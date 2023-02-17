×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

NYFW’s Social Media Engagement Winner Is…

Fashion

Di Petsa Makes Clothes for Goddesses

Fashion

JW Anderson Goes Big With a Fall Show at the Roundhouse

NYFW Street Style Recap: The Fashion Crowd Goes Green

Learn more about the promising hue and shop the green pieces you should buy now.

Green fashion trend trench coat and ysl bag
Edward Berthelot//Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Another season of New York Fashion Week has come to a close, but as the glitterati touches down in London town, we look to the best street style looks of the past week for wardrobe inspiration. This season, we’re seeing green.

Colors come in and out of style, but shades of green gained traction on spring 2023 runways. Designers like Fendi, Michael Kors, Givenchy, and Bottega Veneta included various shades of the color in their collections. Green in all of its forms — like lime, jade, chartreuse, mint, and moss — colored the designers’ cargo pants, mini dresses, silk slip skirts, and tote bags on last fall’s catwalks.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Lindsay Peoples Wagner wears green belted coat, Bottega Veneta bag, purple dress, brown wild leather boots outside Rodarte during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Jessica Andrews wears green belted coat, Bottega Veneta bag, purple dress, brown wild leather boots outside Rodarte during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) Getty Images

One of the most exciting things about street style is seeing how influential names in fashion translate the current season’s runway trends into wearable looks on the streets of New York City. This past week as editors and influencers headed to NYFW fall 2023 shows, we saw the style set embrace all things green, ranging from head-to-toe green ensembles and to powerful pops of green accessories to spruce up sleek and chic looks. PopSugar’s Fashion Director Jessica Andrews went all in, wearing a belted Kelly green trench with a coordinating Bottega Veneta bag. Digital creator Emili Sindlev kept it athleisure-chic with a shamrock-toned hoodie. Plus, style stars like actress Tina Leung and model Devon Windsor married the color with other trends, wearing dresses that feature feathers, fringe, and pleated silhouettes.

Related Galleries

Fashion week always brings a burst of colorful styles to the city streets, as show-goers aim to stand out in a stylish crowd. Attendees at this month’s circuit provided plenty of inspiration for anyone to incorporate green into casual daily looks and formal attire.

Related:
25 Cute Hoodies for Women

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Tina Leung is seen wearing a lime green fringe Michael Kors dress, green and gold chain bag and tan strap heels outside the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week F/W 2023 on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Tina Leung is seen wearing a lime green fringe Michael Kors dress, green and gold chain bag and tan strap heels outside the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week F/W 2023 on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) Getty Images

As with all colors, green comes with a set of symbolic associations. In ancient Egypt, green was a color of great importance. Goddesses often donned green jewelry and makeup because of the color’s link to growth and rebirth. So it seems appropriate that trendsetters are going green with a sense of optimism — especially as we emerge from pandemic living.

If you’re looking to experiment with this color trend or want to add another piece to your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop our favorite green pieces that will brighten up your style for spring.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 11: Devon Windsor wears green pleated fringed dress, knee high boots outside PatBo during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Devon Windsor wears green pleated fringed dress, knee high boots outside PatBo during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: A guest wears green shiny leather / asymmetric block heels / knees boots / high boots, outside Adeam, during New York Fashion Week, on February 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: A guest wears green shiny leather / asymmetric block heels / knees boots / high boots, outside Adeam, during New York Fashion Week, on February 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Emili Sindlev is seen wearing a green hoodie, black skirt, black belt and orange shoes with a NY Yankees black bag outside the Coach show during New York Fashion Week F/W 2023 on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Emili Sindlev is seen wearing a green hoodie, black skirt, black belt and orange shoes with a NY Yankees black bag outside the Coach show during New York Fashion Week F/W 2023 on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) Getty Images

Shop Our Favorite Green Pieces for 2023

Bottega Veneta Unapologetic Oval Sunglasses

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta Unapologetic Oval Sunglasses $705  $423 Buy Now at shopbop

Reformation Sky Silk Top

Courtesy of Reformation

Reformation Sky Silk Top $148 Buy Now at reformation

Cariuma Ibi Slip-On

Courtesy of Cariuma

Cariuma Ibi Slip-On $98 Buy Now at cariuma

Cinq a Sept Klara Skirt

Courtesy of Revolve

Cinq a Sept Klara Skirt $295 Buy Now at revolve

Alo Yoga Accolade Hoodie

Courtesy of Alo Yoga

Alo Accolade Hoodie $128 Buy Now at alo yoga

Skims Swim T-Shirt Dress

Courtesy of Skims

Skims Swim T-Shirt Dress Buy Now at skims

Bottega Veneta Jodie Bag

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Bottega Veneta Jodie Bag $1750 Buy Now at saks fifth avenue

Kate Spade Veronica Flats

Courtesy of Kate Spade

Kate Spade Veronica Flats Buy Now at kate spade

Vince Tiered Smocked Silk Skirt

Courtesy of Vince

Vince Tiered Smocked Silk Skirt $445 Buy Now at vince

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Hot Summer Bags

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

NYFW Street Style Green Trend - Shop Top Fashion Picks to Buy Now

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad