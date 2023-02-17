NYFW Street Style Recap: The Fashion Crowd Goes Green

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Another season of New York Fashion Week has come to a close, but as the glitterati touches down in London town, we look to the best street style looks of the past week for wardrobe inspiration. This season, we’re seeing green.
Colors come in and out of style, but shades of green gained traction on spring 2023 runways. Designers like Fendi, Michael Kors, Givenchy, and Bottega Veneta included various shades of the color in their collections. Green in all of its forms — like lime, jade, chartreuse, mint, and moss — colored the designers’ cargo pants, mini dresses, silk slip skirts, and tote bags on last fall’s catwalks.
One of the most exciting things about street style is seeing how influential names in fashion translate the current season’s runway trends into wearable looks on the streets of New York City. This past week as editors and influencers headed to NYFW fall 2023 shows, we saw the style set embrace all things green, ranging from head-to-toe green ensembles and to powerful pops of green accessories to spruce up sleek and chic looks. PopSugar’s Fashion Director Jessica Andrews went all in, wearing a belted Kelly green trench with a coordinating Bottega Veneta bag. Digital creator Emili Sindlev kept it athleisure-chic with a shamrock-toned hoodie. Plus, style stars like actress Tina Leung and model Devon Windsor married the color with other trends, wearing dresses that feature feathers, fringe, and pleated silhouettes.
Fashion week always brings a burst of colorful styles to the city streets, as show-goers aim to stand out in a stylish crowd. Attendees at this month’s circuit provided plenty of inspiration for anyone to incorporate green into casual daily looks and formal attire.
As with all colors, green comes with a set of symbolic associations. In ancient Egypt, green was a color of great importance. Goddesses often donned green jewelry and makeup because of the color’s link to growth and rebirth. So it seems appropriate that trendsetters are going green with a sense of optimism — especially as we emerge from pandemic living.
If you’re looking to experiment with this color trend or want to add another piece to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop our favorite green pieces that will brighten up your style for spring.