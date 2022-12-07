Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Denim Jeans Are on Sale Right Now at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Similar to white T-shirts, tote bags, and cashmere sweaters, women’s jeans remain a significant part of women’s wardrobes. Even supermodels like Gigi Hadid don jeans when not strutting down the runway clad in designer clothes. Lucky for you, Hadid’s favorite denim brand, Ética, has many styles — baggy jeans, high-waisted jeans, straight-leg jeans — on sale today for up to 64% off at Nordstrom.

In a recent Vogue.com video, Hadid mentions that her everyday look starts with a T-shirt and Ética jeans, but she’s not the only celeb who can’t get enough of the Los Angeles-based brand. A-listers such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Charlize Theron, and Brie Larson are also fans. Whether they’re styling the jeans with a simple tank top and designer sneakers or with a blouse, mules, and sunglasses, Etica’s jeans are an off-duty must-have to add to your denim rotation.

So, what’s all the buzz about Ética jeans? In a world of fast fashion, we can lean on Ética to provide cool, mindfully made, enduring jeans. This lifestyle brand is one of the latest pioneers in denim sustainability. It was launched by a group of denim industry veterans in 2019, committed to fair labor practices, conscious manufacturing, and investment in energy-efficient machinery that reduces water and energy waste. Ética uses GOTS-certified Organic Cotton, created without chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified seeds.

Today, you can get one — or two — quality denim pants at a fraction of the price, making them an excellent gift for any women on your holiday list. Inside Nordstrom’s Ética sale are some standout silhouettes like the Tyler High Waist Straight Leg Ankle Jeans, the Giselle Distressed High Waist Skinny Jeans, the Altin Ripped Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans, and more. All Ética jeans lend themselves well to an understated, minimalist aesthetic.

So keep scrolling because these Nordstrom deals on Ética jeans are already selling out fast.

Ética Tyler High Waist Straight Leg Ankle Jeans

Size range: 24-32

What reviewers say: “OBSESSED with these. Perfect fit, super flattering.”

Ética Tyler High Waist Straight Leg Ankle Jeans $188 $67.97 Buy Now at nordstrom

Ética Giselle Distressed High Waist Skinny Jeans

Size range: 26, 27

Ética Giselle Distressed HIgh Waist Skinny Jeans $175 $69.97 Buy Now at nordstrom

Ética Altin Ripped Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans

Size range: 24-31

What reviewers say: “I bought my usual size 27 and they were way too big. I returned and ordered a size 25 hoping they will fit. The style and feel were great, just hoping the new pair works!”

Ética Altin Ripped Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans $185 $111 Buy Now at nordstrom

Ética Tyler Ripped Straight Leg Jeans

Size range: 24-32

Ética Tyler Ripped Straight Leg Jeans $182 $109.2 Buy Now at nordstrom

Ética Bryce Pinch Waist Boyfriend Jeans

Size range: 24-31

Ética Bryce Pinch Waist Boyfriend Jeans $168 $100.8 Buy Now at nordstrom

Ética Finn Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Size range: 24-32