenders, this one has a petite footprint and pretty fluting. It’s aesthetically pleasing, and ultra-efficient: It can crush ice, purée vegetables, and nearly liquefy fruits. courtesy of amazon Beast Health Beast Blender $165 Buy Now AT AMAZON Beast Health Beast Blender $165 $140 Buy Now AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Cleverfy Shower Steamers Special features: Hypoallergenic and cruelty-free

Hypoallergenic and cruelty-free Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members If she needs to steal some me time (or if you want to surprise her with something just-because) these Cleverfy Shower Steamers are your ticket. The set contains six aromatherapy-inspired shower bombs she can throw on the shower floor when she wants to relax, refresh, or boost her mood. The scented tabs melt away in the shower without leaving behind stains or slippery surfaces. And these steamers are under $20 and have over 20,000 five-star reviews. courtesy of amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers $18 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Anecdote Candles Self Care Candle Special features: Available in three sizes

Available in three sizes Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members, free ground shipping for orders over $50 at anecdotecandles.com For a candle that smells like pure luxury but doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, go with this aptly-named, hand-poured Comfort Zone candle. She’ll feel like she’s curled up in cashmere every time she lights it: The coconut and soy wax blend has notes of cedarwood, coffee, jasmine, and patchouli to settle her senses. Courtesy of Anecdote Candles Anecdote Candles Comfort Zone Candle $26 Buy Now AT ANECDOTE CANDLES Anecdote Candles Comfort Zone Candle $24 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Uncommon Goods New York Times Custom Birthday Book Special features: Customizable cover

Customizable cover Shipping speed: About three to four weeks Seeking out a gift idea for your wife’s milestone birthday? Surprise her with this thoughtful present. Inside Uncommon Goods’ New York Times Custom Birthday Book, she can leaf through the Times’ front pages on her birthday throughout the years. The coffee table book measures 15 by 12.5 inches, and you can add on a magnifying glass for easy skimming. Courtesy of Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods New York Times Custom Birthday Book From $99.95 Buy Now AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Our Place Always Pan Special features: High-quality nonstick, non-toxic material

High-quality nonstick, non-toxic material Shipping speed: Free two- to seven-day delivery at Our Place and free three- to five-day shipping at Bergdorf Goodman If she loves to cook, the Our Place Always Pan will be her new favorite sous-chef. The four-in-one nonstick pan got its fame for its sleek, smart design — among its many features is a dedicated spoon rest right on the pan. She’ll love how easy it is to transition from steaming to searing to sautéing, and everything in between. courtesy of our place Our Place Always Pan $145 Buy Now AT OUR PLACE Our Place Always Pan $145 Buy Now AT BERGDORF GOODMAN

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe Special features: Machine washable

Machine washable Shipping speed: Free ground shipping at Nordstrom Cozy bathrobes are always a welcome gift — particularly when they’re equal parts pretty and plush. This Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe ticks both of those boxes. Not only is it unfathomably soft to the touch, it’s also a mid-calf length that delivers warmth on chilly mornings. The stretchy fabric runs big; if she’s between sizes, opt for the smaller one. Courtesy of Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe $127 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM

Intoval Wireless Charging Station Special features: Available in six colors and compatible with Apple iPhones, watches, and AirPods

Available in six colors and compatible with Apple iPhones, watches, and AirPods Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members If you’re shopping for the wife who has it all, order up Intoval’s Wireless Charging Station. The highly praised dock has room to power up her phone, smart watch, and wireless headphones — keeping her nightstand clutter-free in the process. She’ll wake up with a fully charged battery every day. Courtesy of Amazon Intoval Wireless Charging Station $38 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Kate McLeod Sleep Stone Body Moisturizer Special features: Packaged in a reusable bamboo container

Packaged in a reusable bamboo container Shipping speed: Free one- to three-day shipping for Sephora Beauty Insiders (it’s free to sign up) Moisturizer might seem like an untraditional gift, but Kate McLeod’s Sleep Stone Body Moisturizer is less of a body lotion and more of a spa gift. The bar soap-like moisturizer is dense with hydrating ingredients that will leave her limbs buttery soft as she massages it on. A little goes a long way, so this will give her for months of me time. courtesy of sephora Kate McLeod Sleep Stone Body Moisturizer $45 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Comwarm Women’s Soft Plush Cross Band Slippers Special features: Available in 14 colorways

Available in 14 colorways Shipping speed: Free two-day delivery for Amazon Prime members 12,700 Amazon shoppers agree that these budget-friendly Amazon slippers deserve five stars. The cross band design strikes a balance of warmth and breathability, and over 14 colorways allow you to choose the shade that’s totally “her.” courtesy of amazon Comwarm Women’s Soft Plush Cross Band Slippers $17 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Papier Customized Colorblock Notebook Special features: Available in nine colorways

Available in nine colorways Shipping speed: From $5 for economy shipping at Papier Custom notebooks are equal parts practical and keepsake-worthy. The Papier Customized Colorblock Notebook allows you to personalize the hardcover’s color and wording, as well as the paging inside — select from dotted, lined, or plain paging. She’ll love to whip it out to jot down notes, organize her to-do list, and brainstorm big ideas. courtesy of papier Papier Customized Colorblock Notebook $30 Buy Now AT PAPIER

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker Special features: Nine cooking features

Nine cooking features Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members Streamline soup night (or really any night) with the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker. This countertop wunderkind has nine cooking functions, including sous vide, sautéing, and steaming. It can also make yogurt, steam rice to perfection, and keep hot food warm. The tool will save you serious time on any meal you two pull together. courtesy of amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker $130 $109 Buy Now AT AMAZON

UrbanStems The Unicorn Bouquet Special features: Choice of vase is optional to add on

Choice of vase is optional to add on Shipping speed: Varies by location Flowers are a non-negotiable for a few occasions, like her birthday and your anniversary. The best flower delivery services, like UrbanStems, make it seamless to shop a wide variety of bouquets. This one contains roses, aster, and alstroemeria for a dreamy, day-brightening effect. Courtesy of Urban Stems UrbanStems The Unicorn Bouquet From $55 Buy Now AT URBAN STEMS

Eberjey Gisele Short Sleeve Jersey Knit Pajamas Special features: Temperature-regulating fabric

Temperature-regulating fabric Shipping speed: Free ground shipping at Nordstrom If she’s a hot sleeper, Eberjey Gisele Short Sleeve Jersey Knit Pajamas will keep her cool all night. The breathable, temperature-regulating fabric is suitable for all seasons. This set feels silky on the skin, and it’s ultra stretchy and machine washable. courtesy of nordstrom Eberjey Short Sleeve Jersey Knit Pajamas $118 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM

BedSure Warm Faux Fur Throw Special features: Available in four sizes

Available in four sizes Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members BedSure’s Warm Faux Fur Throw has racked up nearly 16,000 five-star reviews from shoppers, who argue that this budget-friendly throw looks — and feels — like pure luxury. The throw blanket features shaggy fabric on one side and dense, soft sherpa on the other, so it’s a versatile choice. courtesy of amazon BedSure Warm Faux Fur Throw $28 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Partner’s Coffee Roaster’s Choice Subscription Special features: Sustainably sourced coffee beans

Sustainably sourced coffee beans Shipping speed: Free ground shipping Coffee connoisseurs will love sipping new flavors with each shipment of Partner’s Coffee Roaster’s Choice Subscription. She can choose to have it delivered every two or four weeks, and easily skip or modify a shipment via text. The beans are roasted and packed the day before shipment for max freshness. courtesy of partners coffee Partner’s Coffee Roaster’s Choice Subscription $18 Buy Now AT PARTNER’S COFFEE

Wthn Acupressure Mat Special features: Made of memory foam and a coconut fiber and linen fabric blend

Made of memory foam and a coconut fiber and linen fabric blend Shipping speed: Free three- to five-day shipping at Neiman Marcus, four- to nine-day shipping at Wthn If you’re new to acupressure mats, allow us to make the case for why your wife needs one. These yoga mat-style wellness accessories are studded with tiny spikes that increase circulation, promote better sleep, and relieve acute muscle pain with consistent use. We’re partial to Wthn’s Acupressure Mat for the included neck pillow, which she can also use for lumbar support (and some lower back relief) at a desk chair. courtesy of neiman marcus Wthn Acupressure Mat $78 Buy Now AT NEIMAN MARCUS Wthn Acupressure Mat $78 Buy Now AT WTHN

Fierce Jewelry Co. The Paulie Hoop Special features: Made with pure 14-karat yellow gold

Made with pure 14-karat yellow gold Shipping speed: Free standard shipping Subtle hoops can have substance — Fierce Jewelry Co.’s The Paulie Hoops are pure, 14-karat proof. This Chicago-based brand works exclusively with 14-karat gold, versus gold-plated jewelry that tends to flake, tarnish, and turn dull with consistent wear. You’ll appreciate that the brand opts out of traditional markups; she’ll love that she can leave them on during a sweaty pilates session. Courtesy of Fierce Jewelry Co Fierce Jewelry Co. The Paulie Hoop $195 Buy Now AT FIERCE JEWELRY CO

Aura Carver Frame Special features: Free unlimited storage and no subscription fees

Free unlimited storage and no subscription fees Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members Some digital picture frames have overly bright, shiny screens. Aura’s Carver Frame, on the other hand, looks just like a traditional framed print. You can pre-load images onto the frame before gifting it to her, so all she has to do is open the box, plug it in, and see the pictures cycle through. The connecting smartphone app allows family members near and far to upload special moments, too. courtesy of amazon Aura Carver Frame $149 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit Special features: Veterinarian developed; research partners with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine

Veterinarian developed; research partners with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine Shipping speed: Free five- to ten-day shipping Whether you just adopted a puppy or count your rescue as a core family member, Embark Dog DNA Test Kit makes an unexpected gift for your wife’s birthday or Mother’s Day. Simply swab your dog’s cheek and return the sample to Embark in a pre-paid mailer, and you’ll get test results in two to four weeks. Expect a detailed breakdown of your dog’s breed, ancestry information, and a relative finder that could connect you with your pup’s parents and siblings. Courtesy of Embark Embark Dog DNA Breed ID Test Kit $129 $109 Buy Now AT EMBARK

Tory Burch Double-T Link 20mm Apple Watch Watchband Special features: Adjustable clasp closure

Adjustable clasp closure Shipping speed: Free ground shipping at Nordstrom Give her wrist an upgrade with Tory Burch’s Double-T Link Apple Watch band. The sleek linked design is subtle and durable enough for everyday wear. And it’s available in gold tone and mixed silver and gold colorways, so you can choose the metal that she gravitates toward. Courtesy of Nordstrom Tory Burch Double-T Link 20mm Apple Watch Watchband $145 Buy Now at NORDSTROM

Blomus Fraga Fig Scented Candle Special features: Soy wax doesn’t produce soot

Soy wax doesn’t produce soot Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members This candle gift is gorgeous inside and out (just like her). The Blomus Fraga Fig Scented Candle has subtle herbal, fruity, and spicy notes she’ll love. The pretty concrete vessel rivals the look of luxury candles — and the container is reusable once she’s burned through the wax. courtesy of amazon Blomus Fraga Scented Candle $27 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Indoor/Outdoor Slipper Special features: Sheepskin lining

Sheepskin lining Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members She can shuffle around the house in style with Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Indoor/Outdoor Slippers. These highly rated Amazon slippers are padded with shearling and feature indoor- and outdoor-friendly foam rubber outsoles, so her feet can stay cozy and warm in the living room or on the patio. courtesy of amazon Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Indoor/Outdoor Slipper $50 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum Shipping speed: Free ground shipping at Nordstrom Perfume is highly dependent on personal preference, so it can be a tricky item to gift — unless you order a universally loved women’s perfume like Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum. The scent has gone viral for its intoxicating mix of sweet, warm, and woody notes. We recommend it for those looking for Mother’s Day, birthday, or anniversary gifts for their wives. courtesy of nordstrom Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum From $325 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM

Miuopur Makeup Organizer Special features: Multiple drawers and dividers to neatly store beauty products

Multiple drawers and dividers to neatly store beauty products Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members If her getting-ready station is looking a little cluttered, make her mornings easier with the Miuopur Makeup Organizer. She can neatly store her favorite face serums, makeup brushes, and other grooming tools so they’re easy to find when she’s in a rush. Courtesy of Amazon Miuopur Makeup Organizer $30 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven Special features: Lifetime warranty included

Lifetime warranty included Shipping speed: Free five- to seven-day shipping If you’re looking for a luxury gift that’s not jewelry, we have two words for you: Le Creuset. The famed French cookware brand offers pots, pans, and more that last a lifetime (and you’ll get a warranty to match, in the rare chance it breaks). She’ll use it to prep for everything from simple Sunday suppers to holiday feasts. Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven $290 Buy Now AT Williams-Sonoma

G. Tox Ultimate Dry Brush Special features: Ergonomic handle

Ergonomic handle Shipping speed: Free one- to three-day shipping for Sephora Beauty Insiders (it’s free to sign up) Dry brushing is a wellness technique that helps exfoliate the body and promote circulation for glowing skin. This under $30 pick is a sweet way to show her love and encourage some self care. She can use it before a shower or bath to get blood flowing and soften her limbs. courtesy of sephora G. Tox Ultimate Dry Brush $25 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Ring Concierge Classic Diamond Studs Special features: .75 carat weight

.75 carat weight Shipping speed: Free three- to five-day shipping A classic pair of diamond earrings are a foolproof luxury gift for any occasion, whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or a push present. These round brilliant Ring Concierge studs are set in bright white gold, and the three-prong martini setting adds some edge. Courtesy of Ring Concierge Ring Concierge Classic Diamond Studs $1,575 Buy Now AT RING CONCIERGE

Syhood 2-Piece Linen Cooking Kitchen Apron Special features: Available in three colorways, adjustable strap

Available in three colorways, adjustable strap Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members If her current apron is tattered and stained, upgrade it with the Syhood 2-Piece Linen Cooking Kitchen Apron. This Mother’s Day gift for your wife is great for the ladies who love to spend time swilling wine while tending to that risotto recipe from their latest cookbook. The two-pack lets you wear the other to help her out. courtesy of amazon Syhood 2-Piece Linen Cooking Kitchen Apron $12 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Fleur du Mal Gift Card Special features: Physical and digital gift cards available

Physical and digital gift cards available Shipping speed: Free ground shipping If she’s the type to send you a wish list complete with links, sizes, and colorways she wants, this Fleur du Mal gift card is a shoo-in. It’s a thoughtful way to surprise with a romantic gift she can pick out for herself. Fleur du Mal offers all things silky, sexy, and stunning, so she’ll be spoiled for choice. courtesy of fleur du mal Fleur du Mal Gift Card From $50 Buy Now AT FLEUR DU MAL

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Special features: Available in seven colorways

Available in seven colorways Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members If she’s a bona fide bookworm, this Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light will have her turning pages way past bedtime. Unlike clip-on book lights, this one sits comfortably around her neck for even illumination. She can get the lighting just right with the three color options and six brightness settings. Courtesy of Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $22 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Candle Special features: 120 hour burn time

120 hour burn time Shipping speed: Free three- to five-day shipping at Neiman Marcus Luxury candles are gifts she’ll enjoy for all occasions, whether it’s her birthday, Mother’s Day, or the holidays. If you happen to be celebrating your 18th wedding anniversary, this is spot-on: Porcelain is the traditional gift to give for that milestone, and this Diptyque candle is encased in a biscuit white porcelain vessel she can repurpose. As for the fragrance, it has notes of clove, cardamom, blackcurrant, and fig. Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Candle $200 Buy Now AT NEIMAN MARCUS

Uncommon Goods LED Self-Watering Multi-Herb Garden Special features: Built-in LED grow lights

Built-in LED grow lights Shipping speed: Seven- to nine-day shipping If she loves indoor plants but they tend to wither in her presence, this Uncommon Goods LED Self-Watering Multi-Herb Garden will get two green thumbs up from your wife. The countertop planter comes with seeds and soil she’ll need to get started, and the gadget will take it from there — it self waters and provides light so the plants get what they need to grow, even if left unattended. She’ll have fresh herbs on standby all year. Courtesy of Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods LED Self-Watering Multi-Herb Garden $200 Buy Now AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Jones Road Miracle Balm Special features: Contains hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil and argan oil

Contains hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil and argan oil Shipping speed: Three- to four-day shipping that’s free for orders over $85 Makeup gifts are tricky to get right, unless you know the exact shade of red lipstick she wears repeatedly or the tinted moisturizer she restocks on the regular. Jones Road Miracle Balm is a rare exception: She’ll love this do-it-all pot pigment for an instant glow. Stumped on a shade? May we suggest Au Naturel, which flatters all undertones. courtesy of jones road beauty Jones Road Miracle Balm $38 Buy Now AT JONES ROAD

LeDes Jewelry House Gold Initial Letter Necklace Special features: Available in varying lengths

Available in varying lengths Shipping speed: Five- to seven-day shipping This LeDes Jewelry House Initial Letter Necklace makes a sweet push present for new moms; you can customize it with the first letter of your baby’s name. Choose from yellow, white, and rose gold — all are available in 14 and 18 karat gold to ensure it’ll last a lifetime. Courtesy of Etsy LeDes Jewelry House Initial Letter Necklace $137.23 $82.35 Buy Now AT ETSY

Miko Foot Massage Machine Special features: Built-in timer and remote included

Built-in timer and remote included Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members Looking to treat her feet for Mother’s Day? The Miko Foot Massage Machine brings the best part of a pedicure to the comfort of the couch, desk, or kitchen table. This electric foot massager features multiple power and intensity settings to loosen up agitated arches and tired toes, making it a great choice for ladies who wear heels regularly, as well as avid runners. courtesy of amazon Miko Foot Massage Machine $130 Buy Now AT AMAZON

The Sill Petite White Orchid Special features: Three different planter color options

Three different planter color options Shipping speed: Free standard shipping If you want to mix up the classic bouquet you always get her, surprise your wife with The Sill’s Petite White Orchid. The low-maintenance plant will bloom for weeks, and you can choose from two planter styles available in three colors so it matches her vibe. Courtesy of The Sill The Sill Petite White Orchid $78 Buy Now AT THE SILL

Cq Acrylic Makeup Organizer Special features: 11 drawers and multiple dividers

11 drawers and multiple dividers Shipping speed: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members The genius of this Amazon makeup organizer is that you can stack it up (as shown) or separate it into four different organizers to suit any space. The transparent build allows her to see where everything is stored, and acrylic material makes it easy to wipe down. It functions well as a jewelry organizer, too. courtesy of amazon Cq Acrylic Makeup Organizer $38 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Ouai Chill Pills Special features: Fully recyclable packaging

Fully recyclable packaging Shipping speed: Free one- to three-day shipping for Sephora Beauty Insiders (it’s free to sign up) If your wife loves a good bath bomb, she’ll be excited to put Ouai’s Chill Pills into rotation. The cutely packaged fizzy tabs are loaded with plant-based oils to soften and hydrate her skin. Surprise her with these if she’s had a rough week. courtesy of sephora Ouai Chill Pills $30 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Spa Finder Gift Card Special features: Searchable database of nearby spas

Searchable database of nearby spas Shipping speed: Electronic gift cards are delivered instantly Treat her to a day at the spa — nearly any spa of her choosing — with a Spa Finder gift card. The company partners with established spas and salons all over the country, including notable names like the Ritz-Carlton, Hand and Stone, and the Six Senses. If you need a last-minute gift, look no further. courtesy of spa finder Spa Finder Gift Card Buy Now AT SPA FINDER

Olivia von Halle Contessa Niko Silk Feather Slippers Special features: Delivered in gifting-ready box

Delivered in gifting-ready box Shipping speed: Free two- to three-day delivery Anything Olivia von Halle is worth the investment; the luxury loungewear line creates meticulously-crafted pieces. Surprise her with the Contessa Niko Silk Feather Slippers for a big birthday or Mother’s Day. They’re hand made in a family-run factory in Tuscany, and they feature silk lining and a leather sole and upper. The ostrich feathers are hand stitched in place. Her feet deserve no less. courtesy of olivia von halle Olivia Von Halle Slippers $870 Buy Now AT OLIVIA VON HALLE

Shiraleah Paris Striped 8×10 Frame Special features: Wall mountable

Wall mountable Shipping speed: Free three-day shipping at Shopbop Picture frames are amazing anniversary gifts for wives — especially when you slot in one of your favorite shots from your wedding before wrapping it up. This Shiraleah Paris Striped 8×10 Frame is as pretty as the photo you’ll place inside. The black and white detailing goes with any décor. courtesy of shopbop Shiraleah Paris Striped 8×10 Frame $37 Buy Now AT SHOPBOP

Masterclass Gift Card Special features: Access to over 180 lessons

Access to over 180 lessons Shipping speed: Instant delivery for electronic gift cards Give your wife a Masterclass gift card for her birthday or Mother’s Day, and she can pick up a new passion or reignite her interest in an existing one. Course topics range from writing to business to athletics, so she’ll be sure to find a class she’s excited to take. And the best part is she can do it on her own time, from the comfort of the couch or the kitchen table. Courtesy of Amazon Masterclass Gift Card Buy Now AT MASTERCLASS

Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace Special features: Available in silver and gold vermeil

Available in silver and gold vermeil Shipping speed: Free two- to four-day shipping for most locations If your wife adores astrology, she’ll squeal when she opens up Mejuri’s Zodiac Pendant Necklace. (If you’re unsure of her star sign, find it by searching her birthday online). The necklace has ultra-thick 18 karat gold vermeil, so it looks far more expensive than it is. Each pendant is uniquely studded with white sapphires. courtesy of mejuri Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace $128 Buy Now AT MEJURI

Brooklinen Pendleton Washable Wool Throw Blanket Special features: Made in Oregon

Made in Oregon Shipping speed: Varies by location Brooklinen’s Pendleton Washable Wool Throw Blanket is a triple threat: It’s machine washable, sustainably made, and ultra warm. The chic, extra-large blanket features a timeless checkered pattern that’s available in two colorways. It’s a great gift for your wife on her birthday or Mother’s Day. courtesy of brooklinen Brooklinen Pendleton Washable Wool Throw Blanket $149 Buy Now AT BROOKLINEN

The Different Kinds of Gifts for Wives

Luxury gifts for your wife: Great for special occasions like her 40th, 50th birthday, or 60th birthday, these investment items will always remind her of the milestone. Designer tote bags are an option, as are classic jewelry pieces like diamond earrings.

Great for special occasions like her 40th, 50th birthday, or 60th birthday, these investment items will always remind her of the milestone. Designer tote bags are an option, as are classic jewelry pieces like diamond earrings. Romantic gifts for your wife: Show her some love with gifts that tug on her heartstrings. Go with a picture frame with a photo from your wedding day or an heirloom-worthy vase full of fresh flowers. If you want something on the sexy side, you can’t go wrong with lacy black lingerie a la Valentine’s Day.

Show her some love with gifts that tug on her heartstrings. Go with a picture frame with a photo from your wedding day or an heirloom-worthy vase full of fresh flowers. If you want something on the sexy side, you can’t go wrong with lacy black lingerie a la Valentine’s Day. Creative gifts for your wife: Thanks to retailers like Uncommon Goods and Etsy, it’s easy to order a personalized present online. You can spend hours scrolling through options, but items like a custom notebook, an illustration of your family, or a monogrammed cutting board are dependable options.

Thanks to retailers like Uncommon Goods and Etsy, it’s easy to order a personalized present online. You can spend hours scrolling through options, but items like a custom notebook, an illustration of your family, or a monogrammed cutting board are dependable options. Mother’s Day gifts for your wife: You can go with classic gifts like flowers, cozy Amazon slippers, or a pair of hoop earrings; or get creative with a necklace featuring the first letter of your child’s name. If she’s absolutely spent, send her off for a massage by giving her a gift card to the spa.

You can go with classic gifts like flowers, cozy Amazon slippers, or a pair of hoop earrings; or get creative with a necklace featuring the first letter of your child’s name. If she’s absolutely spent, send her off for a massage by giving her a gift card to the spa. Anniversary gifts for your wife: Lucky for you, anniversary gifts have traditional framework you can play into, like paper for your first anniversary, wood for your fifth, and crystal for your fifteenth. You can, of course, also surprise her with something more modern, like a pair of hoop earrings.

Lucky for you, anniversary gifts have traditional framework you can play into, like paper for your first anniversary, wood for your fifth, and crystal for your fifteenth. You can, of course, also surprise her with something more modern, like a pair of hoop earrings. Push presents: These post-delivery gifts are a must for new moms. Jewelry is a go-to choice; personalize a necklace with the baby’s birthday or birthstone. If you’re opting for something self care-oriented, go with a spa gift, like a plush bathrobe she can nestle in with your newborn.