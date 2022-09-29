×
Good American Just Launched Compression Denim Jeans That Blend the Comfort of Sweats With the Power of Shapewear

Signature Good American denim, but better.

Good American compression denim collection
courtesy of Good American

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever wished you could blend the comfort of sweatpants, the support of shapewear, and the compression element of workout clothes with the look of your favorite women’s jeans? Well, now, thanks to Good American, you can.

Today, Good American, the Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian-backed label, launched a new denim compression system that includes the brand’s best-selling silhouettes like Good Icon, Good Legs, and Good Waist, all newly constructed with proprietary denim fabrication. From its straight-leg jeans to its plus-size jeans, this new material promises to hold you in, smooth you out, and sculpt you where you want it. Plus, it features some of the brand’s signature details you know and love, like its gap-proof waist belts and reinforced belt loops.

This launch is unique because each pair is available in three levels of sculpting compression, so shoppers can choose how much they want to shape their figure — without sacrificing comfort or fit. The first level, Light Compression, is made from Good American’s exclusive sculpting compression engineered for a lightly sculpted silhouette. The second level, Super Compression, lets you control how much you carve your waistline with adjustable front buttons. Lastly, level three, dubbed Mega Compression, is designed with a built-in corset with hook-and-eye detail to snatch your waist for an ultra-sculpted shape. All items come in the brand’s inclusive size range of 00-32+ at $130-$155.

Since 2016, Good American has been at the forefront of figure-enhancing garments. While the brand started with skinny jeans, it now offers an entire wardrobe of women’s denim, spanning flared pants, baggy jeans, and many more innovative cuts. This new launch further proves that the label is taking another step toward making denim and the fashion industry more inclusive. 

Keep scrolling to shop the new Good American denim collection.

Light Compression Jeans Diagram
Courtesy of Good American

Good American Waist Light Compression Jeans

Good American Waist Light Compression Jeans $130 Buy Now

Good American Straight Light Compression Jeans

Good American Straight Light Compression Jeans $130 Buy Now

Good American Petite Straight Light Compression Jeans

Good American Petite Straight Light Compression Jeans $130 Buy Now

Good American Legs Flare Light Compression Jeans

Good American Legs Flare Light Compression Jeans $150 Buy Now

Good American Curve Light Compression Jeans

Good American Curve Light Compression Jeans $130 Buy Now

Good American Legs Crop Light Compression Jeans

Good American Legs Crop Light Compression Jeans $140 Buy Now

Super Compression Jeans Diagram
Courtesy of Good American

Good American Waist Skinny Super Compression Jeans

Good American Waist Skinny Super Compression Jeans $135 Buy Now

Good American Icon Super Compression Jeans

Good American Icon Super Compression Jeans $139 Buy Now

Good American Classic Super Compression Jeans

Good American Classic Super Compression Jeans $149 Buy Now

Mega Compression Jeans Diagram
Courtesy of Good American

Good American Classic Mega Compression Jeans

Good American Classic Mega Compression Jeans $145 Buy Now

Good American Legs Mega Compression Jeans

Good American Legs Mega Compression Jeans $145 Buy Now

Good American Legs Flare Mega Compression Jeans

Good American Legs Flare Mega Compression Jeans $145 Buy Now

