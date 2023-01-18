×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Gigi Hadid’s Alanui x Moon Boot Bandana Print Shoes Are on Sale Today

We're jonesing for these laid-back, stylish, and camera-ready boots that are 30% off.

Gigi Hadid seen in Alanui x Moonboot on sale lead art
Courtesy of Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid’s personal style never misses the mark — and we’re always taking notes. Most recently, on January 17th, Hadid was spotted in New York City filming on location for a Maybelline commercial wearing Alanui x Moon Boot Bandana Print Boots. Not only do these winter boots have a boho chic appeal, but they’re also currently on sale for 30% off at Mytheresa and Farfetch.  

Alanui x Moon Boot Bandana Print Boots aren’t your typical celeb-loved Moon Boots. Instead, this boot is part of the first collaboration between the two Italian companies, designed with their shared vision and love of nature at the forefront. Alanui is a Milan-based brand created by siblings Carlotta and Nicolò Oddi. Originally, the brand started as a luxury and unisex knitwear brand with unique motifs, rich colors, and seasonless styles that would last a lifetime to accompany consumers on their countless travels and adventures. However, Alanui has since expanded to offer a range of vibrant sweaters, jackets, shirts, beachwear, footwear, accessories, and even soft furnishing. 

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Gigi Hadid, shoe detail, is seen during a photo shoot for Maybelline in Midtown on January 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 17: Gigi Hadid, shoe detail, is seen during a photo shoot for Maybelline in Midtown on January 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) GC Images

The Full Moon Bandana boots are a new style part of Moon Boots’ fall/winter ‘22 collection. They echo Alanui’s signature tribal motifs and Moon Boots’ proven versatility, allowing them to be worn both in the mountains and in the city. These boots feature a slip-on design, nylon fabric, and a wide option of colors suitable for dopamine dressing.

Whether it was Hadid or her stylist’s decision to opt for these fun shoes, this choice of women’s winter boots further proves that Hadid always strikes the perfect balance of cool and cozy. Furthermore, by pairing these comfy-yet-elevated snow boots with a statement-making puffer coat and fashion-forward cargo pants, Hadid gives us even more reason to keep up with her fashion formula.

Inspired to shop? Keep scrolling to shop Hadid’s latest shoe choice — and more color options — for 30% off. Pair them with your favorite workout leggings, baggy jeans, or cozy joggers, and you can be supermodel-ready, too.

Alanui x Moonboot Full Moon Bandana-Print Boots

Alanui x Moonboot Full Moon Bandana-Print Boots $550  $385 Buy Now at mytheresa

Alanui x Moonboot Bandana-Print Boots

Alanui x Moonboot Full Moon Bandana-Print Boots $550  $386 Buy Now at farfetch

Alanui x Moonboot Full Moon Bandana-Print Boots $550  $386 Buy Now at mytheresa

Alanui x Moonboot Bandana-Print Boots

Alanui x Moonboot Full Moon Bandana-Print Boots $550  $221 Buy Now at farfetch

Alanui x Moonboot Bandana-Print Boots

Alanui x Moonboot Full Moon Bandana-Print Boots $550  $386 Buy Now at farfetch

