NYFW Street Style Recap: The Fashion Crowd Goes Green

Another season of New York Fashion Week has come to a close, but as the glitterati touches down in London town, we look to the best street style looks of the past week for wardrobe inspiration. This season, we’re seeing green.

Colors come in and out of style, but shades of green gained traction on spring 2023 runways. Designers like Fendi, Michael Kors, Givenchy, and Bottega Veneta included various shades of the color in their collections. Green in all of its forms — like lime, jade, chartreuse, mint, and moss — colored the designers’ cargo pants, mini dresses, silk slip skirts, and tote bags on last fall’s catwalks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Jessica Andrews wears green belted coat, Bottega Veneta bag, purple dress, brown wild leather boots outside Rodarte during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) Getty Images

One of the most exciting things about street style is seeing how influential names in fashion translate the current season’s runway trends into wearable looks on the streets of New York City. This past week as editors and influencers headed to NYFW fall 2023 shows, we saw the style set embrace all things green, ranging from head-to-toe green ensembles and to powerful pops of green accessories to spruce up sleek and chic looks. PopSugar’s Fashion Director Jessica Andrews went all in, wearing a belted Kelly green trench with a coordinating Bottega Veneta bag. Digital creator Emili Sindlev kept it athleisure-chic with a shamrock-toned hoodie. Plus, style stars like actress Tina Leung and model Devon Windsor married the color with other trends, wearing dresses that feature feathers, fringe, and pleated silhouettes.

Fashion week always brings a burst of colorful styles to the city streets, as show-goers aim to stand out in a stylish crowd. Attendees at this month’s circuit provided plenty of inspiration for anyone to incorporate green into casual daily looks and formal attire.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Tina Leung is seen wearing a lime green fringe Michael Kors dress, green and gold chain bag and tan strap heels outside the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week F/W 2023 on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) Getty Images

As with all colors, green comes with a set of symbolic associations. In ancient Egypt, green was a color of great importance. Goddesses often donned green jewelry and makeup because of the color’s link to growth and rebirth. So it seems appropriate that trendsetters are going green with a sense of optimism — especially as we emerge from pandemic living.

If you’re looking to experiment with this color trend or want to add another piece to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop our favorite green pieces that will brighten up your style for spring.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Devon Windsor wears green pleated fringed dress, knee high boots outside PatBo during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: A guest wears green shiny leather / asymmetric block heels / knees boots / high boots, outside Adeam, during New York Fashion Week, on February 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Emili Sindlev is seen wearing a green hoodie, black skirt, black belt and orange shoes with a NY Yankees black bag outside the Coach show during New York Fashion Week F/W 2023 on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) Getty Images

