The 57 Best Gifts for Women to Receive This Holiday Season

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

‘Tis the season for gifting-giving. There’s no doubt several ladies in your life you’re shopping for, making the best gifts for women high up on your priority list. Whether you’re searching for the perfect present for a mother, sister, girlfriend, aunt, grandmother, cousin, female co-worker or neighbor— perhaps even your favorite barista or dog walker — a stylish little something is always sure to please. But to ensure you’re an exceptional gift-giver, homing in on the interests of your giftees is how you’ll surprise and utterly delight with prime picks for women of all kinds.

Luxury gifts for the woman who has everything — be it an accessory from Gucci, a Chanel beauty gift or an engraved Tiffany gift — never fail. At the same time, fashion enthusiasts will relish trendy and designer gifts, like a handbag, diamond jewelry or the cult-loved Nap Dress. Tennis, yoga, and running gifts well suit fitness fanatics, like a sleek new racket, buttery-soft pair of leggings or stylish yet made-to-perform sneaker. And for recovery days, spa and self-care gift sets, luxe beauty gifts and cozy presents, like a plush robe, slippers or throw blanket, make for indulgent and relaxing moments. Or, you can go the tech gifts route with a brand new Apple watch, noise-canceling headphones, or monogrammed iPhone case.

Inspired to shop? Ahead, discover 57 incredibly stylish and thoughtful gifts for women.

Apple Watch Series 7

One of the best tech gifts to give this year? Undoubtedly the new Apple Watch Series 7, featuring the largest display screen yet. It’s the most durable design to date, including a crack, dust and water-resistant screen, and offers revolutionary health monitoring, Always-On Retina display for seamless use and a 33% faster charge than previous models.

Apple Watch Series 7 $399 Buy Now

Joanna Vargas Glow to Go Mask Set

A face mask set is one of the most universally loved self-care gifts for women, and this five-sheet kit by celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas comes with a cult following. The secret sauce? A mask for every skin-care need, from those that firm and smooth to brighten and deeply hydrate to aid in fine line reduction.

Joanna Vargas Glow to Go Mask Set $75 Buy Now

Le Labo Santal 26 Scented Candle

Small gifts for her needn’t feel insignificant if over-the-top presents aren’t your vibe. A candle, like Le Labo’s best-selling Santal 26 scent, always makes for a winning gift. Few can resist the smoky and leathery aroma that brings a refined feel to any space.

Le Labo Santal 26 Scented Candle $78 Buy Now

Geekera 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Dock

For the tech enthusiast who relies far too much on her gadgets, this relatively affordable option can be considered the most thoughtful and useful Christmas gift to give this year. Power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously on a minimalist, space-saving, 3-in-1 charging dock with an LED indicator that turns green when your gear is good to go. Finally, low-battery anxiety will be a thing of the past.

Geekera 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Dock $49 Buy Now

Slip Pure Silk Queen Pillowcase

A silk pillowcase instantly equates to luxury, yet the benefits go far beyond the ultra-soft feel. The smooth fabric boasts anti-aging properties, helping to rid you of sleep creases, bed head static and frizz. Consider one of these when shopping for unique gifts for women who have everything.

Slip Pure Silk Queen Pillowcase $89 Buy Now

Bembien Gabrielle Tote

A woven leather tote bag makes for a standout gift. Not only is it super functional for travel or day-to-day use, but it’s also a more elevated option when canvas alternatives won’t do. The braided straps on Bembien’s Gabrielle tote are plenty durable for carrying a range of essentials, as is the two-tone woven leather. Perhaps the best part of it, though, is that it’s not overly roomy — so your giftee won’t be weighed down when filling it up.

Bembien Gabrielle Tote $360 Buy Now

Beast Blender + Hydration System

Sure, top-of-the-line blenders are prized for their smoothie, soup and puree-making abilities. However, few are as beautiful as Beast’s blender and hydration system, boasting a sleek and minimal design fit for a modern kitchen. Looks aside, this appliance is built for ease of use, including a one-minute blend cycle that’s activated with the push of a button and a screw-on drinking lid and carry cap for on-to-go enjoyment.

Beast Blender + Hydration System $185 Buy Now

Yana Sleep Pillow

For the newly pregnant woman or seriously restless sleeper, it doesn’t get better than a soothing sleep pillow from Yana. Crafted from organic bamboo cotton with an all-natural fill, the ergonomic design is double-sided for comfort and support in a range of positions. Plus, it’s washable for convenient cleaning and comfortable repeat use.

Yana Sleep Pillow $199 $170 Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Know someone struggling to work from home in peace, or an avid traveler in need of serious noise cancellation? Look no further than Bose’s latest QuietComfort 45 headphones. They feature plush over-ear cushions, easy-to-transition quiet and aware modes, and a noise-rejecting mic system — so those on the other end of your calls aren’t constantly saying, “What was that?”

Bose QuietComfort 45 $329 Buy Now

Everlane The Oversized Stroopwafel Turtleneck in ReCashmere

One of the most popular gifts for women is the cashmere sweater. But to stand out among all the others, a sustainable version from Everlane’s ReCashmere collection makes for a flawless gift. It’s made entirely from recycled cashmere, coming in various colors — from a festive shade of green to heather grey and winter white.

Everlane The Oversized Stroopwafel Turtleneck in ReCashmere $195 Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Stripe Robe

When it comes to cozy gifts for women, few compare to a plush warm robe. Known for its classic white styles, Barefoot Dreams always hits the supremely snug mark. For a more modern take, try this heathered striped design from the brand, which also boasts beloved features like a classic V-neckline, tie-belt and the label’s signature softness.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Stripe Robe $158 Buy Now

Ugg Cozy Sheepskin-Lined Knit Slippers

Shopping for gifts for the woman who wants nothing can feel downright discouraging. But, no matter what, a cozy pair of slippers always wins — especially an ultra-warm pair from Ugg. This season, the label updated its best-selling sheepskin slip-ons in a new knitted design that’s as comfy and stylish as a favorite sweater.

Ugg Cozy Sheepskin-Lined Knit Slippers $120 Buy Now

Chanel Rouge Allure Le Coffret

When seeking out the very best makeup gift sets, few compare to one with double CCs. That’s right: We’re talking about the gift of Chanel, like this new-season, limited-edition lipstick set. It comes with four shades — including two matte liquid and two satin shine lipsticks — so the makeup lover on your list has elegant options for every mood.

Chanel Rouge Allure Le Coffret $180 Buy Now

StationeryXpress Bordered Personalized Stationery

Monogrammed gifts will always her feel special. For the woman in your life who’s known for her beautifully-written notes, go for personalized stationery in a timeless design. This set comes with a luxuriously weighty feel, featuring rained ink lettering with an inset border and matching envelopes.

StationeryXpress Personalized Flat Cards $75 Buy Now

Tory Burch Buddy Bangle Band for Apple Watch

Apple Watch-obsessed women know the importance of a stylish rotation of bands. Silicone and canvas straps, indeed, make for practical gifts for women. However, a gold-tone bangle exudes elegance — making it a perfect accessory for sophisticated attire and melding seamlessly with other jewelry.

Tory Burch Buddy Bangle Band for Apple Watch $150 Buy Now

Van der Hout Asymmetrical Initial Necklace

Both opulent and thoughtful, a customizable initial necklace is guaranteed to be one of the most memorable gifts for her this holiday season. To perfectly suit her layering preferences, this personalized gift idea is available in 14K white or yellow gold and with a 16-inch or 18-inch chain.

Van der Hout Asymmetrical Initial Necklace $265 Buy Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

It’s easy to get stumped by the idea of finding unique gifts for women who have everything. But one idea that’s equal parts functional and impressive? A ceramic, temperature-controlled Smart mug in matte black for perfectly toasty beverages all season long.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $129 Buy Now

Dermaflash Luxe Sonic Dermaplaning Tool

Dermaflash’s sonic device is a luxurious beauty gift and self-care gift all in one. The award-winning anti-aging device is designed to help you achieve a medical spa-worthy dermaplanning treatment at home for a more radiant complexion. The set includes the brand’s innovative exfoliating device, plus two nourishing skincare formulas to use pre-and post-treatment.

Dermaflash Luxe Sonic Dermaplaning Tool $189 Buy Now

Rimowa Essential Check-In L Suitcase

Avid travelers are no strangers to luggage wear and tear, often requiring a new piece or two over time. A sleek upgrade, Rimowa’s Essential Check-In L suitcase will excite the frequent flier in your life. It boasts best-in-class functionality — from its high-tech features to a strong-yet-lightweight polycarbonate constuction. Plus, it’s available in a striking Bamboo-green finish, and it comes with a complimentary leather luggage tag and sticker set for easy identification at the airport.

Rimowa Essential Check-In L Suitcase $900 Buy Now

Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer

One of the best hair dryers on the market has been among the most popular gifts for women since its debut. This season, Dyson released a limited-edition version at Ulta in a beautiful new Prussian blue and rich copper design — a must-have for fanatics of the line. The gift set is complete with a sleek storage case and five styling attachments, including the new flyaway head for a smooth, salon-quality finish.

Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer $429 Buy Now

Wilson Ultra 100 V3 Naked Tennis Racket

Got a sister with a killer backhand, or a friend with a slammin’ serve? If so, opting for one of the best tennis gifts is the right move for her, like this stylish, innovative racket from Wilson. Its the first-of-its-kind eco-friendly design, stripping out paint, dyes and single-use plastics in favor of biodegradable, recyclable materials.

Wilson Ultra 100 V3 Naked Tennis Racket $499 Buy Now

Lululemon The Yoga Kit

Fitness gifts are perfect for that workout-obsessed aunt or friend. If she’s focused on her side crow, dancer’s pose or headstand, go for one of the most popular yoga gifts, like this beautiful kit from Lululemon. It’s complete with a cushiony 3 millimeter-thick mat, durable foam block and absorbent microfibre towel.

Lululemon The Yoga Kit $108 Buy Now

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato AirPods Pro Case

Gucci gifts, anything Chanel and diamonds always appeal to women with top-of-the-line taste. But when it comes to luxury gifts for the woman who has everything, a designer AirPod case is just the ticket to round out her fine assortment of accessories. This one by Bottega Veneta is subtly chic, featuring the label’s iconic Intrecciato leather and a convenient wristlet design so she can go hands-free.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato AirPods Pro Case $150 Buy Now

Linné Rejuvenating Kit

To help your mother, best friend or sister unwind, spa gift baskets are the ultimate treat. Even better? A non-toxic set for indulging with peace of mind. Linné’s coveted Rejuventaing Kit falls into this category, complete with ethically-crafted and gentle formulas derived from plants and minerals.

Linné Rejuvenating Kit $100 Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan

Cookware might not seem like the sexiest gift, but it’s most certainly one of the most practical gifts for women who love cooking. Boasting more than an aesthetically-pleasing design, Our Place’s cult-loved pan is the definition of an overachiever. It’s meant to replace the traditional eight-piece cookware set, with the ability to steam, saute, braise, sear, fry, boil and more.

Our Place Always Pan $145 $115 Buy Now

Therabody Theragun Mini

Wellness gifts for women don’t always mean spa treatments. For those who regularly suffer from tech-neck or are super active and in need of muscle recovery, a portable massager — like Therabody’s mini Theragun — is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s small enough to carry around on-the-go, but ultra-powerful for legitimate tension relief.

Therabody Theragun Mini $199 Buy Now

Tom Dixon Tank Low Ball Glasses Set

For the stylish hostess who thrives off of a chic cocktail or bar cart, a set of Tom Dixon glasses is sure to please. The lowball design boasts a nostalgic feel, while the clean lines and minimal copper detailing are decidedly fresh and fit any modern home. Bonus: These come with a beautiful teal box that you can wrap or simply adorn with a bow.

Tom Dixon Tank Low Ball Glasses Set $100 Buy Now

Pat McGrath Huetopian Dream & Define Kit

The beauty fanatic in your life knows how fast at which Pat McGrath’s makeup sets sell out. So, you can imagine the joy you’ll undoubtedly spark when she unwraps this iconic eye kit from the brand. What’s included? Ten shimmering eyeshadows, a dramatic lash-enhancing mascara, PermaGel eyeliner and the label’s signature Intensifeyes Artistry Wand.

Pat McGrath Huetopian Dream & Define Kit $180 Buy Now

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress

There are dresses, there are nightgowns and then there’s the Nap Dress — the much-buzzed-about hybrid of the two, you’ve no doubt seen all over Instagram. Designed by Hill House Home founder Nell Diamond, The Ellie is a modern hero piece for any wardrobe, flaunting a comfortable fit and thoughtful details, like ruffled sleeves and a tiered skirt. Whether worn exclusively in the house or dressed up with accessories for brunch, the fashion lover on your list will squeal with delight.

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress $125 Buy Now

APL Streamline Sneakers

Yes, $300 APL sneakers might seem overly indulgent, but when it comes to workout shoes, they’re unparalleled in terms of performance and style. First, their overbuilt soles are more than trendy — they’re designed from the brand’s newest FutureFoam material for supportive cushioning, compression and rebound at the midsole and outsole. As for the sheer rip-stop upper, it’s made from an innovative AeroLux material that’s ultra-lightweight and breathable for airflow around the foot.

APL Streamline Sneakers $300 Buy Now

Smythson Mara Soho Notebook

These days, to-do lists most often live on smartphones. But for the woman who loves putting pen to paper, this crocodile-embossed leather notebook makes for an ultra-stylish luxury gift. The best part? It’s customizable, whether you monogram it with initials or their first name.

Smythson Mara Soho Notebook $335 Buy Now

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Certain skin-care products have a cult-following, and Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream is assuredly one of them. With every pump of this product amounting to pure radiance, it makes the perfect present for any skin-care lover, and one of the most decadent secret Santa gifts for women.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $179 Buy Now

Gucci GG Canvas Gloves with Horsebit

If you’ve got a luxury lover in your life, Gucci gifts consistently rank high. In the cold, this logo-emblazoned pair of gloves will denote her designer affinity, all while keeping her hands toasty warm. With the label’s iconic horsebit emblem as the finishing touch, it’s the perfect wintry treat she’ll forever cherish.

Gucci GG Canvas Gloves with Horsebit $590 Buy Now

Celine Medium Tabou Bag

Certain fashion houses are beloved, and Celine is undoubtedly one of them. A handbag by the brand is unquestionably one of the most impressive designer gifts to give her this Christmas, particularly the newest design of the season to flaunt her exceptional taste. Indeed, it’s a splurge, but it’s incredibly well-crafted from smooth calfskin, with a lambskin lining and gold metal hardware.

Celine Medium Tabou Bag $2,450 Buy Now

Staud Rye Ribbed-Knit Half-Zip Sweater

When it comes to cozy gifts for her, a sweater never fails. So level up her assortment with an of-the-moment design, like Staud’s ribbed half-zip in a toasty shade of tan. Packing a versatile punch, it pairs well with jeans for daytime, leather pants at night, and sweats for travel.

Staud Rye Ribbed-Knit Half-Zip Sweater $275 Buy Now

Hermès Heure H Gold-Plated Stainless Steel & Leather Strap Watch

Hermès anything is consistently among the most coveted luxury gifts for women. So when seeking a timeless piece she’ll wear day in and day, look no further than a leather strap watch from the French house. This one features a white dial with quartz movement, plus anti-glare sapphire crystal and the label’s signature H bezel in gold-plated stainless steel.

Hermès Heure H Strap Watch $3,000 Buy Now

Aurate Channel Set Gold Diamond Ring

Jewelry always amounts to a memorable gift, like a diamond ring made for stacking. This one offers a delicate balance of classic and modern flair, appealing to all sensibilities. Plus, it’s made with conflict-free diamonds and set in sustainable gold.

Aurate Channel Set Gold Diamond Ring $1,200 Buy Now

Serena & Lily Palomino Alpaca Throw

Robes, towels and slippers make for delightfully cozy gifts. But for one that’s more versatile around the home, try a sumptuous throw blanket — like Serena & Lily’s hand-loomed alpaca and mecha wool design.

Serena & Lily Palomino Alpaca Throw $448 Buy Now

Alo Stunner Puffer Jacket

The best workout gifts extend beyond a new wrist weight set or virtual membership. When temperatures drop, gift her a performance puffer coat (many of which are now a far cry from their unsightly, sack-like predecessors). We particularly love Alo Yoga’s new Stunner puffer, a seriously chic statement for the active woman in your life. The style’s high-gloss finish and adjustable bungee cords make for a jaw-dropping moment, whether worn to and from the Pilates studio or with everyday attire during errands and coffee runs.

Alo Stunner Puffer Jacket $498 Buy Now

Girlfriend Goji Compressive Rib High-Rise Legging

If you’ve got a runner, cycler or activewear enthusiast on your shopping list, there’s no doubt she’ll love a new pair of Girlfriend leggings. The label’s cult-loved compressive designs boast thousands of glowing customer reviews. So, it comes as no surprise that this new ribbed style from the brand boasts its signature sweat-wicking, squat-proof and smoothing fit.

Girlfriend Goji Compressive Rib High-Rise Legging $498 Buy Now

Margaux x Schumacher The Mary Jane

An irresistible pair of shoes is always among the most coveted gifts for women in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond. Since heels aren’t for everyone and sandals only work at certain times of the year, an elegant pair of flats are a universal hit. We adore these Mary Janes from Margaux’s just-released sophomore collaboration with Schumacher. But act fact — the last collection sold out quickly, and this limited-edition pair is sure to do the same.

Margaux x Schumacher The Mary Jan $248 Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Flight Essentials Kit

Have you been brainstorming travel gift ideas for the avid adventurer in your life? Think beyond customized luggage tags and packing cubes and go the luxury beauty route with Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Flight Essentials Kit. The TSA-approved kit is packed with all the pre-, during- and post-flight skin-care elixirs she’ll need, including a rejuvenating face mask, anti-pollution drops and a decadently rich moisturizer.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Flight Essentials Kit $225 Buy Now

FaceGym Hyaluronic Roller Dissolving Microneedling Tool

Sure, you could easily give the beauty-lover on your list a gift card for a complexion-enhancing facial, or you can level up their at-home routine with FaceGym’s microneedling tool. It’s non-invasive, like an in-person treatment would be, but plenty impactful. The roller comes with four treatment heads filled with pro-grade Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides and antioxidant Centella Asiatica that sink deeply into your skin for a lit-from-within glow.

FaceGym Hyaluronic Roller Dissolving Microneedling Tool $75 Buy Now

Tom Ford Soleil Brulant

Skin-care and makeup products can be tricky to gift, but a fine fragrance always hits a high note. Tom Ford’s Soleil Brulant is the ultimate scent in the winter months with a warm and spicy aroma that’s both rich and cozy,

Tom Ford Soleil Brulant $368 Buy Now

Westman Atelier Le Box

When seeking out the best makeup gifts for women, celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman’s Le Box is guaranteed to excite the beauty enthusiast on your list. Taking inspiration from naturally sun-kissed skin, this three-piece clean beauty set embraces a minimalist approach to makeup, featuring a lightweight skin tint, blush and highlight stick for a warm natural glow.

Westman Atelier Le Box $173 Buy Now

Kinn Kennedy Herringbone Chain II

In the jewelry department, trending gifts for women this season include glimmering gold necklaces á la the ’80s and the ’90s. Instead of a paperclip or snake chain design, which she likely already owns, how about a distinctive herringbone silhouette? The curved oval shape of this herringbone chain takes inspiration from late ’40s designs and tastefully masters the bold gold look.

Kinn Kennedy Herringbone Chain II $1,220 Buy Now

Matouk Milagro Bath Sheet

Matouk’s plush towels always make for an elegant gift. When channeling spa-like serenity, you can’t fail with a classic shade of taupe, ivory or white. Whether you’re shopping for the bathing beauty in your life or someone newly decorating their bathroom, a sumptuous bath sheet makes for a surefire present.

Matouk Milagro Bath Sheet $78 Buy Now

Eberjey Gisele Two-Piece Long Sleeve & Pant Pajama Sleepwear Set

A supremely soft pajama set never fails in the cozy gifts for her department. A buttery soft yet cooling design, Eberjey’s Gisele duo is best in class. The classic pants and top combo comes in men’s sizes as well, so if you’re shopping for a couple, they can adorably match.

Eberjey Gisele Two-Piece Sleepwear Set $120 Buy Now

Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Panty Box Set

Undies and socks don’t always amount to the most exciting present, but let’s be honest, they’re one of the most practical gifts for women. Rather than go the basic route with a nude or black pair, seek out a set with oh-so-pretty design, like Stripe & Stare’s collaboration with LoveShackFancy. Not only are these styles incredibly soft, but their delicately scalloped lace and sweet floral patterns make for a charming confidence boost.

Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Panty Box Set $60 Buy Now

Aether W Dolomite Boot

Outdoor gifts for her can range from equipment to attire, though the latter isn’t always associated with high style. That’s where Aether’s W Dolomite boots come in. Designed in collaboration with century-old shoemaker Fracap, they’re handmade with 100% vegetable-tanned Italian leather with welt stitching to combat any moisture or chill, Vibram soles for sturdy tread and an extra pair of laces to switch up your look as desired. Whether worn to complete an après ski look or off the mountain while walking city streets, these make the ultimate cold-weather accessory.

Aether W Dolomite Boot $400 Buy Now

Cinnamon Projects Rose Quartz Incense Holder

Any woman with a hectic schedule will appreciate a unique gift that sets a relaxing tone in her home. While candles are universally loved for achieving this, incense are another great option. To house them, Cinnamon Projects’ Japanese-style incense holder makes for an exceptionally striking piece of decor, featuring a distinctive arch and rose quartz disc.

Cinnamon Projects Rose Quartz Incense Holder $240 Buy Now

West & Willow Custom One Pet Portrait

For the pet-loving lady in your life, think outside the box when going the personalized route with more creative gifts for women, like West + Willow’s modern pet portraits. You can choose from various sizes, frames and backgrounds, including a seasonally apropos “Pumpkin Spice” design.

West & Willow Custom One Pet Portrait $65 Buy Now

Avaline The Essentials

Founded by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power, female-led wine brand Avaline prioritizes clean ingredients and transparent production. For these reasons, the label’s The Essentials pack makes one of the best wine gifts this season. Complete with three varietals — a red wine, white wine and rosé — it’s the perfect pack to put out at any gathering or simply to keep stocked in your bar.

Avaline The Essentials $72 Buy Now

Tiffany Elsa Peretti Wave Box

Gifts for the professional woman can seem tricky, be it a co-worker, boss or friend. But a surefire way to hit the nail on the head? Anything Tiffany’s, like this elegant Elsa Peretti box, which you can engrave with a personal message if you want to make it more sentimental gift.

Tiffany Elsa Peretti Wave Box $650 Buy Now

Maison de Sabré The Phone Case

The iPhone 13 is among the most coveted tech gifts for women this season. But for the woman in your life who has already upgraded, a beautifully protective case is equally desirable, particularly one from Maison de Sabré. The pebble grain leather offers unbeatable non-slip grip with a microfiber suede interior lining to keep things extra secure. To boot, the case is customizable — nab it in one of 15 colors and personalize it with playful emojis and/or gold or silver text.

Maison de Sabré The Phone Case $99 Buy Now

Aritzia SuperWorld The Super Puff Shorty Vest

The puffer coat is no doubt essential in the winter, and the same goes for a puffy vest. Keeping you super warm at your mid-section, it’s the ultimate topper for moderately chilly days or an imperative mid-layer for drastically cold moments. And with a high-gloss finish, this option is both a cozy and trendy gift for her.

Aritzia SuperWorld The Super Puff Shorty Vest $178 Buy Now

Verlas Charming Tennis Bracelet

The tennis bracelet is an iconic piece every jewelry lover dreams about owning. While uniform strands are timeless and versatile, this graduated design by Verlas will stand out on its own or as part of a bracelet stack in 14-karat or white gold. Even more, it’ll make any woman’s tennis bracelet aspirations a reality, and then some.

Verlas Charming Tennis Bracelet $4,155 Buy Now